Winona: Reviewing This Science-Backed Solution for Menopause Symptoms Like Sleep Disruption and Low Libido

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Winona is an online telehealth platform that was founded with the goal of helping women access prescription treatments to manage symptoms of menopause – including hormone replacement therapy.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Winona and how it works.

What is Winona?

Winona is a menopause care platform catered to women seeking relief from menopause symptoms.

With Winona, women can access the prescription medication and doctor-approved treatment plans they need from the comfort of home. You can schedule an appointment and receive a prescription online.

Some use Winona to target specific symptoms of menopause – like fatigue, joint pain, or mood swings. Others use it to help manage overall symptoms.

Winona specializes in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy or HRT. You can access estrogen, progesterone, and DHEA medications through Winona, for example, from the comfort of your home.

Winona partners with physicians licensed in your state to provide the treatment you need to achieve results.

Winona Benefits

Some of the benefits of Winona include:

Trusted by thousands of patients

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Relieve menopause symptoms

Proven medications prescribed by board certified doctors

Free shipping to your doorstep

Plans include unlimited contact with healthcare providers

Manage menopause symptoms with bioidentical HRT, prescribed by doctors at Winona.

How Does Winona Work?

Winona works similarly to other telehealth platforms: you complete a patient intake form online and then receive the medication you need.

Unlike other telehealth platforms, however, Winona doesn’t require you to consult with a doctor before receiving the medication you need. Instead, a doctor can review your patient intake form, address your concerns (if any), and prescribe bioidentical HRT immediately, if appropriate.

Here’s how Winona works:

Step 1) Complete the Medical Intake Form: Winona’s medical intake form asks basic questions about your health and symptoms. Take a few minutes to complete the form to determine if Winona is right for you. The form is free.

Winona’s medical intake form asks basic questions about your health and symptoms. Take a few minutes to complete the form to determine if Winona is right for you. The form is free. Step 2) Connect with a Doctor: Winona has board-certified doctors across the United States ready to review your patient intake form. If you have any questions or concerns about treatment, then you can chat with a doctor via live chat. If you don’t have any questions or concerns, and if the doctor believes treatment is appropriate for you, then the doctor may approve your treatment plan immediately. The goal is to create a custom treatment plan with one or more bioidentical HRT therapies to address your unique symptoms of menopause.

Winona has board-certified doctors across the United States ready to review your patient intake form. If you have any questions or concerns about treatment, then you can chat with a doctor via live chat. If you don’t have any questions or concerns, and if the doctor believes treatment is appropriate for you, then the doctor may approve your treatment plan immediately. The goal is to create a custom treatment plan with one or more bioidentical HRT therapies to address your unique symptoms of menopause. Step 3) Free Delivery & Ongoing Care: If the doctor approves your treatment plan and prescribes medication, then Winona ships the medication to your doorstep within days at no extra charge. Medication is shipped from compounding pharmacies in the United States. Plus, Winona’s care team checks in with you regularly to ensure treatment works as intended, adjusting dose and medication if necessary. You also have unlimited access to the Winona care team via your patient portal, and you can ask questions about your treatment at any time.

You can start a free visit online today at ByWinona.com.

How Winona’s Hormone Replacement Therapy Works

Winona is best known for its hormone replacement therapy (HRT) treatment programs.

Hormone levels change during menopause. Your body stops producing as much estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone as it used to. Winona uses bioidentical HRT to replenish these three hormones.

HRT isn’t just about targeting symptoms of menopause: according to Winona, it can also help “prevent the development of long-term diseases” linked to hormone deficiencies.

By balancing hormones and promoting healthy hormones, Winona can support overall wellness in women of all ages.

Winona emphasizes “bioidentical” hormones. That means the hormones you take with your Winona treatment plan are “functionally identical” to the ones produced by your body. Instead of using chemicals or prohormones to boost hormone levels, Winona uses molecules functionally identical to the hormones produced by your body.

Winona Treatment Plans

Winona offers a range of treatment plans. A doctor can analyze your symptoms to determine the right treatment plan. Or, you can choose your own treatment plan if you know which area of hormone health you wish to target.

Some patients benefit from multiple treatment options. Some women wear a Winona estrogen patch, for example, while also taking an oral DHEA product.

Winona’s treatment plans include:

Estrogen Therapy: Your body’s natural estrogen production tends to drop with age. Winona offers estrogen therapy in the form of oral supplements, body and vaginal treatments, and a patch. Estrogen therapy can help with overall wellness, body, mood, and mind. Winona’s estrogen therapies include estrogen patches ($149 per month and up), estrogen body cream ($89 per month and up), estrogen tablets ($54 per month and up), and vaginal estrogen cream ($89 per month and up).

Your body’s natural estrogen production tends to drop with age. Winona offers estrogen therapy in the form of oral supplements, body and vaginal treatments, and a patch. Estrogen therapy can help with overall wellness, body, mood, and mind. Winona’s estrogen therapies include estrogen patches ($149 per month and up), estrogen body cream ($89 per month and up), estrogen tablets ($54 per month and up), and vaginal estrogen cream ($89 per month and up). Progesterone Therapy: Progesterone is a steroid hormone produced by the female body. It is linked to menstruation and pregnancy, and low levels of progesterone are associated with health complications. Winona offers progesterone therapy in the form of body creams and oral drugs. Winona’s progesterone treatment options include progesterone body cream ($89 per month and up), progesterone capsules ($39 per month and up), and estrogen body cream with progesterone ($89 per month and up).

Progesterone is a steroid hormone produced by the female body. It is linked to menstruation and pregnancy, and low levels of progesterone are associated with health complications. Winona offers progesterone therapy in the form of body creams and oral drugs. Winona’s progesterone treatment options include progesterone body cream ($89 per month and up), progesterone capsules ($39 per month and up), and estrogen body cream with progesterone ($89 per month and up). DHEA: Winona offers dehydroepiandrosterone therapy or DHEA therapy. Your body naturally produces DHEA in the adrenal gland. The primary role of DHEA is to help your body produce testosterone and estrogen. As you get older, DHEA production tends to drop, which can also lead to a drop in estrogen and testosterone. DHEA is considered a combination therapy because it targets both estrogen and testosterone. The therapy is linked to healthy body weight and increased lean muscle, among other effects. Winona offers DHEA capsules starting at $27 for a three-month supply.

What to Expect with Winona HRT

Winona’s hormone replacement therapy treatment plans are designed to safely and effectively manage symptoms of menopause.

Some of the effects you could experience with Winona HRT include:

Effective Treatment for Menopause Symptoms: There are plenty of remedies for menopause symptoms. Some women take supplements, and others change their diet or lifestyle. The board-certified doctors behind Winona, however, “believe, based on scientific evidence, that HRT is the most effective treatment for menopause symptoms.” Studies show progesterone, estrogen, and DHEA therapy can all help manage symptoms of menopause, for example—often within weeks of starting treatment.

There are plenty of remedies for menopause symptoms. Some women take supplements, and others change their diet or lifestyle. The board-certified doctors behind Winona, however, “believe, based on scientific evidence, that HRT is the most effective treatment for menopause symptoms.” Studies show progesterone, estrogen, and DHEA therapy can all help manage symptoms of menopause, for example—often within weeks of starting treatment. Weight Loss & Muscle Gain: It’s common to gain weight during menopause. Many women gain fat and lose muscle mass, for example, because of fluctuating hormones. Hormone replacement therapy may be able to help. Some Winona treatment plans involve a combination of HRT and DHEA, which work together to address weight loss. In fact, Winona specifically suggests that you can lower your BMI and increase your lean muscle mass with HRT. Don’t be alarmed if you gain some weight when starting Winona treatment: many women gain water weight during the first one or two weeks, only to enjoy long-term weight loss later on. Winona also recommends pairing HRT with a balanced diet and exercise program.

It’s common to gain weight during menopause. Many women gain fat and lose muscle mass, for example, because of fluctuating hormones. Hormone replacement therapy may be able to help. Some Winona treatment plans involve a combination of HRT and DHEA, which work together to address weight loss. In fact, Winona specifically suggests that you can lower your BMI and increase your lean muscle mass with HRT. Don’t be alarmed if you gain some weight when starting Winona treatment: many women gain water weight during the first one or two weeks, only to enjoy long-term weight loss later on. Winona also recommends pairing HRT with a balanced diet and exercise program. Hot Flashes & Night Sweats: Some women experience relief from hot flashes and night sweats within as little as two weeks of starting hormone replacement therapy.

Some women experience relief from hot flashes and night sweats within as little as two weeks of starting hormone replacement therapy. Sleep: Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help with night sweats and sleep. Many women find they sleep more easily after undergoing HRT. HRT can also help balance other hormones linked to sleep, promoting a better night’s rest overall.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help with night sweats and sleep. Many women find they sleep more easily after undergoing HRT. HRT can also help balance other hormones linked to sleep, promoting a better night’s rest overall. Potential Relief Within 2 Weeks: Response times vary between women. However, Winona says, “Many women start to notice relief from some symptoms within the first couple of weeks.” Some of the first symptoms that may disappear include hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep issues. The longer you continue treatment, the more changes you could experience. For example, it could take up to three months to experience symptoms like weight loss and muscle gain.

Response times vary between women. However, Winona says, “Many women start to notice relief from some symptoms within the first couple of weeks.” Some of the first symptoms that may disappear include hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep issues. The longer you continue treatment, the more changes you could experience. For example, it could take up to three months to experience symptoms like weight loss and muscle gain. 80% Experience Relief Within 3 Months: Winona’s care team is confident their treatment programs can help provide noticeable relief for most patients within three months. In fact, Winona cites research showing that 80% of women “experience full relief” within three months of starting HRT.

Winona’s care team is confident their treatment programs can help provide noticeable relief for most patients within three months. In fact, Winona cites research showing that 80% of women “experience full relief” within three months of starting HRT. No Blood or Saliva Testing Required: Hormone levels fluctuate wildly, so Winona doesn’t strictly require blood or saliva testing for all patients. Instead, the company focuses on how you respond to treatments, adjusting dosage and medication based on your symptoms if necessary. The Winona care team regularly checks in to determine how you respond to treatment.

Hormone levels fluctuate wildly, so Winona doesn’t strictly require blood or saliva testing for all patients. Instead, the company focuses on how you respond to treatments, adjusting dosage and medication based on your symptoms if necessary. The Winona care team regularly checks in to determine how you respond to treatment. Safe Results: If you accurately complete the Winona patient intake form, you should experience safe results with Winona’s hormone replacement therapy. The company cautions that HRT isn’t for everyone: some medical conditions come with too much of a risk. However, if you’re transparent about your medical history and background, Winona’s physicians can “determine whether or not HRT is a safe option for you.”

Get personalized menopause care from home with Winona’s online telehealth platform.

Other Winona Features

There are other menopause treatment programs available today. Why pick Winona? What makes Winona unique?

Here are some of the features that distinguish Winona from other telemedicine platforms:

Bioidentical Hormones: Winona provides hormone replacement therapy using bioidentical hormones, which are functionally identical to the hormones produced by your body. Instead of taking weird supplements or artificial chemicals, you can enjoy relief using the same types of hormones naturally produced by your body.

Winona provides hormone replacement therapy using bioidentical hormones, which are functionally identical to the hormones produced by your body. Instead of taking weird supplements or artificial chemicals, you can enjoy relief using the same types of hormones naturally produced by your body. Micronized Hormones for Maximum Absorption: Some companies offer hormone therapy with bioidentical hormones. However, because of their size, it’s difficult for your body to absorb these hormones. Winona offers micronized hormones for maximum absorption.

Some companies offer hormone therapy with bioidentical hormones. However, because of their size, it’s difficult for your body to absorb these hormones. Winona offers micronized hormones for maximum absorption. Connect with a Doctor Any Time Via Patient Portal: Winona conducts an initial patient consultation to determine if HRT suits you. The company lets you connect with a doctor anytime via the patient portal. Your Winona subscription comes with free, unlimited follow-ups with healthcare professionals.

Winona conducts an initial patient consultation to determine if HRT suits you. The company lets you connect with a doctor anytime via the patient portal. Your Winona subscription comes with free, unlimited follow-ups with healthcare professionals. No Consultation Required to Receive Prescription: When completing Winona’s patient intake form, you’re asked to submit any questions or concerns you have about treatment. A doctor reviews your profile and determines if HRT is right for you. If the doctor has no concerns, the doctor could immediately fill your prescription.

When completing Winona’s patient intake form, you’re asked to submit any questions or concerns you have about treatment. A doctor reviews your profile and determines if HRT is right for you. If the doctor has no concerns, the doctor could immediately fill your prescription. Accepts Insurance: Winona may be covered by certain private or employer-designated insurance plans. You can use insurance to pay for Winona or pay for it out of pocket.

Winona may be covered by certain private or employer-designated insurance plans. You can use insurance to pay for Winona or pay for it out of pocket. HSA / FSA Eligible: You can pay for your Winona’s HRT prescriptions with HSA or FSA funds.

You can pay for your Winona’s HRT prescriptions with HSA or FSA funds. No In-Person Visit Required: Winona doesn’t require you to visit a clinic or meet a doctor face-to-face. Instead, you schedule a telehealth consultation online and communicate with your doctor via live chat from home.

Winona doesn’t require you to visit a clinic or meet a doctor face-to-face. Instead, you schedule a telehealth consultation online and communicate with your doctor via live chat from home. Prescription Treatments Delivered to You: Winona makes it easy to get the prescription treatments you need for menopause from anywhere. You don’t need to visit a doctor’s clinic or pharmacy. Instead, choose your desired treatment option online, then wait for it to ship to your doorstep.

Winona makes it easy to get the prescription treatments you need for menopause from anywhere. You don’t need to visit a doctor’s clinic or pharmacy. Instead, choose your desired treatment option online, then wait for it to ship to your doorstep. Free Shipping: All Winona purchases include free shipping to addresses in the United States.

All Winona purchases include free shipping to addresses in the United States. Pause or Cancel Any Time: If you sign up for a Winona subscription, you receive automatic deliveries of prescription treatments until you cancel. You can pause or cancel at any time.

If you sign up for a Winona subscription, you receive automatic deliveries of prescription treatments until you cancel. You can pause or cancel at any time. Available in Most States: Winona is not currently available in all 50 states but in most of the country. Winona is not currently available in North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Vermont, Rhode Island, or Delaware. Still, it’s available in all other states. Check the latest availability map on the official website.

Winona is not currently available in all 50 states but in most of the country. Winona is not currently available in North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Vermont, Rhode Island, or Delaware. Still, it’s available in all other states. Check the latest availability map on the official website. Online Quiz to Choose the Right Treatment: Not sure whether estrogen, progesterone, or DHEA is right for you? You can take Winona’s online quiz. The quiz asks questions about your symptoms and health history, then explores potential treatment options custom for your body.

Not sure whether estrogen, progesterone, or DHEA is right for you? You can take Winona’s online quiz. The quiz asks questions about your symptoms and health history, then explores potential treatment options custom for your body. Made by Licensed Compounding Pharmacies in the United States: Winona works with licensed compounding pharmacies in the United States to produce hormone replacement therapy treatments.

Relief from menopause symptoms with doctor-approved hormone therapy, delivered free.

Scientific Evidence for Winona HRT

Hormone replacement therapy for menopause is a trendy new area of women’s health. Many women going through menopause are using HRT to manage symptoms. But what does science say? We’ll evaluate the science behind Winona’s HRT below.

First, a 2024 study published in JAMA found hormone therapy appeared safe and effective for treating menopause symptoms in women under age 60. Researchers specifically found HRT helped with hot flashes, night sweats, and other symptoms of menopause. Surprisingly, the study’s initial focus was not on menopause; it sought to determine if HRT could help with heart health. However, researchers found a correlation between HRT and relief from menopause symptoms.

A separate study found HRT could help manage symptoms of menopause and control risk factors linked to mortality. In that 2024 study, researchers concluded, “HRT significantly reduces all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease.” Some menopause symptoms aren’t just annoying: they reduce longevity. Studies suggest HRT could help manage these risks.

Winona offers three HRT types: estrogen, progesterone, and DHEA. A 2020 study found progestogens, or molecules linked to progesterone, appeared to safely manage symptoms of menopause in many women. Researchers even found that micronized progestogen and dydrogesterone appeared to be associated with a lower risk of heart disease and breast cancer compared with other progestogens.

A 2024 review found that DHEA could also help with symptoms of menopause. In that study, researchers found that DHEA supplementation could alleviate vasomotor symptoms of menopause while helping with immune function, bone loss reductions, and muscle mass, among other areas.

Overall, Winona offers science-backed hormone replacement therapy, prescribed by board-certified medical doctors, to promote female health and provide relief from menopause symptoms.

Start feeling better with Winona’s trusted bioidentical hormone replacement therapy.

Winona Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Thousands of patients have trusted Winona to provide the custom care they need to feel better.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified Winona users:

The official Winona website has stories from real patients, including video and text testimonials from women who have achieved powerful results via Winona.

Winona even lets you sort through reviews based on symptoms. You can see how women have got help with hot flashes, night sweats, weight loss, energy, libido, depression, and anxiety, for example, with Winona’s HRT treatments.

Winona also has a strong social media presence, and many women have shared their experiences with Winona on Instagram or TikTok. It’s easy to find Winona reviews for whatever condition you aim to address from real, verified Winona users.

Users on Reddit communities tend to have good things to say about Winona and how it works. One Redditor claims, for example, that “all my menopause symptoms have cleared up” after taking Winona’s progesterone capsules and DHEA for around nine months. Other Redditors reported similar results, with the company’s topical HRT creams being particularly popular.

Winona has strong reviews on Trustpilot, including a 4.7-star rating out of 5 with 2,500+ reviews. 86% of users have given Winona a 5-star rating, with just 3% giving it a 2-star rating or less. Trustpilot users report a smooth buying process, good customer service experience overall, and significant relief from symptoms, among other perks.

Ultimately, Winona users report experiencing powerful results with the company’s HRT therapy. Many customers are impressed with the treatment and how it works, finding it delivers the results they need to overcome symptoms of menopause.

Winona: Safe, effective treatment for menopause symptoms without leaving your home.

Winona Pricing

Winona offers different prices based on subscription options, the type of drug you’re using, and other factors.

Here’s how Winona’s pricing currently breaks down:

Blossom: $79 per order

$79 per order DHEA: Starting at $27 for three months

Starting at $27 for three months Estriol Cream with Tretinoin: $150 per 3-month supply

$150 per 3-month supply Estrogen Body Cream: Starting at $89 per month

Starting at $89 per month Estrogen Body Cream with Progesterone: Starting at $89 per month

Starting at $89 per month Estrogen Patch: Starting at $149 per month

Starting at $149 per month Estrogen Tablet: Starting at $54 per month

Starting at $54 per month Progesterone Body Cream: Starting at $89 per month

Starting at $89 per month Progesterone Capsule: Starting at $39 per month

Starting at $39 per month Vaginal Estrogen Cream: Starting at $89 per month

About Winona

Winona was founded to make menopause care easy. Today, the company specializes in providing doctor-prescribed HRT medication shipped directly to your doorstep.

Winona describes itself as innovative, research-driven, supportive, and empathetic. The company consists of a team of healthcare professionals, and Winona only hires board-certified physicians who have a proven passion for women’s healthcare. For example, many of Winona’s team members are practicing OB/GYNs.

You can contact Winona and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://bywinona.com/contact

https://bywinona.com/contact Phone: 1-415-840-1465

1-415-840-1465 Email: help@bywinona.com

help@bywinona.com Mailing Address: Winona Inc. 1401 Lavaca St #40478 Austin, TX 78701

Final Word

Winona is a telehealth platform specializing in women’s health, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause symptoms.

Complete Winona’s patient intake form to get your prescription HRT medication. Available in most states, Winona offers estrogen, progesterone, and DHEA therapy to help relieve symptoms of menopause.

Visit the official website here to learn more about Winona or to complete a patient intake form online today.