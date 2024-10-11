Autumn Review: Can This Cutting-Edge DNA Test Really Personalize Your Vitamin Routine?

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Autumn is a personalized vitamin service built to optimize your health.

Most people take the same multivitamins as everyone else. That’s a problem. You have different nutritional needs than others. Autumn aims to solve that problem.

Find out how Autumn works today in our review.

What is Autumn?

Autumn, found online at TryAutumn.com, offers daily vitamins and supplements customized to your unique needs.

Personalized from 415+ billion combinations, Autumn creates a supplement regimen that works for you. The company’s supplements include vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, adaptogens, and more, with 30+ supplements available.

Autumn recommends different supplements based on your DNA. You provide Autumn with a saliva sample using the included test kit. Autumn analyzes your DNA for 500 biomarkers linked to nutrient absorption and health. Autumn recommends a custom-built monthly supplement to address your health goals.

The goal of Autumn is to help anyone feel healthier and more confident. The company works with experts to create personalized formulas unique to you.

Autumn is priced at $79.99 per month. Your purchase includes the initial test kit (valued at $59.99) at no extra cost.

Unlock personalized vitamins tailored to your DNA—order your Autumn kit today!

Autumn Benefits

Some of the benefits of Autumn include:

Vitamins and supplements personalized to your unique needs and DNA

Created by a team of experts, including geneticists and doctors

Feel healthier and more confident

Optimize overall wellness

Includes saliva test kit

Based on 500+ biomarkers

How Does Autumn Work?

Autumn is designed to get you the customized vitamins, minerals, and supplements you need as quickly as possible while accurately addressing your health and wellness needs.

You provide a saliva sample to Autumn. The company tests your saliva for 500+ single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) out of 100,000 points in your full genome. These SNPs are specifically linked to your nutritional needs.

Some people absorb nutrients differently because of specific gene expressions, for example. By analyzing your DNA, Autumn can create a better supplement for you.

While competing customized supplement companies take 30 days or more to provide you with customized formulas, Autumn can generate results in as little as 4 days.

Here’s how it works:

Order an Autumn saliva collection kit online. Or, upload an Ancestry or 23&Me test.

Follow the step-by-step instructions to provide a sample, then send it back to the lab.

Get your 30-day supply of customized vitamins within days.

Autumn is designed to be easy for anyone to follow – even if you’ve never provided a saliva sample before.

Once Autumn receives your saliva sample, the lab analyzes 500+ biomarkers to create the optimal supplement for your unique need. There are 415 billion possible combinations of supplements, vitamins, and minerals. Autumn chooses the one that’s right for you.

Overall, Autumn takes around 15 days from the date of purchase to get a customized supplement in your hand. It takes 2 to 3 days for a test kit to arrive at your address, four days to return the supplement to a lab and get test results, and then a few more days to get the customized supplement you need.

What Will You Learn on an Autumn Report?

Your Autumn report analyzes 500+ biomarkers to provide the insight you need into your health.

The goal is to help you discover the vitamins and minerals you need to be your best self.

To do that, Autumn analyzes your DNA and asks you to complete an online quiz. Based on this analysis, Autumn provides the following information in your report:

Analysis of 500+ biomarkers based on DNA results and lifestyle quiz answers.

Vitamin/supplement info, including general info, health impact categories, food sources, bonus facts, and nutrition facts.

Health marker info, including which indicators were relevant to your vitamin/supplement info and how supplements could help.

Lifestyle info, including which lifestyle quiz results were relevant to your vitamin/supplement info and how supplements could help.

All additional research, including citations, other research, and more.

How the Autumn Proprietary Algorithm Works

The secret to Autumn’s success is its proprietary algorithm.

The algorithm analyzes your lifestyle quiz results and DNA test results to provide valuable insight into your health, including which vitamins, minerals, and supplements you could take to support overall health.

Autumn designed its algorithm with help from pharmacists, geneticists, physicians, naturopaths, nutritionists, and dietitians, many of whom are part of Autumn’s scientific advisory board.

The algorithm’s goal is to analyze your 500+ health markers, along with your diet, wellness, and lifestyle goals, and then generate personalized recommendations for you.

How Autumn’s Supplements Help

Some take Autumn’s customized supplements to support an active lifestyle. Others take them for immune function, skin health, or hair.

Autumn asks for your health and wellness goals via the online quiz. Based on your results, Autumn’s personalized supplement can target areas like:

Immune support

Digestive Health

Memory and brain health

Heart health

Bone and joint health

Sleep and energy

Mood and stress

Strength and fitness

Weight management

Hair, skin, and nails

Whether you are trying to feel younger or seeking to manage your weight, Autumn’s supplements aim to help in multiple ways.

Supplements Available Through Autumn

Autumn provides 30+ supplements in total. The company mixes and matches different supplements to address your health goals.

Autumn’s supplements include vitamins and minerals. For example, you might take a vitamin B12 supplement to address vitamin B12 deficiency.

Autumn’s supplements include unique plant, herb, root, and mushroom extracts – including popular, well-known names like turmeric, resveratrol, milk thistle, ginger, ginseng, and ashwagandha. There’s also a melatonin supplement for sleep, an L-glutamine supplement for digestion, a marine collagen supplement for appearance, and an NAC supplement for general anti-aging.

Autumn also offers a comprehensive Autumn Multivitamin containing multiple vitamins and minerals in each capsule.

Here are all 30 supplements available through Autumn:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B12

B-Complex

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Folate

Calcium

Iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Autumn Multivitamin

CoQ10

Choline

Omega-3

Probiotic

L-Carnitine

Digestive Enzymes

Marine Collagen + Vitamin C

NAC

Melatonin

L-Glutamine

Ashwagandha

Ginseng

Curcumin Blend

Ginger Extract

Milk Thistle

Mushroom Immune Blend

Mushroom Brain Support

Resveratrol Blend

Garlic Extract

Optimize wellness with Autumn’s tailored vitamins—get your kit now!

What’s Included with the Autumn Testing Kit?

Your Autumn testing kit includes everything you need to easily provide a sample – even if you’ve never provided a DNA or saliva sample before.

Here’s what you get inside each Autumn kit:

Step-by-step instruction manual

Sterilized tube container

Saliva collection tube and funnel lid with a secure, airtight cap

Specimen bag for collection

Unique barcode to be pasted on your sample

Prepaid postage to Autumn’s lab partner

Follow the steps in the kit to provide your saliva sample, seal it in the tube, and mail it. You’ll get results in as little as four days.

Personalized vitamins in days, based on your DNA—experience Autumn now!

Autumn Features

There are other personalized vitamin supplement services available today. What makes Autumn unique? Why pick Autumn over competitors?

Here are some of the features that distinguish Autumn from the competition:

Customized Supplements Based on DNA Testing: Autumn checks your saliva, analyzes the DNA in your saliva, and provides custom supplements based on that analysis.

Autumn checks your saliva, analyzes the DNA in your saliva, and provides custom supplements based on that analysis. 500+ Health Indicators: Autumn creates its supplements based on 500+ health indicators. These health indicators offer actionable insight into your health while also helping you take better supplements. Some Autumn customers, for example, have brought their Autumn report to their doctor for greater insight.

Autumn creates its supplements based on 500+ health indicators. These health indicators offer actionable insight into your health while also helping you take better supplements. Some Autumn customers, for example, have brought their Autumn report to their doctor for greater insight. Hassle-Free Subscriptions: Autumn doesn’t let you buy supplements a la carte. Instead, all purchases are part of a subscription. You pay $79.99 per month, including a saliva test kit at no extra cost, to receive a 30-day supply of custom vitamin supplements every month.

Autumn doesn’t let you buy supplements a la carte. Instead, all purchases are part of a subscription. You pay $79.99 per month, including a saliva test kit at no extra cost, to receive a 30-day supply of custom vitamin supplements every month. Genuine Customized Supplements: Some companies claim to customize supplements, only to create a formula based on your answers to a 1-minute online quiz. Your supplement is no different from another person’s supplement. Autumn, on the other hand, offers genuine, customized supplements catered to your unique DNA.

Some companies claim to customize supplements, only to create a formula based on your answers to a 1-minute online quiz. Your supplement is no different from another person’s supplement. Autumn, on the other hand, offers genuine, customized supplements catered to your unique DNA. 30 Supplements Available: You can buy 30 supplements through Autumn, targeting different areas of health and wellness.

You can buy 30 supplements through Autumn, targeting different areas of health and wellness. Upload Results from Ancestry or 23&Me: If you already have DNA test results, then you don’t need to buy a saliva test kit through Autumn. Instead, you can upload results from Ancestry or 23&Me. Autumn can deliver results in as little as 30 seconds when uploading DNA tests online.

If you already have DNA test results, then you don’t need to buy a saliva test kit through Autumn. Instead, you can upload results from Ancestry or 23&Me. Autumn can deliver results in as little as 30 seconds when uploading DNA tests online. Vegan, Non-GMO, Made in the United States: All Autumn personalized supplements are made in the United States and are vegan and non-GMO.

All Autumn personalized supplements are made in the United States and are vegan and non-GMO. Third-Party Tested: Autumn works with a third-party lab to test its supplements for safety and purity.

Autumn works with a third-party lab to test its supplements for safety and purity. 415+ Billion Combinations: Millions of people take the same multivitamin from leading supplement brands daily. That’s okay – but it’s not the multivitamin you need. Your body is different than someone else’s body. With 415+ billion combinations available, Autumn aims to provide you with the vitamins and minerals you actually need.

Millions of people take the same multivitamin from leading supplement brands daily. That’s okay – but it’s not the multivitamin you need. Your body is different than someone else’s body. With 415+ billion combinations available, Autumn aims to provide you with the vitamins and minerals you actually need. Instant Access to Online Report: After you create an Autumn account, you can access your Autumn Report online. The Autumn Report provides detailed information about your health based on the DNA found in your saliva and the answers to your online test.

After you create an Autumn account, you can access your Autumn Report online. The Autumn Report provides detailed information about your health based on the DNA found in your saliva and the answers to your online test. Results in 4 Days: Autumn emphasizes its speedy turnaround times. The company can deliver results within 4 days. Instead of waiting weeks for results to arrive, as with other customized supplement services, you can learn about your DNA within days.

Autumn emphasizes its speedy turnaround times. The company can deliver results within 4 days. Instead of waiting weeks for results to arrive, as with other customized supplement services, you can learn about your DNA within days. Sample Stays in the United States: Some customized supplement companies ship your DNA to a third-party lab overseas for cheap testing. Autumn takes a different approach: your sample stays in the United States.

Some customized supplement companies ship your DNA to a third-party lab overseas for cheap testing. Autumn takes a different approach: your sample stays in the United States. All-in-One Testing Kit: Autumn’s saliva testing kit includes everything you need to provide a hassle-free sample. You get a step-by-step instruction manual, specimen bag for collection, sterilized tub container, and prepaid postage to Autumn’s lab partner.

Autumn’s saliva testing kit includes everything you need to provide a hassle-free sample. You get a step-by-step instruction manual, specimen bag for collection, sterilized tub container, and prepaid postage to Autumn’s lab partner. Scientific Advisory Board with Pharmacists & NDs: Autumn has a Scientific Advisory Board with pharmacists, naturopathic doctors (NDs), and chiropractors, among other experts.

Boost your health with DNA-based supplements—order your Autumn kit today!

The Science Behind Autumn

Autumn dedicates a page of its website to the science behind its formulas. The company describes its scientific testing process as “nutrigenomics.”

The company developed its nutrigenomics process over years, working with geneticists, nutritionists, and functional medicine doctors to create a proprietary algorithm. Today, that algorithm analyzes your DNA and then develops a customized supplement regimen based on your test results.

Here’s how Autumn explains the science behind its testing process:

Autumn uses the science of nutrigenomics, which combines genetic testing with nutrition information. Specifically, some people have different gene expressions that impact how they absorb different nutrients. A multivitamin that works for someone else may be unnecessary for others because of genes.

Autumn created the ultimate algorithm with geneticists, nutritionists, and functional medicine doctors. That algorithm analyzes your genes based on your DNA test results and recommends the best supplements for your unique needs.

Your DNA reveals surprising insight into the nutrients you need. Specific gene variants are associated with certain deficiencies, for example. Other gene variants adjust the way your body absorbs vitamins and minerals.

To get this insight, Autumn tests 500 actionable SNPs, or single nucleotide polymorphisms, proven to impact absorption. In comparison, a full genome test analyzes 100,000+ points. Autumn focuses on the 500 SNPs most relevant to vitamin and mineral absorption.

When you complete an Autumn test kit and answer an Autumn lifestyle quiz online, you get powerful insight into your health based on your unique genetic profile, allowing you to take supplements better suited to your health and wellness.

Healthier living starts with Autumn—custom vitamins designed for your needs!

Autumn Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Thousands have used Autumn to get personalized nutrition to support health and wellness.

Here are some of the verified reviews and review aggregator scores for Autumn:

According to the official TryAutumn.com website, the company has an average score of 4.8 stars out of 5 with 1,250+ verified reviews.

Fortune gave Autumn a score of 4.6 stars out of 5.

Fortune’s certified nutritionist, Sarah Garone, NDTR, CNC, listed Autumn as one of the three best personalized vitamin subscriptions available today. Sarah praised Autumn for its deep biomarker analysis (500+ biomarkers), fast results (results within four days), and hassle-free subscription program.

Autumn is on social media, where customers have shared images of their distinct Autumn testing kit. Many social media users are impressed with Autumn’s personalized nutrition and easy test results.

Users also like Autumn because it provides real, customized supplements based on DNA. Some companies claim to offer personalized supplements based on a stupid 1-minute online quiz, only to give you the same formula as everyone else. Autumn genuinely checks your DNA, separating them from the back.

One customer printed off her Autumn report and brought it to her doctor to gain further insight into her health. Her doctor was supportive.

Some customers have used Autumn in an attempt to reduce their dependence on prescription medication. One woman claims she was “spending so much on prescriptions that [her] doctor recommended,” but those drugs only made her “brain foggy” and tired. She praises Autumn’s customized supplements for “helping regain her health.”

Optimize your nutrition with DNA-based vitamins—shop Autumn now!

Autumn Pricing

Autumn is $79.99 per month. Your purchase includes an initial saliva collection kit and a 30-day supply of vitamins.

The saliva collection kit is typically priced at $59.99. However, you get a free kit when signing up for the Autumn auto-ship program. All purchases come with an automatic subscription, and you receive a new order of Autumn supplements every 30 days.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Autumn online today:

Saliva Collection Kit & Personalized 30-Day Vitamins ($79.99)

Saliva test kit + online lifestyle quiz

Personalized vitamin report

30-day vitamin supply

Free daily dispenser

Free shipping

Existing Result Analysis & Personalized 30-Day Vitamins ($79.99)

Upload Ancestry or 23&Me results online + online lifestyle quiz

Personalized vitamin report

30-day vitamin supply

Free daily dispenser

Free shipping

Autumn charges you $79.99 for your first refill 25 days after your initial order. The company continues to charge you every 30 days thereafter for each additional refill. You continue to receive new orders of Autumn every month until you cancel. Call the company to cancel at any time.

Feel confident with personalized wellness—order your Autumn vitamins today!

Autumn Refund Policy

Because of the nature of Autumn’s products and services, the company does not accept returns or offer refunds. However, contact the company for any questions, concerns, or complaints.

Contact Autumn

Autumn is a San Diego-based personalized supplement company and DNA testing service. The company was founded in 2019. You can contact Autumn via the following:

Phone: 1-866-728-8866

1-866-728-8866 Email: support@tryautumn.com

support@tryautumn.com Mailing Address: Autumn DNA 3960 West Point Loma Blvd, Suite H #5099 San Diego, CA 92110

Final Word

Autumn is a DNA testing company known for its personalized supplements.

You provide a saliva sample using the included test kit. Autumn analyzes your DNA for 500+ biomarkers and then creates a monthly supplement regimen based on your unique needs and goals.

To learn more about Autumn or to buy a health testing kit online today, visit the official website.