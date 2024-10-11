Best CBD Creams of 2024: Top 4 Brands for Pain Relief and Skincare

Choosing a suitable topical cream can be overwhelming as the CBD market grows. In 2024, quality and effectiveness matter more than ever. Whether you’re looking to relieve chronic pain or boost skin health, a suitable CBD cream is critical. We’ve curated a list of the top 5 CBD creams selected for their quality, customer feedback, and unique benefits. From high-potency options for powerful relief to gentle creams for sensitive skin, our list has something for everyone.

Top CBD Cream Brands – Sneek Peak

FOCL: Deep Relief – Best Cream For Long-Lasting Relief – Best Overall

Green Roads: Pain Relief CBD Cream – Best CBD Cream for Pain

Premium Jane: Cocoa Butter – Best CBD + CBG Cream

Koi Naturals CBD Balm – Best CBD Topical for Soothing Effects

First Choice: FOCL: Deep Relief – Best Cream For Long-Lasting Relief

FOCL Deep Relief stands out with 2000mg of CBD, which helps reach and ease pains that other products might miss. It starts working as soon as you apply it, and rubbing it in enhances its effects. It’s designed to be suitable for all skin types. Its high CBD content and compatibility with all skin types make it a top option for lasting relief.

Product Specifications

Rating on the official product page: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Size: 100ml

100ml Potency: 1000/2000mg total CBD

1000/2000mg total CBD Price: $39.00 and $59.00

$39.00 and $59.00 Highlighted Ingredients: Menthol and Eucalyptus, Wintergreen Oil, Arnica, and Aloe Vera

Why We Like This Brand

Availability: FOCL is transparent about its ingredients and lab reports, meeting our quality and trust standards. The cream is THC-free, gluten-free, and legal across the USA, making it widely accessible.

FOCL is transparent about its ingredients and lab reports, meeting our quality and trust standards. The cream is THC-free, gluten-free, and legal across the USA, making it widely accessible. Product Purity: Broad-spectrum CBD extracted from pure US-based hemp infused with Menthol, Eucalyptus, Wintergreen Oil, and Camphor Bark Oil to soothe your skin.

Broad-spectrum CBD extracted from pure US-based hemp infused with Menthol, Eucalyptus, Wintergreen Oil, and Camphor Bark Oil to soothe your skin. Packaging: It comes in a bottle with a cap on top. Press the head to squeeze the cream out and apply it wherever you want.

It comes in a bottle with a cap on top. Press the head to squeeze the cream out and apply it wherever you want. Customer Support: FOCL customer support is available via email, phone number, and a dedicated page. You can also follow them via Facebook or Instagram.

FOCL customer support is available via email, phone number, and a dedicated page. You can also follow them via Facebook or Instagram. Returns & Exchanges: You can send the product for return or exchange within 30 days after the purchase.

How To Use

Clean your skin to ensure no water or dirt on it. Apply it to the desired area and rub for 10 seconds for optimal absorption. Use 3-4 times daily.

Pros

2000mg of CBD for deep relief

Fast-acting upon application

Suitable for all skin types

THC-free and gluten-free

Cons

It may require multiple applications for chronic issues

Customer Reviews

Customers on the official website are vocal about their satisfaction with FOCL Deep Relief, stating that this cream works quickly. One customer said, “Very strong cooling sensation and I felt quick improvements with shoulder pain after a few days!”

General Disclaimer:

Before using CBD, it is essential to educate yourself about its potential risks. Follow this link to find more information on this topic.

Green Roads: Pain Relief CBD Cream – Best CBD Cream for Pain

Green Roads ranks third with its Pain Relief CBD Cream, the top choice for managing pain. This cream is unique due to its use of Methyl Salicylate and Menthol, which boost healing and offer a soothing effect to ease burning and discomfort. It’s versatile, helping with everything from strains and sprains to arthritis and backaches. Green Roads combines these powerful ingredients with a potent CBD formula for effective, multi-faceted pain relief, catering to different needs and preferences.

Product Specifications

Rating on the official product page: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Size: 29.5ml

29.5ml Potency: 350/750mg total CBD

350/750mg total CBD Price: $29.99 and $39.99

$29.99 and $39.99 Highlighted Ingredients: Methyl Salicylate 10%, Menthol 4%, Bentonite, Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Cucumis sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract

Why We Like This Brand

Ingredients: Our interest in Green Roads goes beyond just their Pain Relief CBD Cream with menthol. They’ve added skin-friendly ingredients like avocado oil, vitamin E, and cucumber extract to their formula.

Our interest in Green Roads goes beyond just their Pain Relief CBD Cream with menthol. They’ve added skin-friendly ingredients like avocado oil, vitamin E, and cucumber extract to their formula. Product Purity: It contains US hemp-derived pure broad-spectrum oil infused with Methyl Salicylate, Menthol, multiple oils, and fruit extract to provide instant relief to the skin.

It contains US hemp-derived pure broad-spectrum oil infused with Methyl Salicylate, Menthol, multiple oils, and fruit extract to provide instant relief to the skin. Customer Support: To get your queries answered, you can contact Green Roads using their dedicated phone number or email or following them on Facebook or Instagram.

To get your queries answered, you can contact Green Roads using their dedicated phone number or email or following them on Facebook or Instagram. Shipping & Returns: You’ll get your product 5-10 days after you place the order. You have 30 days to return or exchange any unopened, unused, or damaged product during delivery.

How To Use

Apply to the affected area no more than 3 to 4 times daily. Store in a cool, dry place with the lid closed tightly. Store at 68F to 77F (20C to 25C).

Pros

Highly effective for temporary pain relief

Suitable for arthritis and backache

Easy to apply and store

Optimal temperature for preservation

Cons

Limited use to 3-4 times daily

Requires chilly, dry storage

Customer Reviews

Real customers on the official website have shared their positive experiences with the CBD cream. Allyssa O’Connor praises it for replacing all other muscle creams, finding remarkable relief. Edith, a casino server, raves about the cream’s heavenly effect on her legs and feet. Lana R Barr from Louisiana was initially skeptical but became convinced of its benefits after trying it out.

Premium Jane: Cocoa Butter – Best CBD + CBG Cream

Premium Jane captures attention with a CBD cream enriched with natural ingredients, including sweet almond oil, beeswax, and lavender oil. Adding CBD isolate and CBG to the cocoa butter base enhances the cream’s capacity to relieve pain and prolonged hydration, lasting up to 48 hours. Its unique formula soothes and deeply moisturizes the skin, ensuring a luxurious and therapeutic experience.

Product Specifications

Rating on the official product page: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Size: 100ml

100ml Potency: 1000/2000mg total CBD

1000/2000mg total CBD Price: $39.00 and $59.00

$39.00 and $59.00 Highlighted Ingredients: Menthol and Eucalyptus, Wintergreen Oil, Arnica, and Aloe Vera

Why We Like This Brand

Practices: The brand is transparent about how its creams are made and their benefits, building consumer trust. It also provides lab results so customers know exactly what it uses on their skin.

The brand is transparent about how its creams are made and their benefits, building consumer trust. It also provides lab results so customers know exactly what it uses on their skin. Discounts: Additionally, Premium Jane offers significant discounts for subscriptions and free shipping, adding extra value. Their products are made from pure vegan ingredients, appealing to those prioritizing ethical choices.

Additionally, Premium Jane offers significant discounts for subscriptions and free shipping, adding extra value. Their products are made from pure vegan ingredients, appealing to those prioritizing ethical choices. Product Purity: 1500mg of hemp-derived CBD with 500mg of CBG infused with cocoa butter is enough to provide instant relief to your skin.

1500mg of hemp-derived CBD with 500mg of CBG infused with cocoa butter is enough to provide instant relief to your skin. Customer Support: FOCL customer support is available via email, phone number, and a dedicated page. You can also follow them via Facebook or Instagram.

FOCL customer support is available via email, phone number, and a dedicated page. You can also follow them via Facebook or Instagram. Returns & Exchanges: Premium Jane representatives are always available on live chat via Instagram and Facebook. You can also call them or email them whenever you want.

How To Use

Massage the ointment directly onto the area you wish to treat. We recommend starting with a small amount and increasing it until you experience the desired effects.

Pros

Natural ingredients for skin health

Long-lasting hydration for up to 48 hours

Additional benefits from CBD and CBG

Suitable for pain and dryness relief

Cons

It may require experimentation for optimal dosage

Customer Reviews

On the official website, customers are raving about the effectiveness of CBD creams. Allyssa O’Connor highlighted the CBD Daily Intensive Cream as a game-changer for muscle relief, replacing all other creams she used before. Similarly, Edith found serendipity when she stumbled upon a CBD cream that provided immense relief for her legs and back during long shifts. Lana R. Barr from Louisiana shared her skepticism turned satisfaction after purchasing a CBD product while shopping in San Antonio, praising its efficacy.

Koi Naturals CBD Balm – Best CBD Topical for Soothing Effects

Koi Naturals CBD Balm is our top pick for a soothing CBD topical. Known for its transparency and high-quality formula, it melts into the skin for easy, residue-free application. THC-free, it offers calming effects without irritation. Koi Naturals stands out for its commitment to quality and customer trust.

Product Specifications

Rating on the official product page: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Size: 0.5Oz and 1.7Oz

0.5Oz and 1.7Oz Potency: 150, 500, and 1000mg CBD per box

150, 500, and 1000mg CBD per box Price: $39.99 and $69.99

$39.99 and $69.99 Highlighted Ingredients: Koi PRIZM™ broad spectrum CBD and all-natural oils

Why We Like This Brand

Transparency: We love Koi Naturals for its transparency. The brand provides lab results for each product so you can make well-informed choices. The ingredients are easy to understand, and the benefits are clearly explained.

We love Koi Naturals for its transparency. The brand provides lab results for each product so you can make well-informed choices. The ingredients are easy to understand, and the benefits are clearly explained. Product Purity & Benefits: It contains 100% pure broad-spectrum hemp derived from local USA farms, along with coconut oil, lavender oil, and ginger root oil for improved skin health. The CBD balm is designed to soothe and refresh your skin immediately. It helps calm irritated skin and offers lasting relief from minor aches.

It contains 100% pure broad-spectrum hemp derived from local USA farms, along with coconut oil, lavender oil, and ginger root oil for improved skin health. The CBD balm is designed to soothe and refresh your skin immediately. It helps calm irritated skin and offers lasting relief from minor aches. Packaging: It comes in a small jar, allowing you to easily apply the cream on the skin without worrying about wasting it. Plus, the air-tight jar keeps it fresh and safe from kids.

It comes in a small jar, allowing you to easily apply the cream on the skin without worrying about wasting it. Plus, the air-tight jar keeps it fresh and safe from kids. Returns & Exchanges: You can return damaged, unopened, or unused products within 30 days of purchase for a refund or exchange.

How to Use

Applying Koi Naturals CBD Balm is simple and hassle-free. Place the cream on the desired area and watch as it melts effortlessly into the skin. Gently rub the area to ensure the balm is fully absorbed, delivering its soothing effects directly to your body.

Pros

Instant soothing and absorption upon application

Formulated without synthetic fragrances

Transparent practices with full ingredient disclosure

Cons

Smaller serving size

Customer Reviews

Customers who have used Koi Naturals CBD Balm are vocal about its benefits, consistently rating it 5 out of 5 on the official website. Users like Lana R. Barr from Louisiana share their skepticism turned satisfaction, saying, “I was very skeptical about this product…but it has been a game-changer for my skin and pain relief.” Such glowing reviews testify to the balm’s effectiveness and the trust Koi Naturals has built with its clientele.

Why Trust Us: How We Made Our Decision?

Our recommendations come from thorough third-party lab tests, ensuring that the CBD topicals we recommend meet top quality and potency standards. We check lab results to confirm that the product inside matches the label, so you can trust our suggestions.

Lab Testing

Every CBD cream on our list has been subjected to comprehensive lab testing. We examine the results to verify purity, ensuring that each product is free from harmful contaminants and has the accurate amount of CBD as claimed.

Source

We proudly support CBD creams that use hemp grown exclusively in the USA, harnessing the quality and reliability of domestically sourced hemp. This speaks to the commitment to high standards and supports local agriculture.

Price

Price plays a crucial role in our selection process. We aim to recommend CBD creams that are cheap but offer quality. Plus, we ensured that each product was available at a discount, that the brand offered a subscription discount, and that it had premium ingredients to provide the maximum value on a budget.

Safety

Your safety is our priority. The CBD creams we endorse are suitable for every skin type, including sensitive skin, providing peace of mind for those with delicate skin concerns.

Potency

The potency of CBD cream is a critical factor in its effectiveness. We’ve considered creams that deliver a range of potent options to cater to different needs, from mild to solid relief.

Potential Health Benefits of CBD Cream

Reducing Pain

Research suggests that CBD cream can help reduce acute pain. Its potential to ease discomfort is reinforced when combined with other plant compounds, and it is particularly favored for its noninvasive application.

Improve Skin Health

Our selection of CBD creams often includes formulations enriched with shea butter, known for its deep moisturizing and skin health benefits. These creams work to not only soothe but also nourish your skin.

Reducing Redness and Itching

Users have noted that CBD creams can significantly reduce skin redness and itching, calming and contributing to overall skin comfort and well-being.

Instant Effects

For many, the appeal of CBD cream lies in its instant effects, offering quick relief for joint pain. Whether it has a warming or cooling sensation, a pain relief cream can provide immediate comfort.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Cream

While typically well-tolerated, some users might experience minor side effects such as skin sensitivity. Opting for broad-spectrum CBD products may reduce the occurrence of such effects while still providing relief.

CBD Cream FAQs

Q: Can I Eat CBD Cream?

A: CBD cream is only formulated for topical use and should not be ingested. It is designed to be applied directly to the skin where needed, not consumed orally.

Q: Is CBD Legal?

A: In 2024, CBD creams, topical products, will be legal in many parts of the United States as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC. This threshold comes from the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp-derived CBD.

Q: Can I Use CBD Cream Every Day?

A: Yes, you can use CBD cream every day. Just follow the instructions on the product and monitor how your skin responds.

Q: Can CBD Cream Relax You?

A: CBD cream might help you feel more relaxed by easing muscle tension or reducing discomfort.

Q: Does CBD Cream Affect You?

A: CBD cream generally has a local effect on the area where it’s applied and is less likely to cause overall changes in how you feel compared to other CBD products.

The Top 4 Best CBD Cream Brands for Pain Relief and Skincare Conclusion

In conclusion, CBD cream offers a unique approach to wellness, soothing everything from muscle aches to insect bites. Our exploration of the top CBD creams in 2024 has revealed options enriched with essential fatty acids and ingredients like stearic acid, which enhance the skin’s moisture barrier and provide relief. We’ve carefully selected products that stand out for their quality and efficacy. The featured creams are crafted to meet various preferences, and we trust that our insights will help guide you to a CBD cream that aligns with your wellness goals.