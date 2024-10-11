Lipidene Review: A Science-Backed Supplement for Heart and Cholesterol Support

Between 2017 and 2020, 10% of people over the age of 20 reported unusually high levels of total cholesterol. While many of the statistics vary by ethnicity, the result is the same for all: increased risk of heart disease if proper measures are not taken. With more and more people taking cholesterol-lowering medication, it might be time to reflect on our dietary choices.

Beyond changing lifestyle and eating habits, individuals may want to consider supplements. All-natural supplements will not reverse high cholesterol without any other effort, but they may help drive results as an adjunct therapy. This is the perfect moment to introduce Lipidene™.

What is Lipidene™?

Lipidene™ is promoted as a next-generation cholesterol support formula that clears, protects, and rejuvenates the arteries, thereby optimizing heart function. The creators, FISICO, adopted a “simple is sweet” approach, using only two ingredients to make the biggest of differences. Together, this duo is believed to support healthy cholesterol levels, increase antioxidant activity, promote metabolic wellness, and prevent the oxidation of cholesterol. If this doesn’t exude confidence, we don’t know what will. For a better sense of how Lipidene™ affects the body, let’s review the power duo.

What ingredients are in Lipidene™?

The power duo found in Lipidene™ consists of the following:

Bergavit® 40 (375 mg)

Bergavit® 40 is a patented form of the citrus plant, bergamot. According to one source, this plant has the potential to support cardiovascular health and normal lipid metabolism. These results allegedly stem from its profile of phenolic compounds, some of which include neoeriocitrin, neohesperidin, naringin, rutin, and poncirin. For instance, naringin is believed to support normal inflammatory balance. In contrast, neoeriocitrin and rutin both neutralize the damaging effects of free radicals, namely, taming low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (or bad cholesterol).

Another underlying mechanism relies on all compounds to work together to bind bile acids and increase blood and liver cholesterol turnover rates, explains the same group of researchers. The researchers also referenced a systematic review of the effect of bergamot on lipid profiles, which resulted in 75% of the 12 studies reporting a significant decrease in total cholesterol, triglyceride, and bad cholesterol levels. Doses typically ranged between 150 and 1,500 mg for a period of one to six months.

Having said that, cardiologists generally warn individuals that bergamot supplements may be beneficial in reducing cholesterol levels, but alone, they are not recommended for lowering the risk of heart disease or stroke. The biggest driving force has been adding more fiber and consistently hitting the daily requirement for physical movement.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to get Lipidene™!

Hydrovas 10 (100 mg)

Hydrovas 10 is a patented ingredient containing hydroxytyrosol (HXT). HXT is extracted from olive fruits for their rich source of polyphenols. In one review that covered the health benefits of HXT and its role as a functional ingredient, researchers underlined its antioxidant capacity and ability to provide protection on a cellular level. Furthermore, it has been demonstrated to prevent the oxidation of bad cholesterol by free radicals, ensuring normal good cholesterol levels.

This ingredient’s ability to block the implications of oxidative stress might suggest the prevention of a number of diseases, including, but not limited to, “cancer, diabetes, inflammation, or cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.” They even argued that regular HXT consumption could potentially reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes mellitus.

Other benefits include reduced oxidative deterioration, repair of the articular cartilage, a reduction in lactic acid production (linked to muscle atrophy), inhibition of tumor cell multiplication, formation and growth of bones, and protection against neurodegenerative diseases, to list a few.

Ordering Lipidene™

Lipidene™ bottle is only available online from the official website. Several packages are offered, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk. Currently, there are three options, as seen below:

Order one bottle of Lipidene™ for $49.95 each

Order three bottles of Lipidene™ for $33.30 each

Order six bottles of Lipidene™ for $33.30 each.

All orders come with free shipping and are covered by a 365-day money-back guarantee. If you aren’t happy with your results, please contact customer service for more information about the return policy or any other questions you may have.

Email: support@cholesterolconquered.com.

Phone: 1-800-392-4727

Submit a contact form: https://www.cholesterolconquered.com/contact.php

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Lipidene™ safe?

A: Lipidene™ is considered safe because it contains patented ingredients that have been tested repeatedly. Moreover, the doses per serving are within respectable ranges, making them generally safe to take. However, the fact that they are patented ingredients doesn’t mean that individuals are less likely to experience any side effects. For this reason, consulting with a healthcare provider is highly advised before proceeding.

Q: Does Lipidene™ contain any allergens or stimulants?

A: Lipidene™ is all-natural and free of gluten, dairy, wheat, soy, fish, eggs, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, and peanuts. Moreover, it contains no sugar, artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives. Finally, it contains no stimulants, making it suitable for most people with common side effects. Once again, individuals must do their due diligence before placing an order.

Q: How should I take Lipidene™?

A: For best results, the FISICO team recommends taking one Lipidene™ capsule with a glass of water first thing in the morning.

Q: Are Lipidene™ capsules easy to swallow?

A: Yes, Lipidene™ capsules are the size of an average Tylenol, making them easy to swallow.

Click here to visit the official website for Lipidene™ >>>

Q: Can I take Lipidene™ with prescription medication?

A: It depends on the prescription medication. Bergamot consumption might increase sensitivity to sun, specific drug interactions (i.e., antibiotics, statins, and diabetes medications), and increase the risk of symptoms such as “rash, itching, or difficulty breathing.” Therefore, pregnant or nursing mothers, children, people with sun sensitivity, and people taking any of the listed medications might want to avoid this supplement.

Q: How long will it take for Lipidene™ shipments to arrive?

A: Lipidene™ shipments to the contiguous United States should take up to 7 business days, whereas shipments elsewhere in the world may require up to 21 business days, depending on the country.

Q: Does a money-back guarantee protect Lipidene™?

A: Yes, Lipidene™ has been protected by a 365-day money-back guarantee. If one year of taking this supplement does absolutely nothing to one’s cholesterol levels, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. For any questions or concerns regarding the money-back guarantee, customer support can be reached via:

Email: support@cholesterolconquered.com.

support@cholesterolconquered.com. Phone: 1-800-392-4727

1-800-392-4727 Mailing Address: Fisico Inc., 2080 Industrial Dr., Bldg B, Suite C, Salt Lake City, UT 84104.

Fisico Inc., 2080 Industrial Dr., Bldg B, Suite C, Salt Lake City, UT 84104. Submit a contact form: https://www.cholesterolconquered.com/contact.php

Final Decision

Ultimately, Lipidene™ is a cholesterol-support supplement developed with two ingredients. Bergamot has been shown to lower bad and total cholesterol levels, reduce triglyceride levels, increase fat metabolism, and neutralize the damaging effects of oxidative stress and free radicals on overall wellness. Similarly, an active compound derived from olives has been added to increase the antioxidant capacity of this supplement, which, as per existing research, limits the oxidation of cholesterol. Oxidized cholesterol has been demonstrated to increase the buildup of plaque in the arteries, and as these harden, the risk of heart attacks and strokes exacerbates. Additionally, oxidation triggers inflammation, further worsening artery health.

When comparing research to the FISICO team’s strategy for Lipidene™, the two do align on several factors, which is comforting. However, it is safe to assume that taking Lipidene™ might not be enough. Most often, supplements of this nature must be paired with a healthy diet and exercise routine for dramatic effects. Considering everything, we encourage everyone to do their homework before changing their routine.

Visit the official website to learn more today!