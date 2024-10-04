ASCND for Men Review: Is This The Right Brand For You?

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ASCND for Men is a new nutritional supplement company offering a lineup of products specifically for male health.

Popular supplements include ASCND Youth (for anti-aging), ASCND Focus (for cognition), ASCND Rest (for sleep), and ASCND Balance (for cholesterol).

Keep reading to learn everything you need about ASCND for Men and the company’s lineup of supplements today.

What is ASCND for Men?

ASCND for Men is a lineup of nutritional supplements available exclusively online through ASCNDforMen.com.

Whether wanting to support focus, heart health, anti-aging effects, or overall health, men can enjoy targeted effects with ASCND for Men formulas.

You can buy individual male enhancement supplements through ASCND for Men or buy a bundle and save.

ASCND for Men offers free shipping on orders over $99 for addresses anywhere in the United States. All purchases have a 90-day money-back guarantee.

ASCND for Men Benefits

Some of the benefits of ASCND for Men’s lineup include:

Target male health goals with science-backed supplements

Promote wellness, energy, sexual performance, and more

Natural, clean, and simple formulas

Enhance physical and cognitive vitality

Free shipping to the continental United States on orders over $99

Backed by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee

Boost your vitality with ASCND for Men – shop now and save on male health supplements!

What Makes ASCND for Men Unique?

There are plenty of supplement companies available today. Why pick ASCND for Men? What makes the company unique?

Here are some of how ASCND for Men aims to distinguish itself from competing supplement brands:

Address Male Health Goals: As the name suggests, ASCND for Men is dedicated to addressing male health goals. The company offers supplements to promote male cognitive and physical energy, boost male sexual performance, and target male hormones.

As the name suggests, ASCND for Men is dedicated to addressing male health goals. The company offers supplements to promote male cognitive and physical energy, boost male sexual performance, and target male hormones. Backed by a 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee: If you’re unhappy with your ASCND for Men purchase for any reason, you can request a refund within 90 days.

If you’re unhappy with your ASCND for Men purchase for any reason, you can request a refund within 90 days. Clean, Simple, Natural Ingredients: ASCND for Men emphasizes natural ingredients with no unnecessary additives. The company describes its products as “just pure, effective supplements.”

ASCND for Men emphasizes natural ingredients with no unnecessary additives. The company describes its products as “just pure, effective supplements.” Transparent Ingredients: ASCND for Men discloses most of its ingredients upfront, making it easy to see exactly what’s inside each formula. Although the company uses proprietary formulas for some of its products, you can see all ingredients and most dosages upfront.

ASCND for Men discloses most of its ingredients upfront, making it easy to see exactly what’s inside each formula. Although the company uses proprietary formulas for some of its products, you can see all ingredients and most dosages upfront. Rigorous Testing: According to ASCND for Men, all supplements are “rigorously tested for purity and safety.”

According to ASCND for Men, all supplements are “rigorously tested for purity and safety.” Subscribe & Save: ASCND for Men offers subscription savings. You can save money and qualify for free shipping if you sign up to receive repeat orders of ASCND for Men formulas each month. You can cancel or pause at any time.

ASCND for Men offers subscription savings. You can save money and qualify for free shipping if you sign up to receive repeat orders of ASCND for Men formulas each month. You can cancel or pause at any time. Purchase Multiple Bottles & Save: You can also save money by ordering multiple ASCND for Men bottles. Most supplements are available in single ($70), 2-pack ($50 per bottle), or 4-pack ($40 per bottle) options. Each bottle contains a roughly one-month supply of formula.

You can also save money by ordering multiple ASCND for Men bottles. Most supplements are available in single ($70), 2-pack ($50 per bottle), or 4-pack ($40 per bottle) options. Each bottle contains a roughly one-month supply of formula. Free Shipping Over $99: If you spend more than $99 on the ASCND for Men online store, you receive free shipping to addresses in the continental United States. All subscription purchases also come with free shipping, regardless of your order amount.

ASCND for Men Supplements

ASCND for Men offers 11 supplements to address men’s health and wellness goals – from sexual performance to cholesterol.

You can also save money by buying one of four ASCND for Men bundles through the official website.

Here are all ASCND for Men supplements and how they work.

ASCND Youth

ASCND Youth is the flagship anti-aging supplement from ASCND for Men. The supplement costs $59.95 per bottle and uses an “advanced anti-aging formula” to promote youthfulness. Just take one capsule per day.

As you age, your body loses energy and focus. It’s an inevitable part of aging. ASCND Youth aims to help by delivering a blend of ingredients linked to male vitality, including ingredients commonly found in testosterone boosters and sexual enhancement supplements.

Active ingredients in ASCND Youth include:

Longjack (tongkat ali)

Ashwagandha (KSM-66)

ZMA

Fenugreek

L-arginine

Horny goat weed and maca

Together, these herbs and plants could promote male vitality from the inside out. Some men find they’re more energetic after taking ASCND. Others find they feel younger overall and have a more youthful appearance.

Price: $59.95

ASCND Rest

ASCND Rest is the flagship sleep aid supplement created by ASCND for Men. The formula uses a blend of plants and herbs linked to sleep, stress response, and relaxation.

By taking ASCND Rest before bed, you can fall asleep more easily, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated—all without the grogginess or side effects of conventional sleep aids.

Active ingredients in ASCND Rest include:

Melatonin

Valerian root

Passionflower

Chamomile flower

Calcium

Magnesium

To activate these ingredients, just take one to two capsules of ASCND Rest 30 minutes before bed.

Price: $39.95

ASCND Balance

ASCND Balance is a cholesterol support complex. ASCND for Men recommends taking two capsules per day to promote healthy cholesterol.

According to ASCND for Men, the formula is specifically crafted to promote lipid metabolism and overall heart health by supporting LDL and HDL cholesterol balance. High cholesterol is one of the main risk factors for heart attack, stroke, and heart disease

To promote cholesterol balance, ASCND Balance uses four active ingredients, including:

Policosanol

Gugulipid

Plant sterol complex

Cayenne

ASCND for Men recommends taking two capsules daily. Taking ASCND Balance daily promotes cardiovascular health, lipid metabolism, and overall heart health and well-being.

Price: $39.95

ASCND Elevate

ASCND Elevate enhances vitality and focus using an expertly crafted formula with maca root extract and other plant extracts.

Maca is known for its effects on fertility and libido. Some men also take it for general endurance, energy, and vitality.

ASCND for Men designed its formula to boost energy, stamina, well-being, physical energy, mental endurance, and more. The goal is to help you perform at your best inside and outside the gym.

Active ingredients in ASCND Elevate include:

Tongkat ali

Maca

L-arginine

Ginseng

ASCND for Men recommends taking two capsules daily. Daily use of ASCND Elevate can help with stamina, focus, performance, vitality, energy, and mental clarity, among other areas.

Price: $79.95

ASCND Omega

ASCND Omega is an omega-3 fatty acid supplement. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for the brain, heart, and overall male health and wellness.

If you’re not getting enough omega-3 fatty acids from dietary sources like fish or nuts, you may need to take a supplement.

ASCND Omega, priced at $39.95 per bottle, uses omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA to support cardiovascular health, promote healthy cholesterol levels, and enhance brain function and memory.

Each two softgel capsule serving of ASCND contains:

1,500mg of omega-3 fatty acids

800mg of EPA

600mg of DHA

100mg of other omega-3 fatty acids

ASCND for Men packs the ingredients in a gelatin capsule, then mixes them with natural lemon flavor, making it easy to take the supplement daily for targeted effects.

Price: $39.95

ASCND Define

ASCND Define supports muscle definition and recovery using a blend of proven muscle growth compounds.

Taking two capsules of ASCND Define daily can purportedly promote muscle growth and recovery using L-arginine and other active ingredients. Some take ASCND Define to complement an active lifestyle, and others take it to promote lean muscle growth with age.

Each capsule of ASCND Define contains three crucial amino acids, including:

L-arginine (1,600mg)

Ornithine

Glutamine

Together, these three amino acids form the building blocks of muscle tissue. Your body uses these amino acids to build muscle tissue. According to ASCND for Men, ASCND Define can enhance muscle growth, performance, and overall recovery while boosting muscle definition and fitness.

Price: $69.95

ASCND Bulk Up

ASCND Bulk Up is another lean muscle formula designed to boost energy before a workout, helping you maximize your muscle growth capacity and weight loss during and after a workout.

Many of the ingredients in ASCND are popular weight loss and metabolism boosters. The formula contains caffeine, phenylethylamine, and synephrine caprylate, for example, all of which are linked to significant fat-burning effects.

To use ASCND Bulk Up, take one capsule daily. According to ASCND for Men, daily use of Bulk Up can increase energy, metabolism, and fat burning, contributing to a leaner physique overall.

To achieve these effects, ASCND Bulk Up contains a blend of caffeine and other ingredients, including:

Caffeine

Phenylethylamine HCl

Synephrine caprylate

Nettle leaf extract

Yohimbine HCl

Inositol niacinate

Although the formula is called “Bulk Up,” it appears to be more of a conventional fat burner than a muscle mass formula. Combining Bulk Up with an active diet and exercise program could promote powerful weight loss results.

Price: $59.95

ASCND Vital

ASCND Vital is the flagship multivitamin from ASCND for Men. The formula specifically addresses male health needs by delivering the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients crucial for male health.

Men who are deficient in certain nutrients may have low testosterone levels or overall hormone imbalance. Nutrient deficiency is also associated with poor immune function, increased symptoms of aging, and other effects.

To help, each capsule of ASCND contains a blend of conventional nutrients along with unique plant and herb extracts:

Minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc

Vitamins like B vitamins, vitamin A, and vitamin D3

Herb and plant extracts like ginkgo biloba and ginseng

According to ASCND for Men, ASCND Vital can provide comprehensive nutritional support to promote health, energy, immune function, and male vitality. Just take one capsule of ASCND Vital daily.

Price: $39.95

ASCND Surge

Surge is an energy-boosting supplement created by ASCND for Men. At $89.95 per bottle, it’s one of the more expensive options in the ASCND for Men catalog.

Taking one capsule of ASCND Surge daily can help boost energy, endurance, and sexual vitality, helping you perform at your best inside and outside the bedroom.

Each bottle of ASCND Surge contains 30 capsules featuring ingredients like:

Shilajit

Ginseng

Ashwagandha

Fenugreek

Rhodiola rosea

Bioperine

Some of these ingredients are considered adaptogens, which means they help the body respond to stressors. When your body is stressed, it spends a significant amount of time targeting that stress instead of dedicating energy to other tasks. ASCND Surge can help manage stress and boost overall energy.

According to ASCND for Men, many users report increased endurance and energy within days of using ASCND Surge for the first time, with increasing results after a few weeks.

Price: $89.95

ASCND Drive

ASCND Drive is the 11th and final supplement in the ASCND for Men catalog. It’s a nootropic or brain-boosting supplement designed to enhance mental clarity and performance.

Taking one capsule of ASCND Drive daily can purportedly support mental clarity, performance, and sexual vitality, helping you perform at your best. Each bottle contains 30 capsules featuring ingredients like:

Tribulus alatus

Mucuna pruriens

Rhodiola rosea

Fenugreek

According to ASCND for Men, many users report a noticeable improvement within days of using Drive for the first time. Others experience the full effects after a few weeks. Like Surge, Drive is priced at $89.95 per bottle, making it the highest-priced supplement in the ASCND for Men lineup.

Price: $89.95

ASCND Focus

ASCND Focus is a cognitive enhancement supplement designed specifically to sharpen the mind.

Described as an “expertly crafted blend,” ASCND Focus uses a blend of proven plant extracts and herbs linked to cognition, memory, focus, and more. Active ingredients in ASCND Focus include:

Gingko biloba

St. John’s wort

Glutamine

Bacopa monnieri

L-carnitine

ASCND for Men recommends taking two capsules daily to sharpen the mind. The formula can help enhance concentration, memory, and overall brain function, helping you perform at your best throughout the day.

Price: $49.95

ASCND Bundles

If you plan to buy multiple ASCND for Men supplements and want to save money, you can buy a bundle. ASCND for Men bundles multiple supplements together to help achieve targeted effects – from building lean muscle to supporting overall male endurance.

Here are all bundles available through the ASCND for Men online store today:

ASCND Vitality Pack ($69.95): 1 x ASCND Youth + 1 x ASCND Vital

ASCND Focus Pack ($59.95): 1 x ASCND Focus + 1 x ASCND Omega

ASCND Balance Pack ($49.95): 1 x ASCND Rest + 1 x ASCND Balance

ASCND Power Pack ($99.95): 1 x ASCND Define + 1 x ASCND Bulk Up

ASCND Fusion Pack ($149.95): 1 x ASCND Surge + 1 x ASCND Drive

ASCND for Men Reviews

ASCND just launched online, but there are a few reviews for the company’s products available online.

According to the official website, ASCND for Men has received media attention from several publications – including Fitness Diary, Best Supplements, and Supplement Essentials. However, these recommendations appear to be placeholders, as none of those media brands exist.

As ASCND for Men continues to promote products online, expect more reviews to appear over the coming weeks and months.

ASCND for Men Refund Policy

ASCND for Men backs all supplements with a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy, you have 90 days to request a refund on your ASCND for Men purchase. Contact the manufacturer by phone or email. You’ll need to cover your own return shipping.

About ASCND for Men

ASCND for Men is found online at ASCNDForMen.com. The company specializes in offering supplements addressing male health goals.

You can contact ASCND for Men and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Telephone: 1-833-391-0682

Email: support@ascnd.com

ASCND for Men appears to be affiliated with Zentra Wellness, a separate online supplement brand. The company offers supplements for weight loss, calmness, sleep, and more. Popular Zentra Wellness supplements include Calm & Energize, Slim & Control, and Sleep & Relax.

Final Word

ASCND for Men offers a lineup of nutritional supplements targeting cognition, physical energy, sex drive, and overall vitality.

Marketed primarily to men, ASCND for Men uses science-backed ingredients to achieve targeted effects. To activate these effects, just take one or two capsules of each supplement daily, as directed.

Visit the official website to learn more about ASCND for Men or to buy the company’s products online today.