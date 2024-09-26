Found Review: How Virtual Clinical Care is Revolutionizing Weight Loss Solutions

Have you tirelessly worked toward your weight loss goal only to see your results fluctuate? Do you believe you qualify for weight loss medications but have shied away due to the risk of adverse effects? With a growing body of evidence suggesting Ozempic®’s positive impact on weight management, branded weight loss medications have soared in popularity and faced serious shortages.

Luckily, off-brand medications are available, but not without a prescription. Although seeking a primary care provider’s opinion is possible, another could be turning to telemedicine platforms.

Since primary care providers are struggling to accommodate everyone lately, such platforms might be the best course to take, especially considering their convenience. The challenge lies in choosing one from a plethora of options. Where does one even begin? Given the complexities tied to narrowing down the options, our editorial team did an existence search and landed on one platform that provides one of the most complete programs to date.

This review will delve into the different yet delicate layers of Found.

What is Found?

Found is a telehealth company on a mission to help average Americans find a weight loss program that fits their specific needs, ultimately ensuring that each individual finds joy and comfort in their body. Found’s approach to losing weight is led by science and a completely judgment-free approach.

In other words, the Found Weight Loss program represents evidence-based personal care and increased accessibility for all. This might explain their success rate, as most users who followed Found’s recommendations for one year reported an average weight loss of 12%.

Above all, this team hopes to transform how society treats, manages, and initiates conversations surrounding weight, which, to this date, remains highly provocative. The latter factors do not surprise us, as they embody Found’s belief that “every body is different, weight loss is complex, [and] society gets weight all wrong.”

With the preliminaries addressed, let’s focus on the Found process.

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How does Found work?

As customary with most virtual weight loss program processes involving prescription medication, Found’s setup process is similar. In particular, individuals will be asked to complete an initial survey. This is followed by a sit-down with the Found medical team, where discussions on possible strategies, retrieving a customized plan, and implementing the plan are initiated immediately afterward. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of each step:

Take the Assessment

The first step entails filling out an intake form to determine the eligibility for a prescription, as this approach is normally not one-size-fits-all. More specifically, people with current or past medical history might be at risk of interactions, leading to undesirable side effects. The same goes for people who do not meet a specific body mass index (BMI) threshold.

The current threshold is a BMI of 27 or higher, as the medications have been formulated to address obesity and related health conditions. People who do not meet the BMI requirement should be fine losing weight by making lifestyle changes, whether in terms of diet, exercise, or ditching bad habits.

Meet with the Found Medical Team

By the end of the intake form, individuals should know of their eligibility status. Those who do qualify for medication will meet with the Found medical team. During this initial consultation, individuals will be paired with a Found affiliated provider to review the answers to the intake form. This information will be used to create a personalized treatment plan that works according to one’s biology. This approach, also called precision medicine, strays away from subjecting everyone to the same program.

Once this consultation is over, individuals should know which of the 12 prescriptions they will be on. Bloodwork might be required for specific medications, which the Found affiliated provider will warn of in advance. In addition to this consult, individuals will meet for follow-up consultations to evaluate their progress, initiate conversations on what’s working and what isn’t, and discuss any medical concerns that need to be addressed. The Found affiliated provider will do all of the monitoring to ensure a healthy weight loss journey.

Get A Customized Plan

The customized plan is generated through Found’s MetabolicPrint™ system. The MetabolicPrint™ is a proprietary engine that the Found team uses to identify health traits preventing its members from losing weight. Once again, information on each person’s biology and other critical factors is used to create the treatment plan. This includes medication and support from a certified health coach, an AI-powered assistant, the Found lifestyle app, and access to an online community of members on similar health journeys.

Take control of your weight loss journey—join Found’s science-backed program now!

Act

With all the available tools and guidance, the rest is up to each individual to see results. This includes implementing the recommended diet and exercise routines, administering the medication regularly and consistently (through injections or orally), keeping track of progress, and meeting with the Found affiliated provider to discuss concerns.

The first couple of steps might be tedious, as time is needed to identify the best possible program, but once that’s in place, the rest truly consists of working toward set goals.

What programs are currently available through Found?

Found is best known for putting members on one of two programs (or paths), each tailored to meet unique needs. These include:

Rx Path

The Rx Path is intended for people who qualify for weight loss medication. Aside from prescription, this membership plan includes:

Up to 2 in-depth consultations with a board-certified medical provider per month and up to 4 consultations in the first month

Guided lifestyle programming and strategies for maintaining accountability

One-on-one coaching support during the first four weeks to kickstart one’s journey

the first four weeks to kickstart one’s journey Access to a network of coaches

Access to the Found community of like-minded individuals

of like-minded individuals Access to the Found mobile app

Access to a care team for timely responses to burning program questions

Wellness Path

The Wellness Path consists of a large proportion of the incentives of the Rx Path, except for prescription medication. Those who do not qualify have the option to work with Found’s dedicated healthcare and care teams to reach their weight loss goals. This includes:

Personalized nutritional and exercise paths

A comprehensive genetic analysis

Communication with a personal health coach

Access to the Found community of like-minded individuals

of like-minded individuals Access to the Found mobile app

What types of weight loss medication does Found carry?

The study carries 18 weight loss medications, including FDA-approved anti-obesity and off-label medications. Below is a quick overview of Found’s medication toolkit of branded medications:

Zepbound®

Zepbound® is an FDA-approved injection prescription for chronic weight management. Manufactured by Eli Lilly, tirzepatide is the active ingredient that mimics the GLP-1 and GIP hormones. The GLP-1 hormone is responsible for helping the pancreas release insulin and delaying stomach emptying, whereas the GIP hormone helps regulate blood sugar levels after eating. The benefits of mimicking these hormones include curbing appetite (therefore, signaling the brain of satiety) and maintaining blood sugar levels, consequently inducing weight loss. Other benefits include a healthy heart function with improved blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels.

Mounjaro®

Mounjaro® is yet another FDA-approved product manufactured by Eli Lily. Like Zepbound®, Mounjaro® also shares the same active ingredient, dosage schedules, and administration method. According to one source [1], the main difference lies in the ability of the two medications to treat different health conditions. While Zepbound® is explicitly designed for weight loss, Mounjaro® is designed for blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes. As for benefits, they are quite comparable to Zepbound®, with a reduced risk of major cardiovascular events (i.e., heart attack, stroke, or death) in adults with type 2 diabetes and those who are obese or overweight.

Wegovy®

Wegovy® is an FDA-approved semaglutide injection formulated to treat obesity and those with excess weight. Novo Nordisk is the manufacturer and offers a synthetic version of the GLP-1 hormone. Weight loss results under this medication require profound lifestyle changes as well. In one large clinical trial, subjects injected themselves with Wegovy®, followed a low-calorie diet, and increased physical activity to lose 15% of their body weight after 68 weeks. In addition to treating symptoms of obesity and weight-related concerns, this medication has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death in overweight, obese, and people with cardiovascular disease.

Ozempic®

Ozempic®, like Wegovy®, is an FDA-approved weight loss prescription manufactured by Novo Nordisk and contains semaglutide as the main ingredient. While Wegovy® focuses on weight loss, Ozempic® was primarily designed to improve glucose levels, with weight loss as a secondary outcome. This medication is typically prescribed to adults with type 2 diabetes or who have heart disease. Similarly, eligibility requirements vary for the two, with Wegovy® requiring a BMI of 30 or greater in adolescents ages 12 and older with weight-related medical conditions (i.e., high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes).

Ozempic® isn’t approved for people under 18 years of age and could potentially be prescribed to those who don’t have diabetes. This is also known as “off-label use.” Off-label use [2] is when a medication is prescribed for a condition different from what it has been approved for. This is deemed legal and at the discretion of the healthcare provider.

Trulicity®

Trulicity® is a branded dulaglutide medication manufactured by Eli Lilly. The FDA initially approved it for treating type 2 diabetes but later received additional approval for reducing the risks of strokes and heart attacks. This medication is also prescribed as an off-label medication for weight loss, given the prominent clinical evidence supporting such outcomes among people with obesity or excess weight. Otherwise, this medication prompts the gut to release the GLP-1 hormone to regulate blood sugar by increasing insulin release while glucose is still floating around in the bloodstream. Besides the active ingredient, the difference is the initial dose, which varies compared to Ozempic®.

Saxenda®

Saxenda® is a branded liraglutide medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk. The FDA has approved it for treating chronic weight management among obese and overweight people or those whose health is riddled with weight-related conditions. This synthetic GLP-1 receptor works in the gut like natural GLP-1, activating the same cell receptors as the body’s hormones. As such, Saxenda® is thought to slow digestion, curb hunger, and possibly reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by improving related health metrics and insulin sensitivity.

Victoza®

Victoza®, like Saxenda®, is a branded liraglutide medication (a synthetic version of GLP-1) manufactured by Nova Nordisk. Despite the repetition, it is worth noting that the two differ in terms of uses [3]. While Saxenda® is FDA-approved for chronic weight management in people aged 12 and up, Victoza® has only been approved to treat type 2 diabetes in people aged 10 and older. Furthermore, Victoza® might lower the risk of adverse cardiovascular events in people with diabetes. Finally, dosing differences must be pointed out, as the initial dose for Saxenda® is almost twice that of Victoza®.

Rybelsus®

Rybelsus® is a branded prescription medication that the FDA has approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Individuals prescribed this medication will be required to change their diet and exercise for maximum results. So far, studies have reported that the combination of Rybelsus® and lifestyle changes could lower blood sugar levels, help people lose excess weight, and prevent life-threatening events such as heart attacks, strokes, and other related conditions.

Metformin

Metformin is an oral, plat-derived, FDA-approved drug used to improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. Beyond its benefits for weight loss and type 2 diabetes management, this drug has been demonstrated to help restore ovulation in people with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and improve the gut microbiome. These effects are due to metformin’s role in increasing insulin sensitivity and lowering insulin levels. Moreover, it might influence appetite through the gut-brain connection by increasing GLP-1 levels to suppress food intake.

Bupropion

Bupropion is an FDA-approved oral antidepressant for the treatment of depression, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and tobacco addiction. Like many of the type 2 diabetes medications that trigger weight loss as a secondary outcome, so does Bupropion. Clinicians prescribe it off-label to obese people or people carrying excess weight. While the exact mechanism for the effects of weight loss is still unclear, some theories exist. One such theory is that Bupropion might regulate mood by increasing feel-good chemicals such as dopamine and norepinephrine.

Other reported benefits include reduced triglyceride and blood sugar levels and cravings from compulsive eating patterns. However, cravings were also reduced when Bupropion was paired with Naltrexone, which will be covered next.

Naltrexone

Naltrexone is an FDA-approved oral drug used to treat alcohol use disorder and opioid dependence, often in conjunction with counseling and social support. It works primarily by blocking a receptor called mu-opioid, which in turn completely shuts down the psychotic effects of intoxicating substances while reducing individuals’ dependence on them. As mentioned earlier, when this medication is paired with Bupropion, individuals can anticipate weight loss results, thanks to the duo’s ability to treat binge eating and curb cravings.

While further research is still needed on some of the other possible outcomes, preliminary evidence suggests that Naltrexone might reduce symptoms of pain and inflammation and improve insulin resistance.

Zonisamide

Zonisamide is an FDA-approved anti-epileptic drug that works by blocking nerve signals linked to certain seizure types. Secondary outcomes include weight loss, achieved by the medication’s ability to increase serotonin and dopamine levels, possibly suppressing appetite and controlling cravings. Given that this is a secondary outcome, more time might be needed before seeing the full effects. If anything, physicians are more likely to pair Zonisamide with other weight loss medications, diet, and/or a fitness routine to accelerate results.

Topiramate

Finally, topiramate is an FDA-approved anti-convulsant medication for the treatment of epilepsy, certain seizure types, and migraines. Like zonisamide, its weight loss effects are primarily due to its ability to suppress appetite by stabilizing overactive signals in the brain. Essentially, a calmer brain is less likely to release excess hunger hormones. There’s also evidence that Topiramate might stimulate metabolism, which is critical for weight loss.

The remaining medications not listed above are off-brand versions of some of the active ingredients discussed previously, formulated explicitly by the Found team. For the complete medication toolkit, visit the official Found website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. In What US States is Found currently available?

A. Found is currently available in 41 states. To see the USA states Found is available in, click here.

Q. Who is Found Suitable for?

A. Found is suitable for anyone who keeps reaching a dead end with every weight loss program tested or experiencing fluctuating results that deter one’s drive to continue. Found insists its expert care team will help propel individuals toward a healthy body and mind. This is largely thanks to its multifaceted personalized programs that account for each individual’s uniqueness, including their body, medical history, and lifestyle. As maintained by the team, Found’s approach favors weight loss, not against it.

Q. Are there photo ID requirements for joining Found?

A. By law, the Found team must verify all its members’ identities to deliver prescriptions. The only photo IDs accepted are valid government-issued driver’s licenses, state-issued identification cards, global entry ID cards, military-issued identification cards, valid U.S. passports, foreign-issued passports, or tribal cards.

Q. Why do I need to pay before speaking to a provider?

A. Consultations are considered a member benefit, which requires a purchase and a completed medical intake form.

Q. How much weight can I expect to lose with Found?

A. After one year of dedication to the Found weight loss program, individuals can expect to lose an average of 10%. Research shows that even a 5% decrease in weight might improve different weight-related markers of blood pressure, cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases, PCOS, and osteoarthritis, to name a few.

Q. Is there a waitlist for joining Found?

A. Yes, there is a waitlist for joining Found. Individuals are encouraged to contact the customer support team at support@joinfound.com with their email, their state, and their first name.

Q. Who are the providers on the Found platform?

A. All Found affiliated providers are licensed in the United States and have decades of clinical experience and weight loss expertise. In addition to Found’s medical team, the team claims to collaborate with renowned health leaders to craft personalized weight care programs.

Q. What pharmacy does Found use?

A. Found uses third-party pharmacy fulfillment partners to ship medications directly to its members. Individuals also have the option to fill their prescriptions at their local pharmacy, but the Found membership does not cover the cost.

Q. Why does Found prescribe off-label medications?

A. Found prescribes off-label medications because they are legal, safe, and have been proven to exhibit weight loss results. The Found medical team follows clinical protocols established in America’s hospitals and weight loss clinics.

Q. How long do I need to stay on medication?

A. This is a question best suited for each member’s respective Found affiliated provider.

Q. Are there any side effects to taking weight loss medications?

A. Yes. If individuals experience trouble swallowing or develop hoarseness or swelling in the neck, a healthcare provider must be contacted immediately. As with most weight loss journeys, rapid weight loss might result in muscle loss. This means individuals should also include a strength training regimen in their journeys.

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Q. What if a medication the Found medical team prescribed doesn’t work for me?

A. The Found affiliated provider determines prescriptions once a medical consult has been completed. Since providers have 12 different medication options to choose from, they can create over 60 different treatment paths. So, if one path doesn’t work, the provider will make changes accordingly.

Q. Does Found require insurance?

A. Found does not accept insurance. The Found monthly membership already includes the cost of many commonly prescribed medications. At the time of writing, GLP-1s are not included in the program’s cost. In the latter case, the Found affiliated provider might navigate the insurance process for each Found member.

Q. How do I cancel my Found subscription?

A. To cancel a Found subscription, individuals can email customer support using the subject line “Cancel my account.”

Q. Is the shipping cost for the medications included in the Found membership fees?

A. There are no shipping fees to begin with.

Q. What if I have questions about my Found weight loss journey?

A. For questions or concerns regarding one’s respective Found journey, individuals can use one of the following communication channels:

Email: support@joinfound.com

support@joinfound.com Phone: 1 (844) 990-0086

1 (844) 990-0086 Found Assistant: AI-powered chatbot for creating meal plans, recipes, workouts, and answering general questions

AI-powered chatbot for creating meal plans, recipes, workouts, and answering general questions Contacting the Found affiliated provider via the Found app

What do scientific studies reveal about common weight-loss ingredients?

Many listed weight loss medications include active ingredients that primarily or indirectly induce weight loss effects. To keep things brief, our editorial team limited their research to the most common active weight-loss ingredients. The following should serve as the foundation for continued research.

Semaglutide vs. Tirzepatide

Semaglutide [4] is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, mimicking the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone in the body. It is mainly known for suppressing appetite, stimulating insulin release, and promoting satiety. In contrast, tirzepatide [4] is a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist. The additional activation of the GIP hormone implies boosted insulin creation and feelings of fullness. Current studies point to tirzepatide as being more effective. However, this conclusion is not yet definitive due to inconsistencies across studies (i.e., different doses and limited populations as subjects).

Dulaglutide vs. Liraglutide

Liraglutide and dulaglutide are both GLP-1 receptor agonists [5]. While liraglutide is used to treat diabetes and obesity, dulaglutide is only considered for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Both active ingredients have weight-loss effects, but dulaglutide is not licensed for weight management.

Moreover, liraglutide has generally been making a huge difference, which makes it superior to its counterpart, according to the same source. A systematic review [6] that looked at the safety and efficacy of both ingredients in terms of blood sugar levels noted that dulaglutide is generally safer regarding gastrointestinal problems and heart rate.

Also, a once-weekly administration of Dulaglutide is considered far superior to a once-daily administration of liraglutide. However, the outcomes were similar, with no significant evidence of a difference between the two.

Ready to lose weight for good? Find your custom plan with Found. Get started!

How much does it cost to join Found?

Found pricing depends on the chosen program path. As for commitment, Found requires a 6-month commitment on all plans. Individuals wishing to cancel before the 6-month mark will be expected to pay an early termination fee. Since all plans renew after the 6-month commitment, individuals are responsible for canceling on time if they choose to do so. Regarding payments, they can either be cleared in full or in installments, as summarized below:

Rx Path (With Medication)

In full: $549 today

Quarterly payments: $348 today + $119 monthly

$348 today + $119 monthly 6-month commitment: $129 today + $129 monthly

Wellness Path (Without Medication)

Monthly commitment: $49 monthly

Why is Found a better choice over other options?

Several factors make Found a better choice over other telehealth/telemedicine options. At the top of the list are the following key factors:

Reputable

A quick online search reveals Found’s overall legitimacy and reputation. Of the 546 reviews, 71% are 5-star reviews, with roughly 22% accounting for 1—to 3-star reviews. People were generally pleased by the consultations, ongoing support, judgment-free interactions, and commitment to helping average users.

Some were initially unpleased by the lack of results but realized after consultations with a Found affiliated provider that things were headed in the right direction. Most of all, those who had a positive experience felt heard, allowing them to weigh in on available options.

Initially, some people were displeased by the lack of communication and refund policy, but the Found team has been actively reaching out to individuals to ensure their concerns are addressed. This shows that Found is customer-centric and will do what it takes to make each person’s experience positive.

Comprehensive Weight Loss Care

The Found Weight Loss program is incredibly comprehensive, bringing coaches, clinicians, and members together to reach set goals. No one is left to figure things out independently, which is the biggest selling point. By pairing individuals with a certified health coach, they learn to build healthy lifestyle habits that complement medication intake.

The icing on the cake is undoubtedly the Found affiliated healthcare providers, all of whom are board-certified clinicians and doctors with valuable experience in obesity and precision medicine.

How can anyone overlook the proprietary MetabolicPrint™ engine that inputs everyone’s biological information to see what might prevent them from losing weight? In an industry that emphasizes weight loss medication, it’s refreshing to see experts focusing on the power of habit-building.

Experienced Leadership Team

The leadership team at Found consists of members with extensive experience in either telehealth medicine or obesity. At the time of writing, many of Found’s fundamental decisions are made collectively by:

Rekha Kumar, MD, CMO: Former Medical Director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine

Former Medical Director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine Luca Ranaldi, CEO: Former Chief Medical Commercial and Strategy Officer at Spring Health

Former Chief Medical Commercial and Strategy Officer at Spring Health Dianna Budgeon, RN: Former SVP of Operations and Care Delver at Cricket and Interwell Health

Former SVP of Operations and Care Delver at Cricket and Interwell Health Randall Rainosek, CFO: Former VP of Finance and Business Operations at Bumble and WP Engine

Former VP of Finance and Business Operations at Bumble and WP Engine Serafina Raskin, General Counsel: Former General Counsel and VP of People at Beta Bionics

LegitScript and HIPAA Compliance

The Found online platform is both LegitScript and HIPAA compliant. The Found website is officially part of LegitScript’s certification program, meaning that the telehealth platform meets its standards for legality, safety, and transparency.

Not only that, but the organization will also continue to monitor Found to prevent any concerns or problems from arising. From navigating the Terms and Conditions, it is clear that this platform abides by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of the United States. HIPAA ensures that patient information is protected, health insurance coverage is available, the risk of healthcare fraud and abuse is reduced, and the system’s overall efficiency is maintained.

Convenience

The Found app, available on the Apple Store and Google Play, has been developed to store each individual’s information in one place. This includes tracking meals, mood, weight, movement, sleep, and medication intake, among other things. It’s also a great way to participate in the Found community challenges or ask questions on the go, whether on a walk or while vacationing. Essentially, the Found app puts everyone’s weight care program in their pocket, just as it should.

Achieve your goals with Found’s expert guidance and support. Begin your journey today!

Transparent and Informative

Of the different telehealth platforms our editorial team has seen, Found stands out for its complete transparency and wealth of information. No single piece of information has been left out. Every step, from the medical intake form to getting started, has been clearly outlined in their help and resource centers. Although Found affiliated providers will walk each member through the selected medication, their effects on the body, and the potential risks and rewards, individuals can read more about them in their spare time.

The Found website clearly explains each of their 12 medications and the specific instances in which they would be prescribed. In addition to ensuring that individuals are well-informed about what they are getting themselves into, this level of transparency and knowledge transfer ensures that they raise important questions and concerns during their personal consultations. Ultimately, Found’s efforts help erase reliance on misinformation, a growing concern in modern-day society.

Accessibility

Found exemplifies increased accessibility, which ties together everything that the team offers. Normally, accessibility is considered a factor in terms of budget. Branded weight loss medications are often out of reach for many people seeking weight loss support. With the growing demand and limited supply, off-brand medications have surged, working in the same fashion as branded medications but at a fraction of the cost. Of course, it is important to note that off-brand medications are seldom FDA-approved, possibly raising quality concerns.

Luckily, this is far from the case for Found, as the platform has a medical advisory board. To make things even more interesting, Found offers two programs. Instead of turning away people who do not qualify for medication, a separate program has been developed to provide lifestyle-focused support.

To our team, this extra layer of consideration completes accessibility as a factor, and Found seems to be one of a handful to have achieved this.

Concluding Remarks

Found is a telemedicine organization offering tailored weight loss programs based on the principles of precision medicine. Instead of recommending a one-size-fits-all approach, the Found team invests time in understanding each person’s biology to identify the root causes of weight loss challenges. From there, a completed medical intake form will decide whether individuals qualify for medication.

Regardless of the outcome, individuals must pay upfront before meeting with the medical team. Based on their terms, a 6-month commitment is required. This is reasonable, given that it takes up to a year to reap the full benefits of this approach.

For those who qualify for weight loss medications, Found has 12 different options, including branded and off-branded. In addition, one’s path will include involvement from Found’s affiliated provider, a health coach, and a care team, ensuring each individual’s progress is tracked and trending in the right direction. Our editorial team was overwhelmed by the wealth of information, transparency, and the company’s overall reputation and commitment to helping with weight loss.

Every conceivable question is answered in their informative FAQs and resource centers, with pricing, medication options, and their expectations clearly outlined. The fact that no one is turned away is the biggest selling point, as most platforms only focus on helping people with known weight-related health conditions. Based on our research, concerns about off-brand medications are minimal because Found’s medical advisory team oversees and must approve their inclusion.

Regarding personal information, the platform is both LegitScript and HIPAA compliant, maintaining patient privacy and protection in all possible ways. Given everything discussed, we anticipate a smooth sailing weight loss journey with the Found team.

To learn more about Found and their rounded approach to weight loss, visit here>>>.