Empower Health Labs BerbaLean Review: Does This Supplement Really Deliver on Its Weight Loss Promises?

Have you officially hit a plateau in your weight loss journey? Are you puzzled by sudden fluctuations in your recent blood sugar readings? If yes, these might be signs that one’s metabolism isn’t up to par and that cells fluctuate in insulin uptake. One team on a mission to formulate effective all-natural formulas believes that there might be a dormant protein preventing individuals from losing weight, burning fat, sustaining energy levels, and maintaining blood sugar levels. And so they decided to take matters into their own hands to awaken this dormant protein. What do we mean by this? The answer lies in the following comprehensive assessment of BerbaLean.

What is BerbaLean?

BerbaLean is an advanced weight loss supplement that targets metabolic health. This completely all-natural formula is believed to activate a fat-burning enzyme in the body, which the creators, Empower Health Labs, refer to as the “metabolic master switch.” As such, individuals are expected to lose between 9 and 12 pounds, and with the right diet and exercise routine, up to 25 pounds in the first month. While the latter is hard to believe, aiming for a weight loss of 9 to 12 pounds is reasonable, provided individuals also factor in lifestyle habits. Let’s dig into its primary driver to understand why the Empower Health Labs team is so confident in its formulation.

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How does BerbaLean work?

BerbaLean has been formulated to activate the body’s natural fat-burning method, the adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK). AMPK is defined as a “cellular energy sensor, which once activated, plays a role in several processes within the cell to restore energy homeostasis [1].” The authors further explained its role in enhancing metabolism pathways that help break down complex molecules into simpler ones, including beta-oxidation and autophagy.

Beta-oxidation [2] becomes available in times of increased energy demand and helps break down fatty acids to produce a key intermediate in energy metabolism called acetyl-CoA. This process is believed to provide a large portion of our bodily components’ energy supply, namely, meeting the needs of our skeletal muscle, heart muscle, and kidneys. On the other hand, we have autophagy.

Autophagy [3] is a natural mechanism where damaged cells are removed from the body and replaced with new ones, writes one source. The same source quoted a board-certified cardiologist saying, “it is recycling and cleaning at the same time […] Plus, it promotes survival and adaptation as a response to various stressors and toxins accumulated in our cells.” One of its major benefits is its ability to provide energy and building blocks for cells.

Considering everything, the Empower Health Labs team argues that the selected ingredient(s) have the potential to activate the AMPK enzyme, which in turn should rev up the metabolism. In doing so, individuals can anticipate lowered blood sugar, pressure, and cholesterol levels, improved insulin resistance, suppressed appetite, and reduced fat storage. The question now is whether science agrees with these claims. To verify this, we need to dissect the supplement’s facts.

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What does the BerbaLean formula consist of?

The BerbaLean formula consists of a single ingredient:

Berberine Hydrochloride (800 mg)

Berberine [4] is a bioactive compound from a group called alkaloids, extracted from plants. One of its main responsibilities is activating the AMPK protein, which, as discussed earlier, is critical in regulating metabolism and energy levels. In the grand scheme, berberine activates different mechanisms to lower blood sugar levels. This is achieved by decreasing insulin resistance, breaking down sugars inside cells, decreasing sugar production in the liver, slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates in the gut, and increasing good bacteria.

In the context of weight management, studies have shown that taking 500 mg of berberine can trigger weight and fat loss. The same source referenced a review of 12 studies, where berberine reduced body weight, body mass index (BMI), belly fat, and pro-inflammatory marker, C-reactive protein. Other benefits include lowered bad and total cholesterol levels, reduced symptoms of depression, and inhibited fat buildup in the liver, among others.

A 2021 review [5] exploring berberine’s therapeutic effects underlined its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiapoptotic, and anti-autophagic activities. Its anti-autophagic activities initially confused our editorial team, seeing as the activation of AMPK by default implies the activation of autophagy. However, berberine’s anti-autophagic activity is situation-dependent (i.e., depending on the cell type and physiological condition). For instance, it prevents autophagy in certain cardiac cells, protecting them from cell damage.

Returning to the researchers’ findings [5], berberine can potentially suppress inflammation, oxidative stress, and situationally, autophagy and apoptosis and modulate fat metabolism. Finally, our editorial team was curious to see why the Empower Health Labs team thinks berberine is “Nature’s Ozempic®.” This seems to be a popular sentiment online; however, one source insists this might not be true.

While Ozempic® mimics the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, berberine’s weight loss effects step from activating AMPK, increasing cellular uptake of glucose and insulin sensitivity. To our surprise, a nutritionist was quoted in the same source [6] saying that, “I don’t think there is a case for taking one over the other as they are not comparable products.” The opinions of a registered nutritional therapist were also documented, where she argues that the lack of quality studies on berberine is a concern needing attention.

Although they might not be exactly comparable, it seems the two focus on activating different bodily components, but the final targets are quite comparable. So, there’s some truth in calling berberine “Nature’s Ozempic®,” but it isn’t the complete truth. As for the berberine form, the creators selected one that combines berberine and hydrochloric acid. This has increased berberine’s bioavailability, making it readily absorbable by the body [7].

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is BerbaLean suitable for?

BerbaLean is suitable for anyone struggling to lose weight due to poor metabolism. If this issue isn’t resolved, the results will be meek no matter what diet or exercise routine individuals follow. The Empower Health Labs team insists that this formula has transformed thousands of lives since its release, no matter the age or gender.

Is BerbaLean safe?

BerbaLean is considered safe because the manufacturing processes took place in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, two factors representing compliance with stringent rules and increased sterility. Next, each serving contains no more than berberine HCl, which has been tolerated in most studies. There might be some gastrointestinal discomfort in the short term. Considering everything, individuals are still responsible for assessing their health needs before adjusting to their routine.

How should I take BerbaLean?

Individuals are recommended to take 2 BerbaLean capsules as a dietary supplement with a 6 to 8-ounce glass of water or as directed by a healthcare professional. For the time being, pregnant and nursing mothers and children under 18 years of age should refrain from taking this supplement.

How long will it take for BerbaLean shipments to arrive?

Shipments with U.S. states as the final destination will require 5 to 7 business days to start, whereas elsewhere in the world (depending on where the Empower Health Labs team ships), it will require a minimum of 15 business days to start.

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What if BerbaLean doesn’t work as advertised?

Fortunately, the Empower Health Labs team understands that not all supplements will work identically. If this formula doesn’t work as advertised, customer support can be reached to initiate the refund process. This is thanks to the 90-day money-back guarantee in place. Requests must be made within this timeframe to qualify for a refund. For the specifics on the refund policy, the Empower Health Labs’ customer support team can be reached via:

Email: support@empowerhealthlabs.com.

Phone: 1 (800) 974-2790

Mailing Address: 285 Northeast Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278.

How much does BerbaLean cost?

Each BerbaLean bottle includes 60 capsules to be distributed across one month. Since the Empower Health Labs team considers metabolic health a long-term commitment, they recommend purchasing in bulk. Bulk purchases also have incredible savings advantages, as evidenced below:

1 BerbaLean bottle: $69 each

$69 each 3 BerbaLean bottles: $59 each

$59 each 6 BerbaLean bottles: $49 each

You won’t find a better deal on Empower Health Labs BerbaLean anywhere else!

Final Verdict

Ultimately, BerbaLean has been formulated to activate the AMPK protein, triggering beta-oxidation and autophagy processes. This duo is responsible for breaking down consumed molecules into smaller particles, critical for energy production. The direction the Empower Health Labs team decided to take has been backed by science, which is reassuring.

The activation of AMPK also has blood sugar-lowering and insulin sensitivity-boosting properties imperative for weight loss. Why? Insulin sensitivity ensures that our cells, tissues, and organs uptake glucose from the bloodstream, preventing it from being stored as fat. This also means limiting insulin production, regulating blood sugar levels, and suppressing random hunger pangs and cravings.

Regarding ingredient selection, the Empower Health Labs team spotlights berberine HCl, which has been repeatedly demonstrated to activate the AMPK. Choosing berberine HCl over ordinary berberine shows their understanding of the alkaloid’s poor bioavailability. What good is taking it if the body can’t use berberine, right?

Aside from AMPK activation, berberine’s numerous properties make it suitable for neutralizing free radicals, increasing antioxidant activity, enhancing gut health, and possibly improving mental health. In light of this comprehensive review, BerbaLean may add value to one’s weight loss and wellbeing journey.

To find out more about BerbaLean, click the official website here>>>.