NativePath Vitamin B-Complex Review: A Closer Look at Its Benefits for Overall Health

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Dr. Chad Walding, DPT and his team at NativePath have created a new B vitamin supplement called Vitamin B-Complex.

By taking the supplement daily, you can purportedly target numb hands and feet, helping to promote relief from occasional nerve discomfort.

In our review, you will find out everything you need to know about NativePath’s Vitamin B-Complex and how it works today.

How NativePath’s Vitamin B-Complex Works

Vitamin B-Complex is a blend of eight different B vitamins that help with nerve pain, numbness, and tingling in the extremities.

Some people develop neuropathy, or nerve pain, as they age for various reasons. In some cases, B vitamins can help relieve nerve discomfort. Studies show that people with low levels of vitamin B6 and B12, for example, are more likely to experience nerve discomfort.

Physical therapist Dr. Chad Walding, DPT, wanted to create a solution. His company, NativePath, launched a special blend of B vitamins called Vitamin B-Complex. By protecting the active ingredients with fat molecules, Dr. Walding has created a vitamin B supplement with maximum absorption and effectiveness.

Key methods of action behind Vitamin B-Complex include:

A blend of 8 different B vitamins

Easy-to-take, daily liquid formula

Support relief from occasional numbness, tingling, or pins and needles

Promote brain health, heart health, and more

Vitamin B-Complex is available through the NativePath online store at NativePath.com. The supplement costs $69 per bottle and has a 365-day money-back guarantee.

How B Vitamins Help with Nerve Pain

Dr. Walding and his team cite evidence showing specific B vitamins can help with nerve pain, numbness, tingling, and overall health.

Here are some of how the eight B vitamins help with nerve pain, according to Dr. Walding:

Vitamin B1: Vitamin B1, known as thiamin, is known for its ability to tighten stress. Some take vitamin B1 supplements daily for their purported adaptogenic benefits. As an adaptogen, vitamin B1 could help your body respond to stress at the cellular level. Stress is a silent killer, and excess stress has devastating effects on your body. If you’re not getting enough vitamin B1, your body may be overly affected by stress.

Vitamin B1, known as thiamin, is known for its ability to tighten stress. Some take vitamin B1 supplements daily for their purported adaptogenic benefits. As an adaptogen, vitamin B1 could help your body respond to stress at the cellular level. Stress is a silent killer, and excess stress has devastating effects on your body. If you’re not getting enough vitamin B1, your body may be overly affected by stress. Vitamin B2: Vitamin B2, or riboflavin, is linked to cell energy production. Your cells need vitamin B2 to convert the food you eat into energy, utilizing glucose to perform crucial cellular functions. Dr. Walding also added vitamin B2 to the formula for its purported antioxidant effects: it could help with inflammation and immune function, neutralizing biomarkers linked to disease and illness.

Vitamin B2, or riboflavin, is linked to cell energy production. Your cells need vitamin B2 to convert the food you eat into energy, utilizing glucose to perform crucial cellular functions. Dr. Walding also added vitamin B2 to the formula for its purported antioxidant effects: it could help with inflammation and immune function, neutralizing biomarkers linked to disease and illness. Vitamin B3: Vitamin B3, known as niacin, is crucial for overall health. Like vitamin B2, vitamin B3 is essential for cell energy production. Each serving of Vitamin B-Complex contains 100% of your daily value of vitamin B3. A vitamin B3 deficiency could be blamed if you constantly feel lethargic. Low vitamin B3 levels are linked to poor heart health, cognition, and energy.

Vitamin B3, known as niacin, is crucial for overall health. Like vitamin B2, vitamin B3 is essential for cell energy production. Each serving of Vitamin B-Complex contains 100% of your daily value of vitamin B3. A vitamin B3 deficiency could be blamed if you constantly feel lethargic. Low vitamin B3 levels are linked to poor heart health, cognition, and energy. Vitamin B5: Vitamin B-Complex contains pantothenic acid or vitamin B5. Like the two previous vitamins, vitamin B5 is essential for cellular energy. Your body may struggle to produce energy at the cellular level if you’re not getting enough vitamin B5 in your diet. It can help your body break down carbs and fats, for example, and convert them into energy. Each serving of Vitamin B-Complex contains 100% of your daily value of vitamin B5.

Vitamin B-Complex contains pantothenic acid or vitamin B5. Like the two previous vitamins, vitamin B5 is essential for cellular energy. Your body may struggle to produce energy at the cellular level if you’re not getting enough vitamin B5 in your diet. It can help your body break down carbs and fats, for example, and convert them into energy. Each serving of Vitamin B-Complex contains 100% of your daily value of vitamin B5. Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is one of the most important B vitamins for heart health, circulation, and metabolism. Some take vitamin B6 supplements daily to boost metabolism and energy. In fact, NativePath cites evidence showing your risk of heart problems doubles when you’re deficient in vitamin B6. Some take vitamin B6 supplements daily for blood flow. Good blood flow can ensure your extremities receive the oxygen and nutrients they need for overall health.

Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is one of the most important B vitamins for heart health, circulation, and metabolism. Some take vitamin B6 supplements daily to boost metabolism and energy. In fact, NativePath cites evidence showing your risk of heart problems doubles when you’re deficient in vitamin B6. Some take vitamin B6 supplements daily for blood flow. Good blood flow can ensure your extremities receive the oxygen and nutrients they need for overall health. Vitamin B7: Vitamin B-Complex contains vitamin B7, or biotin. Biotin is best known for being found in hair, skin, and nail supplements. Some studies show taking a biotin supplement – or getting more biotin in your diet – can make your nails stronger, improve the thickness of your hair, and promote overall skin health. Your body uses biotin to create collagen and keratin, important molecules for your hair, skin, and nails. Biotin is also linked to other important effects – like blood sugar.

Vitamin B-Complex contains vitamin B7, or biotin. Biotin is best known for being found in hair, skin, and nail supplements. Some studies show taking a biotin supplement – or getting more biotin in your diet – can make your nails stronger, improve the thickness of your hair, and promote overall skin health. Your body uses biotin to create collagen and keratin, important molecules for your hair, skin, and nails. Biotin is also linked to other important effects – like blood sugar. Vitamin B9: Vitamin B9, or folate, is commonly taken for heart health. Some take folate daily for blood flow. Like vitamin B6, vitamin B9 could help blood, oxygen, and nutrients flow to your extremities. If you’re experiencing numbness, nerve pain, or tingling in your extremities, then the blood flow-enhancing properties of Vitamin B-Complex may be able to help. As proof, NativePath cites studies showing a combination of vitamin B9 and B12 could promote heart health in older adults.

Vitamin B9, or folate, is commonly taken for heart health. Some take folate daily for blood flow. Like vitamin B6, vitamin B9 could help blood, oxygen, and nutrients flow to your extremities. If you’re experiencing numbness, nerve pain, or tingling in your extremities, then the blood flow-enhancing properties of Vitamin B-Complex may be able to help. As proof, NativePath cites studies showing a combination of vitamin B9 and B12 could promote heart health in older adults. Vitamin B12: Vitamin B-Complex contains vitamin B12 in the form of methylcobalamin. Vitamin B12 deficiency is particularly common today. Many vegans and vegetarians are low in vitamin B12, for example. However, vitamin B12 deficiency can affect people with all dietary preferences. Studies suggest older adults don’t absorb vitamin B12 as well as younger adults, increasing the risk of vitamin B12 deficiency as you get older. Worse, some studies have connected vitamin B12 deficiency to an increased risk of degenerative brain disease. Each serving of Vitamin B-Complex contains 20,835% of your daily value of vitamin B12.

How to Use Vitamin B-Complex

Dr. Chad Walding recommends taking around 20 drops of Vitamin B-Complex at any time of day or night to promote relief from numbness, tingling, and nerve discomfort:

Place 1mL (approximately 20 drops) of Vitamin B-Complex in your mouth, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow

Or, mix Vitamin B-Complex with juice, tea, water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice

Vitamin B-Complex is stimulant-free. You can take it any time of day or night. Each serving contains 100% of your daily value or eight crucial B vitamins. Your body absorbs these B vitamins over 24 hours, helping you unlock powerful effects.

NativePath Vitamin B-Complex: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

How Vitamin B-Complex Targets Nerves

Dr. Chad Walding and his team market Vitamin B-Complex largely for its effectiveness in helping with nerve discomfort.

According to the official website, Vitamin B-Complex could help with nerve discomfort, numbness, and tingling in the extremities, among other effects.

How are B vitamins linked to nerve pain? What does Vitamin B-Complex do to help with nerve pain? Here’s how the Vitamin B-Complex formula works:

Promotes myelin sheath integrity , enhancing the protective layer surrounding your nerve cells.

, enhancing the protective layer surrounding your nerve cells. Supports blood flow , making it easier for blood, oxygen, and nutrients to flow to your extremities.

, making it easier for blood, oxygen, and nutrients to flow to your extremities. It promotes energy and metabolism at the cellular level, making it easier for every cell in your body to utilize energy from fats and carbohydrates.

These effects have been validated in clinical research. A 2019 study, for example, found vitamin B12 helped with nerve repair, promoting overall nervous system healing from the inside out.

Vitamin B-Complex vs. Vitamin B12 Injections

Studies have connected B vitamins – including vitamin B12 injections – with relief from nerve pain.

You could undergo vitamin B12 injections for nerve pain. Or, you could take Vitamin B-Complex.

Here are some of the differences between Vitamin B-complex and vitamin B12 injections:

Price: Vitamin B12 injections cost as much as $400 to $1,000 per treatment.

Vitamin B12 injections cost as much as $400 to $1,000 per treatment. Convenience: Vitamin B12 injections require you to visit a clinic in person. You may need to schedule an appointment, wait in an office, and undergo the injections. It takes time out of your day. In comparison, Vitamin B-Complex is easy to carry: add one dropper daily to water or tea. Or, place it directly in your mouth.

Vitamin B12 injections require you to visit a clinic in person. You may need to schedule an appointment, wait in an office, and undergo the injections. It takes time out of your day. In comparison, Vitamin B-Complex is easy to carry: add one dropper daily to water or tea. Or, place it directly in your mouth. Absorbability: Vitamin B-Complex is designed for maximum absorption. Vitamin B12 injections are also designed for maximum absorption: you’re injecting vitamin B12 directly into your bloodstream. By wrapping vitamin B12 in a fat molecule, NativePath aims to provide superior absorption with Vitamin B-Complex than with competing vitamin B12 supplements.

Vitamin B-Complex is designed for maximum absorption. Vitamin B12 injections are also designed for maximum absorption: you’re injecting vitamin B12 directly into your bloodstream. By wrapping vitamin B12 in a fat molecule, NativePath aims to provide superior absorption with Vitamin B-Complex than with competing vitamin B12 supplements. Complementary B Vitamins: Vitamin B12 injections may only contain vitamin B12. Vitamin B-Complex, on the other hand, contains eight B vitamins in total. You get 100% of your daily value (100% DV) or more of eight important B vitamins.

Vitamin B12 injections may only contain vitamin B12. Vitamin B-Complex, on the other hand, contains eight B vitamins in total. You get 100% of your daily value (100% DV) or more of eight important B vitamins. Delivery Method: Vitamin B12 injections inject vitamin B12 directly into your bloodstream. Vitamin B-Complex aims to replicate those effects using the power of flaxseed oil. This flaxseed protects the active ingredients from absorption into your digestive tract and stomach acid, maximizing bioavailability.

Vitamin B12 injections inject vitamin B12 directly into your bloodstream. Vitamin B-Complex aims to replicate those effects using the power of flaxseed oil. This flaxseed protects the active ingredients from absorption into your digestive tract and stomach acid, maximizing bioavailability. Proven to Work: Vitamin B12 is proven to support health whether you take it as a supplement or injection. According to NativePath, the 500mcg of vitamin B12 in Vitamin B-Complex “has been shown to normalize B12 levels in 90% of older participants in just eight weeks.”

Vitamin B12 is proven to support health whether you take it as a supplement or injection. According to NativePath, the 500mcg of vitamin B12 in Vitamin B-Complex “has been shown to normalize B12 levels in 90% of older participants in just eight weeks.” Zero Filler Ingredients: Vitamin B-Complex, like all NativePath supplements, contains zero filler ingredients. NativePath formulas do not contain artificial ingredients, colors, preservatives, chemical sweeteners, or other additives.

Because of these advantages, Dr. Walding describes Vitamin B-Complex as “an effective B12 solution” that can overcome the challenges of vitamin B12 shots.

Don’t wait – click here to place your order!

What Does Vitamin B-Complex Do?

Dr. Walding and his team at NativePath suggest Vitamin B-Complex to help with numbness, tingling, and nerve discomfort.

However, the supplement can help with all of that and more.

Here are some of the results you could experience with Vitamin B-Complex, according to NativePath:

Promote Relief from Numbness, Tingling, & Nerve Discomfort: Studies show certain B vitamins can promote myelin sheath integrity. The myelin sheath is the protective layer around nerve cells. People with nerve pain may have reduced myelin sheath integrity. Studies also suggest myelin sheath integrity degrades with age, which could increase the risk of nerve pain or even degenerative brain disease. Vitamin B12 could promote myelin sheath integrity.

Studies show certain B vitamins can promote myelin sheath integrity. The myelin sheath is the protective layer around nerve cells. People with nerve pain may have reduced myelin sheath integrity. Studies also suggest myelin sheath integrity degrades with age, which could increase the risk of nerve pain or even degenerative brain disease. Vitamin B12 could promote myelin sheath integrity. In fact, NativePath cites evidence showing vitamin B12 can even “regrow” the myelin sheath to help cells regenerate. Because of this effect, Vitamin B-Complex could help with occasional numbness, tingling, and pain. Studies have validated this effect: a 2019 study, for example, found vitamin B12 enhanced nerve repair and improved overall recovery.

Support Brain Health: B vitamins are important for transforming the food you eat into energy your cells can use. Your brain uses more energy than any other organ in the body. By taking Vitamin B-Complex daily, you could support brain health. Some find they can think more clearly after taking a B vitamin supplement. Others find they have less mental fog or better overall cognitive ability. Some take B vitamins for memory, making it easier to learn new things and recall that information later. NativePath cites a 2024 study where researchers found vitamin B12 significantly improved cognitive performance in a group of older adults who were already showing symptoms of cognitive decline.

B vitamins are important for transforming the food you eat into energy your cells can use. Your brain uses more energy than any other organ in the body. By taking Vitamin B-Complex daily, you could support brain health. Some find they can think more clearly after taking a B vitamin supplement. Others find they have less mental fog or better overall cognitive ability. Some take B vitamins for memory, making it easier to learn new things and recall that information later. NativePath cites a 2024 study where researchers found vitamin B12 significantly improved cognitive performance in a group of older adults who were already showing symptoms of cognitive decline. Promote Cardiovascular Health: Some studies show B vitamins help with blood flow. If blood isn’t flowing easily throughout your body, you could have an increased risk of heart problems. Blood sends oxygen and nutrients throughout your body, and good blood flow is important for many areas of health and wellness. NativePath cites a 2006 study in which researchers found low levels of pyridoxine (vitamin B6) were linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

Some studies show B vitamins help with blood flow. If blood isn’t flowing easily throughout your body, you could have an increased risk of heart problems. Blood sends oxygen and nutrients throughout your body, and good blood flow is important for many areas of health and wellness. NativePath cites a 2006 study in which researchers found low levels of pyridoxine (vitamin B6) were linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Support Hearing: Surprisingly, some people find B vitamin supplements help with hearing. Some studies have connected tinnitus and other hearing issues with low vitamin B12 levels. If you have a ringing in your ears, then low vitamin B12 levels could be to blame. NativePath cites one study showing roughly half of adults with tinnitus also have low B12 levels.

Surprisingly, some people find B vitamin supplements help with hearing. Some studies have connected tinnitus and other hearing issues with low vitamin B12 levels. If you have a ringing in your ears, then low vitamin B12 levels could be to blame. NativePath cites one study showing roughly half of adults with tinnitus also have low B12 levels. Balance Mood & Promote Emotional Wellness: Some people feel more balanced after taking a B vitamin supplement. Vitamin B12 and other nutrients are crucial for producing serotonin and dopamine, two of the most important “happy hormones” within the body. Some people even take vitamin B supplements for depression. In a 2020 study, for example, researchers found that vitamin B12 supplements improved the effect of antidepressants, complementing antidepressant medication to help achieve powerful effects.

Some people feel more balanced after taking a B vitamin supplement. Vitamin B12 and other nutrients are crucial for producing serotonin and dopamine, two of the most important “happy hormones” within the body. Some people even take vitamin B supplements for depression. In a 2020 study, for example, researchers found that vitamin B12 supplements improved the effect of antidepressants, complementing antidepressant medication to help achieve powerful effects. Support Weight Management: Some take B vitamin supplements for weight loss. NativePath cites one population study involving a group of 9,000+ people. Adults with low B vitamin levels were likelier to have weight management issues than adults with normal B vitamin levels. Some researchers believe these effects are linked to metabolism and energy: when you get plenty of B vitamins, your body is better able to boost energy and metabolism. A 2013 study cited by NativePath, for example, found people who were overweight or obese were more likely to be deficient in vitamin B12.

Some take B vitamin supplements for weight loss. NativePath cites one population study involving a group of 9,000+ people. Adults with low B vitamin levels were likelier to have weight management issues than adults with normal B vitamin levels. Some researchers believe these effects are linked to metabolism and energy: when you get plenty of B vitamins, your body is better able to boost energy and metabolism. A 2013 study cited by NativePath, for example, found people who were overweight or obese were more likely to be deficient in vitamin B12. Support Eye Health: Vitamin B-Complex can promote multiple senses – hearing and vision. Some studies suggest that B vitamins help with oxidative stress (inflammation) around the eye. If your vision problems are caused by inflammation in or around the eyes, then the B vitamins in Vitamin B-Complex could help.

Vitamin B-Complex can promote multiple senses – hearing and vision. Some studies suggest that B vitamins help with oxidative stress (inflammation) around the eye. If your vision problems are caused by inflammation in or around the eyes, then the B vitamins in Vitamin B-Complex could help. Balance Blood Sugar: Some diabetics take B vitamin supplements daily. Biotin, for example, is commonly found in blood sugar support formulas. Studies suggest diabetics deficient in biotin and other B vitamins could have difficulty balancing blood sugar.

Some diabetics take B vitamin supplements daily. Biotin, for example, is commonly found in blood sugar support formulas. Studies suggest diabetics deficient in biotin and other B vitamins could have difficulty balancing blood sugar. Promote Hair, Skin, & Nail Health: Some take biotin supplements for hair, skin, and nail health. Biotin is known as a “beauty” nutrient because it helps the body produce collagen and keratin, which are crucial for skin, hair, and nails. If your hair or skin looks dull, then a biotin supplement may help.

Some take biotin supplements for hair, skin, and nail health. Biotin is known as a “beauty” nutrient because it helps the body produce collagen and keratin, which are crucial for skin, hair, and nails. If your hair or skin looks dull, then a biotin supplement may help. Boost Energy & Metabolism: B vitamins are crucial for helping your body convert carbs and fats into energy your cells can use. Some find they’re more energetic after taking Vitamin B-Complex. Their cells are better able to access and utilize energy. Instead of relying on caffeine and other stimulants for energy, you can promote energy at the cellular level with B vitamins.

How Much Does Vitamin B-Complex Cost?

NativePath has dropped the price of Vitamin B-Complex from $40 per bottle to as little as $14 per bottle as part of a limited-time 2024 promotion.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering Vitamin B-Complex through the NativePath online store today:

1 Bottle (30 Servings): $32 + Free Shipping

$32 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Servings): $63 ($21 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$63 ($21 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles (180 Servings): $102 ($17 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$102 ($17 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 12 Bottles (360 Servings): $168 ($14 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains 30mL or 30 servings (around 600 drops). NativePath recommends taking 1mL (around 20 drops) daily for nerve, brain, and heart health and other targeted effects.

All NativePath supplements, including Vitamin B-Complex, have a 365-day satisfaction guarantee. Try Vitamin B-Complex for one full year. If unhappy with the results, contact NativePath for a full cash refund, minus shipping.

About NativePath

Vitamin B-Complex is made in the United States by NativePath.

The company aims to create supplements that help you follow “The Path,” a nature-inspired lifestyle that supports overall health. To help achieve that goal, NativePath creates supplements with no filler ingredients, such as artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, or chemical sweeteners.

All NativePath supplements also follow strict manufacturing guidelines. Products are made in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant facilities, such as those in the United States.

To reach the NativePath customer service team, use the following:

Phone: 1-800-819-2993

1-800-819-2993 Email: cs@nativepath.com

cs@nativepath.com Live Chat: NativePath.com (available 8 am to 5 pm CST)

NativePath.com (available 8 am to 5 pm CST) Registered Address: 114 NW 25th St Unit #131, Miami, FL 33127

Conclusion

Vitamin B-Complex is an innovative B vitamin supplement created by Dr. Chad Walding, DPT, and his team at NativePath.

Featuring eight B vitamins in one convenient, absorbable, liquid formula, Vitamin B-Complex aims to promote energy at the cellular level while helping with nerve discomfort, brain health, heart health, blood flow, and more

Discover how Vitamin B-Complex could help with occasional nerve pain by visiting the official website today.