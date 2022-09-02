The Lost Book of Remedies Review – Do NOT Buy Until Reading This!

We live in a very modern world today, a world where we rely significantly on science, medicine, and all that jazz. And while this great hand has been great in helping us live a better life, there are also a lot of side effects that come with it.

The world around us is filled with chemicals. From the food we eat to the water we drink, it is almost impossible to find something that isn’t toxic or harmful, and all of this leads to health problems that soon turn into chronic diseases. And to treat these diseases, you need more chemicals under the disguise of medicine.

But not so long ago, when we didn’t have these so-called luxuries of life, people still lived happy and healthy lives. Actually, if you think about it, people were healthier back then and more robust and durable. Compare that to today, and you will see just how different things are. We are a lot more fragile today than our grandparent’s generation.

Back in the day, they relied a lot more on our mother nature. Things were natural and chemical-free. It was the natural herbs and plants that came to their rescue and made life so much healthier for them. It is said that nature knows best, and that is one of the most honest sayings. Our bodies are made to be given natural and pure care, which is why eating natural food, and natural herbs feel so much better.

Product: The Lost Book Of Remedies About: A book that documents old remedies and uses of natural plants and herbs that can provide users with valuable information. Number of Pages 318 pages Authors: Claud Davis and Dr. Nicole Apelian Money-Back Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee Price Point: $37 (for ebook)

Unfortunately, over the years, we have drifted away from this use of natural ingredients. We are now only surrounded by chemicals and processed food which is why diseases and health issues, as well as obesity, have become so common. Natural remedies and resources, on the other hand, are lost or known only by the slowly declining population from the olden days.

But what if we told you there was still a way to get access to these old remedies? What if there was a way to still learn about the age-old remedies that have helped generations before we live healthy and fruitful life? Well, that’s exactly what we are looking at today.

The Lost Book Of Remedies is, as the name suggests, a book that has some of the best home remedies, most of which were thought to have been lost. However, thanks to the efforts of the author, who not only compiled all of these remedies beautifully but also tested them out to confirm their usefulness.

In this article, we will be taking a deeper dive into understanding just what these lost remedies are and how they can benefit you in your everyday life.

About The Lost Book Of Remedies

There are three hundred and eighteen pages in the Lost Book of Remedies. The plants shown in it are found in the North American wilderness and number over 118, including lichens and mushrooms. When you access the manual, you will discover more than 550 plant-based cures.

All of the above treatments are effective for both preserving life and cleansing the body of toxic waste. The book is distinctive not just because it offers treatments but also because it teaches useful life skills. It was initially intended for those with minimal experience using herbal and natural remedies. Lessons in the manual teach readers how to harness healing’s unadulterated power, which is unique from the various plants found in nature.

The book contains a wide variety of information because it is written for a large readership. It goes into great detail about a variety of herbs, plants, and shrubs. Being experts themselves, the writers delve into what makes certain herbs unique. The book includes information on how to recognize many beneficial plants and shrubs.

Such information can genuinely save lives when used in the wild, surrounded by Nature. However, many individuals can find it challenging to recognize these plants by their names alone. The authors are all too aware of this issue.

The PDF version of The Lost Book Of Remedies aids in our understanding of 169 medicinal plants. After learning about plants and trees, we can treat many ailments at home. Some of them may even be in our backyard. In this area of herbal medicine, The Lost Book Of Remedies hardback pdf download works best since it contains a vast collection of knowledge about natural treatments.

Authors Of The Lost Book Of Remedies

The Lost Book Of Remedies was also written by Nicole Apelian, and both authors are herbalists who have studied nature and its plants. Claude Davis is the author of this wonderful book in which we learn how to treat disease with the aid of nature’s plants.

Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis, the authors, have excellent backgrounds. Many individuals must be familiar with the name Dr. Nicole Apelian. She participated in The History Channel’s “Alone” survival challenge. She has done a lot beyond the two seasons of living rough in the wild for the camera. Dr. Nicole Apelian graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Claude Davis is an expert on history and a nature lover. He thinks learning from the past will benefit people greatly. In keeping with tradition, it is claimed that Claude Davis built the log cottage where his family resides. He is defined by the Great American Outdoors and living in the lap of nature. A few other books by Claude Davis on related topics are available. He enjoys using whatever is nearby to prepare food outside in the open. He is an expert because of his arduous lifestyle.

Reception – What Do Readers Have To Say About The Book?

There is no bigger critic than the average reader, so it is only fair that we look at their reviews. And judging by the reviews the book has garnered on Google and Goodreads, it is safe to say that people are absolutely in love with this book.

On Goodreads, the book has an average rating of 4.75 out of 5, whereas, on Google, it has an average rating of 4+ stars out of 5 stars. Here are some of the random reviews that we have picked to give you a better idea of why people love this book so much:

“Very interesting book. If studied & used the information correctly, & wisely it will be beneficial. As.everyone should know one thing doesn’t always work for everyone. I have never liked taking drugs, especially synthetic man-made even though some work well…I consider myself lucky as I never get sick. Knock knock. I’m in my late 70s Aches and pains are from physical work. Too many pills Take a pill for one problem then another to stop the problem the First pill created- on on on. Only wish I had time & resources to collect plants from all over the country. A nice way to see a lot of new places plus people.” – Albert Norris

“I saw this book advertised and was very interested, then saw the price… nearly $100. Then I received it as a gift. This book is a reference guide to many common plants that I never imagined would have good healing properties. However, there are other excellent comprehensive herbal books on the market for a fraction of the price. This book contains numerous grammatical and typographical errors and inconsistent formatting. If you’re going to list at that ridiculous price, then at least get your spelling and formatting correct! Also, reader beware, & do further research on any plant listed. For instance, regarding the Aloe Vera plant, the author completely omits the info about the yellow latex that seeps from the leaf & can cause serious health issues.” – M V

“I love this book. I’m learning so much about using plants for medicinal purposes. I use this book as one of my learning tools, along with the internet. I find it very informative and just a beautiful book. The color pictures really help in identifying the plants. I found the ordering process easy. I ordered both the digital and the hard copies. So I was up in the book before I got my hard copy which came quickly. I also signed up for the emails, so I get even more information through my email. I found the book, the delivery time and the service were great!” – Debra Alcorn

“Great book to have I have learned so much from it and have switched her o e of my meds the Drs gave me (including pain meds) over to herbs, and they work, and I feel so much better…I bought a copy for all 3 of my sons as well as my best friend for her birthday…would highly recommend it…I also love the emails you get featuring an herb in each email. I couldn’t be happier.” – Terri Berg

How Much Does The Lost Book Of Remedies Cost?

The Lost Book of Remedies is not sold on Amazon at the moment, and it is only available on the online official website. This has been done to avoid scams as many people try to use the name of the book to sell fake products.

So, if you are looking to buy the book, head straight to the official website, on the official website, you will find two options for purchasing the book. You can either get it as a PDF and have it available instantly, or you can go for the physical version.

Both of them cost the same and are priced at $37, but for the printed version, you will have to pay additional shipping and handling charges.

The book also comes with a 60-day, 100% refund policy that guarantees satisfaction.

What Is The Importance Of Medicinal Plants For Human Health?

Medicinal plants are those that have been used by humans to treat various ailments and diseases since ancient times. They were first discovered in the jungles, forests, mountains, rivers, deserts, and seas. Early people who lived on this planet had no knowledge about science or technology. They only knew how to cure their illnesses using medicinal herbs. These herbs were found growing all around them. They used these herbs as a part of their daily diet.

Today, we still use many of these same herbs to treat our health problems. We also use some of the newer synthetic drugs that mimic the effects of natural herbs. However, there is a difference between the two. Natural herbs can be easily grown at home. On the other hand, synthetic drugs cannot be grown at home. They must be manufactured in large quantities. This means that they cost more than natural herbs. It is important to know which one you should choose.

The importance of plants for the prevention of disease has been known for centuries. In fact, it was the primary reason why most people started farming. Farmers wanted to grow crops so that they could eat healthy food. They did not want to depend on wild animals for food. Today, we still need to farm because we do not have enough land to feed everyone. Farming is an essential part of life. Without it, we would starve.

Most Common Medicinal Plants (Also Mentioned In The Book)

Following are some of the most common medicinal herbs also mentioned in The Lost Book Of Remedies:

Chamomile

There are many benefits of chamomile tea. One of them is its ability to help prevent colds. Chamomile tea contains anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is caused when your body’s immune system attacks something that does not belong to you. When you get sick, your body releases chemicals called cytokines. Cytokines cause inflammation.

Colds are caused by viruses. Viruses attack cells in your nose and throat. Your body then produces antibodies to fight off the virus. Antibodies attach themselves to the virus. This causes swelling and pain. If you drink chamomile tea, it will reduce the number of cytokines released into your body. This will make it easier for your body to fight off the virus without causing any damage.

Another benefit of drinking chamomile tea is its ability to relieve coughing and sore throat. You may have heard that honey helps with coughs. Honey is actually very good for treating coughs. But chamomile tea has even better results. Chamomile tea works much faster than honey. It relieves sore throats too.

Headaches are caused by pressure inside your head. Pressure builds up in your brain. Drinking chamomile tea will relax your muscles. This will allow your blood vessels to expand. Blood flow increases. As a result, your headache will go away.

Feverfew

Feverfew is a plant that grows in Europe and Asia. It is also known as “chrysanthemum.” Feverfew is used to treat migraine headaches. People often ask me if feverfew is safe to take during pregnancy. I always tell them yes! There is nothing harmful about taking feverfew during pregnancy.

It is true that feverfew contains a chemical called apigenin. Apigenin is a flavonoid. Flavonoids are compounds that give fruits and vegetables their color. Some studies suggest that apigenin may help prevent migraines. Other studies show that it may increase serotonin levels in your brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood.

When taken orally, fever reduces the frequency of migraine headaches. It also decreases the intensity of the headaches. The best way to take feverfew is to chew or crush the leaves. Chewing or crushing the leaves allows the active ingredients to enter your bloodstream quickly.

Garlic

Garlic is another herb that is widely used around the world. It is believed that garlic prevents heart disease. It also fights cancer. Garlic is rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants protect your body from free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that cause cell damage.

Antioxidants are found in foods like apples, broccoli, blueberries, cranberries, red wine, spinach, tomatoes, and watermelon. Eating lots of antioxidant-rich foods protects your body against diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Garlic can be added to almost anything. It is delicious on bread, pasta, pizza, potatoes, rice, eggs, meat, fish, and chicken. It is also great on salads.

Garlic is an excellent source of vitamin C. Vitamin C is important because it strengthens your immune system. It also helps keep your skin healthy.

Garlic is also high in fiber. Fiber keeps your digestive tract clean. It also helps lower cholesterol.

The healthiest way to eat garlic is to chop it up and add it to food. You do not need to peel it first.

Ginseng

Ginseng is a root vegetable that comes from China. Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs in the United States. Many people use ginseng to improve energy. They believe that ginseng boosts stamina.

Ginseng is also used to reduce stress. Stress causes you to feel tired. When you feel tired, you cannot concentrate well. If you feel stressed out all day long, then you should drink some ginseng tea.

Ginseng tea is made from dried ginseng roots. Dried ginseng roots contain more nutrients than fresh ones. Fresh ginseng is expensive. So, buying dried ginseng is a wise decision.

You can make ginseng tea at home. Just place 2 teaspoons of dried ginseng into a cup of boiling water. Let it steep for 10 minutes. Strain the liquid and enjoy.

You can also buy ginseng tea bags. Place two or three ginseng tea bags into a mug. Pour hot water over the bag. Steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Drink the tea when it cools down.

Ginger

Ginger is a spice that comes from Southeast Asia. Ginger has been used for thousands of years. In ancient times, ginger was used to treat stomach aches. Today, we still use ginger to relieve pain.

Ginger is also good for digestion. It stimulates the flow of bile through your liver. Bile is a fluid that helps break down fats. This process makes your gallbladder work better.

Ginger is also helpful for arthritis. Arthritis is caused by inflammation. Inflammation occurs when your body produces too much heat. Heat damages joints.

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties. That means that it relieves joint pain.

It is very easy to grow. All you have to do is plant seeds indoors during the winter months. Plant them outside once spring arrives.

It is also available in many forms. You can find ground ginger in grocery stores. You can also purchase whole ginger in bulk.

Ginger is often combined with other spices. For example, ginger and cinnamon are mixed together to create gingerbread cookies.

Conclusion

The Lost Book of Remedies is more than just an interesting read, it is a helpful guide that can help you improve the quality of your life and make it more naturally fulfilling and healthy.

So Don’t wait, Click here to Purchase The Lost Book of Remedies today! >>>

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