Hundreds of locals to bus to Women’s March on Seattle
A group of local women has organized an assembly of hundreds of…
UPDATE | Islamic Center arsonist apprehended, no early indications of hate crime or terrorism
Reporter launches homelessness series | Editor’s Note
Local knitters join national movement
‘We have the opportunity to decide what kind of community we’re going to be’
Police chiefs meet with community members at Eastside Muslim Safety Forum
4 classes for the over 21 crowd
114th Avenue Southeast to close for paving work
Depending on weather conditions, street paving resulting from Bellevue Utilities sewer replacement…
Educator asks city hall crowd “what does it mean to be white?” in MLK Day event
Can a fish see the water through which it swims every moment…
Man threatens to kill people of certain religion | Bellevue Police Blotter Jan. 4-10
City of Bellevue pays $1M to family injured in 2014 police cruiser crash
Slatter resigns from Bellevue City Council as she takes 48th District seat
Family of slain Bellevue woman suing Department of Corrections
King County unveils new restaurant rating system
Eagles fend off Knights rally
In the fourth quarter the Newport Knights boys basketball team cut the…
Knights lose to Eagles in KingCo contest
The second quarter ended up being the difference in a matchup between…
Bellevue’s CoBuy seeks to make home ownership a reality for Millennials
Despite older generations fretting about the fate of Millennials, most people in…
The Samsung phone debacle: Trouble in tech paradise | Technology for ‘Us’
It’s not often that tech talk dominates the nation’s headline news, but…
Bellevue homeless shelter: Apples and oranges | Letter
In the Dec 16 Reporter, a writer expressed her support for the…
Fire Station 10 process does not protect Bellevue neighborhoods | Letter
How to come together after political combat | My Turn
Time to create better plan to combat homelessness in Bellevue | Letter
Top 10 Ways to make KCLS a part of your holiday celebrations | Book Nook
Evenly divided Legislature inspires hope for moderates | The Petri Dish
