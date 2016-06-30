Photo courtesy of the Bellevue Fire Department

UPDATE | Islamic Center arsonist apprehended, no early indications of hate crime or terrorism

The suspect at the heart of the Islamic Center of the Eastside…

 

web1_Police-blotter-teaser

Man threatens to kill people of certain religion | Bellevue Police Blotter Jan. 4-10

 

web1_guys-and-dolls-teaser

Newport High Drama’s ‘Guys and Dolls’ opens in Bellevue Friday

  • 4 days ago

 

web1_Food-safety-teaser

King County unveils new restaurant rating system

 

web1_170113-BEL-JaniceZahn_1

Janice Zahn announces city council campaign

  • 7 days ago

 

News
web1_170120-BEL-MLKDiAngelo_1

Educator asks city hall crowd “what does it mean to be white?” in MLK Day event

Can a fish see the water through which it swims every moment…

 

web1_KudererHeadshot-teaser

Kuderer replaces Cyrus Habib in WA Senate

Eastside legislator Patty Kuderer will be moving from the House to the…

 

See More News 
Sports
web1_170120-BEL-Sammamish-Hoops-Teaser

Totems lose to Islanders in basketball matchup

An evenly-matched game after the first quarter of play between the Mercer…

 

web1_161223-BEL-Taylor-Freeman-Teaser

Freeman leads Bulldogs’ backcourt

Bellevue College sophomore Taylor Freeman is thriving on the hardwood with the…

  • 6 days ago

 

See More Sports 

 

Most Commented

Business

Newcastle Chamber names Diamond Award finalists

Every year, the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce acknowledges people and businesses who…

  • 6 days ago

 

Dr. Jeremy Welch named one of Washington’s Top 10 chiropractors

Dr. Jeremy Welch Has Been Nominated and Accepted as a 2016 American…

  • 1 week ago

 

See More Business 
Marketplace
web1_TSR-Connect2Classes-Uncork-EDH-161223

Uncork your wine knowledge and see where it will take you

 

web1_TSR-Connect2Classes-ExpChristmas-EDH-161208

Experiences are Christmas gifts to remember

 

To find the classes that can make you better and more productive, visit Connect2Classes.

3 professional skills that will make you stand out

 

See More Marketplace 
Opinion
web1_SmartPhone-teaser

The Samsung phone debacle: Trouble in tech paradise | Technology for ‘Us’

It’s not often that tech talk dominates the nation’s headline news, but…

  • 1 week ago

 

web1_homeless-teaser

Bellevue homeless shelter: Apples and oranges | Letter

In the Dec 16 Reporter, a writer expressed her support for the…

  • 1 week ago

 

See More Opinion 

Most Read

 

Print Edition

Bellevue Reporter Print Edition, Jan 13

Recent Issues

Friends2Follow