- Menu
- Search
- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Life
- Opinion
- Obituaries
- Classifieds
- Green Editions
- Subscribe
- Newsletters
- Connect2Classes
- About Us
- Subscribe
The Bellevue Reporter’s year in review: 2016
The last 12 months were busy for government officials, students, homeowners, fire…
The Latest
How did lead end up in Bellevue’s new schools?
Bellevue boys honored for saving grandfather’s life with CPR
Seahawks Michael Bennett visits Bellevue as Santa | Photos
670 Bellevue kids get gift of Christmas | Photos
Pipeline study finds Energize Eastside can co-locate with petroleum pipeline
- sponsored
Uncork your wine knowledge and see where it will take you
News
Sewer work to close parts of 114th Ave., Meydenbauer Beach Park
Two major sewer-work projects will close parts of a busy road near…
Salon’s beverage service shut down by King County Health
Last week a King County Public Health inspector shuttered the beverage service…
Donors needed to give blood at Bellevue center, 11 others
Commission recommends 45 percent raise in Bellevue Council salaries
Bellevue teen wins world chess championship
Bellevue College and LifeWire educate students and faculty on domestic abuse
Bellevue dentist and NFL teams help grant man his last wish
Sports
2016: The year in the sports world on the Eastside
JANUARY Saints win KingCo 3A wrestling title A league championship title was…
Bellevue Christian girls hoops team defeats Coupeville
SPORTS ROUNDUP GIRLS BASKETBALL Bellevue Christian remains undefeated The Bellevue Christian Vikings…
Business
Marketplace
Most Read
Most Commented
Screaming man causes lockdown at Chik-fil-A | Bellevue Police Blotter Dec. 19-24 | Bellevue Reporter
Bellevue boys honored for saving grandfather’s life with CPR | Bellevue Reporter
CHARLES KILLGORE | Bellevue Reporter
Bellevue College gains accreditation for bachelor's programs | Bellevue Reporter
Nordstrom Rack eyes Lincoln Square location in Downtown Bellevue | Bellevue Reporter