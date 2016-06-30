web1_CityTraffic-teaser

Bellevue schools considering start time change to combat growth and traffic problems

The Bellevue School District has more than 115 buses, a full roster…

 

web1_170113-BEL-JaniceZahn_1

Janice Zahn announces city council campaign

  • 4 hours ago

 

web1_cyrus-tease

King County Council to fill vacant 48th District Senate seat Thursday

  • 4 days ago

 

web1_Police-blotter-teaser

Nervous forgery suspect flees bank, forgets ID | Bellevue Police Blotter Dec. 26 – Jan 1

 

web1_Police-blotter-teaser

Screaming man causes lockdown at Chik-fil-A | Bellevue Police Blotter Dec. 19-24

 

News
web1_unnamed

Councilmember Robinson launches re-election campaign

Bellevue City Councilmember Lynne Robinson has announced her re-election campaign for the…

  • 5 days ago

 

web1_BellevueLogo

Public invited to comment on stormwater plan

Bellevue Utilities invites residents to comment on the city’s draft 2017 stormwater…

  • 5 days ago

 

Sports

Bellevue alum Budda Baker will enter NFL Draft

SPORTS ROUNDUP Bellevue grad Baker will enter 2017 NFL Draft University of…

 

Business

Dr. Jeremy Welch named one of Washington’s Top 10 chiropractors

Dr. Jeremy Welch Has Been Nominated and Accepted as a 2016 American…

  • 5 hours ago

 

web1_girl_force7

Free Jazzercise classes offered for Bellevue girls

Leading global dance fitness company Jazzercise, Inc. announced a new initiative for…

  • 5 days ago

 

Marketplace
web1_TSR-Connect2Classes-Uncork-EDH-161223

Uncork your wine knowledge and see where it will take you

 

web1_TSR-Connect2Classes-ExpChristmas-EDH-161208

Experiences are Christmas gifts to remember

 

To find the classes that can make you better and more productive, visit Connect2Classes.

3 professional skills that will make you stand out

 

Opinion
web1_SmartPhone-teaser

The Samsung phone debacle: Trouble in tech paradise | Technology for ‘Us’

It’s not often that tech talk dominates the nation’s headline news, but…

  • 3 days ago

 

web1_homeless-teaser

Bellevue homeless shelter: Apples and oranges | Letter

In the Dec 16 Reporter, a writer expressed her support for the…

  • 3 days ago

 

Print Edition

Bellevue Reporter Print Edition, Jan 6

