UPDATE | Islamic Center arsonist apprehended, no early indications of hate crime or terrorism
The suspect at the heart of the Islamic Center of the Eastside…
‘We have the opportunity to decide what kind of community we’re going to be’
Police chiefs meet with community members at Eastside Muslim Safety Forum
Family of slain Bellevue woman suing Department of Corrections
Slatter resigns from Bellevue City Council as she takes 48th District seat
City of Bellevue pays $1M to family injured in 2014 police cruiser crash
Build your photography skills with hands-on learning
Educator asks city hall crowd “what does it mean to be white?” in MLK Day event
Can a fish see the water through which it swims every moment…
Kuderer replaces Cyrus Habib in WA Senate
Eastside legislator Patty Kuderer will be moving from the House to the…
King County Council to fill vacant 48th District Senate seat Thursday
Bellevue developer pleads guilty to fraud federal charges | UPDATE
Councilmember Robinson launches re-election campaign
Sound Transit’s South Bellevue parking mitigation plan could displace commuters
Nervous forgery suspect flees bank, forgets ID | Bellevue Police Blotter Dec. 26 – Jan 1
Totems lose to Islanders in basketball matchup
An evenly-matched game after the first quarter of play between the Mercer…
Freeman leads Bulldogs’ backcourt
Bellevue College sophomore Taylor Freeman is thriving on the hardwood with the…
Newcastle Chamber names Diamond Award finalists
Every year, the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce acknowledges people and businesses who…
Dr. Jeremy Welch named one of Washington’s Top 10 chiropractors
Dr. Jeremy Welch Has Been Nominated and Accepted as a 2016 American…
The Samsung phone debacle: Trouble in tech paradise | Technology for ‘Us’
It’s not often that tech talk dominates the nation’s headline news, but…
Bellevue homeless shelter: Apples and oranges | Letter
In the Dec 16 Reporter, a writer expressed her support for the…
Fire Station 10 process does not protect Bellevue neighborhoods | Letter
How to come together after political combat | My Turn
Time to create better plan to combat homelessness in Bellevue | Letter
Holiday gift idea: Help hungry kids | Letter
Evenly divided Legislature inspires hope for moderates | The Petri Dish
