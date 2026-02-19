Mercer Island and Bellevue police chiefs speak at Bellevue Eastside Rotary Club meeting

Bellevue Eastside Rotary Club’s Feb. 11 meeting featured a presentation by Mercer Island Police Department Chief Michelle Bennett and Bellevue Police Department Chief Wendell Shirley about the differences and similarities of their jobs that are often grueling and demanding. At Dave & Buster’s in Bellevue, the chiefs also noted that although crime is down, traffic violations, DUIs and noise complaints (mostly mufflers) are constant issues both have to deal with. Rotarians asked questions and ended the meeting with loud applause for the chiefs. From left to right: Mercer Islander and Rotary member Petra Walker, Bennett, Rotary president Aimee Hern, Shirley and Bellevue Police Department Captain Shelby Shearer. Courtesy photo