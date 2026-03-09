Bellevue organizations attend Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair

The Mercer Island Parks and Recreation Division and Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department held the free, third annual Mercer Island Senior Resource Fair on March 7 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. It was all about making connections and obtaining information about health and wellness, lifestyle enrichment, personal safety and more. About 65 local and regional vendors and senior issues and aging experts set up booths and interacted with attendees. Bellevue-based vendors included Aegeliss (dementia care tools and activities that simplify caregiving and support independence, joy and connection) and Belle Harbour (senior assisted living community). The Chinese Information and Service Center of Seattle holds events in Bellevue (pictured are Wilbur Chan and Andes Kong). Andy Nystrom/ staff photos