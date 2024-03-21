Review the Top-Ranked Best THC Detox Drinks and Kits on the Market in 2024

Need to remove all traces of THC from your body? Want to detoxify your body and start a cleanse? Need to pass a drug test?

Whatever the reason may be, a THC detox could help thoroughly cleanse THC from your body.

THC detox supplements support your body’s natural cleansing and detoxification processes.

A good THC detox supplement can help you pass a drug test. Many THC detox products are specifically designed to remove all traces of THC from your body.

Some supplements also help you avoid THC withdrawal symptoms, supporting your body physically and cognitively to ensure you safely remove THC from your body.

There are more THC detox products today than ever. We tested THC detox supplements, contacted manufacturers, pored over lab reports, and ranked the best THC detox products available today.

The Best THC Detox Products in 2024

After much deliberation, here’s how our editorial team ranked the best THC detox products and supplements of 2024:

Pass Your Test Homepage: THC Detox Guide

Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers: THC Detox Guide

Pass Your Test Perm Cleansers: THC Detox Guide

TestClear 5-Day Detox: THC Detox Guide

TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo: THC Detox Guide

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink: THC Detox Guide

TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash: THC Detox Guide

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink: THC Detox Guide

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills: THC Detox Guide

TestClear Urine Simulation Powdered Urine Kit: THC Detox Guide

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink: THC Detox Guide

Macujo: THC Detox Guide

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine: THC Detox Guide

Pass Your Test

Pass Your Test is one of the leaders in the THC detox space. Since 2000, the company has provided proven THC detox products worldwide.

Pass Your Test has been featured in Vice, Leafly, Merry Jane, High Times, and other major industry outlets. They also offer free and fast shipping on all US orders.

Pass Your Test’s most popular product is its 5-Day Extreme Detoxification Program, which gives you multiple formulas, pills, and even a meal plan to help you pass a drug test within the next 5 to 7 days. You can also buy Pass Your Test capsules and powders on their own for short-term body cleansing effectiveness.

Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers

Need to pass a drug test today? Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers give you the best possible chance of passing that test. These products contain proven vitamins, minerals, and herbs that release toxins from your body as quickly as possible – typically by encouraging you to pee and act as a diuretic.

Pass Your Test’s Same Day Cleansers include the Fail-Safe Kit ($90), which works in just 90 minutes to flush your system.

If you need to pass a test as quickly as possible and have just one day to prepare, then Pass Your Test’s Same Day Cleansers may work. You can also buy Pass Your Test’s Clean Shots, Clean Caps, and other fast-acting THC body cleanser formulas.

Pass Your Test Permanent Cleansers

Pass Your Test’s permanent detox kits quickly help rid your body of unwanted toxins. Each cleansing program includes two home test kits to verify the lack of THC within your body after following the protocol.

The two most popular Pass Your Test Permanent Cleaners products include the 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program and the 10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program. The programs remove all toxins permanently from your body, helping you pass a drug test.

If you have 5 to 10 days to prepare for your drug test, or if you want to make sure you’re clean before getting a test, then Pass Your Test’s Permanent Cleansers are one of the best options available.

TestClear 5-Day Detox

TestClear 5-Day Detox is one of the company’s most favored multi-day THC detox formulas. The package competes with Pass Your Test as one of the leaders in the THC detox space.

The 5-Day Detox is a three-part detoxification protocol that includes pre-rid tablets, dietary fiber, and a liquid detox. It’s specifically designed for people with heavy toxin exposure. Using a blend of minerals, herbs, and vitamins, TestClear 5-Day Detox can effectively detoxify the body after a few days of use.

If you want to pass a blood, urine, or saliva drug test and remove all traces of THC from your body, then TestClear 5-Day Detox is one of the best options available today. Plus, it starts working within one hour of taking it.

TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

Some drug tests check your hair. Unfortunately, your hair holds traces of THC much longer than your blood, urine, and saliva. Hair can contain traces of THC up to 90 days after consumption. However, by using a THC detox shampoo like TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo, you can cleanse your scalp of traces of THC.

Priced at $236 per bottle, TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo uses aloe vera and other ingredients to cleanse your hair before a hair drug test. The company recommends using it every day before your test, typically 3 to 10 days in advance.

Just wash your hair with shampoo, as usual, every day in the leadup to your test to increase the chances of passing a drug test. TestClear’s shampoo is one of the most popular THC detox shampoos available, with proven effects and thousands of positive reviews online.

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink consistently ranks as one of the best THC detox products you can buy. Mega Clean Detox Drink lives up to its name by providing mega clean detoxification effectiveness with a reasonable price tag, hundreds of positive reviews, and proven ingredients.

Take TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink to eliminate maximum toxins while replenishing lost vitamins and minerals. Available in a tropical fruity or wild berry flavor, the beverage is surprisingly good.

Each one-liter bottle of Mega Clean Detox Drink can minimize toxin levels in one hour. It’s also effective for up to five hours, and you experience maximum effects at three hours. If you have a drug test in the next few hours, then Mega Clean Detox Drink gives you the best possible chance of passing that test.

TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash lets you rinse your mouth to create a 4-hour toxin-free zone. Like other THC detox mouthwashes, Test Clear’s Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash sanitizes your mouth and removes toxins for a brief window, boosting the chances of passing a saliva test.

By swishing the mouthwash around your mouth moments before the test occurs, you give yourself the best possible chance of passing your next drug test. Each small, 1 oz bottle is also easy to dispose of or hide moments before the test.

Many reviewers online say they “can’t believe it worked.” Just swish the mouthwash around your mouth to remove identifiable traces of toxins in your saliva. Thanks to mouthwash like this, saliva drug tests are the easiest drug tests to beat.

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink is a detoxification beverage that helps you prepare for a drug test in the days leading up to the test.

Designed for optimal cleansing at medium toxicity levels, XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink comes with 20oz of liquid formula to boost your body’s natural detoxification processes.

Each XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink is loaded with tropical flavors, vitamins, and minerals. You get substantial doses of calcium, magnesium, selenium, zinc, manganese, potassium, and dozens of other vitamins and minerals to help you pass a drug test.

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills are part of a 7-day detox plan designed to remove all traces of THC from your body in the days leading up to the test.

The pills are specifically designed for those with heavy toxin exposure. Plus, they work with all toxins – not just THC.

We like TestClear’s 7-day detox plan because it implements a three-part detoxification system with pre-rid tablets, dietary fiber, and liquid detox. TestClear’s 7-day detox plan gives you the best possible chance of passing your next drug test by attacking detoxification from multiple angles.

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink is a straightforward cleansing beverage designed to put you in the “clear zone” within one hour of ingestion.

If you know you have a drug test and need to pass it, drink Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink one hour before the test. The cranberry and apple-flavored beverage will put you in the clear for up to 5 hours.

We like how this beverage uses a maximum strength formula designed to help individuals over 200lbs pass their drug test. Whether you’re over or under 200lbs, this maximum strength formula should help you.

Macujo

Macujo is advertised online as the best way to pass a saliva, urine, or hair test. The company offers a premium lineup of detoxification formulas backed by 20 years of industrial research and testing.

Developed by Mike Macujo, an expert at passing drug tests, Macujo offers everything from THC detox shampoos to pills, powders, and other formulas.

The Macujo method of passing a drug test requires you to have certain ingredients at home, including a facial cleanser, baking soda, vinegar, and laundry detergent, among other products. It’s one of the best-known and most popular methods for passing a drug test. You should pass your next drug test with ease if you follow the steps.

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine is an official and legitimate distributor of synthetic urine. The company offers synthetic urine that contains urea, making it less likely to be detected.

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine comes with a disposable heat pad to make your test even more legit. By following the step-by-step instructions, you can deliver a urine sample with an acceptable temperature range that appears to be highly legitimate.

There aren’t many legitimate synthetic urine companies online. However, Quick Fix is one of the top options. With packages ranging from $35 to $200, Quick Fix Synthetic Urine can help you pass a drug test with realistic, synthetic urine.

TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit is a package of synthetic urine tools to help you pass your next drug test.

Each powdered urine sample contains uric acid and other vital chemicals to make your urine seem legitimate. Just mix the powder with room temperature water at home, stick the heater on the vial opposite the test strip, and wait for it to indicate the correct temperature.

Powdered urine is more manageable to transport than liquid synthetic urine. As long as you have a water bottle or tap nearby, you can quickly turn powdered urine into a usable urine sample to pass a drug test. For all of these reasons and more, TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit is one of the most popular options available today.

How We Ranked The Best THC Detox Products

All THC detox supplements claim to cleanse THC from your body. However, not all THC detox supplements work as advertised.

To separate the best and worst THC detox supplements, we used the following metrics:

Test Passing Score

We tested each THC detox product whenever possible then used drug tests to analyze their effectiveness. We gave each THC detox product a test passing rating. The more tests a product passed, the higher we ranked it.

Science-Backed Ingredients

There’s little evidence that herbal remedies can significantly reduce THC levels in your body. However, we preferred THC detox products that used science-backed ingredients like vitamin B2, vitamin B3, zinc, and antioxidant-rich fruit juices.

Honest Advertised Benefits

Some THC detox products exaggerate their benefits and engage in deceptive marketing. They claim you can pass a drug test with a 100% success rate, even if you smoked weed this morning. There’s little evidence any THC detox product works at all – and there’s even less evidence they work on a short-term basis. We preferred THC detox companies that were open and honest with their advertised benefits.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency

The THC detox kit industry is, by nature, a little shady. That’s why we preferred upfront, honest, and reputable manufacturers. We chose THC detox product manufacturers with a proven reputation for creating quality products that genuinely helped customers pass tests.

Customer Reviews, Testimonials, and Success Stories

Although we tested each THC detox product whenever possible, we relied on customer reviews to compile accurate rankings. When a THC detox product has thousands of people claiming it helped them pass a drug test, it means something.

Fast, Easy, and Affordable Shipping Options

If you’re shopping for a THC detox product, you typically need to buy that product as soon as possible. We preferred THC detox products with fast, easy, and affordable shipping options. Most of the top-ranked THC detox companies on our list included free shipping with all products, with some offering free overnight shipping and other perks.

Ease of Use

The best way to pass a drug test is to exercise for six straight days before your drug test while drinking 4 gallons of water per day. However, this isn’t realistic for most people. We considered the ease of use of each THC detox method, and we preferred products that were effective and easy to use.

Moneyback or Pass Test Guarantee

Some of the best THC detox supplements have a moneyback guarantee. If you fail your drug test after using the formula, or if you’re unsatisfied with the supplement for any reason, then you can request a complete refund.

How Long Does Cannabis Stay in Your System?

If you have recently consumed cannabis, then traces of cannabis could remain in your system for 36 hours to 90 days.

Hair: 90 days

Urine: 3 days to 30 days or more, depending on usage

Saliva: 48 hours

Blood: 36 hours

Sweat: 7 to 14 days

Typically, a drug test (for work purposes) tests your blood or saliva for THC. If you have consumed THC within the last 36 to 48 hours, this THC could appear on a drug test.

How you use cannabis impacts the length of time it remains in your system. Someone who uses large amounts of cannabis for an extended period, for example, may have cannabis stay in their system for longer.

What Remains in the System After Using Cannabis?

After you consume marijuana, cannabinoids enter your body. They circulate through your body via your bloodstream.

Researchers have identified dozens of cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. You ingest all of these cannabinoids when you consume cannabis. THC is one well-known cannabinoid with psychoactive properties (i.e., it gets you high). CBD is another well-known cannabinoid.

While THC gives you a short-term high, THC and other cannabinoids remain in your system long after you ingested the cannabinoids.

That’s because THC and other cannabinoids are fat-soluble. Your body absorbs these cannabinoids in its fatty tissue. THC can remain in your fat deposits for several weeks after ingestion.

Side Effects of Cannabis Detox and Withdrawal

Yes, you can experience withdrawal symptoms from using cannabis. The most common side effects are insomnia and headaches. Many people also experience stress and anxiety. Some experience feelings of rage.

Common side effects of cannabis and THC detox include:

Depression and anxiety

Vivid dreams or nightmares

Anger and irritability

Stress

Loss of focus or concentration

Emotional instability and mood swings, including everything from anger to euphoria

Loss of appetite

Tremors or shakiness

These symptoms may last anywhere from a few days to a month, depending on your cannabis usage. Some who use heavy amounts of cannabis for a more extended period will experience more prolonged and more severe THC withdrawal effects than a light user.

Natural Remedies for THC Withdrawal

Some of the best tips for handling THC withdrawal include:

Drink plenty of water

Reduce the amount of fat you eat

Reduce or eliminate caffeine

Exercise

Take a warm bath

How Do Drug Tests Work?

Understanding how THC detox products work helps to understand how drug tests work.

Drug tests look for traces of cannabinoids in the person’s system. A urine drug test, for example, looks for traces of cannabinoids in your urine.

Urine tests are the most popular blood tests because they’re cheap, easy, and effective. Urine tests can also identify the presence of cannabinoids up to three months after ingestion.

Hair tests, blood tests, and saliva drug tests are also standard.

Drug tests are more innovative than many people realize. Drug tests look for traces of something called THC-COOH. It’s a metabolite, which means your body creates THC-COOH as it processes THC. If your body has stored THC in its fat cells, then a drug test could detect THC-COOH weeks after ingestion.

How Do THC Detox Products Work?

You can find plenty of THC detox products that claim to eliminate all traces of cannabis from your system, helping you pass a drug test. But do these detox products truly work? Can you genuinely eradicate all traces of THC from your body with a capsule, powder, or shampoo?

Detoxes may or may not be effective. It depends on your unique physiology and your THC consumption.

Some THC detox products work by flushing your kidneys releasing creatine and other natural contaminants in your urine. This flushing can cause your urine to appear contaminated during a urine drug test. That generally means you need to retake the test at a future date – but it could also give you more time to flush THC from your system.

THC detox kits use natural ingredients to cleanse THC from your body. Typically, you take capsules, oils, or powders to cleanse your body. THC detox kits could contain:

Dandelion Leaf: A popular traditional cleansing compound, dandelion root may encourage your body to release more contaminants via urine.

Rhubarb Root: Rhubarb root is a popular way to release cannabis compounds from your body while supporting inflammation in the bladder.

Burdock Root: Burdock root has a long history of use in traditional medicine as a way to cleanse the blood and detoxify your system.

Goldenseal Root: Goldenseal root is one of the most popular natural ingredients for cleansing the body of cannabis, although it’s not as familiar as other ingredients listed here.

These ingredients are proven to release more urine from your body, which may seem like it would cleanse cannabis compounds. However,

Some people use THC detox drinks. You might buy a beverage then drink it to release THC from your system. Or, you might buy a powder, then mix the powder with water to remove THC. THC detox drinks tend to use similar ingredients to THC detox kits, supplements, and capsules.

You can also find THC detox shampoos. It’s rare for an employer to request a drug test using your hair. However, because cannabis remains in your hair for up to 90 days after use, it’s an effective way to make sure someone is clean. A good THC detox shampoo could genuinely help you pass a drug test: these shampoos penetrate deep into your hair follicles to remove toxins – including THC. Some of the best-rated THC detox shampoos remove chemicals, environmental pollutants, and other contaminants from your hair.

Roughly 10% of employers use saliva drug tests. Saliva tests are cheap and easy. However, they aren’t as effective for detecting THC. Saliva tests work by detecting THC in the tissues around your mouth. If you consume marijuana in the last 24 to 72 hours, traces can remain in your mouth. Otherwise, a saliva test isn’t practical. A THC detox mouthwash (or any mouthwash) could genuinely work if concerned about a saliva test. Mouthwashes help detoxify the mouth. However, you should use the detox mouthwash within 30 minutes of the saliva test. Otherwise, it may not be as effective.

Are you looking for last-minute THC detox solutions? Science doesn’t support these products. There’s little evidence that taking a THC detox product the day of a test will have any significant effect on THC levels in your body.

Overall, the best way to pass a drug test is by completing a seven-day cleanse. When following a cleanse and taking a THC detox formula, you give your body the best chance of releasing THC entirely from your system, allowing you to pass a drug test.

Scientific Evidence for THC Detox Products

Researchers have conducted formal studies on THC detox methods and products. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

Abstaining from THC, understandably, is the best way to pass a drug test. However, it’s not a guaranteed solution. According to this 2015 study, second-hand marijuana smoke could cause you to test positive for THC. Researchers placed participants in a non-ventilated room with marijuana smokers for 60 minutes in the study. Multiple non-smokers tested positive for THC even without smoking. It’s also possible to test positive for opioids by consuming a poppyseed bagel.

Exercise is another proven way to release THC from your system. That’s because exercise burns fat, and fat cells contain THC. When you exercise and burn fat, it releases THC and forces your body to expel it from your system. However, you should not exercise within 24 hours of the test, as it could cause THC to be released from your fat cells without being expelled from your body, increasing the chances of a positive test. In this 2013 study, for example, researchers found exercise could increase blood plasma THC concentrations by 15%.

Drinking water can help you pass a drug test. Some cynics argue that THC detox products only work because they recommend consuming large amounts of water. Drinking a large amount of water (say, a gallon per day or more) could slightly increase your chances of passing a drug test.

However, one of the best ways to pass a drug test with water is by using a combination of water, vitamin B2, and electrolyte powder. Drink a large amount of this concoction, then test your urine using a home drug test. You should notice the drug test gradually reports a lower concentration of THC in your system the more you drink.

Can you use fake pee to pass a drug test? Researchers have answered that question. In this 2019 study, researchers tested the effects of synthetic urine on drug test strips. Researchers gathered a group of military drug testers then gave them fake or genuine urine samples. Testers identified 5 of the eight synthetic urine samples through physical observation. All eight synthetic urine samples, however, screened negative in the test. In other words, synthetic urine could work for your drug test, but a physical check by the testers could foil your plans.

Some people recommend niacin flushes as a way to beat urine drug tests. Niacin is a form of vitamin B3. If you look online, you’ll find plenty of people who swear niacin is the best way to beat a urine drug test. However, researchers found little medical evidence supporting this claim in this study. Researchers found evidence that following niacin flush protocols seen online could lead to niacin toxicity.

Other traditional remedies for passing a drug test include:

Coffee

Some people use coffee to pass a drug test because it increases the frequency of urination (coffee is a diuretic). Theoretically, that means coffee should increase the elimination of toxins from your body. Coffee is also rich in natural antioxidants that can boost your detox. There’s some evidence that a combination of strong coffee and water with electrolytes could help pass a drug test by cleansing your body from multiple angles.

Apple Cider Vinegar

You can find plenty of anecdotal reports of apple cider vinegar boosting the chances of passing a drug test. Apple cider vinegar has natural antimicrobial properties (like all vinegar). However, it also speeds up metabolism, which can help your body process THC more rapidly. Still, it’s not a good idea to start chugging apple cider vinegar to pass a drug test. It doesn’t taste good, and it’s acidic enough to damage your mouth.

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice is a popular way to support urinary tract health, which is why it’s become popular as a way to pass drug tests. Cranberry is a popular detox beverage overall. And, unlike apple cider vinegar, cranberry juice tastes good. By mixing cranberry juice with water, you can help remove toxins from your kidneys, intestines, lymphatic system, and other organs in around seven days. Cranberry juice, like coffee, is also a natural diuretic, which means it increases the frequency of urination. These things can make cranberry juice a popular THC detox beverage for passing a drug test.

Lemon

Many people mix lemon juice with water then drink it daily to support detoxification and overall health. Although there’s no specific evidence lemon can help you pass a drug test, it could help cleanse your body in a small way.

Other Remedies

The internet is filled with traditional THC detox solutions, including water, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, ground ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, honey, etc. Some people also recommend eating specific foods to cleanse THC, including garlic, broccoli, grapefruit, and mung beans. Although there’s little evidence proving these ingredients release THC from your body, they could support your body’s natural detoxification processes and overall health.

FAQs About THC Detox

Our experts get plenty of questions about THC detox and how it works. Here’s how we answered some of the most frequently asked questions we receive.

Q: Will I get THC withdrawal?

A: Marijuana causes both physical and psychological side effects, and some people experience withdrawal-like symptoms after they stop taking marijuana. If you are a regular user, your body may grow accustomed to THC. Although marijuana doesn’t develop the same dependency as other substances, many people experience withdrawal symptoms after they stop.

Q: What are the symptoms of THC withdrawal?

A: Common symptoms of THC and marijuana withdrawal include sleep problems, negative mood, decreased appetite, headaches, excessive sweating, stomach pains, fever, dehydration, shakiness, anxiety, and depression. You may also experience cravings to use marijuana.

Q: What’s the most common symptom of THC withdrawal?

A: Insomnia is the most common symptom of THC withdrawal. However, withdrawal symptoms vary widely between people.

Q: How long does cannabis stay in the system?

A: Cannabis stays in your system anywhere from 24 hours to 4 months, depending on the type of test you are taking, your physiology, and your cannabis consumption habits.

Q: How does the body excrete THC?

A: Your body metabolizes THC, releasing THC into your bloodstream. Then, your body excretes THC through urine, feces, sweat, hair follicles, and saliva. Most THC (65%) leaves your body via feces, while most of the remaining THC (15% to 30%) leaves your body via sweat and urine, with the remaining THC lingering in your hair follicles and saliva.

Q: How fast do THC detox pills work?

A: Some THC detox pills work within 2 to 6 hours, possibly allowing you to pass a drug test as soon as today. Most THC detox pills are designed to work within 3 to 7 days of your drug test.

Q: How do I speed up weed detox?

A: You can speed up your detoxification from weed by drinking lots of water, exercising, and taking a THC detox supplement.

Q: What is the best detox for THC?

A: Pass Your Test, TestClear, and Rescue Cleanse are some of the most popular and best-rated THC detox supplements available today.

Q: How does THC detox mouthwash work?

A: THC detox mouthwash cleanses your saliva of THC and other contaminants. Take a THC detox mouthwash before a saliva drug test to help pass the test.

Q: What’s the best THC detox method?

A: The best THC detox method combines water, exercise, electrolytes, and THC detox formulas.

Q: What are the best home remedies for passing a drug test?

A: The best home remedy for passing a drug test is exercising, drinking lots of water, and consuming electrolytes before your test. There’s little evidence that lemon, cayenne, and similar home remedies impact THC detox.

Q: Is THC detox dangerous at home?

A: THC detox is not associated with significant physical health risks. However, breaking a marijuana dependency could lead to substantial cognitive health risks.

Q: What’s the best THC Detox drink?

A: TestClear, Rescue Cleanse, and Pass Your Test are some of the most popular THC detox drinks available today.

Q: How does synthetic urine work for drug tests?

A: Synthetic urine works for drug tests just like you expect it would: you place lab-made urine in the testing container, then present the sample as your own.

Q: Does a niacin flush beat a drug test?

A: Niacin flushes are often advertised as an easy way to beat a drug test. However, there’s little evidence that a niacin flush can beat a drug test reliably.

Q: What are the best THC detox pills?

A: The best THC detox pills include Pass Your Test and TestClear detox pills, which use proven ingredients to accelerate your body’s natural detoxification processes.

Q: Is cranberry juice good for THC detox?

A: Cranberry juice can help support your body’s natural detoxification processes, thanks to its antioxidant content. However, there’s little evidence cranberry juice can meaningfully reduce THC levels in your body more than water or fruit juices.

Q: Is apple cider vinegar good for THC detox?

A: Apple cider vinegar is a popular THC detox remedy, but there’s little evidence apple cider vinegar can remove THC from your body more effectively than other liquids.

Q: What should I do if I don’t have time for a THC detox?

A: If you don’t have time for a THC detox, then don’t panic: pre-test yourself using an at-home drug test to see if you even have cannabis in your system. Then, you can adjust your strategy. If your drug test is within 24 hours, drink lots of water and take a THC detox supplement. Suppose your drug test is more than 24 hours away, exercise while drinking lots of water and taking a THC detox supplement. As a last resort, use fake pee or synthetic urine.

Q: Is it legal to fake a drug test?

A: Laws about drug tests are confusing. Generally, it’s not illegal to cheat the drug test. However, it’s unlawful to use or possess a device explicitly designed to cheat a drug test, and it’s also illegal to manufacture those devices.

Q: Does alcohol help pass a THC drug test?

A: Alcohol does not help your body detoxify from THC. Studies suggest that it boosts THC levels in your body. Research indicates that people who smoke weed while drinking alcohol have higher levels of THC. No evidence drinking alcohol before a drug test can increase your chances of passing a test.

Q: Does exercising help me pass a drug test?

A: Exercising can help you pass a drug test. When you exercise, you burn fat—your body stores THC in fat cells. By releasing fat cells, you excrete THC from your body. However, you should not exercise within 24 hours of a drug test, as it releases THC without eliminating it from your body.

Q: Are home drug tests accurate?

A: A good home drug test should have an accuracy of around 99%. Generally, at-home drug tests are considered accurate.

The Best THC Detox Products in 2024 Final Word

If you have an upcoming drug test, then you may be willing to do anything to pass that drug test.

Fortunately, you don’t need to take extreme action. You can remove THC from your body using the right THC detox supplements.

By following the guide above and buying the right THC detox formula, you could remove all traces of THC and marijuana from your body, allowing you to pass a drug test.

There are 40 million drug tests per year in the United States. Whether you’re trying to pass a drug test or just cleanse cannabis from your body, the best THC detox products above can help.