Palmpress Coffee Press Review – Do NOT Buy Until Reading This!

For coffee lovers, a nicely brewed cup of coffee is everything. Customizing the brew strength to your preference makes it even better. Palmpress Coffee Press provides great coffee within minutes. Every serving gives a consistent and delicious cup of coffee and saves you money.

Here is a detailed Palmpress Coffee Press review of everything you need to know about Palmpress Coffee Press before investing your money.

What is Palmpress Coffee Press?

Palmpress Coffee Press is a collapsible coffee press that allows you to enjoy quality coffee anytime. It helps you cut down on coffee expenses by bringing you a barista coffee in the comfort of your home.

The device is suitable for coffee lovers, whether at home or on the go. It works for any medium-sized coffee. You can prepare both hot and cold brews without much effort. Palmpress Coffee Press gives you a consistent cup of coffee within minutes with just a simple press.

Unlike other coffee presses, Palmpress Coffee Press uses a stainless steel filter with zero waste. The filter is reusable; you only have to clean it with warm water after use. There is also no need to buy filters, which might be expensive. The metal filter gives a fuller-bodied cup to your liking.

Palmpress ensures your coffee tastes the same as the one brewed with a French press. Your coffee is not exposed to plastic or rubber, which might interfere with the taste. The coffee press makes excellent coffee for travel and storage, as it is portable and collapses. One press gives you an 8oz cup of coffee, the perfect amount for a single serving.

The coffee press is dishwasher safe. The makers of Palmpress Coffee Press use LFGB-grade silicone to ensure gold-standard safety. It has a sturdy construction using premium materials that do not contain BPA or phthalate.

Palmpress Coffee Press comes with a one-year warranty and a 90-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to enjoy a one-of-a-kind coffee experience with less worry. The coffee press has a 5-star rating, over a million in sales, and numerous positive customer reviews.

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The Features of Palmpress Coffee Press

Portable- Palmpress Coffee Press is collapsible and portable, saving storage space, allowing you to still enjoy your coffee even when traveling.

Reusable stainless steel filter- unlike other coffee presses, Palmpress Coffee Press has a reusable stainless steel filter that saves you money on filters. It is nicely implemented and easy to clean.

Convenient fill lines- the fill lines for coffee grounds in the coffee press give you a consistent and delicious cup of coffee.

Zero waste- Palmpress Coffee Press has an in-built stainless steel filter that holds the coffee ground and does not produce waste like paper filters.

Easy to clean- the coffee press is dishwasher safe without any loose parts. You can also hand wash it using warm water and mild soap.

Lightweight—Palmpress Coffee Press is a small device, weighing 9 ounces in total, which makes it travel-friendly.

90-day risk-free guarantee and warranty- the manufacturer offers a 90-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty on every Palmpress Coffee Press package.

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The Benefits of Palmpress Coffee Press

Suitable for travel- the coffee press has a compact and lightweight design that prioritizes portability, enabling you to carry it wherever you go.

Enjoy coffee with convenience—Palmpress Coffee Press is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It does not rely on electricity like electric coffee makers, so you can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee at any time.

Versatile- Palmpress Coffee Press allows you to enjoy a barista-like coffee experience at home, while camping, or in a hotel room. It is versatile, enabling you to enjoy a cup of coffee in different settings.

Easy to use—The Palmpress Coffee Press is simple to use. Its collapsible design allows you to brew coffee with a single press. You only need to add medium-sized ground coffee, pour water, place the mug on top, and press.

Brew control- customize your brewing time and ratios for hot and cold coffee to suit your preference.

Saves you money- if you calculate the amount of coffee you spend every morning in a coffee shop, you will be surprised by the amount. Palmpress Coffee Press brings a barista-like coffee to the comfort of your home. It does not require filters or coffee pods, which saves you money and minimizes environmental waste.

Great coffee—Palmpress Coffee Press brews any coffee as long as it is medium-sized ground, enabling full extraction for a delicious cup.

Easy to maintain- cleaning the Palmpress Coffee Press after use is the only maintenance required. You can use a dishwasher or disassemble and wash the filter using warm water and soap.

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How to Use Palmpress Coffee Press

Palmpress Coffee Press makes coffee in minutes. You can use any coffee as long as it is medium grind size. Each press makes an 8oz cup of coffee, and you can make both hot and cold brewed coffee. Here are the instructions:

If you like it hot,

Add ground coffee of your liking and hot water to the marked lines on Palmpress;

Stir and let it brew for approximately 2.5-3 minutes;

Place Palmpress on your mug and press it down;

Enjoy your hot coffee.

If you like it cold,

Add ground coffee and room-temperature water;

Let the coffee brew overnight or put it in the fridge for 12 hours;

Place the Palmpress on your mug and press it down;

Enjoy your cold brew.

Plampress coffee tastes the same as brewing with a French press. Your coffee does not come in contact with plastic or rubber as it contains a reusable stainless steel filter.

Palmpress Coffee Press is free from BPA and phthalates, ensuring maximum safety. It is suitable for all coffee lovers.

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How to Clean Palmpress Coffee Press

Palmpress Coffee Press is top-rack dishwasher safe and does not have loose or fragile parts. Alternatively, you can clean it manually. Start by opening the Palmpress and empty the filter. Use warm water and mild soap to clean the filter and remove oil buildup. You can also use baking soda paste with warm water and wait 45 minutes before rinsing.

Customer Reviews

Kent Barnard writes, “The coffee it brews is excellent. I have used many different brewing systems, and I believe this is the best cup of coffee I have ever made! I compared this to the Aeropress, and although it is a little more price-wise, I believe it is worth it. It comes completely apart and cleans up fairly easily. Like all coffee presses, the grounds never fall right out, and there are always some to rinse away. Take it from a former barista; you won’t be disappointed with the freshest, most flavorful cup of coffee you’ve ever had!”

Another customer says, “This is my second order of Palm Presses. My friends love them, too. I bring them with me on vacations for the freshest cup of coffee. When someone sees one and asks about it, I usually end up letting them have it. Today, I thought about ordering a bunch more. Watch out for a large order coming your way from Palm Press.”

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

Palmpress Coffee Press is accessible on the official website at discounted prices for a limited period. The prices are as follows:

Order one Palmpress Coffee Press for $39.99;

Order three Palmpress Coffee Presses for $99.95;

Order five Palmpress Coffee Press for $149.85.

Each package saves you money, which will automatically apply during checkout. Palmpress Coffee Press makers typically ship orders within one business day. The average shipping time for US orders is 3-5 working days.

There is a one-year warranty on every Palmpress Coffee Press package and a 90-day money-back guarantee to keep your mind at ease and protect your money.

Email: support@getpalmpress.com

Conclusion

Palmpress Coffee Press allows you to have great coffee within minutes. With a simple press, you can get both hot and cold brews with the coffee-to-water ratios of your liking. One press provides a consistent 8oz cup of coffee.

The coffee press allows you to enjoy a barista-like coffee without going to the coffee shop. It is convenient, safe, and saves you money. Palmpress Coffee Press has a durable, reusable stainless filter that stands the test of time, even with daily use. The filter ensures zero waste and saves you from buying filters.

Palmpress Coffee Press is great for the perfect cup for every coffee lover. The coffee is delicious and does not come into contact with plastic or rubber. Instead, the manufacturer uses LFGB-grade silicone, which is safe. The coffee press is portable enough for all your travel needs.

The manufacturer promises quality and safety to help as many people as possible enjoy the best coffee. For a limited period, the company is currently running a sale on all packages. Additionally, Palmpress Coffee Press comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty to ensure a risk-free investment.

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