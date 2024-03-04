Keystone Investor Club Reviews – Total Ripoff or Legit Program? (Keystone Research Group)

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Iman Shafiei and the team at Keystone Research Group have launched a new promotional campaign for the Keystone Investors Club.

By investing in specific cryptocurrencies today, before the bitcoin halving in April 2024, you could potentially make huge returns quickly.

Plus, new members can subscribe to Keystone Research Group at a discounted rate of just $2,000 – down from the usual $5,000 – by signing up today.

Is Keystone Research Group’s investment guidance legit? How much money could you make? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the new promotional campaign today in our review.

What is Keystone Research Group?

Keystone Research Group, also known as the Keystone Investors Club, is a cryptocurrency investment group founded by Iman Shafiei, a cryptocurrency investor.

Iman claims to have become one of Bitcoin’s first millionaires when he started buying Bitcoin at age 19 in 2016.

After making a fortune from Bitcoin, Iman invested in alternative cryptocurrencies, rapidly multiplying his money.

Motivated by his success, Iman started to share his research with friends and others. Over time, this group became known as Keystone Research Group, also known as the Keystone Investors Club.

When you become a member of Keystone Research Group, you get cryptocurrency investing recommendations, access to Iman’s research, and other information from across the world of crypto investing.

Membership in Keystone Research Group normally costs $5,000 to join, along with a $2,000 annual membership fee. However, as part of a 2024 promotion, Iman and his team have reduced the cost to $2,000 with the same $2,000 per year annual membership fee.

Keystone Research Group Benefits

Some of the benefits of Keystone Research Group membership include:

Get actionable cryptocurrency investment recommendations

Crypto recommendations have the chance to 2X, 3X, or 10X your money

Membership includes one-on-one consultations, weekly video calls, access to private group, and more

Discounted pricing will be available in 2024

Backed by 60-day money back guarantee

Get the benefits of Keystone Investors Club today!

What is the Free Keystone Research Video Report?

As part of a 2024 promotional campaign, Iman Shafiei and the team at Keystone Research have launched a free video webinar highlighting a unique investment opportunity linked to cryptocurrency.

Much of the video focuses on the story of an older man who got rich quickly through cryptocurrency investing.

That man, according to Iman, met a “cryptocurrency millionaire kid” who told him how to invest in cryptocurrency – including the specific cryptocurrencies to buy to get rich quick.

To make a long story short, that man rapidly turned a $100 investment into a six-figure fortune within months of meeting that cryptocurrency millionaire:

The man started with a $100 investment in an obscure cryptocurrency recommended by his cryptocurrency millionaire friend.

The man initially ignored the advice and didn’t check his crypto brokerage account until months later. He was surprised that his $100 investment had turned into $1,990.74.

The man withdrew $500, invested the remaining $1,490, and earned $11,478 in just a few months.

That man later invested $11,478, which turned into $105,146. He continued to repeat his system, earning returns of up to 10X until he became wealthy beyond his wildest dreams.

His investment system was based on a simple idea: the average American needs around $4 million to retire. You only need to 10X your money 6.3 times to turn a $100 investment into a $4 million fortune.

To make a long story short, that man used his crypto fortune to buy a new Bentley and boat. He was able to retire earlier than expected, spending more time with his grandkids and enjoying life. Instead of worrying about retiring with nothing in his savings, he enjoys a luxurious life.

What’s the point of this story? Iman believes he is the cryptocurrency millionaire kid older investors have been waiting to meet.

Iman’s goal is to help investors of all ages potentially 10X their money through crypto investing, helping them prepare for a happy and healthy retirement.

Join Keystone Investors Club now!

Who is Iman Shafiei?

Iman is a young entrepreneur who started investing in cryptocurrency in 2016.

Iman claims to have become a millionaire within just 1.5 years of discovering cryptocurrency. He bought cryptocurrencies low, waited for them to be 10X in value, and then sold them for a profit.

Iman became a millionaire after buying Bitcoin in 2016, spending about $10,000 monthly investing in Bitcoin – all when he was just 19 years old. He bought low and sold high repeatedly and claims to have become one of the world’s first Bitcoin millionaires.

By repeating his system with Bitcoin and other altcoins, Iman became rich beyond his wildest dreams.

Instead of keeping his 10X crypto investment system to himself and becoming one of the wealthiest people in the world, Iman decided to share his system with a group of investors. That group became known as the Keystone Investors or the Keystone Investors Club.

How Does the Keystone Investors Club Work?

The Keystone Investors Club is based on the idea that you can multiply your money by 2X, 3X, or 10X by investing in the right cryptocurrency at the right time.

Although Iman and his team are careful to explain past results don’t equal future performance, the official Keystone Investors Club website is filled with stories of cryptocurrencies surging in value after being recommended by the Keystone Investors Club.

The goal of the Keystone Investors Club is simple:

To invest in cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets with the potential to 10X in value.

Repeat this system over and over again to maximize earnings.

The goal is to identify a cryptocurrency today that can multiply your investment by 10X.

In many cases, cryptocurrencies can rise 10X in a few weeks or months.

Iman claims to have a specific system to increase his chances of picking a winning cryptocurrency, helping him give investors better advice. He also claims to have based these recommendations on a relationship with a mysterious crypto investor named “Mr. X.”

Don’t miss out! Join today!

Iman Partners with Mr. X for Crypto Recommendations

Iman claims to have partnered with a mysterious crypto investor named “Mr. X.”

Mr. X took an interest in Iman’s investing philosophy. He liked how Iman got rich quickly with Bitcoin, so Mr. X decided to give investment recommendations to Iman.

Iman followed Mr. X’s investment recommendations and got even richer. He claims Mr. X’s recommendations helped him earn 2X to 10X returns on investment, multiplying his crypto fortunes even further.

After the two started their successful partnership, they decided to create a system to help ordinary investors enjoy similar returns on investment. Here’s how Iman explains that system:

“Without realizing it, what we had developed was a system that’s repeatable, and a system that can turn $1 into $10, $10,000 into $100,000.”

By subscribing to Keystone Investors Club / Keystone Research Group today, you can potentially get those same recommendations to enjoy similar returns.

How Much Money Can You Make with Keystone Investors Club?

Iman Shafiei’s new webinar is filled with stories of Iman recommending cryptocurrencies that sharply rose in value within weeks of his recommendation.

Iman recommended buying THORChain, for example, on October 18, 2024, at $1.64. Within less than a month, it had surged to $4.91.

Iman mentions other obscure altcoins that went up 2X, 3X, or even 10X in value after being recommended by Iman and his team.

According to Iman, his average student holds 10 to 15 altcoins in his portfolio. The official Keystone Investors Club website is filled with people who have experienced huge gains across multiple coins – including triple-digit gains or higher.

In a separate example, Iman cites his recommendation for buying AGIX, the cryptocurrency linked to SingularityNet. That coin rose from $0.04 to $0.47 in 34 days, giving early investors a 1,075% gain.

Start investing with Keystone now!

Iman also claims you can earn huge returns even with zero experience:

“You don’t need to be an experienced investor to make returns anywhere from 28% all the way up to 1466%…or more.”

As further proof that his investment recommendations can lead to enormous returns quickly, Iman cites his recommendation to buy LIDO, which went from $0.43 to $1.73, delivering a 302.3% return in just 20 days.

Overall, the official Keystone Investors Club website is filled with stories of cryptocurrencies skyrocketing in growth soon after being recommended by Iman and his team.

By subscribing to Iman’s Keystone Investors Club today, you have the potential to earn similar returns on investment. Iman sends cryptocurrency investing recommendations to subscribers, and subscribers have the potential to get rich quickly:

“You can just buy what I say to buy and sell when I tell you to.”

Each month, Keystone Research Group receives crypto recommendations on a “silver platter.” Iman describes exactly when to buy a cryptocurrency, including the target entry and exit points, to give investors the best chance to potentially 10X returns.

Upcoming Crypto Event Could Make Crypto Trading Even More Profitable

Iman has identified an upcoming crypto event that could be one of the greatest wealth transfers in history.

Here’s what you need to know about the event:

The mysterious crypto event will take place over a few weeks, and it will only occur once in history

The event will take place on April 25, 2024

Iman describes it as a “major financial event,” claiming it will “go down in history”

Iman describes the event as a “reserve split” in bitcoin

For those out of the loop, Iman is talking about the Bitcoin halving scheduled for April 25.

On that date, bitcoin’s block reward will be cut in half, dropping from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC per block. The supply of bitcoin will drop by half immediately. Even if demand stays the same, prices will rise. However, previous halvings have caused Bitcoin’s price to rise substantially.

Get in on the action! Sign up!

By subscribing to Keystone Investors Club before Bitcoin’s halving in April 2024, you can earn a huge return on your investment.

Why the April 2024 Bitcoin Halving is a Big Deal

Iman recommends subscribing to Keystone Research Group before the Bitcoin halving of April 2024 takes place.

Previous halvings have caused crypto markets to rise substantially, and Iman believes a similar phenomenon will occur during this year’s halving.

Here are some of the reasons Iman believes April 2024 is a big deal for investors:

The April 2024 bitcoin halving, according to Iman’s research, will lead to the creation of many millionaires and billionaires – and even, potentially, the world’s first trillionaire.

The richest men in the world, including Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, and Jeff Bezos, are “ likely already in place,” according to Iman, to make an enormous fortune from this event. They’ve taken steps to profit from the upcoming halving.

according to Iman, to make an enormous fortune from this event. They’ve taken steps to profit from the upcoming halving. Previous events have allowed ordinary investors to earn huge returns, with Bitcoin rising from 200% to 7,000% after the previous three halvings (halvings occur every four years, according to Bitcoin’s code).

By subscribing to Keystone Investors Club today, you could build a retirement nest egg by taking advantage of this upcoming event – even if you have zero crypto investing experience.

Iman recommends buying the right cryptocurrency in the leadup to the halving, helping you maximize returns when the halving occurs:

“The way to make as much money as you ever want in life is just to know which one of these crypto coins have inherent value and which do not.”

Fortunately for you, you don’t need to do any research to identify these coins: Iman has done all the research for you.

Just subscribe to the Keystone Investors Club to discover which coins will rise in value and which will not. Iman seems confident his recommendations can help ordinary investors get rich quickly.

Ready to invest? Join us today!

Is Keystone Investors Club Risky?

Iman admits that cryptocurrency investing can be risky. However, he compares it to poker: although there’s some risk involved, people with a good system could make a positive return on investment.

Iman claims he has access to specific information that limits the risk. By combining this information with his proven system, he can ensure his followers limit risk:

“When you have a proven system and the kind of information that I have access to, your trades can potentially actually be quite predictable and boring.”

When Iman recommends specific crypto investments with each monthly newsletter, he has researched each recommendation significantly.

Keystone Investors Club Reviews: How Much Money Can You Make?

The official Keystone Research Group website and webinar are filled with reviews from customers who have gotten rich quickly from Iman’s crypto investing advice.

Here are some of the positive reviews and testimonials featured on the official website and elsewhere online:

After joining Keystone Research Group, one man claims he turned a $2,500 investment into a $250,000 fortune.

Another reviewer earned a $15,000 profit in his first three months of joining Keystone Investors Club.

Alicia from Canada describes Keystone as her “go-to for the world of crypto investing,” praising the group for its timely information and support in a fast-paced industry.

Kellie from Australia claims, “Keystone changed my life.” During the 2020 pandemic, she became interested in crypto investing and joined Keystone, describing it as the “best decision of my life.”

One woman named Rachel Siegel was a substitute teacher living in New York before investing in cryptocurrency. Today, she has earned more than seven figures through crypto investing and lives on a tropical island. Before investing in crypto, she only had around $25 after each paycheck, yet she could turn this tiny amount into a massive windfall.

Take the leap! Join Keystone now!

Another customer joined Keystone in 2020 and claims she could “stay out of foreclosure” because of the investment advice provided by the service.

Keystone Investors Club members come from all ages and backgrounds. According to Iman, their youngest member is 19, and their oldest is 93.

“You can potentially make thousands in your first week, and potentially tens of thousands in your first month” while doing little work, according to Iman.

Iman is confident the upcoming bitcoin halving will make people rich, claiming “we believe certain cryptocurrency will rise approximately 30,000%” during the bitcoin halving.

Keystone Investors Club has two customer reviews with low star ratings on the Better Business Bureau, and the company is not rated (NR) overall. Both customers were somewhat disappointed by Keystone’s products, services, and pricing. One reviewer claims his credit was charged “$6800 for technical materials you can get from the internet,” for example. Other customers disliked the lengthy signup processes with a contract you must sign over the phone.

Keystone Investors Club has a lower-star review on Trustpilot, where most reviewers complained about the advertising – including being enticed to join after hearing stories of investors getting rich quickly through crypto investing.

Some customers also disliked the refund policy. Keystone Investors Club advertises a 60-day 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Some customers claimed to have gotten rich quickly from Keystone Research Group and the Keystone Investors Club, following the team’s investment advice to earn huge returns. Others, however, felt misled and found it difficult to receive a refund on their membership.

Keystone Research Group Pricing

Keystone Investors Club, or Keystone Research Group, is normally priced at $5,000 USD.

Iman claims most members are happy to pay the $5,000 fee, and many claim it’s the best $5,000 they ever spent. For example, many make their money back quickly after joining the Keystone Investors Club.

However, as part of a 2024 promotion, the team has reduced the initial signup price by over 50%:

Keystone Investors Club Membership: $2,000 + $2,000 per year

You can also pay two easy installments of $1,195 for $2,390, billed over the next two months.

You can cancel your annual membership to Keystone Investors Club year-by-year.

Visit the official website to get discounted prices!

What’s Included with Keystone Investors Club?

Your Keystone Investors Club membership includes:

4 Modules of Cryptocurrency Training Materials with Bonus Printable Guides: All members receive a package of eBooks and guides to introduce you to the world of crypto for the first time. Whether you’re new or have some experience, these materials can help you maximize the value of your Keystone Research Group membership. Your training package includes a four-module blueprint with bonus printable guides.

Access to Private Investors Group: All Keystone Investors Club members receive access to a private group to link up with like-minded individuals, including other crypto investors of all ages and experience levels.

Two Live Weekly Coaching Calls: Keystone Investors Club has two live weekly calls, including one for beginners and another for advanced traders. Each call lasts for around an hour. You can ask questions, get answers, and learn everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and investing. The Keystone Investors Club team will hold your hand throughout

Pick of the Month Email: Each month, you receive a hassle-free “pick of the month,” a cryptocurrency Iman and his team believe will grow significantly in value shortly.

Silver Platter Crypto Picks Monthly Research Report: Each month, the Keystone Investors Club sends an email called the Silver Platter Crypto Picks monthly newsletter. The team recommends a single pick, serving it to you on a silver platter. You can discover exactly what and when to buy and sell it. The team claims to travel the world regularly, “meeting with developers” and “talking to billionaire tech insiders” to inform these recommendations.

Personal One-on-One Phone Call: All Keystone Investors Club members get a one-on-one phone call with a Keystone Investors Club strategist. That strategist walks you through setting up a crypto account for the first time – no matter where you are. If you’re completely new to crypto, this call can help you set up an account, create a wallet for safe storage, and ensure you can always hold your crypto.

Ongoing Support & Guidance: Keystone Investors Club will help you set up for the first time. Then, the team continues to provide ongoing support and guidance after the initial setup. In comparison, other crypto training programs only set you up and then throw you into the deep end. Keystone Investors Club takes a different approach. Keystone Investors Club holds your hand every step, from setting up your account to buying your first coin.

24/7/365 Access to the Keystone Investors Club Tech Team: You can talk to the team at any time of day or night to speak with a technical expert one-on-one.

Invest smarter with Keystone!

Keystone Investors Club Refund Policy

Keystone Investors Club reportedly advertises a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Here’s how the company explains its refund policy:

“Your purchase is backed by our 60 day unconditional money back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, just send us an email to support@keystoneinvestors.com and we’re going to issue you a full refund within 24 hours directly back to your credit card.”

However, according to verified customer reviews online, many customers have not received their refund, even when following these steps correctly and contacting the company multiple times.

About Keystone Research Group

Keystone Research Group was founded in 2018 by Iman Shafiei. He gathered a small group of successful crypto investors together to get rich quickly through crypto investing.

The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

You can contact Keystone Research Group / the Keystone Investors Club through the official website at KeystoneInvestor.com

Final Word

The Keystone Investors Club, also known as Keystone Research Group, is a cryptocurrency investing group led by Iman Shafiei, who claims to be a multimillionaire cryptocurrency investor and one of the world’s first bitcoin millionaires.

As part of a 2024 promotion, all new members to the Keystone Investors Club can sign up for a one-time membership fee of $2,000, down from the usual membership fee of $5,000. All memberships also cost $2,000 per year.

To learn more about the Keystone Investors Club and Keystone Research Group or to sign up today, visit the official website.