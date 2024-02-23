The Homesteaders Handbook Review – Never Think About Food Costs Again! (Self Reliant Living)

If inflation has revealed anything, it is that the value of a dollar decreases dramatically with each passing day. A dinner for two, which used to cost less than $50, is officially unaffordable for most pairs. Yes, occasionally people may feel pressured to give up on these indulgences, but what about necessities? Isn’t it frustrating to know that $20 barely suffices to last a day? Foods that many of us are likely to have taken for granted now far exceed our budget. Why should people compromise on quality when food fuels the body, the mind, and one’s day-to-day life?

Tim and Amber Bradshaw insist that there is still a way out of constant worries and growling stomachs. To them, praying for affordable prices or being saved by the Almighty simply won’t cut it. Instead, they want everyone to take matters into their own hands. How? The Homesteaders Handbook couldn’t have come at a better time. The following review will cover everything there is to know about this resource.

What is The Homesteaders Handbook?

The Homesteaders Handbook is a beginner-friendly book on how to live a self-sufficient life and become a part of nature. This normally includes growing one’s own food, raising animals, and going completely off-grid (as most people choose to do). What sets this resource apart from others is its authors, Tim and Amber Bradshaw. After being driven to food stamps, they were determined to never go hungry again. Like many people who have completely switched their lifestyles from convention to homesteading, Tim and Amber also faced a number of hurdles.

Today, their approaches have helped them appear on television, proving that just about anyone can attain self-sufficiency by committing to the process. The Homesteaders Handbook is, as they put it in their own words, their life’s work that has been compiled in an easy-to-follow and easy-to-understand format for all. Following this brief introduction, let’s explore the type of content offered through this book.

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What topics does The Homesteaders Handbook cover?

The Homesteaders Handbook has been broken down into 8 chapters, as summarized below:

How to pick the right location to build one’s homestead, including soil quality, local weather, and other legalities

What to be mindful of when it comes to local laws for building a homestead, buying livestock, and setting up a garden

The exact types of food to grow in one’s respective garden

The basics of cooking from scratch as well as the best ways to store them

How to profit from homesteading (i.e., by selling crops, butter, cheese, etc.)

In addition to these main topics, individuals will also find the following bonus sections:

The types of tools that should be accessible within one’s homestead

Understanding the difference between warm-weather and cool-weather crops

How to raise chickens and eventually graduate to goats, pigs, and turkeys, to list a few

How adding beekeeping to one’s homestead will help diversify one’s food source

The effect of homesteading on one’s confidence, strength, and determination

How homesteading brings a community together with other like-minded individuals and how to gain from these connections

Why homesteading should be taught in school

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How much does The Homesteaders Handbook cost?

A physical copy of The Homesteaders Handbook currently costs $37 (+ $9.99 for S&H). This price not only reflects the main book but also 12 months of email support with Tim and Amber and:

Digital Book #1: Alive After Crisis

Alive After Crisis is a comprehensive guide on emergency planning and overcoming adversities. In it, individuals will find actionable insights and expert advice on how to develop the skillset and mindset required, whether it be for unforeseen emergencies or natural calamities. Since knowledge is empowering, this digital book is believed to create the best conditions for learning.

Digital Book #2: Natural Remedies

Natural Remedies, as the title suggests, provides instructions on how people can transform ordinary ingredients into powerful foods and remedies. The goal is to ensure that people have access to herbal medicine for common ailments, all of which can be created at the convenience of one’s home. This is not to say that people will no longer need a physician’s consultation; instead, this resource should be used to treat mild health conditions that are commonly experienced.

Digital Book #3: Survival Gardening

The last of the digital books provides readers with complete, easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions on how to grow all the food needed in a few square feet of space. This resource requires only 3 feet of space, which the authors assert is enough to build a self-sufficient survival garden.

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Money-Back Guarantee

Each purchase has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. This means people have 60 days from the date of purchase to test Tim’s and Amber’s tips and tricks. Should their suggestions prove useless, a request for a refund can be made. To get more information on the refund policy, the best ways to reach customer support are via

Email: homesteading@tacandsurvival.com

homesteading@tacandsurvival.com Phone: 1 (888) 348-2175

1 (888) 348-2175 Mailing Address: 1930 Village Center Circle, #3-2124, Las Vegas, NV 89134

The Homestead Master Class Course

Finally, we have an online 12-week course on homesteading by the infamous survivalist, Richard Marshall. His wisdom has been separated into 12 chapters (most of which coincide with The Homesteaders Handbook), including:

Week 1: Building a community of homesteaders

Week 2: How to generate revenue from homesteading

Weeks 3 & 4: The different treatments for breeding different livestock and how to maintain them

Week 5: Heating one’s homestead without relying on electricity

Weeks 6 to 8: Cooking and storing food in one’s homestead and growing the necessary produce

Week 9: How to pick up gardening in a matter of days

Week 10: Eliminating pests (e.g., locusts and rats) in the summer

Week 11: Advanced food preservation tips and tricks

Week 12: Common mistakes that spoil food

Bonus Week 13: Using plants for healing skin irritations, stomach aches, and more

Ready to thrive independently? Start with this handbook.

Who are Tim and Amber Bradshaw?

Tim and Amber Bradshaw authored The Homesteaders Handbook. This pair decided to take matters about food into their own hands back in 2008, during the widely known financial crisis. At the time, the couple found themselves in the same situation most people are in today: struggling to make ends meet. It was so bad for Tim and Amber that they even had to resort to food stamps for a while, as they had mouths that needed to be fed. Desperation and yearning to never end up in such a situation led this duo to become self-sufficient.

And so, they went completely off-grid, living in the mountains of East Tennessee. The beginning, as described by the couple, was a challenge, but this was the way they felt they could provide for their family. Today, they produce their milk, cheese, eggs, meats, soaps, some herbal medicine, heat – you name it, they’ve done it. Regardless of where or how people live, this duo maintains that concerns regarding food costs will gradually diminish. As noted by Amber herself, “Even if you are living in a small apartment in the city, that’ll work for you too.”

To date, Tim and Amber have supposedly been featured on several television channels, including the History Channel, the DIY Network, and the Discovery Channel, for their way of life. They claim to have appeared on Building Off the Grid and Homestead Rescue, among others. They also have bragging rights for having authored several bestseller books on homesteading, which cover not only their tips and tricks but their journey as well. Here are a few words from the pair:

“We’re just a real-world, self-reliant couple that wants to share our mission with you […] We’re here today to share with you how we went from knowing less than zero to being considered one of the most knowledgeable couples in America on self-reliant living. And we’re going to show just how easy it can be.”

Click here to visit the official website for The Homesteaders Handbook

Concluding Remarks

To summarize, The Homesteaders Handbook is a reveal-all book on living a life of self-sufficiency. This means relying very little on grocery stores, pharmacies, meat shops, and possibly electricity, depending on how committed people are to such a way of life. In the grand scheme of things, this handbook doesn’t only provide knowledgeable information but also actionable steps toward building up one’s very own homestead. Does this mean that people have to go fully off the grid? It comes down to each person, why they are considering homesteading in the first place, and what aspects appeal to them the most. Over time, people may wish to fully transition to homesteading or maintain some elements.

Tim and Amber compiled their life’s work in The Homesteaders Handbook, which is reassuring, seeing as this duo once knew nothing and committed to learning daily. They were determined to never go hungry which led them to where they are today: successful homesteaders with a family who are actively educating the masses. What better way to learn than from this duo? How can anyone overlook the extra bonuses, making this purchase a comprehensive package on homesteading? Or the risk-free nature of this and the free resources? All of these factors combined convince us that The Homesteaders Handbook is a worthy investment. To learn more about Tim’s and Amber’s journey, visit The Homesteaders Handbook official website here! >>>.