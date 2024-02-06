GDR Labs CONOCB2 Reviews – Should You Buy? What to Know Before Try!

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GDR Labs’ new CONOCB2 is a pain relief supplement marketed as “over the counter morphine.”

According to GDR Labs, the new formula stops pain without the side effects of morphine, rapidly relieving many types of pain without drowsiness, addiction issues, or brain fog.

Does GDR Labs CONOCB2 really work? Is CONOCB2 really comparable to morphine? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new pain relief supplement today in our review.

What is CONOCB2?

CONOCB2 is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients to stop pain quickly.

Developed by US-based supplement manufacturer GDR Labs, CONOCB2 can stop pain quickly without brain fog, side effects, or addiction.

CONOCB2 is so powerful that GDR Labs describes it as “OTC Morphine,” claiming the formula provides “safe, ‘morphine-like’ relief daily” without side effects.

The official CONOCB2 website contains testimonials from customers who have solved chronic pain and other serious issues using the formula. Some suffered from pain for decades before finding lasting relief with CONOCB2.

The secret to CONOCB2’s success is using conolidine, a natural plant extract derived from the bark of a tropical flowering shrub. That plant extract has a long history of use in traditional Chinese, Ayurvedic, and Thai medicine. However, it has recently surged in popularity for its purported opioid-like effects.

CONOCB2 is priced at $29 per bottle and is exclusively available online through the official GDR Labs online website.

CONOCB2 Benefits

According to GDR Labs, CONOCB2 can provide the following benefits:

Enjoy “safe, ‘morphine-like’ relief daily”

Only substance is known to reactivate your internal painkillers (endorphins)

Available over the counter without doctors’ appointments or subscriptions

No side effects or risk of addiction

100% certified drug-free

100% money-back guarantee within 90 days

Order your supply of CONOCB2 now by clicking here to start enjoying its benefits!

How Does CONOCB2 Work?

Many pain relief supplements claim to support pain relief. However, few pain relief supplements specifically market themselves as a powerful, side effect-free alternative to morphine.

So how does CONOCB2 work? What does the supplement do to replicate the effects of morphine?

CONOCB2 contains an active ingredient called conolidine. That active ingredient is backed by clinical research showing it can provide powerful pain relief benefits.

Taking CONOCB2 drops daily gives you a strong dose of conolidine in liquid form to help you enjoy powerful pain relief effects.

GDR Labs developed CONOCB2 over two years. Before that two-year development cycle, the active ingredient within CONOCB2 had been studied for 11 years by top medical researchers worldwide, and then tested on 30,000 subjects worldwide.

Today, top athletes worldwide continue to use CONOCB2 – and the active ingredient within CONOCB2 – for pain relief. GDR Labs has an established partnership with the UFC and is the official pain reliever of the UFC and the UFC Performance Institute.

What is Conolidine?

Conolidine is a plant alkaloid found in one specific type of plant. It’s also the primary active ingredient found in CONOCB2.

According to GDR Labs, conolidine has morphine-like effects without the side effects or prescription requirements of conolidine. It’s like morphine – but available over the counter with fewer risks.

Specifically, conolidine is an indole alkaloid that comes from the bark of the Tabernaemontana divaricata plant, a tropical flowering shrub.

The Tabernaemontana divaricata plant has a long history of use in traditional medicine practices throughout Asia – including in traditional Chinese and Thai medicine practices and in Ayurveda.

In recent years, however, the Tabernaemontana divaricata plant and its natural alkaloids like conolidine have undergone increasing research in formal scientific settings. Growing research has connected the plant to powerful effects on pain relief.

As the Research Triangle Institute explains, conolidine could help develop future pain relief drugs, helping us resolve the opioid crisis while providing powerful pain relief with zero side effects.

Try CONOCB2 now and experience the difference!

How Does Conolidine Work?

A 2021 study found that conolidine worked by interacting with similar pathways to morphine and other opioids.

In fact, researchers in that study described conolidine as potentially “the beginning of a new era of chronic pain management” for its ability to interact with opioid receptors.

Here’s how conolidine helped with pain relief, according to the 2021 study:

Conolidine affected atypical chemokine receptors (ACKR3) in rats.

By binding to ACKR3 receptors, conolidine could inhibit ACKR3’s inhibitory activity, “causing an overall increase in opiate receptor activity.”

Because of these effects, researchers found conolidine could function as a “potential novel analgesic agent,” helping to significantly relieve pain throughout the body.

To date, Conolidine has not been linked to significant side effects, dependency issues, or tolerance problems in tested subjects. Instead, it legitimately provides natural pain relief without the side effects of opioids.

Here’s how GDR Labs explains the benefits of CONOCB2 and the conolidine inside the formula:

“This plant alkaloid has clinically validated ‘morphine like’ relief capabilities without a single documented side effect or addiction.”

In fact, the substance has been tested on over 33,000 participants “with astounding results and zero side effects.” Typically, even natural ingredients have some side effects – like nausea or digestive issues. However, according to GDR Labs, no single side effect is linked to CONOCB2.

What Types of Pain Does CONOCB2 Target?

CONOCB2 can target “nearly every type of painful condition,” according to GDR Labs.

Whether dealing with chronic pain, occasional aches and pains, or general muscle soreness after a workout, CONOCB2 could help.

Here are some of the types of pain targeted by CONOCB2, according to GDR Labs:

Back pain

Neck pain

Joint pain

Knee pain

Nerve pain

Foot pain and more

Click here to learn more about CONOCB2 >>>

How Conolidine and CONOCB2 Help with Pain

Is conolidine comparable to morphine? How does the plant extract help with pain?

According to GDR Labs, which cites scientific research worldwide, conolidine helps with pain by targeting natural painkillers within your body.

Specifically, conolidine is the only known solution that targets opioid peptides – better known as endorphins – in your brain. These natural chemicals are your body’s own painkillers.

As you age, levels of opioid peptides/endorphins in your brain drop, which is why many older adults suffer from chronic pain.

Here’s how conolidine and CONOCB2 help with pain, according to GDR Labs:

Key Fact #1: Conolidine and CONOCB2 Boost Natural Painkillers Called Opioid Peptides Within your Body: Your body produces opioid peptides in the brain to fight back against pain. GDR Labs states these peptides are “50X stronger than morphine.” Your body can produce these painkillers independently, and CONOCB2 simply makes it easier for your body to produce these compounds.

Key Fact #2: If You’re Over 30, Your Opioid Peptide / Endorphin Flow Hasn’t Worked Efficiently for Years: As you age, your brain’s opioid peptide production drops, increasing your risk of pain. After 40, they function at about 20% of the level they did when they were younger. After 50, it’s about 10%. And after 60, opioid peptide flow is virtually non-existent, which can lead to daily aches and pains.

Key Fact #3: CONOCB2 Restores Your Natural Flow of Endorphins for Lasting Pain Relief: By taking CONOCB2 daily, you can optimize opioid peptides/endorphins in your brain to enjoy morphine-like pain relief benefits. It’s like getting a “runner’s high” but without the exercise – and with much more noticeable effects on pain. In fact, GDR Labs describes endorphins as “your ‘internal morphine’ painkillers.”

Get CONOCB2 now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

CONOCB2 Ingredients

GDR Labs manufactures CONOCB2 by taking raw Tabernaemontana divaricata plant, mixing the plant with extraction solvents to separate the alkaloids, and then condensing all ingredients into a highly bioavailable liquid.

The end result is a full spectrum blend of all 64 indole alkaloids found within the Tabernaemontana divaricata plant. GDR Labs also uses a “SubNANO” manufacturing process to condense the size of the active ingredients to boost absorption. They claim this process boosts bioavailability by “up to 3,000%.”

GDR Labs adds piperine (from black pepper extract) to boost bioavailability further. Then, the company adds a 100% natural flavor to make taking the liquid formula daily easier.

Here are all the active and inactive ingredients in CONOCB2 and how they work:

Full Spectrum Tabernaemontana Divaricata Extract with Conolidine: CONOCB2, like all conolidine supplements, comes from the Tabernaemontana divaricata plant. That plant is rich with alkaloids – including indole alkaloids like conolidine linked to powerful pain relief effects. Using the full spectrum extract of the Tabernaemontana divaricata plant, GDR Labs adds 64 indole alkaloids to their CONOCB2 liquid formula. These alkaloids include substances with known pain relief effects – like conolidine – and alkaloids believed to have pain relief effects.

Piperine: Piperine is a natural chemical from the black pepper plant. Many supplements use piperine to enhance absorption. In one study, piperine was shown to enhance the absorption of a plant extract by 2,000%. By adding piperine to CONOCB2, GDR Labs can enhance the absorption of conolidine even higher.

100% Natural Flavor: To make the drops of CONOCB2 easier to swallow, GDR Labs has added 100% natural flavor. This natural flavor makes the formula palatable and easier to hold underneath your tongue than swallow. The strawberry flavor within CONOCB2 is made from cane sugar, dextrose, fructose, strawberry, natural flavor, and plant extracts.

Other Ingredients: Other active and inactive ingredients in CONOCB2 include palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), d-limonene, olive oil, and ethyl alcohol. These ingredients come naturally from the plant extract or keep the formula together and stable.

Place your order today by clicking here before stock runs out! >>>

CONOCB2 is the Official Pain Reliever of the UFC

GDR Labs recently partnered with the UFC to become the official pain reliever of the world’s largest combat sports organization.

The UFC and other sports organizations constantly seek ways to fight pain without addiction issues, illegal substances, or side effects. The UFC liked conolidine and CONOCB2, so they set up an official partnership.

Today, CONOCB2 is:

The official pain reliever of the UFC

The official pain reliever of the UFC Performance Institute

The UFC Performance Institute is an organization dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of UFC fighters. The organization is particularly interested in cutting-edge pain relief and recovery science – especially with substances containing zero or banned substances – something that’s mandatory for UFC fighters.

MMA is one of the most painful sports in the world. Fighters are constantly battling injuries, aches and pains, and soreness.

The UFC tested CONOCB2 on its fighters over 90 days and was impressed by the results – so they set up an official partnership with GDR Labs.

CONOCB2 vs. Other Pain Relief Supplements

GDR Labs advertises CONOCB2 as a superior pain relief formula to other pain relief medications and supplements.

Some of the advantages of CONOCB2 include:

Advantage #1: Cheaper Cost: Prescription pain medication, CBD supplements, and other pain relief formulas are costly. An initial pain management consultation with tests can cost $500. A monthly supply of pain shots or painkillers costs $300 to $500. Monthly doctor monitoring fees could be another $300 to $500. According to GDR Labs, the national average is $1,200 monthly for pain relief medication, including all medication, visits, and testing. In comparison, you can buy a bottle of CONOCB2 for $29.

Advantage #2: Zero Addiction Risk: Pain relief medications – like opioids – are extremely addictive. According to GDR Labs, CONOCB2 has “zero addiction risk.”

Advantage #3: Non-Habit Forming or Tolerance Building: You don’t develop a tolerance to CONOCB2 or the active ingredient within the formula. With other pain relief medication, you may need to take more and more of it to get the active effects. In fact, even CBD and other natural pain relief solutions may work in this way.

Advantage #4: Zero Side Effects: Typically, supplements come with some side effects – like headaches, nausea, and indigestion – in a small portion of the population. However, according to GDR Labs, the active ingredient in CONOCB2 has been tested in more than 33,000 people with zero reported side effects. After being tested on 33,000 people, there has not been a single reported side effect, according to GDR Labs.

Advantage #5: “Morphine-Like Relief” Without the Downsides: Despite the advantages above, CONOCB2 is as powerful as morphine, according to GDR Labs. The company claims the supplement provides “morphine-like relief” without the side effects, drowsiness, or risk of addiction. You can enjoy all of the pain relief benefits of morphine without worrying about the downsides.

Advantage #6: More Proven than CBD & Other Natural Pain Relief Supplements: You can find plenty of natural pain relief solutions sold online today – including CBD and other natural ingredients. These formulas may sound impressive. In reality, however, they’re backed by very little science. Plenty of anecdotal evidence supports the use of CBD and other natural ingredients for pain relief. However, little formal, large-scale research backing CBD and other ingredients exists.

Advantage #7: Endorsed by the UFC: CONOCB2 is also the official pain reliever of the UFC and the UFC Performance Institute – a claim no other CBD product or medication can make. GDR Labs recently struck a historic partnership with the UFC.

Made in the United States to High Standards: GDR Labs “product quality is better than anyone on the planet,” according to the official website. The company uses a “PureDemand” manufacturing process to ensure fresh, high-quality, pure ingredients. Plus, all batches are tested to verify they’re free of banned substances.

Made Fresh to Order: Most supplement companies make large amounts of supplements, then keep them on location and ship them to customers upon ordering. GDR Labs, however, claims to use a “PureDemand” manufacturing process, which involves making each bottle of CONOCB2 on demand. The company claims only to manufacture your bottle of CONOCB2 when they receive your order, ensuring it’s the freshest ingredients possible.

Order now before stock runs out – click here!

How to Take CONOCB2

GDR Labs recommends taking drops of CONOCB2 daily to relieve pain. The company says the formula works within minutes to provide noticeable pain relief.

Shake well before use.

Place 1 full dropper of CONOCB2 or more under your tongue

Let it sit for up to 60 seconds, then swallow

The formula works quickly because of GDR Labs’ SubNANO delivery technology, which allows for maximum absorption. By shrinking the size of active ingredients into a smaller form, GDR Labs can boost absorption.

What to Expect After Taking CONOCB2

According to GDR Labs, many people start to feel the effects of CONOCB2 within minutes of their first dose. Plus, the longer you use CONOCB2, the more those effects grow.

Here are the results you can expect after taking CONOCB2, according to GDR Labs:

Within minutes, conolidine goes to work optimizing your “natural pain killer” function to optimize relief. According to GDR Labs, “many feel the benefits within minutes” of the first use.

Each day you take CONOCB2, you’ll “feel more and more relief” as the active ingredient in CONOCB2 optimizes your body’s natural painkillers.

By days 3 to 5, you’ll ‘begin to feel totally different,” according to GDR Labs. You’ll feel normal aches and pains dissipate, sleep better, and wake up refreshed.

After 7 days of taking CONOCB2, you’ll “finally know what it feels like to live a pain-free life,” according to GDR Labs. In the company’s testing, “most participants had 80% to 100% relief by day 7,” experiencing an almost total reduction in pain.

You won’t feel groggy, dazed, or sluggish throughout this process. You won’t feel any side effects whatsoever. The formula goes to work to provide relief without any unwanted effects rapidly.

Order CONOCB2 Right Here At The Best Prices!!

Scientific Evidence for CONOCB2

There’s plenty of scientific evidence validating the use of conolidine and CONOCB2. Growing research has connected the plant extract to powerful pain relief effects – including morphine-like effects. We’ll review some of the evidence on conolidine and CONOCB2 below.

In a 2021 study, researchers found that conolidine “could represent the beginning of a new era of chronic pain management.” Researchers found the molecule significantly reduced pain in a rat model by inhibiting atypical chemokine receptor (ACKR3), significantly increasing opiate receptor activity. In other words, conolidine appeared to perform functions like morphine and other opioids – but without the side effects or issues linked to morphine.

A separate 2021 study described conolidine as a “natural analgesic” for its ability to target ACKR3/CXCR7. Researchers in that study found these effects were so noticeable that conolidine could provide “alternative therapeutic avenues for the treatment of chronic pain.”

Conolidine is so powerful it could be used to develop pain relief drugs – not just pain relief supplements – in the future. As the Research Triangle Institute explains, conolidine and its synthetic analogs could “set the basis for the development of a new class of drugs” with the potential to solve the opioid crisis while providing powerful pain relief.

Overall, conolidine is an exciting new area of pain relief science, and many people experience significant pain relief effects by taking CONOCB2 and other pain relief supplements daily.

CONOCB2 Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official CONOCB2 website is filled with testimonials from customers who have experienced significant pain relief effects from CONOCB2.

In addition to being popular among UFC fighters, CONOCB2 is popular among people dealing with everything from occasional aches and pains to soreness linked to medical conditions.

Here are some of the reviews and pain relief testimonials shared through the official CONOCB2 website:

Some customers have been taking prescription pain medication for years – or even decades – before finding relief with conolidine. One woman describes conolidine as “a true blessing” because she is “pain free for the 1st time in 20 years without a prescription.”

Some people use conolidine to relieve pain caused by medical conditions. One woman has severe pain because of RSD/CRPD. She found that conolidine “has been helpful for pain,” while another customer has daily pain caused by chronic pancreatitis and likes CONOCB2 for helping relieve pain without using narcotics.

A 79-year-old customer left a positive review for conolidine’s effects on arthritis. He takes one full dropper of conolidine before a game of golf and can play 18 holes without issue.

One customer claims he stopped using Aleve and Naproxen Sodium to reduce pain after taking conolidine, claiming it “works so fast to relieve pain.”

Some diabetics use conolidine to help with neuropathy or nerve pain. One customer claims she no longer takes Gabapentin, for example, because she started to take conolidine instead.

One woman left a review for her 96-year-old father after he experienced dramatic results with conolidine. That 96-year-old man is experiencing significant pain from prostate cancer and was prescribed strong opiate medication to help. However, he hated the side effects and was looking for an alternative. He discovered conolidine and “feels so much better” without side effects.

One man claims he has suffered from severe sciatic nerve pain and back pain after an injury in his youth. Within 15 to 20 minutes of taking conolidine for the first time, he “realized that [his] back no longer hurt.” He compared the pain relief effects of conolidine to morphine, which provided him with significant pain relief at 68.

Some reviews are specifically for CONOCB2, while others are for other conolidine supplements.

Overall, the official CONOCB2 website is filled with testimonials from customers who have relieved significant pain, got help for chronic conditions, and experienced powerful effects soon after using conolidine for the first time, with many comparing the supplement to morphine or other powerful pain relief medication.

CONOCB2 Pricing

CONOCB2 is priced at $29 per bottle. You can buy multiple bottles per order, although the price always stays at $29.00 each. CONOCB2 is exclusively sold through the official GDR Labs online store, backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering CONOCB2 online today:

1 Bottle: $29 + Free Shipping

$29 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $87 ($29 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$87 ($29 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $174 ($29 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

As part of a 2024 promotion, all CONOCB2 products come with a $50 gift card to the GDR Labs online store. You can apply that purchase towards other popular GDR Labs supplements, including Nutra IGF-1, Phyto Test, Carditrol, and Liponine.

CONOCB2 Refund Policy

GDR Labs offers a 90-day refund policy on all products, including CONOCB2. Unopened items are eligible for a full refund, while partially used products may be eligible for a partial refund.

Who is Clint Winters?

CONOCB2 was developed by a medical scientist and nutraceutical inventor named Clint Winters.

After developing CONOCB2, Clint conducted a “tedious interview process” with some of the world’s top supplement companies. Eventually, he partnered with GDR Labs after being impressed with their manufacturing processes and US-based facilities.

Clint claims he doesn’t own any stock in GDR Labs, nor does he care whether or not the company makes a profit from his supplement; instead, he wants to distribute his pain relief solution to as many people as possible.

Get CONOCB2 for the best price today!

About GDR Labs

GameDay Ready Labs, LLC, or GDR Labs, is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based nutritional supplement manufacturer.

That company manufactures supplements in the United States in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities. Many GDR Labs supplements focus on pain relief, sleep, energy, mental clarity, muscle soreness, and overall health and wellness.

In addition to CONOCB2, other popular GDR Labs supplements include Carditrol+ (for heart health), Liponine+ (for daily metabolic function), Nutra IGF-1 (for natural HGH), Phyto Test (for natural testosterone), and MAG-ION+ (for daily magnesium).

You can contact GDR Labs and the GDR Labs customer service team via the following:

Phone: 888-975-8615

888-975-8615 Mailing Address: 1360 Union Hill Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004

1360 Union Hill Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Email: help@gamedayready.com

All GDR Labs supplements are Certified Drug-Free and Certified Quality by the Banned Substance Control Group (BSCG). Under this certification program, BSCG tests all supplement batches against 491 controlled substances to verify their purity and accurate labeling.

GDR Labs claims to make all CONOCB2 supplements on demand as part of its “PureDemand” manufacturing process. Instead of keeping inventory of CONOCB2 on location, the company “manufactures conolidine fresh for you at the time of your order.”

GDR Labs also does business under American Laboratories and Logistics, LLC.

Final Word

GDR Labs CONOCB2 is a pain relief formula featuring a strong dose of conolidine, an alkaloid linked to powerful pain relief benefits.

By taking CONOCB2 daily, you can purportedly enjoy morphine-like effects on pain relief without addiction issues, drowsiness, or side effects.

To learn more about CONOCB2 and how it works or to buy the pain relief supplement online today, visit the official GDR Labs website.