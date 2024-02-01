Better Butts Bidet Reviews – Should You Buy or Cheap Brand to Use?

Do you want to enjoy a refreshing experience whenever you go to the bathroom? Bidets can transform your personal care experience. Introducing the Better Butts Bidet, a brand that focuses on sustainability, comfort, and hygiene.

The following is a detailed Better Butts Bidet review that will delve deep into how it works; it also explains its features, benefits, pros, cons, and pricing.

What is the Better Butts Bidet?

Better Butts Bidet is an environmentally friendly gadget that helps you enhance your bathroom hygiene. It offers an easy way to clean your cheeks after using the bathroom, eliminating the need for toilet paper.

According to the website, bidet owners use approximately 75% less toilet paper, which saves you money. The revolutionary gadget also saves you from the agony of wiping yourself and potential infections, hemorrhoids or anal itching. It leaves you feeling confident and clean.

Many people say using Better Butts Bidet is more comfortable than regular toilet paper as it focuses on comfort, sustainability, and optimal hygiene. The bidet has a universal adaptability that fits in almost any toilet. An adjustable nozzle allows you to control the water pressure and angle for a personalized experience.

Better Butts Bidet uses a self-cleaning technology that makes maintenance easy and does not require the need for expensive filtration systems. The sustainable bathroom hygiene solution is easy to install and does not require any special tools.

The bidet uses fresh and clean water, ensuring a hygienic wash. It is affordable and offers a long-lasting solution so you can forget about toilet paper for good. Better Butts Bidet is proudly manufactured in the USA and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction. You will also receive fast and free shipping on selected packages.

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How Does the Better Butts Bidet Work?

Better Butts Bidet provides a better bathroom experience with optimal comfort and hygiene. It uses fresh water that flows through your home, giving you a spa-like experience for your behind.

All you have to do is attach it to your current toilet, and you are good to go. It has a universal fit that allows attachment to standard toilets. The bidet has a self-cleaning nozzle that cleanses and rinses itself before and after use.

When you engage the Better Butts Bidet, it gently releases water in the form of a spray for maximum hygiene. You can adjust the angle and spray to get the right amount of water for a personalized cleaning experience.

Better Butts Bidet reduces environmental impact by saving the amount of trees cut to manufacture toilet paper. The bidet suits people of all backgrounds and all walks of life. It elevates your bathroom routine and makes you look forward to using the toilet.

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The Features of the Better Butts Bidet

Better Butts Bidet has the following unique features to enhance its functionality:

Universal fit- Better Butts Bidet has a universal fit that allows you to install it in standard toilet models. Its design works for any toilet, whether it is circular or elongated.

Better Butts Bidet has a universal fit that allows you to install it in standard toilet models. Its design works for any toilet, whether it is circular or elongated. Adjustable nozzle- the bidet has an adjustable nozzle that allows the user to adjust the angle and spray pressure depending on their liking for a more personalized experience. You can change the settings to bring a gentle spray or a more robust water flow if desired.

the bidet has an adjustable nozzle that allows the user to adjust the angle and spray pressure depending on their liking for a more personalized experience. You can change the settings to bring a gentle spray or a more robust water flow if desired. Self-cleaning- the self-cleaning feature ensures maximum hygiene by cleaning the nozzle before and after use. The nozzle also automatically rinses itself, eliminating the need for manual drying or rinsing.

the self-cleaning feature ensures maximum hygiene by cleaning the nozzle before and after use. The nozzle also automatically rinses itself, eliminating the need for manual drying or rinsing. Eco-friendly- the bidet reduces environmental impact by minimizing the use of toilet paper, which comes from deforestation. It promotes ecological sustainability by saving waste from toilet paper.

the bidet reduces environmental impact by minimizing the use of toilet paper, which comes from deforestation. It promotes ecological sustainability by saving waste from toilet paper. Fresh water wash- Better Butts Bidet uses clean and fresh water, the same water you get from the shower or sink.

Better Butts Bidet uses clean and fresh water, the same water you get from the shower or sink. DIY installation- it takes less than 10 minutes to install the Better Butts Bidet. The process does not require plumbing or electricity; just pop it on and elevate your bathroom hygiene.

it takes less than 10 minutes to install the Better Butts Bidet. The process does not require plumbing or electricity; just pop it on and elevate your bathroom hygiene. 30-day money-back guarantee- the manufacturer ensures customer peace of mind and satisfaction by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee policy that protects each Better Butts Bidet purchase.

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Why Choose the Better Butts Bidet?

It saves you money- everything is expensive nowadays, even toilet paper. Installing Better Butts, Bidet saves you money without compromising your personal bathroom hygiene. It saves you a couple of thousands of dollars you would spend on multiple rolls of tissue paper.

everything is expensive nowadays, even toilet paper. Installing Better Butts, Bidet saves you money without compromising your personal bathroom hygiene. It saves you a couple of thousands of dollars you would spend on multiple rolls of tissue paper. Install on any toilet- you can easily install the Better Butts Bidet in five minutes without needing a plumber or extra tools. There are no added expenses, and you can get the bidet working quickly.

you can easily install the Better Butts Bidet in five minutes without needing a plumber or extra tools. There are no added expenses, and you can get the bidet working quickly. Improves hygiene- using Better Butts Bidet helps you feel clean and confident. It washes away all waste reducing the risk of urinary tract infections, hemorrhoids, and anal itching. The bidet ensures the highest cleaning experience for the whole family and your guests. It makes you two times cleaner than ordinary toilet paper.

using Better Butts Bidet helps you feel clean and confident. It washes away all waste reducing the risk of urinary tract infections, hemorrhoids, and anal itching. The bidet ensures the highest cleaning experience for the whole family and your guests. It makes you two times cleaner than ordinary toilet paper. Helps save the planet- Better Butts Bidet offers an eco-friendly solution that saves the earth. According to the website, owning a bidet can save an average of 384 trees.

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How to Install the Better Butts Bidet

Installing the Better Butts Bidet is easy, and you can do it without any assistance or special tools. Here are simple steps to get the high-quality bidet working:

Step 1 : cut the water supply in the toilet and flush out the tank;

: cut the water supply in the toilet and flush out the tank; Step 2 : take out the toilet seat using a screwdriver;

: take out the toilet seat using a screwdriver; Step 3 : take off the fittings in the water line;

: take off the fittings in the water line; Step 4 : Connect the fittings that come with the bidet with your water line;

: Connect the fittings that come with the bidet with your water line; Step 5 : fit the Better Butts Bidet’s water line;

: fit the Better Butts Bidet’s water line; Step 6 : attach the seat gasket over the holes in the toilet seat;

: attach the seat gasket over the holes in the toilet seat; Step 7: adjust the angle of the Better Butts Bidet, and your bidet is ready to use.

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Better Butts Bidet provides a personal hygiene solution. It suits people with physical restrictions or restricted movements, offering maximum accessibility, convenience, and comfort. The bidet is also an excellent option for people who struggle with standard bathroom procedures.

Pros

The bidet offers a family-friendly design that everyone can use;

Better Butts Bidet is suitable for people with restricted mobility;

The bidet is an affordable hygiene solution that saves you money;

You can adjust the nozzle for a personalized experience and comfort;

It does not require any maintenance;

Better Butts Bidet uses freshwater;

The bidet reduces the need for toilet paper.

Cons

Better Butts Bidet is only accessible online on the official website;

It may take a while for some people to get used to using bidets;

There is limited availability on the website.

Customer Reviews

Bailey T. says, “I never thought a bidet would be for me. But after getting it, I have completely changed my mind. This bidet is amazing. It was super easy to set up and they email me installation instructions. I use it every day and I love it more every time. I leave the bathroom feeling clean and ready to go. Not to mention, I never really buy toilet paper anymore.”

Another customer narrates, “We have them in our home. But I did not have one in our Airbnb. I hated coming down here for that reason. I installed it today, and it works fantastic. Better than the ones we have at home. I may replace those as well, and there is no bar to get stuck on with toilet paper or anything else.”

Purchasing

You can now get Better Butts Bidet on sale for a limited time only on the official website. The special offer prices are as follows:

Order one Better Butt Bidet for $59.95 + shipping and handling;

Order three Better Butt Bidets for $119.90 + get free shipping;

Order five Better Butt Bidets for $179.85 + get free shipping.

On average, if you are in the United States, you will receive your order within 3-5 business days. International shipping duration will vary depending on your location and customs.

The company has a 30-day refund policy that allows you to return the product and get a 100% refund. You are eligible for a refund if you return the product in the same condition as bought and in its original packaging.

To claim a refund, contact the customer service team at support@getbetterbutts.io. All returns should be sent to 1501 SW 52nd Ter, Plantation, FL 33317.

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Conclusion

Better Butts Bidet is a revolutionary solution for your bathroom hygiene. It provides a new level of cleanliness and saves you the money you would use on toilet paper. The bidet prioritizes sustainability, comfort, and hygiene.

The bidet comes with an adjustable nozzle that allows you to adjust the angle and the water pressure for your comfort. Its universal fit enables it to fit in any toilet model. Better Butts Bidet is ideal for a wide range of users, including those with movement restrictions.

Better Butts Bidet is an eco-friendly solution that saves the planet without compromising hygiene. It provides two times more cleanliness than ordinary toilet paper. The bidet is easy to install, and you can do it without assistance or tools.

The reliable hygiene solution is affordable on the official website, and the manufacturer offers free shipping on selected packages.

Transform your personal hygiene with the Better Butts Bidet. Visit the official website to learn more today!