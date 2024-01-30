Super Speciosa Kratom Products Review (2024)

The usage of Kratom products has skyrocketed in recent years. Millions of Americans consume Kratom products daily. However, Kratom is an ancient Southeast herb majorly used for medicinal purposes. Recent studies indicate that it acts like an opioid and can offer relaxation, fight pain, improve moods, boost sexual virility, and support sleep quality.

Novice and seasoned Kratom customers should get their products from reputable brands. Kratom does not grow in the US; instead, it is imported from Southeast Asian countries like Thailand. Getting your Kratom from an honest vendor with a record of selling high-quality products is best.

Super Speciosa is a Kratom vendor that supposedly sells high-quality products that are potent and effective. Kratom’s effectiveness relies on its freshness, quality, and potency. Hence, buying from brands that source their products from trustworthy suppliers would be best. Is the brand reliable? Which Kratom products does Super Speciosa sell?

Super Speciosa Company Summary

Super Speciosa is an online vendor for multiple Kratom products, including tea leaves, capsules, and powders. The brand has been operational since 2016 and supposedly sells quality products to wholesalers and retailers. Super Speciosa’s physical location is in Florida, USA.

Super Speciosa transcends competing Kratom vendors because they test, weigh, and package all their Kratom products. It is not a third-party retailer selling pre-packaged Kratom products. Instead, they source their Kratom ingredients from reputable Southeast Asian farms and prepare the finished product as capsules, powders, tea leaves, or tablets.

Super Speciosa’s core value includes providing customers with quality products and excellent services. Consequently, they have a lengthy satisfaction guarantee and promise to make refunds if the Kratom product does not live up to its promises. Super Speciosa is among the few Kratom brands with an excellent customer support team.

Super Speciosa’s Quality Assurance

Super Speciosa supposedly performs thorough quality testing to ensure customers get potent, safe, and effective Kratom products. The brand claims that all its Kratom products undergo rigorous lab testing and are free from harmful contaminants and impurities. Super Speciosa is transparent about the lab results by making them available to the public via its official website. Suppose you are doubtful of any Super Speciosa variety. In that case, the company recommends scanning the unique QR code on the label, and you will get a direct link to the actual lab results under that particular batch. The company claims that they destroy any Kratom from substandard sources. Thus, there are zero risks of getting poor quality Kratom under the Super Speciosa brand.

Super Speciosa Kratom products are supposedly created under strict manufacturing guidelines. The Kratom Company does not allow any fillers, additives, or redundant constituents to be added to their products. The company boldly states that quality and transparency are the vital pillars that define the Super Speciosa brand.

Super Speciosa Products

Super Speciosa Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules

Super Speciosa Tablets

Super Speciosa Tea Bags

Kratom Powder

Consuming Kratom powder is popular because you can utilize it in multiple ways. The powder Super Speciosa product is versatile. You can add it to drinks or “toss and wash” it. Super Speciosa powder includes the green, white, and red vein Kratom strains. Most people prefer purchasing Kratom powder because it is available in bulk and is more durable.

Super Speciosa boldly argues that they source their Kratom powder leaves from high-quality farms. Similarly, the Kratom vendor states that they ensure the powder is manufactured following strict guidelines to ensure customers get a safe and effective product. Some customers make their Kratom capsules using Super Speciosa Powder.

Most Super Speciosa powder users blend the product with a drink or food. Seasoned Kratom powder users can “toss and wash” the product. Still, this method is for seasoned users because you need a lot of beverages to deliver the Kratom powder into the system. However, most Kratom powder consumers claim that they notice its effectiveness faster when they “toss and wash” the product.

Super Speciosa Kratom Powder Pros

It is easy to store compared to other forms of Kratom products

Super Speciosa Kratom powders are available in bulk

The Kratom powders are multipurpose

The product easily mixes with foods or beverages

Super Speciosa Kratom Powder Cons

It is hard to measure compared to Kratom capsules

It can be messy, especially during mixing

It is less valuable compared to other Kratom forms

The toss and wash method is for bold and seasoned Kratom users. Super Speciosa warns beginner Kratom users from attempting this method because the product can stick to your mouth, and you will need large amounts of a drink to wash it down.

You can add the Super Speciosa Kratom powder to your favorite smoothies and juices. Still, you will need excellent skills to mask the bitter and earthy taste of Kratom powder if you add it to food.

Some people add Super Speciosa powder to their tea. Nonetheless, adding Kratom powder to herbal or caffeine-rich tea adds its effectiveness. It is best to allow the tea to be steep to diminish the intense Kratom flavors.

Some customers make their own Super Speciosa capsules using the powder. However, the pills ensure you get precise servings. Still, this method is effective if you are on a tight budget and do not mind the mess.

Super Speciosa Kratom Capsules

Super Speciosa markets the capsules for people with sensitive gag reflexes. The capsule does not have a harsh earthy taste and flavor. Additionally, users are unlikely to get nausea after consuming the Super Speciosa capsules. Each capsule has 600mg of high-quality Kratom. The Super Speciosa Capsule strains include red Bali, white Thai, white Maeng Da, Red Maeng Da, and Green Maeng Da.

Super Speciosa provides particular dosage guidelines depending on your experience and reason for usage.

Super Speciosa Tablets

Like capsules, the Kratom tablets are easy to dose and swallow. The Super Speciosa Tablet strains include Green Bali, green Maeng Da, Red Bali, Red Maeng Da, White Maeng Da, and White Thai tablets. Each Super Speciosa tablet has 300mg of Kratom powder.

Super Speciosa Tea Bags

The Super Speciosa Tea Bag is for Kratom users who enjoy their tea taste. You can purchase different strains, including White Maeng Da, Red Maeng Da, and Green Maeng Da. Each teabag contains about 3.5 grams of high-quality micronized Kratom.

Benefits of Super Speciosa Kratom Products

The effects of Kratom are dose-dependent. Lower dosages provide different results from high dosages.

Improve Moods

Super Speciosa claims that a low dosage of about a gram of Kratom can excite and improve the users’ moods. It supposedly stimulates the production of hormones hence improving moods. Still, the mood-improving effects are more pronounced in novice Kratom users than in seasoned users.

Improve Energy

A dosage of about two grams of Kratom can boost metabolism and increase energy levels. It can help users stay alert and focused for extended periods.

Alleviate Pain

A Kratom dosage of 3-4 grams can alleviate pain, improve energy levels, and support sleep. New users consuming this dosage can easily experience euphoria and tranquilizing effects.

Sedation

A 4-5 grams Kratom dosage is considered high and is not ideal because it can cause profound excitement, analgesia, and sedation.

Super Speciosa Kratom Dosages

Super Speciosa recommends starting with low dosages and improving them gradually. Some seasoned users consume 5-8 grams of Kratom. However, these are dangerous dosages determined by a person’s weight, age, tolerance levels, and physiology. You can minimize Kratom’s side effects by ingesting the products in the suggested dosage guidelines. Super Speciosa recommends you consult your physician before taking any Kratom product. Pregnant or nursing individuals with health issues are advised not to consume Kratom products.

Super Speciosa claims that they manufacture their Kratom products following high manufacturing standards. Therefore, adults consuming the products in the suggested dosages are unlikely to get any adverse side effects.

Key Super Speciosa Features

Per the official website, Super Speciosa delivers multiple Kratom products, including tea bags, powders, capsules, and tablets. It also offers various Kratom flavors, including Red Maeng Da, Green Vein, Red Bali, Premium Bali, and White Maeng Da.

Super Speciosa is among the few brands that educate customers on dosage guidelines. They have a user-friendly learning option to help clients understand the starting dosages of all their products. Super Speciosa gives the precise amount of water required to add to Kratom blends.

Super Speciosa provides the customers with the lab results for each batch. They offer an easy-to-scan QR code on the product’s label to allow customers to view the exact lab results.

Super Speciosa has a retail and wholesale option at affordable prices. If you are looking to stock Super Speciosa products in your store or pharmacy, then the company provides you with affordable rates.

Super Speciosa boasts of a quality customer support system. The brand rewards loyal customers by awarding redeemable points after each transaction.

The company provides a mitragynine calculator making it easy for customers to calculate the amount of mitragynine they consume daily.

Super Speciosa supposedly has a same-day shipping option on orders made before 2 p.m. However, free shipping only applies to customers that subscribe to the Super Speciosa email list. Returning customers get special discounts and other perks.

Super Speciosa offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If unsatisfied with the product, you have about a month to request a refund.

Frequently Asked Questions About Super Speciosa

We get a lot of questions about Kratom products. Below do Kratom experts who provide answers to some of the common FAQs.

Q: What is Kratom?

A: Kratom is a product of a famous evergreen tree in Southeast Asia. It is traditionally used to improve moods, suppress pain, and other medicinal purposes.

Q: Is Kratom legal in the USA?

A: Kratom usage is not approved by the necessary bodies. However, its usage as a dietary supplement is legal in some states.

Q: How can I utilize Super Speciosa powder Kratom?

A: The powdered super Speciosa product is versatile and easy to purchase in bulk. You can add it to drinks, make capsules, or mix it with food.

Q: Why is Super Speciosa common in America?

A: Super Speciosa Kratom products are popular in the US because they are inexpensive compared to alternatives. Additionally, they are readily available, and the brand has same-day deliveries.

Q: Do I need a doctor’s prescription to purchase Super Speciosa products?

A: Super Speciosa Kratom products are available without a prescription. However, you may need to get a doctor’s dosage advice before using the product.

Q: When is the best time to consume Super Speciosa Kratom products?

A: You can consume it in the morning or the evening. But it all depends on the benefits you are looking for in the Kratom product. Morning Kratom users consume it to build their focus and energy levels. If you need to use it as a sedative or induce euphoria, it is best used in the evening.

Q: Does Super Speciosa have a satisfaction guarantee?

A: Super Speciosa is confident that customers will love their Kratom products. Therefore, they offer a solid 30-day guarantee on all purchases.

Q: How many Kratom tea bags are in the Super Speciosa pouch?

A: Each Super Speciosa pouch comprises 15 teabags containing about 4 grams of high-quality Kratom leaves.

Q: How do I purchase Super Speciosa products wholesale?

A: Super Speciosa recommends that store owners and wholesale distributors purchase bulk. Interested parties should contact the seller via the address available on the official website.

Q: Are the Super Speciosa capsules vegan-friendly?

A: Super Speciosa capsules are vegan and comprise zero harmful additives.

Super Speciosa Pricing

It is best to purchase Super Speciosa Kratom products via the official website, although you can get them in some selected stores. You can buy the products for retail or wholesale, and Super Speciosa offers enticing discounts and other benefits to all customers. Returning customers get special prices and bonuses.

Super Speciosa Final Thoughts

Super Speciosa is supposedly a verified brand creating and selling quality Kratom products. Super Speciosa purportedly follows strict manufacturing principles to package quality Kratom products, including tea bags, powders, capsules, and tablets. The company sells multiple strains, including white, red, and green.

Super Speciosa can aid in relieving pain, stress, and symptoms of depression. In addition, Kratom compounds can improve moods and support sleep. However, ensure you are consuming the correct Kratom dosage to get the benefits you seek.