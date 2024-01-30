Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic Cleaner Reviews – Should You Buy or Ineffective Device?

As you encounter different people, have you noticed at least one person wears retainers or aligners? If so, this is no surprise, as it has become a trend in modern-day society. This is likely because of the advancements in said technology, which has been shown to correct teeth, attracting more and more people’s interest. One probable concern with using such dental wearables is the cleaning process. It is imperative that people either be prepared to brush their orthodontic devices or purchase cleaners manually.

Why? Because, like teeth, they are at risk of developing plaque buildup and other debris. What are the chances that people will set aside time to thoroughly clean their units without leaving behind any cleaning solution? One team was stunned to learn that the current market does not accommodate people seeking solutions that save money, time, and effort while producing squeaky-clean results.

Naturally, they took it upon themselves to fill in the void. What is the end result, you ask? Now’s probably a good time to introduce Sonic Fresh.

What is Sonic Fresh?

Sonic Fresh is an all-in-one ultrasonic UV cleaner developed by Fresh Knight. The creators designed it to streamline the disinfection processes that retainers and aligner wearers must endure. What’s unique is that Sonic Fresh also supports the cleaning of jewelry, which is normally unheard of. Why does disinfection even matter? Just like teeth, dental apparatuses accumulate plaque, bacteria, and tartar. Acknowledging this issue and its negative effects on one’s oral health (when, in reality, they should be transforming oral health), the Fresh Knight team brought Sonic Fresh to life. To understand the creators’ choice for UV, it is imperative to understand its mechanism and other features.

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What features does Sonic Fresh have?

The concept for Sonic Fresh would not have been possible had it not been for some of its main features:

Compact and Portable

One of Sonic Fresh’s top features is its size itself. Most disinfecting devices are either quite large or, at the very least, require special cleaning solutions. Its compact size makes it easy to store away (taking up very little space) and to carry around, whether transferring from one bathroom to another in one’s home or while on a trip. For those who are always on the go, Sonic Fresh suffices on its own; no more dragging along additional solutions for cleaning purposes.

Uses Ultraviolet (UV) Light

Sonic Fresh uses three ultraviolet (UV) lights, a type of electromagnetic radiation present in waves at different wavelengths and frequencies. As noted in one source, UV photons are known to induce a process called ionization, where electrons dissociate from atoms. The result is a breakdown in chemical bonds, which can damage materials and living tissues. The latter makes UV an innovative and chemical-free way to destroy bacterial organisms.

To be more precise, when UV (at specific wavelengths) is exposed to harmful microorganisms, it causes damage to their DNA, thereby preventing them from multiplying and spreading.

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Dual-Action Cleaning

Besides using UV lights (specifically, UV-C), Sonic Fresh has also been integrated with ultrasonic action. Ultrasonic action refers to creating cavitation bubbles using high-frequency sound waves. These bubbles will move around in Sonic Fresh and eventually pop when they hit any of its sides. The popping mechanism aims to lift any debris or plaque left behind on the surface. Once lifted, the UV-C lights are trusted to wipe out 99.99% of germs and bacteria.

Fast-Cleaning and Chemical-Free

To help people save time on disinfecting dental apparatuses, the Fright Knight team designed Sonic Fresh to get the job done in as little as five minutes. Since this device requires no cleaning tablets (only the built-in UV), it is completely chemical-free. At this point, it is important to stress that individuals who fail to properly clean their dental apparatuses in the traditional way (i.e., using cleaning solutions) are at risk of accidentally ingesting chemicals, making them quite invasive. Such a risk has been completely eliminated with Sonic Fresh.

Multifaceted

Finally, Sonic Fresh is renowned for its multiuse. This is due to its water tank, which is spacious enough to clean multiple items simultaneously. This isn’t the case for those concerned that piling different apparatuses (i.e., dentures, aligners, retainers, nightguards, and jewelry) into one water tank won’t get the job done. The Fright Knight team pledges that using UV-C and ultrasonic action will remove all debris, no matter how many units are stored within it. But it is also important to space them out.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. What is Sonic Fresh made of?

A. Sonic Fresh uses quality parts to ensure durability and long-lasting performance.

Q. What are the dimensions of Sonic Fresh?

A. Sonic Fresh measures 6.62 inches by 5.67 inches by 5.59 inches and weighs 1.21 pounds.

Q. How do I get started with Sonic Fresh?

A. First, individuals must fill the Sonic Fresh water tank with water up to the “max fill line.” Then, they are instructed to add their respective dental apparatuses and/or jewelry to the tank. Once the lid has been closed, it is as simple as plugging the device into an outlet and lightly pressing the power button. This will enable a 5-minute cleaning cycle. After the cycle, individuals should remove the cleaned units, unplug the device, and empty the water tank.

Q. What can I use Sonic Fresh to clean?

A. Sonic Fresh can safely clean retainers, aligners, dentures, nightguards, and jewelry. The water tank measures 3.5 inches in diameter and 1.5 inches in depth.

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Q. Does Sonic Fresh require any cleaning tablets or solutions?

A No, Sonic Fresh neither requires cleaning tablets nor cleaning solutions. Instead, it relies on its built-in UV-C light and ultrasonic action.

Q. What UV light frequency has been integrated into Sonic Fresh?

A. Sonic Fresh uses the 275 nm wavelength of UV light, which falls under the UV-C spectrum. This particular frequency is known for destroying any surface bacteria and germs.

Q. Will the UV light bulb need to be replaced?

A. Each Sonic Fresh order will include a UV light testing paper for user convenience. Individuals are asked to place the paper near the UV-C light and close the lid. This will allow the light to deposit on the paper. Judging from the paper (indicating low, medium, or high strength), individuals can decide whether it is time to change the lightbulb.

Q. Does Sonic Fresh require any heating elements?

A. No, Sonic Fresh does not require heating elements. Although the ultrasonic vibrations might produce some thermal energy, the device itself is not built with a heater.

Q. Does Sonic Fresh contain any indicators?

A. By default, the device’s indicator is lit red when it is plugged in. When its cleaning cycle is active, it is lit light blue.

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Q. Is Sonic Fresh waterproof?

A. No, Sonic Fresh is not waterproof. Since this device requires electricity, individuals should avoid getting water on the device. The only place where water is acceptable is within the water tank.

Q. What is the estimated arrival time for Sonic Fresh shipments?

A. Sonic Fresh shipments should reach locations in the continental United States within the first 5 to 7 business days. As for international countries, no time frames have been provided, as there are many contributing factors (i.e., customs, delays, etc.).

Q. Does Sonic Fresh include a warranty?

A. Yes, Sonic Fresh includes a one-year limited warranty. This warranty covers defects in functionality only. Any units that stopped working due to improper care will not be covered under this warranty.

Q. Does a money-back guarantee protect Sonic Fresh?

A. Yes, Sonic Fresh has been protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. If individuals are simply unhappy with Sonic Fresh’s performance within the first 30 days from the purchase date, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. To see which units might qualify under this policy, the team can be reached in one of the following ways:

Email: support@getfreshknight.com

support@getfreshknight.com Phone: 1 (646) 609-8653

How much does Sonic Fresh cost?

Sonic Fresh can be purchased at one of three different price points:

1 Sonic Fresh unit: $64.99 each

$64.99 each 1 Sonic Fresh unit + 1 Fresh Case unit: $89.23 each

$89.23 each 1 Sonic Fresh unit + 1 set of Plaque Tablets: $109.57 each

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As for these extras, they aim to support one’s oral hygiene routine. Fresh Case is a UV cleaning retainer case designed to clean orthodontic apparatuses and serve as storage, whereas the Plaque Tablets are berry-flavored tablets intended to ensure healthy brushing. After brushing one’s teeth, individuals have to chew on one tablet. Areas that were not properly cleaned will be discolored.

Meet the Creators: Fresh Knight

Fresh Knight is a company on a mission to revolutionize the oral healthcare industry. Based in New York, this team specializes in creating hygienic solutions for dental apparatuses. Its leading reputation stems from its eco-friendly, chemical-free, and innovative solutions. Together, these facets not only resolve underlying issues arising from inefficient cleaning practices but also save a ton of time and provide peace of mind for users.

The Fresh Knight team claims to have entered this space after realizing an evident gap in the market for cleaning solutions. One thing led to another, and now they are a company continuously working on introducing different ways of implementing UV and ultrasonic action, among others, for non-toxic, simple cleaning.

Final Verdict

Sonic Fresh is a versatile ultrasonic UV cleaning device that disinfects retainers, aligners, mouthguards, and even jewelry. It performs optimal cleaning thanks to using 275 nm wavelength UV-C lights and ultrasonic action. The device eradicates bacteria and germs at their root (preventing them from multiplying), while the latter creates bubbles that swiftly lift debris as they pop. Thanks to these two properties, cleaning solutions or agents are not required, only water, making Sonic Fresh chemical-free, non-toxic, and non-invasive.

To think that efficient cleaning can be achieved in as little as five minutes without all the extra products or manual work proves that Fresh Knight has started filling the voids of this particular market. When improperly treated, manual cleaning could leave some residue behind. Still, with Sonic Fresh, individuals are expected to notice a super clean feeling upon wearing their respective dental apparatuses, which is reassuring.

Those who invest a little more will either receive a Fresh Case or Plaque Tablets, both of which we feel elevate one’s oral care routine.

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