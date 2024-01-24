Top 5 Best Supplements for PMS Mood Swings to Help Beat the Blues

Navigating the world of PMS supplements can be a tricky task. It’s not just about finding something that works; it’s about finding what’s best for your symptoms. On top of that, quality, ingredients, dosage, and cost can vary wildly, and the best supplements for PMS mood swings aren’t always the best for cramps and so on.

Fortunately, at least one catch-all supplement is on our list, and a couple of options to suit all budgets. So, let’s dive in and explore the world of PMS supplements together, armed with the knowledge we need to make the best choice.

What Are the Symptoms of PMS?

Before we delve into the world of PMS supplements, it’s indispensable for us to understand the various symptoms of PMS and their impact on women’s lives. PMS symptoms may differ significantly among women, with some experiencing mild discomfort while others face severe, debilitating conditions.

PMS symptoms could range from physical discomforts such as bloating, breast tenderness, and headaches to emotional symptoms, which may include mood swings, irritability, anxiety, depression, or even insomnia. The severity of these symptoms varies, often rating between 1 and 10 on a personalized scale.

Tracking PMS symptoms could prove valuable for understanding the unique symptom pattern and pinpointing potential triggers. Keeping a PMS symptom diary allows one to observe monthly trends, providing a clearer picture of the situation. Smartphone apps that track menstrual cycles and include features for PMS symptom notation are valuable tools for this. However, those who prefer a traditional approach can always use dedicated journals or simple notepads.

Understanding the symptom patterns enables us to make more informed choices about lifestyle changes and to select the best PMS supplements for managing symptoms effectively. Consulting a healthcare professional is paramount for individuals grappling with PMS, as personalized guidance has consistently proven more effective than general advice.

For instance, certain studies have shown that Vitamin D and E play a significant role in managing depression-related premenstrual syndrome symptoms, such as low mood, irritability, and stress. Mainly, Vitamin E has been found effective in reducing irritability and anxiety and promoting better social activities. Combining 1000 mg of Calcium with 400 IU of Vitamin E has been observed to decrease the severity of all PMS symptoms, effectively underlining the importance of consulting a healthcare professional for personalized guidance tailored to our unique needs and symptom patterns.

Supplement Benefits Chasteberry Balances hormones and reduces mood swings Evening Primrose Oil Reduces breast tenderness Magnesium Eases muscle cramps, reduces water retention Chromium Stabilizes blood sugar, reduces food cravings Calcium Diminishes various PMS symptoms Ginseng Stabilizes moods, reduces stress Ginger Enhances mood, alleviates emotional PMS symptoms

Can Supplements Help With PMS Symptoms?

Indeed, certain supplements have shown promising results in managing PMS symptoms. Chasteberry is a popular ingredient in PMS supplements because it can balance hormone levels and mitigate unfavorable mood swings. Similarly, Evening primrose oil, packed with Gamma-Linolenic Acid, has the power to alleviate breast tenderness, a common issue for many women.

Magnesium is another notable supplement. It eases muscle cramps and lessens water retention. Also, Chromium often gets the spotlight to combat erratic blood sugar levels and curb food cravings – an essential mineral that plays a crucial role during this phase. Moreover, Calcium is the unsung hero; research suggests it helps diminish various PMS symptoms.

Charting a different course, we have Ginseng. It’s an adaptogen that potentially stabilizes moods and reduces stress and recurring complaints during PMS. Lastly, for those grappling with emotional symptoms of PMS, Ginger can be beneficial because of its inflammation and mood-enhancing properties.

The Best Supplements For PMS

Let’s dive into the specifics by listing some of the best PMS supplements.

Kittie

FLO PMS Gummy Vitamins

Olly Miss Mellow

Rae Wellness Women’s Multivitamin

HUM Moody Bird

Kittie

Price : $45

: $45 Ingredients: Lactobacillus paragasseri, Evening Primrose Powder, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Ginkgo, Chasteberry, Ginger Extract, Iron, Vitamin D, 5-HTP, Ginseng, Magnesium Glycinate

Kittie is by a long way the clear winner when finding a supplement to treat PMS. It has everything in any other supplements on our list and, in most cases, better doses. It stands out as such a better product; the only reason we can give to buy anything else is budget or the inability to swallow capsules. Also, it was our test group’s favorite, although the fact we got a sample of their PMS chocolate-free when we bought three bottles could have biased us a little.

But, in all seriousness, Kittie contains a lot; Lactobacillus bacillus paragasseri supports gut health, helping with cramps, while evening primrose powder provides essential fatty acids for hormonal balance, and Vitamin E and Vitamin B6 play roles in managing PMS symptoms, mostly mood for B vitamins and physical symptoms for vitamin E. Ginkgo and Chasteberry are known for their benefits in reducing discomfort and mood swings. Ginger extract offers anti-inflammatory properties, reduces cramps, and has also been shown to improve mood. Interestingly, there’s also a lot of evidence to suggest that chaste berry helps keep your menstrual cycle more regular.

They also have a money-back guarantee that if you take their capsules as directed for 60 days and don’t notice any improvement in your PMS symptom severity, they’ll refund you.

They also offer PMS chocolate. We did try it, and we can say it tastes pretty good, and it seems to work, but we didn’t get enough for our whole test group.

Transitioning into a discussion on the pros and cons:

Pros:

Nutrient-rich: Kittie is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts known to relieve PMS symptoms.

Money Back Guarantee: If it doesn’t work, it costs you nothing

Comprehensive: It addresses multiple facets of PMS, featuring ingredients that target mood swings, hormonal imbalance, and physical discomfort.

Cons:

Cost: It is a bit more expensive than the other supplements for PMS on our list

Our Experience With Kittie

Kittie scored top in our test group for PMS supplements by a long way. And every single one of the girls voted it as the clear winner. It’s not all too surprising based on the ingredients list and dosage. There’s just a lot more here than the other supplements for PMS. I have pretty bad headaches and cramps, which it was surprisingly good for, and I slept a lot better. The girls who have terrible cramps said it was the best by a country mile, and we all marked improvement in mood swings. We mostly noticed improvements after the first month of taking the supplement, although some of the girls said they were two weeks into taking them, and PMS wasn’t as bad as usual.

We did try the chocolates out, too, but not in isolation. It was an excellent excuse and not unhealthy because it was a good quality dark chocolate.

FLO PMS Gummy Vitamins

Price : $34.99

: $34.99 Ingredients: Chasteberry, Dong Quai, Vitamin B6, and Lemon Balm,

So, we’ve already covered Chasteberry and Vitamin B6, which should help with mood swings, hormonal balance, and cramps, although there is less in Flo PMS supplements than there is in Kittie, which then brings us to Dong Quai and Lemon Balm. Dong Quai, on the other hand, is known for its anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxant properties, which can help ease the discomfort of cramps and muscle tension often experienced during this time of the month.

Lemon balm, on the other hand, doesn’t do all too much to help. There’s some evidence that it could potentially help with sleep-related PMS issues, but it’s shaky at best.

Pros

Tastes Good

Probably the best Gummy Option

Cons

Some ingredients underdosed

The price is a bit much for what they are

Our Experience With Flo Gummies

Flo Gummies were fine. I rated these a little lower than a lot of the girls, but they didn’t do much to alleviate PMS symptoms in my case. It could just be that I don’t respond particularly well to Dong Quai, which may have worked better for other girls in the group. It scored nowhere near as high as Kittie, but most girls thought they were a good budget alternative.

Olly Miss Mellow

Price : $18

: $18 Ingredients: Chasteberry, Isoflavones, Dong Quai

So, usually, I’m not a big fan of Olly. They typically make ingredients with one fully dosed ingredient and two that are too low to be useful, but this one isn’t bad considering its price point. In most cases, you’d struggle to get a chasteberry supplement for much cheaper than this, so as far as dietary supplements go, it’s decent. Soy Isoflavones are an exciting choice as they’re usually in menopause supplements. Still, some evidence suggests that the phytoestrogens in them can help regulate your menstrual cycle and regulate hormones. However, the dose of Dong Quai in Olly Miss Mellow PMS supplements is probably too low.

Pros

Cheap

Tastes good

Cons

Only two ingredients in their functional doses

Our Experience With Olly

So, as you’d expect, with it being third on the list, Olly’s results were pretty middle of the road. It wasn’t great for menstrual cramps and was okay for psychological symptoms, but it is, of course, the cheapest option, which is why Olly managed to make it into the middle of the pack. While it scored 4th regarding how well it worked for the group overall, being cheaply made it okay. However, if you need something to treat PMS symptoms, you’re better off picking something at least $10 a month more expensive.

Rae Wellness Women’s Multivitamin

Price : $14.99

: $14.99 Ingredients: Vitamin C, A, D, E, Minerals, Folate, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Rae Wellness Women’s Multivitamin is a high-quality product that addresses common PMS symptoms. Using a potent blend of crucial vitamins and essential minerals, this supplement offers a practical approach to tackling PMS mood swings.

One of the standout ingredients in this formulation is vitamin D. Most people cannot get enough vitamin D from food alone. Sun exposure, even throughout the year, typically fails to provide enough of this vitamin to support stable levels. This is where a supplement like Rae Wellness Women’s Multivitamin comes in. With a dose of 15 mcg or 600 IU, this product provides the recommended dietary intake for this nutrient, which is crucial for optimal health.

Besides vitamin D, Rae Wellness Women’s Multivitamin also includes vitamins C, A, E, and B12. It’s a solid women’s multivitamin, and many of these vitamins have been shown to reduce PMS symptom severity.

Pros

A cheap option

Good women’s multivitamin

Cons

It is not that good for PMS supplements

Our Experience With Rae

Okay, so Rae Wellness Women’s Multivitamin didn’t do much more for us than taking a regular multivitamin regarding how effective it was for our premenstrual syndrome. Now, it is a good multivitamin, and taking a good vitamin pill can help with menstrual issues far more than not. It’s good for your health overall and something that we all noticed an improvement from taking.

HUM Moody Bird

Price : $25

: $25 Ingredients: Dong Quai, Chaste Berry

As part of our search for the best PMS relief supplements, we’ve looked closer at the HUM Moody Bird supplement. This product targets common PMS symptoms like mood swings, fatigue, and breast tenderness.

HUM Moody Bird’s composition includes ChasteBerry and Dong Quai, two potent ingredients recognized for their mood-supportive properties. Chaste Berry has a long history of use in women’s health, particularly in balancing hormones and supporting mood. On the other hand, Dong Quai is often referred to as ‘female ginseng’ due to its widespread use in managing symptoms of women’s health issues, including PMS. The dose of both ingredients is good, so it’s a decent budget option.

Pros

Good price point

Cons

Not a comprehensive supplement

Some users reported stomach ache

Our Experience With Hum

I might’ve placed Hum further up the list if it wasn’t for Kittie, but it’s far and away a very inferior supplement, and while the dosing is better than the gummies, many of the girls agreed it wasn’t much better. My experience with Hum was better than Olly or Rae’s multivitamin, but in terms of overall numbers, I was outvoted here.

How We Chose The Best PMS Supplements

Selecting supplements for our best lists takes quite some time. Let’s get into how to determine the best for you:

Criterion Description Quality of products Opt for products that adhere to high manufacturing standards, are free from contaminants, and provide consistent potency. Ingredients Look for supplements with evidence-backed ingredients like evening primrose oil and chaste berries that may enhance PMS relief. Dose Choose PMS relief supplements with dosages in line with scientific research. Cost It’s crucial to balance quality with affordability. Expect prices to range from $0.20-$3.00 per serving. Customer reviews Previous users’ experiences can shed light on the brands’ reputation, customer service, and overall quality of PMS supplements.

Effectively managing PMS involves understanding one’s symptom patterns. Keeping a PMS symptom diary can be incredibly useful in pinpointing triggers. Dietary shifts can also be instrumental in alleviating PMS symptoms. Food proves to be a significant ally in this aspect. Combining these lifestyle changes with the right PMS supplement can contribute vastly to overriding PMS discomfort.

Effectively managing PMS involves understanding one’s symptom patterns. Keeping a PMS symptom diary can be incredibly useful in pinpointing triggers. Dietary shifts can also be instrumental in alleviating PMS symptoms. Food proves to be a significant ally in this aspect. Combining these lifestyle changes with the right PMS supplement can contribute vastly to overriding PMS discomfort.

Frequently Asked Questions About PMS Supplements

Q: What Are the Main Ingredients in HUM Moody Bird?

A: HUM Moody Bird is a supplement formulated with Chaste Berry and Dong Quai. These ingredients have been recognized for their properties in supporting mood balance.

Q: What Does Kittie Supplement Contain?

A: Kittie is a comprehensive supplement offering a range of beneficial components– including Lactobacillus gasseri, Evening Primrose Powder, vitamins B6 and E, Ginkgo, Chasteberry, Ginger extract, Iron, Vitamin D, 5htp, Ginseng, and Magnesium Glycinate.

Q: How Do These Supplements Support Hormonal Balance?

A: Both HUM Moody Bird and Kittie are designed to offer hormonal support and help manage mood-related PMS symptoms. They contain vital components like Chaste Berry, Gingko, and Magnesium, which are beneficial for hormonal balance.

Q: Do These Supplements Guarantee Relief From PMS Symptoms?

A: While HUM Moody Bird and Kittie are developed to manage common PMS symptoms, individual results may vary. It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Q: Are There Any Specific Precautions to Take Before Using These Supplements?

A: Consulting with a healthcare professional is strongly recommended before starting any new supplements, including HUM Moody Bird and Kittie. They can provide guidance based on your health situation and potential interactions with other medications.

The Best Supplements For PMS Conclusion

We’ve explored a range of supplements that can help manage PMS mood swings. HUM Moody Bird and Kittie stand out for their comprehensive formulas. With ingredients like Chaste Berry and Dong Quai, HUM Moody Bird targets mood-related symptoms. Kittie’s blend of beneficial components, including Lactobacillus gasseri and Evening Primrose Powder, offers balanced hormonal support. The right supplement can make a significant difference in managing PMS. But remember, everyone’s body is unique. What works wonders for one person might not have the same effect on another. It’s always best to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen. Here’s to finding your perfect balance and navigating PMS more easily.