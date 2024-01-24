Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Reviews: Why Dog Parents Choose this Freeze-Dried Dog Food

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is a nutritious, premium, freeze-dried raw ingredient dog food designed to help support the health and well-being of all dogs, big or small.

It’s created with natural cuts of turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and organ meats combined with various nutrient-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruit. These high-quality ingredients are then carefully freeze-dried to help preserve their nutritional content and that “real food” flavor that dogs love – with no artificial preservatives, additives, or fillers.

In Nature’s Blend reviews, many dog parents have reported reformed picky eaters and positive energy and digestion experiences.

Potential Benefits of Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is made by freezing ingredients, like fresh meat, fruits, vegetables, and seeds, followed by sublimation. This involves removing the moisture under a vacuum in the form of vapor.

After removing the moisture, you’re left with a raw, freeze-dried product. The nutrients remain intact, and the low moisture content provides an excellent shelf life.

Lastly, freeze-dried foods offer convenience to pet owners. Lightweight and easy to store, they’re perfect for travel or emergencies when fresh food isn’t available or practical.

Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend freeze-dried dog food offers these potential benefits.

The freeze-drying process helps retain the nutritional value of its high-quality cuts of raw meat and essential vitamins and minerals. And, unlike similar products, it contains zero fillers, meat meal, or artificial additives, which makes it a healthier choice for your pup.

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

Analyzing Nature’s Blend’s Primary Ingredients

Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend dog food is a testament to quality pet nutrition, with high-quality protein sources leading the ingredient list, including beef, turkey, and salmon. These animal proteins provide essential amino acids to help support various bodily functions, muscle growth, and overall health.

The recipe also features beef liver and turkey heart, which are both nutrient-dense and loved by most dogs. Including seeds and vegetables like flaxseed and sweet potato gives dogs a fiber source aiding digestion, while the omega fatty acids help promote healthy skin and coats.

These are supplemented by fruit like apple and blueberry, providing antioxidants to help support your pet’s immune system.

Focusing on these wholesome ingredients, rather than unnecessary fillers and artificial additives, makes Dr. Marty’s a standout choice in the pet food market.

Please note, however, that every dog is unique and may react differently to specific ingredients. Always consult a professional veterinarian when making significant changes to your dog’s diet.

Click here to check out the official website for Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend >>>

Nature’s Blend Reviews – Pet Parent Reactions

In Nature’s Blend reviews, pet owners endorse the product enthusiastically. Many credit the nutrient-rich dog food with impressing their picky canine eaters. Others have commented on the formula’s great digestive support, noticing more solid poops, increased energy, and better skin and coat condition in their pups.

Nature’s Blend reviews maintain a 5-star review from over 3,500 customers on the company’s website. You can read a sample of these reviews here:

I was afraid I got sucked into another to-good-to-be-true infomercial, but I was wrong! Rocky loves – loves – loves this food!

– Susan Knowles

I have an 18-year-old Toy Manchester who has difficulty eating, some dementia, and tremors – all old dog things… The difference it has made is beyond anything we hoped for. She’s got energy, she’s playful and engaged, and she really wants her meals!… Can’t thank Dr. Marty enough for Nature’s Blend.

– Katherine Harlan

My dogs love it. Before I had to encourage them to eat but now, they are barking and wanting me to hurry up and put it down. They eat it dry!

– D.J. Lawson

However, like humans, dogs also have individual preferences and dietary needs. So, while these reviews are mostly positive, your pet’s reactions may differ.

See what others are saying about Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend >>>

Preparing And Serving Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend For Your Pooch

Preparing Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend dog food is a simple task. You can serve it dry straight from the bag or hydrate it for a wet texture.

Here’s how to prepare this meal for your pooch:

Pour the recommended amount of food into your dog’s bowl. The feeding instructions are available on the packaging, and they’re based on your dog’s weight.

Combine two parts Nature’s Blend with 1 part water, and let it sit for 3 minutes before mixing and serving.

While shifting your pet to a new food, transitioning gradually is advisable. Begin by mixing a small amount of the new food with their existing food, and slowly increase the amount of the new food over a week.

In addition, while the feeding guide on the packaging serves as a general guideline, individual requirements might differ based on age, activity level, and health status. So, it would be best to make necessary adjustments to your dog’s diet in consultation with your vet.

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Pricing and Guarantee

Dr. Marty Pets is a credible and reliable pet food brand developed by Dr. Marty Goldstein — a renowned veterinarian with over four decades of experience. All Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend dog food undergoes third-party testing, ensuring its high-quality ingredients.

Nature’s Blend is available on the official website. The prices are as follows:

One bag: $30.95 each +$4.95 shipping

$30.95 each +$4.95 shipping Three bags: $29.45 each + free shipping

$29.45 each + free shipping Six bags: $28.45 each + free shipping

Dr. Marty Pets offers a generous 90-day purchase-price guarantee (minus shipping) that reassures the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

If you or your dog aren’t satisfied with the product, you can send back the unused portion any time within 90 days after purchase. Upon receiving your return, the company will refund 100% of your purchase price, excluding shipping charges. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: support@drmartypets.com

Phone: 800-670-1839

Hours: Monday – Friday: 6:00 am to 5:00 pm PST, Saturday – Sunday: 6:00 am to 4:00 pm PST

All dogs are unique. Your dog’s results can and will vary.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend for the Lowest Price Right Now >>>