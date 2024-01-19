Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Reviews: Should You Buy or Not Really Work?

Most people will do anything for their dogs. Increasingly, people are making the connection that feeding dogs high quality food may help support their mood, health, quality of life, and healthspan. Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete looks great, but is it worth the hype? We’ll look through Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete reviews, ingredients, and potential benefits to help you decide.

What Is Superfood Complete?

Superfood Complete is a meticulously crafted dog food from Badlands Ranch, the new animal wellness brand from actress and animal advocate Katherine Heigl. Katherine’s foundation has saved over 16,000 dogs from high-kill shelters and placed them in happy homes, and she’s very well known as a huge advocate for animal health and safety.

For that reason, her premium dog food contains high quality sources of beef, organ meat, omega-packed salmon, and gut-healthy superfoods. This food stands out due to the “low and slow” air-drying cooking method used. According to Badlands Ranch, this gives the food the convenience of kibble and the nutrition of whole foods.

What Ingredients Are In Superfood Complete?

To stay happy and healthy, dogs need a balanced diet full of high-quality protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Superfood Complete contains some of the healthiest ingredients you can feed your pup.

Here’s the full ingredient list:

Beef, Beef Liver, Beef Heart, Salmon, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, Carrots, Calcium Carbonate, Broccoli, Chia Seeds, Blueberry, Ginger, Salt, Turmeric, Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus), Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Selenium Yeast, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Thiamine Mononitrate, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Calcium Iodate, Vitamin D3 Supplements, and Mixed Tocopherols.1

Here are some things to note about the ingredients*:

High quality sources of protein, like premium beef, beef heart, beef liver, and salmon are included to give dogs energy and help with biological functions.

Sources of essential fatty acids, like flaxseed and chia seeds, help keep dogs skin and coats healthy and support brain health.

Sources of fiber, like sweet potato, broccoli, and carrots support gut and immune health.

Superfood Complete also includes plenty of sources of vitamin A, vitamin E, biotin, and vitamin C, which support skin, heart, and tissue health.2

What Are The Potential Benefits Of Superfood Complete?

Feeding your dog a high quality food like Superfood Complete can make a noticeable difference in your dog’s demeanor, energy, digestive health, and more. Here are some amazing health benefits you may see if you switch to this food:

Help your dog maintain a soft, lustrous, shiny coat and moisturized skin.

Support your dog’s energy and mood throughout the day.

Support brain health and healthy aging.

May support gut health, which has benefits that include a healthy immune system, healthy digestion, and more.

Support for tissue health.

Support for eye health.*3-7

Why Is This Dog Food So Popular?

There’s no denying it – kibble is convenient. Many dogs love it. But the levels of heat reached by some commercial dog food kitchens can strip away nutrition and add unhealthy by-products to your dog’s food.8 Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is cooked “low and slow” to give it the convenience of kibble and the health benefits of whole foods.

Speaking of whole foods, Superfood Complete is chock full of them. If you take a look at their ingredient list, you’ll recognize a whole host of superfoods that are great for your pup’s health. Ingredients like beef liver, salmon, flaxseed, sweet potato, pumpkin, carrots, Lion’s Mane mushrooms, chia seeds, blueberries, ginger (and more) are some of the healthiest foods in the world. This food is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that you just don’t see in many other dog foods.

Conclusion

If you’re ready to help give your dog a leg up when it comes to nutrition, Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is a great choice. This air-dried, high quality dog food boasts an impressive list of ingredients that may do wonders for your pup.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Prepare Superfood Complete?

Feeding your dog Superfood Complete is straightforward. Simply refer to the feeding guidelines on the bag, and pour the correct amount into your dog’s bowl. If your dog prefers wet food, you can add a small amount of warm water to rehydrate the food. Pour the water over the food, and wait a few minutes before serving.

Why Is Superfood Complete Air Dried?

Superfood Complete is air-dried because the folks at Badlands Ranch found that this is the best way to preserve the food’s nutritional value and create a product that has the convenience of kibble.

Where Can I Buy Superfood Complete?

Superfood Complete is available to purchase directly from BadlandsRanch.com. On Badland Ranch’s website, you can find out more about the mission of the brand and founder, actress and animal activist Katherine Heigl.

What If Superfood Complete Doesn’t Work For My Dog?

This food is backed by the Badland Ranch Satisfaction Promise. If you aren’t satisfied with your purchase, you can send the bag back within 90 days for a full refund of your purchase price (minus shipping) – even if it’s completely empty.

Order Superfood Complete Today!

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