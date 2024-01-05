WYLD CBD Review – Quality CBD Gummies Brand Worth Using?

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WYLD CBD is a CBD company found online at WYLDCBD.com.

The company is best-known for its lineup of CBD gummies. Some gummies strictly feature CBD, while others feature complementary cannabinoids like CBN and CBG. WYLD CBD also sells sparkling water infused with CBD.

Does WYLD CBD live up to the hype? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about WYLD CBD today in our review.

What is WYLD CBD?

WYLD CBD is a cannabidiol company offering a lineup of gummies and sparkling water.

Found online at WYLDCBD.com, the company emphasizes real fruit, real flavor, and real quality while creating some of the best CBD products on the market.

WYLD CBD’s goal is to make delicious edible drinks infused with real fruit and broad spectrum hemp extract.

Today, popular WYLD CBD gummies include its raspberry gummies, blackberry gummies, elderberry gummies, and huckleberry gummies, among other unique options. The company also offers sparkling water in flavors like blood orange, lemon, grapefruit, or blueberry pomegranate.

You can buy WYLD CBD products online through the official website. Or, you can buy products at select retailers nationwide. WYLD CBD manufactures all products in Oregon.

WYLD CBD Benefits

Some of the benefits of WYLD CBD include:

All products made in Oregon

Transparent ingredients

Made with real fruit

Gummies and sparkling water are available

THC-free

Available online and in stores

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WYLD CBD Products

WYLD CBD offers two flagship CBD products, including gummies and sparkling waters. Both products are available in multiple flavors made with real fruit.

Here are all WYLD CBD products currently available:

CBD Gummies

WYLD CBD offers a lineup of gummies with CBD and other cannabinoids. All gummies are infused with real fruit – not artificial flavors or additives.

Available WYLD CBD gummies include:

Real Fruit Infused Gummies 500mg CBD: WYLD CBD’s flagship gummy features 25mg of hemp extract per gummy, giving you 500mg of CBD per package (20 gummies per package). Each gummy contains 10 calories and 3g of carbs (including 2g of sugar). Gummies are made from a combination of sugar, tapioca syrup, water, blackberry juice concentrate, pectin (with pectin and sodium citrate), coconut oil, natural flavor, citric acid, and sunflower lecithin. There are no other listed active or inactive ingredients. Gummies are available in blackberry, raspberry, huckleberry, or lemon varieties.

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Real Fruit Infused Gummies CBD + CBG: WYLD CBD also offers a gummy with a combination of CBD and CBG. You can get cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) in one convenient gummy. Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD and 10mg of CBG from broad-spectrum hemp extract. It’s available in a single flavor: pear.

Real Fruit Infused Gummies CBD + CBC: WYLD CBD’s Real Fruit Infused Gummies CBD + CBC are available in peach and feature 20mg of CBD and 10mg of CBC per gummy. You get 10 calories per gummy, 3g of carbs, and 2g of sugar. Active and inactive ingredients include sugar, tapioca syrup, water, peach juice concentrate, natural flavoring, pectin, coconut oil, citric acid, malic acid, and sunflower lecithin. Each package comes with 40 gummies. WYLD CBD primarily markets the gummies to support mood.

Real Fruit Infused Gummies CBD + CBN: WYLD CBD’s CBD + CBN gummies are available in elderberry flavor and feature 25mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN per gummy. The THC-free gummies are made from broad-spectrum hemp extract. Each gummy has 10 calories and 3g of carbs (with 3g of sugar).

CBD Sparkling Water

WYLD CBD offers sparkling water infused with real fruit and CBD. Like the gummies, the sparkling waters are also available with CBG, CBN, and other cannabinoid ingredients.

Click here to visit the official website for WYLD CBD >>>

Available sparkling waters from WYLD CBD include:

Real Fruit Infused Sparkling Water 25mg CBD: Featuring 25mg of CBD per can, WYLD CBD’s flagship sparkling water is available in blackberry, raspberry, blood orange, and lemon flavors. The sparkling water combines broad-spectrum hemp extract, carbonated water, raspberry juice concentrate, natural flavor, lemon juice concentrate, and sunflower oil. There are 10 calories per serving and 0g of fat, 0mg of sodium, less than 1g of sugar, 0g of protein, and 1 go total carbs. Each can also contain 3% to 5% juice.

Real Fruit Infused Sparkling Water CBD + CBG: Featuring 20mg of CBD and 10mg of CBG per can, WYLD CBD’s CBD + CBG sparkling water is available in a single flavor: grapefruit. The formula features a blend of carbonated water, natural flavor, grapefruit juice concentrate, lemon juice concentrate, sunflower oil, broad-spectrum hemp extract, and hemp extract, along with just 5 calories per serving.

Real Fruit Infused Sparkling Water CBD + CBN: Featuring 25mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN per can, WYLD CBD’s CBD + CBN sparkling water is available in blueberry pomegranate flavor. You get a combination of carbonated water, natural flavor, pomegranate juice concentration, blueberry juice concentrate, sunflower oil, broad-spectrum hemp extract, and hemp extract.

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WYLD CBD Features

Plenty of CBD companies are available today, including companies that make similar products. What makes WYLD CBD unique? Here are some of the features that set WYLD CBD apart.

Made with Real Fruit: One of the most noticeable benefits of WYLD CBD is that the company uses real fruit to create its gummies and sparkling water. Instead of using artificial flavors to mimic the taste of fruit – like certain cheap CBD gummy companies – WYLD CBD uses real fruit for real taste.

Made by a Team of Food Scientists: according to the official website, WYLD CBD has a team of food scientists involved in the formulation process. This team works daily to ensure the products continue to be high-quality at every step.

Tested by Certified Labs: WYLD CBD claims to hold itself to “rigorous outside standards,” working with certified labs to ensure all company products meet those standards.

Real Fruit Ingredients: Many CBD gummies and sparkling waters use artificial flavors. WYLD CBD takes a different approach, using real fruit in all products.

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Sustainably Produced: WYLD CBD emphasizes sustainability, and the company is a Climate Neutral Certified brand.

Manufactured in Oregon: All WYLD CBD products are manufactured in Oregon.

Rewards Program: You can become a WYLD CBD member to earn points and exclusive rewards every time you shop. You get one point per dollar when you make a purchase, 100 points when you create an account, 100 points when it’s your birthday, and 25 points in exchange for following the company on Instagram, among other perks. 100 points equals $5.

Transparent Ingredients Lists: Some CBD companies hide ingredients within proprietary formulas, making it difficult to see the ingredients and dosages. WYLD CBD is transparent at every step, fully disclosing its ingredients on all labels upfront.

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract: WYLD CBD uses broad spectrum hemp extract in its formulas, allowing you to enjoy the natural terpenes and other complementary ingredients within the hemp plant. Instead of isolating the CBD and delivering it to you, WYLD CBD uses a broad spectrum.

THC-Free: Some CBD companies leave the THC in the finished product, which could potentially cause you to test positive on a drug test or experience psychoactive effects. All WYLD CBD gummies and sparkling waters are THC-free.

Transparent Certificates of Analysis: WYLD CBD publishes certificates of analysis (COAs) for all products and batches online. You enter the batch number to find transparent testing information for your product.

Available Online and In Stores: You can buy WYLD CBD products online through WYLDCBD.com. Or, you can buy products in stores throughout the United States.

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WYLD CBD Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

WYLD CBD has strong reviews online from customers who like high-quality edibles and sparkling waters made with real fruit. We’ll explore these reviews below.

On the official WYLD CBD website, the company has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 with 5,100+ reviews. The company appears to leave good and bad reviews online, indicating which reviewers are verified buyers.

Generally, reviewers are happy with WYLD CBD products and their effects. Customers also like the transparent ingredients and lab testing, making it easy to see exactly what you’re getting inside each gummy or bottle of water.

Some flavors are better than others, and people have different preferences. Generally, however, most reviewers agree all flavors taste pretty good, making it easy to get the CBD and other cannabinoids you need in a flavorful way.

WYLD CBD has good reviews on Reddit, with many customers expressing satisfaction with the company’s products’ flavor, effectiveness, and overall quality.

Many like how WYLD CBD uses broad-spectrum hemp, which means you get all the terpenes and flavonoids in the hemp plant without the THC. You can enjoy the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids without the stress of a drug test at work.

Many customers find they experience a better “high” with WYLD CBD gummies and other products than they do with other CBD gummies.

WYLD CBD has good reviews from industry media. Forbes, for example, has published a positive review for WYLD CBD gummies, as have other major industry websites.

Overall, customers like WYLD CBD for delivering powerful active effects and noticeable relief from various ailments. Whether looking for a quality CBD gummy or sparkling water, you can experience superior quality with WYLD CBD’s lineup.

WYLD CBD Pricing

WYLD CBD is priced at around $34.95 for a package of gummies or $19.95 for a case of water. You can order online or in retail stores across the United States.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering WYLD CBD online today:

Standard Gummies with 500mg of CBD: $34.95 (20 Gummies)

$34.95 (20 Gummies) CBD + CBG Gummies: $39.95

$39.95 CBD + CBC Gummies: $39.95

$39.95 CBD + CBN Gummies: $39.95

$39.95 Gummies Variety Pack (4 Bottles): $119.95

$119.95 Sparkling Water (4 Pack): $19.95

WYLD CBD Refund Policy

WYLD CBD has a 30-day refund policy on unopened and unused items. If products are unused or unopened, you can request a refund within 30 days.

Returns Address: Northwest Natural Goods, PO Box 366, Clackamas, OR 97015

About WYLD CBD

WYLD CBD is an Oregon-based CBD company. The company manufactures all products in Oregon. WYLD CBD is also a Climate Neutral Certified brand.

You can contact WYLD CBD and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://wyldcbd.com/pages/contact

https://wyldcbd.com/pages/contact Email: support@wyldcbd.com

Customer service is available Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm PST. The team aims to respond to inquiries within 24 hours.

Final Word

WYLD CBD is an Oregon-based CBD company offering a lineup of gummies and sparkling waters.

Made with real fruit and broad-spectrum hemp extract, WYLD CBD’s products can help you achieve targeted effects while being of higher quality than other CBD products.

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