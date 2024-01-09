Top 5 Best Fat Burners in Canada (2024)

Taking a fat burner is a great way to help you achieve your weight loss goals faster. Using active ingredients proven to boost your metabolism and energy expenditure can help you knock off extra pounds throughout the day, making hitting your healthy weight much more manageable.

However, while many powerful fat burners are on the market today, choosing the right one to help you achieve your weight loss goals can be challenging. This is because they all use different ingredients that burn fat and promote weight loss in various ways.

Things can get even more complicated when you realize that some fat burners are only available in certain countries. Don’t let that get you down, though, as virtually every country has several fat burners that can help you quickly and easily achieve your dream body composition quickly and easily.

With that in mind, we have created the following guide to the best weight loss supplements currently on sale in Canada. This will include options for all needs and wants to ensure that every Canadian can find the perfect fat burner for them and go about losing weight in the safest, most effective way possible.

The 5 Best Fat Burners In Canada

Instant Knockout Cut – The Best Fat Burner In Canada Overall

Hourglass Fit – The Best Fat Burner For Women In Canada

Hunter Burn – The Best Fat Burner In Canada To Prevent Weight Gain

PhenGold – The Best Fat Burner In Canada To Keep You Focused

Plexus Slim – The Best Liquid Fat Burner

Instant Knockout Cut – The Best Fat Burner In Canada Overall

Instant Knockout Cut is a natural fat burner using potent thermogenic fat-burning ingredients. It will significantly promote fat burning directly, suppressing appetite and boosting metabolism and energy levels, enabling you to stick to a healthy diet and exercise routine so you lose weight even faster.

It is created with combat athletes in mind who need to lose weight and body fat quickly before a fight without sacrificing any muscle mass or using any banned ingredients. As a result, the weight loss it can deliver is incredible and offers several other health benefits.

The Instant Knockout Cut formula contains glucomannan, green tea extract, black pepper extract, caffeine, cayenne pepper, l-theanine, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3, all of which are present in their optimal doses and have been clinically proven to safely and effectively support weight loss.

Glucomannan is a type of insoluble dietary fiber that has virtually no calories. It will suppress appetite as it absorbs water in the gut and dramatically swells up, taking up a massive amount of space.

This will not only fill you up and force you to eat fewer calories and stick to a healthy diet but also slow food release from your gut. This ensures all the nutrients have been broken down and utilized correctly, boosting your energy levels and preventing weight gain.

Green tea extract will also suppress appetite, and it is an excellent source of natural caffeine and EGCG, an antioxidant catechin. Between them, they boost energy, burn fat, and prevent inflammation, injury, and the bloating fibers like glucomannan can cause, helping you train harder and lose weight even faster.

Green tea may also activate brown adipose tissue, increasing metabolism and burning fat.

Caffeine is a stimulant and fat burner that stimulates thermogenesis, causing your body temperature to rise. This will boost metabolism, fat oxidation, and energy levels, enabling you to burn belly fat directly while helping you train harder, accelerating weight loss.

L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea that is well-known to promote relaxation, calmness, and better sleep quality. It’s put in fat burners to prevent the crashes and sleep issues stimulants can cause, reduce fatigue, boost your recovery time, and help you burn fat and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, a mild appetite suppressant, and anti-inflammatory, and black pepper extract features an alkaloid called piperine.

Both compounds are bioavailability enhancers and thermogenic fat burners, meaning they will promote fat burning directly while boosting the absorption and efficacy of all the other ingredients in weight loss supplements, enabling them to promote weight loss even more effectively.

Vitamins B6, B12, and D3 support weight loss by promoting fat-burning directly, at the same time as suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism, improving testosterone production, and making all of the other ingredients in fat-burning supplements far more manageable to absorb and much more effective.

They also offer other health benefits, like reducing the risk of heart disease, improving neurotransmitter production and blood, brain, and immune health and functions, preventing vitamin deficiencies and the health problems they can cause, and enhancing your overall health, fitness, and well-being.

By mixing the effects of an appetite suppressant, energy booster, metabolism booster, and thermogenic fat burner in one weight loss supplement, Instant Knockout Cut supports body fat and weight loss from every angle.

When you consider it also uses only high quality, gluten-free, vegan friendly, FDA approved, all-natural ingredients, causes no side effects, and is reasonably priced, Instant Knockout Cut is easily the best fat burner to help most people burn stubborn fat and lose weight as quickly and safely as possible.

Pros

It uses optimal doses of natural, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, FDA-approved ingredients.

Not banned by any major sporting bodies or known to cause side effects

It will promote fat-burning and weight loss while supporting your lean muscle mass

Boosts metabolism and energy levels, suppress appetite, and helps burn stubborn fat

It is very well-reviewed by both pro athletes and regular users

Very reasonably priced

Cons

It has to be purchased directly from the official Instant Knockout Cut website.

Hourglass Fit – The Best Fat Burner For Women In Canada

Hourglass Fit is a fat burner specifically designed for women. It is created to support body fat and weight loss while catering to all of the specific needs of the female body, a goal that it accomplishes by using only optimal doses of carefully chosen, clinically proven natural ingredients.

The Hourglass Fit formula consists of cayenne extract, black pepper extract, glucomannan, zinc, 5-HTP, chromium, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12.

Black pepper extract, cayenne pepper extract, glucomannan, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12 were all in Instant Knockout Cut, and they will again provide all of the same benefits here.

They will boost metabolism, digestion, body fat burning, appetite suppression, weight loss, immune system and nerve health and functions, antibody, bone marrow, DNA and red blood cell production and maintenance, cell respiration, and bodily tissue repair. They will also reduce inflammation and weight gain.

5-htp (5-hydroxytryptophan) is an amino acid that can cross the blood-brain barrier and boost the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin. This will help you relax, improve your mood, appetite control, sleep quality, fat loss, and focus and prevent overeating, anxiety, stress, and depression.

Chromium is a mineral and metal element that will also boost your focus and production of serotonin. However, it also reduces your blood sugar levels. It improves the process of burning fat and increases the absorption and efficiency of various components.

Vitamin B2 improves antibody and blood cell production, lean muscle growth and maintenance, organ and skin health, nutrient metabolism, digestive functions, cell respiration, and energy levels, all of which help you lose weight.

Zinc, a mineral and brittle metal element, stimulates the pituitary gland to aid luteinizing hormone and testosterone production. It also boosts your DNA synthesis, energy levels, immune functions, metabolic rate, recovery time, weight loss, and vision, and reduces inflammation and the signs of aging.

By combining appetite suppressants and energy boosters in weight loss pills that cater to the needs of the female body, Hourglass Fit can help all women accelerate excess fat breakdown and stick to a healthy diet, ensuring they are losing weight as safely and effectively as possible.

Pros

Combines hunger suppressants, energy boosters, and fat burners in one weight loss supplement

All the ingredients are optimally dosed and proven to burn fat and accelerate weight loss.

The best weight loss supplement to support the needs of the female body

It does not contain any stimulants and will not cause any side effects

Cons

It is more expensive than some other weight loss supplements

It has to be purchased directly from the official Hourglass Fit website

Hunter Burn – The Best Fat Burner In Canada To Prevent Weight Gain

Hunter Burn is a fat burner designed to support weight loss by suppressing your appetite, burning fat, and minimizing the body’s ability to store fat all at once. This makes it one of the best fat burners for people who struggle to stick to a diet or are prone to storing fat cells.

The Hunter Burn weight loss pills contain green tea extract, glucomannan, cayenne pepper extract, vitamin D3, l-theanine, and white kidney bean extract.

Green tea extract, glucomannan, cayenne pepper extract, vitamin D3, and l-theanine have all been seen in the other weight loss supplements we have looked at, and they’ll again work in all the same ways.

Between them, they will promote fat breakdown, give you energy, help you train harder and relax, boost your focus, immune system health and functions, sleep quality, and nutrient absorption, and reduce anxiety, bloating, hunger, inflammation, stress, and the creation of new fat cells.

The one new ingredient, white kidney bean extract, is sometimes called phase 2 and inhibits the digestion of some of the starch in your diet. This will cause it to sit in the gut until it is either fermented by the bacteria in the colon or excreted out with the rest of your waste rather than absorbed.

As a result, it prevents your body from receiving more calories than it needs, even if your eating habits don’t change. It then also reduces blood sugar levels and fat storage, making it ideal for people who have diabetes or seriously struggle to eat a balanced diet while burning fat directly.

Hunter Burn also uses optimally dosed natural ingredients clinically proven to help you achieve your fat-burning potential. This makes it an ideal weight loss supplement for people happy to train hard and lose weight naturally but who have issues not eating more calories than the calories burned by their body.

These weight loss pills can also benefit your overall health and be used with other products in the Hunter Evolve range to produce even better results. Hunter Burn is also an excellent fat-burning supplement for people interested in health and well-being.

Pros

The best weight loss supplement for people who struggle to control their food or sugar cravings

Boosts your metabolic rate, energy, fat metabolism, recovery, rest, relaxation, and weight loss

It improves workout performance and boosts calorie burning and the use of fatty acids.

Cons

It’s a pretty pricey fat burner

It must be purchased from the official Hunter Burn or Hunter Evolve websites.

PhenGold – The Best Fat Burner In Canada To Keep You Focused

PhenGold is a weight loss supplement designed by Health Nutrition Ltd to safely replicate the positive effects of the notorious weight loss drug phentermine, hence its name. It claims to suppress appetite and boost your metabolism, energy, mood, mental focus, and fat loss all at once.

The PhenGold weight loss formula consists of only natural ingredients. It contains caffeine, cayenne pepper, DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol), green coffee bean extract, green tea extract, l-theanine, l-tyrosine, rhodiola rosea, and vitamins B3, B6, and B12.

We have already examined caffeine, cayenne pepper, green tea, l-theanine, and vitamins B6 and B12 in our list of other weight loss supplements. They will again provide all the same benefits, only to differing degrees, due to the different dosages used.

Rhodiola rosea is a root extract that is said to burn fat, increase metabolism, mental clarity, and brain health and functions, reduce anxiety, depression, fatigue, stress, and tiredness, and combat diseases, all of which aid weight loss.

DMAE is a choline derivative that boosts neurotransmitter production, nerve functions, memory, skin quality, muscle contractions, recovery, motivation, mood, fat burning, and overall physical performance and reduces mental fatigue and decline, inflammation, and hyperactivity.

L-tyrosine is an amino acid that is essential for the regulation of neurotransmitters in the plasma. It can boost brain function, prevent physical and mental fatigue, reduce stress, and improve mental focus and mood, which are great for optimizing exercise performance and aiding fat burning.

Green coffee bean extract contains caffeine, chlorogenic acid, and antioxidant catechins. It reduces blood pressure and sugar levels and boosts your metabolic function, recovery time, energy, fat loss, overall health, calorie burn rate, and weight loss. It also prevents new fat cells from being stored.

Vitamin B3 accelerates growth hormone production, muscle growth, fat burning, and weight loss, improving your workout performance and testosterone levels.

By working as a metabolism booster and fat burner that can also reduce your appetite, prevent food cravings, and improve your mood and energy production, PhenGold should be able to promote significant weight loss and help you enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

However, it must be noted that some of the ingredients are present in lower doses than is ideal, while others, such as green coffee extract, need to be studied more extensively to prove how well they work.

Despite these issues, PhenGold can improve your metabolic function and rate of fat burning while having more ingredients that help you focus than a traditional fat burner. That is why it is one of the best fat-burning supplements for people who struggle to focus on their goals throughout the day.

Pros

The gentler formula is ideal for people who have not used a fat burner before

Very good at controlling your appetite and helping you focus

It comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee

Made using only natural ingredients, many of which are proven to aid fat burning, like green tea

Cons

It will not help you lose weight as fast as the very top fat-burner pills

Quite expensive

Some of the ingredients need more research

Some proven ingredients, like green tea, are in relatively low doses.

Plexus Slim – The Best Liquid Fat Burner

Plexus Slim is a dissolvable fat burner that claims to burn fat and suppress your appetite while providing some of the benefits of a pre-workout supplement to help support an active lifestyle without requiring you to swallow any pills or capsules.

Its formula consists of chromium, polydextrose, and a proprietary blend of green coffee extract, garcinia cambogia fruit extract, ALA (alpha lipoic acid), and white mulberry fruit extract.

We have previously examined green coffee and chromium, and they will again improve your fat loss, metabolism, recovery, energy, focus, serotonin production, nutrient absorption and utilization, health, and reduce blood sugar and blood pressure levels and fat storage.

Polydextrose is a non-digestible oligosaccharide and a synthetic polymer of glucose that is said to be a prebiotic that can suppress your appetite, improve glucose metabolism, and improve digestion and gut health.

Garcinia cambogia extract comes from an Asian fruit that contains hydroxycitric acid. It is said to improve weight loss, workout performance, muscle growth, stamina, serotonin production, digestion, and gut health, and reduce fat storage, hunger, blood sugar levels, and your risk of diabetes.

ALA contains antioxidants that help your body convert glucose into usable energy, prevent free radical activity, reduce inflammation, fat storage, oxidative damage, and stress, and boost exercise performance and weight loss.

The white mulberry fruit extract is said to boost weight loss, prevent weight gain, suppress hunger, improve virility and brain, heart, and immune system health and functions, reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and prevent the development of certain chronic health conditions.

Unfortunately, we have to mention several issues with Plexus Slim.

Not only do some of the ingredients need more research to prove they work, but we do not know how much of most of the ingredients are present due to proprietary blends. It is also one of the more expensive weight loss supplements on the market as well, despite its issues.

However, as there are very few drinkable fat burners on the market and they can produce some results, Plexus Slim can still be one of the better choices for people who have issues with or do not like swallowing pills or capsules.

Pros

Contains several ingredients proven to help you lose weight

Easy to mix, and most customers liked the taste

It does not require you to swallow any pills or capsules

Cons

Proprietary blends hide most of the ingredient dosages

Many of the ingredients have not been proven to help you lose weight

Some customers have complained that the guarantee Plexus claims to offer is not honored

Very expensive

Final Thoughts on The 5 Best Fat Burners In Canada

The best weight loss supplements can boost your metabolism and energy expenditure throughout the day, making burning fat and losing weight far more manageable than usual. Several great fat burner pills do this well, although the best one for most Canadians is Instant Knockout Cut.

Combining the effects of an appetite suppressant, energy and metabolism booster, and fat burner in a single weight loss supplement, Instant Knockout Cut can produce explosive energy boosting and fat-burning effects that produce notable results in just a few weeks without causing any adverse reactions.

If it does not sound like a fat burner for you, then one of the other fat-burning products on our list surely will. For everyone else, though, we highly recommend trying Instant Knockout Cut and seeing how good it is at burning fat and improving your body composition.