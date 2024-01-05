Top-Rated Best Sea Moss 2024

One of the most common ingredients in the anti-aging world is sea moss, which is red algae loaded with essential nutrients. Some people incorporate it for their thyroid function and immunity. It is used in many different health goals, but anti-aging and joint support are the main reasons to use it.

With the rising popularity of this ingredient, it should come as no surprise that new supplement brands are putting out these remedies constantly. To sort out the good from the bad, this guide has evaluated the top products on the market to make an easy choice.

The Best Sea Moss Supplements for 2024

Every product claims the purity and effectiveness of its formula, but they don’t all make the grade. After careful consideration, this guide determined the top sea moss supplements on the market to be:

Simple Life Nutrition Irish Sea Moss

Oweli Irish Sea Moss

VivaNutra Regeneration

VivaNutra Elevation

Nutra Remedies Premium Sea Moss

Double Wood Irish Sea Moss

Atlantic Gold Sea Moss

Infinite Age: Sea Moss Advanced

Approved Science Irish Sea Moss

Detox & Cure Sea Moss

NutriVein Premium Sea Moss

Essential Sea Moss

Maju Wild Irish Sea Moss

Secret Element Organic Sea Moss

Nurture Nutri Organics Sea Moss Complex

Oculus Organics Sea Moss Complex

Herbamama Irish Sea Moss Bladderwrack

Wixar Naturals Irish Sea Moss Supreme

Read on below to learn more about each of these formulas:

Simple Life Nutrition Irish Sea Moss

Simple Life Nutrition Irish Sea Moss capsules are among the most popular supplements found on Amazon today for sea moss. Rather than being offered as a gel, this remedy uses capsules to make the dosage easy to measure and take. There is no flavor, which some gels cannot accomplish due to improper washing.

Users only need to take two capsules a day to get the desired benefits for their gut, immune system, and thyroid gland. Each capsule offers 1,400mg of sea moss, complemented by bladderwrack and burdock root.

The total cost of the Simple Life Nutrition supplement is $18.99.

Oweli Irish Sea Moss

Consumers reap many benefits with Oweli Irish Sea Moss, including improved immunity, better joint health, weight loss, cleansing the body, and managing blood sugar levels. Every serving provides users with bladderwrack and burdock, plus 90 vitamins and minerals. Users only need to take two capsules to get the benefits of 500mg of Irish sea moss. The sea most is organic, and it is available for $24.99.

VivaNutra Regeneration

VivaNutra Regeneration provides users with the same ingredients that they see with the first few products – organic sea moss, organic burdock root, and organic bladderwrack. The remedy is used to promote healthier skin and support overall wellness.

In each serving, users get a total of 776mg of Irish sea moss, making it one of the highest concentrations of any formula on the list. Consumers can obtain this formula for a total of $29 per bottle.

VivaNutra Elevation

VivaNutra Elevation is their second remedy on this list, which provides a slightly smaller dose of Irish sea moss at 500mg per serving. Users get all of the ingredients of the Regeneration formula, but with the added support of black pepper for greater bioavailability.

Users will get the 102 daily minerals that the body needs to improve overall health and wellness. It is meant to be used daily, and it is available for $25.

Nutra Remedies Premium Sea Moss

Nutra Remedies Premium Sea Moss comes with bladderwrack and burdock root to round out the formula. It targets the user’s thyroid health, immunity, and aging. Users are meant to take the formula each day, adding to their metabolism and supporting their digestive health through the gut.

With every serving, users get 750mg of sea moss, though they will need to take three capsules to get it. Still, even the capsule is vegan, making it an excellent choice for $39.97.

Double Wood Irish Sea Moss

Double Wood Irish Sea Moss has incredible potency with 1,200mg of Irish sea moss in every serving, providing users with a 10:1 concentration. It is one of the most powerful options for consumers today. The creators give the users a formula made exclusively from sea moss, which isn’t seen in most other brands. Plus, users get 90 servings per container, making this product one of the best values seen in the industry.

Users will find an abundance of vitamins A, E, F, and K, supporting minerals like calcium and iodine with the servings. It even has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with over 1,000 reviews to explain precisely why.

The total cost of this formula is $19.95.

Atlantic Gold Sea Moss

Atlantic Gold Sea Moss isn’t just gold, giving users plenty of options on their website. With gold, purple, and green sea moss available, users have their choice of exactly what format they want to use the remedy as well, whether they like it in a gel or capsule. This brand provides users with bulk and wholesale pricing, though the gels are available in 12 different flavors. Essentially, if users want to customize their experience, Atlantic Gold Sea Moss is the way to do it.

Users have plenty of options to choose from, including bladderwrack burdock, Chondrus crispus, plain gold, soursop, pineapple, spirulina, mango passion, kiwi, strawberry, turmeric, elderberry, and more. Plus, users can still get capsules if they prefer no taste. Prices start at $20.

Infinite Age Sea Moss Advanced

Infinite Age Sea Moss Advanced blends sea moss with bladderwrack and burdock root to provide an ultimate blend of superfoods. The remedy is condensed into a 60-capsule bottle, improving the user’s immunity and general health. With 500mg of sea moss, 500mg of bladderwrack, and 250mg of burdock root to support the body, consumers get a lot of nourishment in every order.

The total cost of this remedy is $24.99.

Approved Science Irish Sea Moss

Approved Science Irish Sea Moss offers the same combination of sea moss, bladderwrack, and burdock that other remedies include, but it is effortless for the body to absorb. It supports the immune system, heart, gut, and other areas. Most impressively, it reduces the impact that aging has on the user’s body.

It is a little pricier than some options at $49.95 per bottle, but the two-capsule serving offers 1,000mg of Irish sea moss. Users also get bladderwrack (300mg), burdock root (300mg), and BioPerine (5mg). The total cost of this remedy is $49.95.

Detox & Cure Sea Moss

Detox & Cure Sea Moss is sustainably harvested using wildcrafted sea moss instead of synthetically grown moss from a farm or a tank. This option provides natural seal moss instead of capsules, available in smaller and larger bags. The bulk option makes it possible for consumers to create their gel to add to other foods. Known in its raw state, users have more control over their experience with sea moss.

The small bag, which is just 125 grams, costs $29.67. However, users can get bags as large as 2lbs for $190. Consumers should be aware that this pricing is in Australian dollars, so users should account for the conversion rate.

NutriVein Premium Sea Moss

NutriVein Premium Sea Moss provides users with a 1,600mg dose of the active ingredients, promoting better immunity, joint health, skin health, and other improvements. It also reduces toxins to create a healthier digestive system and reduce the risk of damage to the joints. With regular use of this supplement, consumers give themselves plenty of vitamins and minerals, reducing the risk of a nutrient deficiency by including magnesium, phosphorus, and omega-3 fatty acids.

The total cost of this supplement is $19.99.

Essential Sea Moss

Essential Sea Moss is a gel made with wildcrafted sea moss sourced naturally. There are no pools or farms involved, ensuring that users get all the benefits they want from sea moss. The main focus of so many supplements on this list is to help with inflammation or overall wellness. However, this particular option on the list helps users reduce the severity of a cold or flu, essentially enabling them to get through it quickly.

Consumers can take advantage of the many different formats offered by Essential Sea Moss, including gel, soap, and capsules. All of these opportunities come with an immense number of vitamins and minerals. However, to make the supplements tastier, they include key lime in the sea moss. These supplements start at $29.99.

Maju Wild Irish Sea Moss

Maju Wild Irish Sea Moss comes in a capsule, packed with a combination of bladderwrack, filled with bladderwrack and black pepper extract to make a big difference in how it works. The creators use wildcrafted sea moss to ensure that users have the best chance of benefiting, which means it is grown naturally and doesn’t come from a distributor’s farm.

These capsules are available for $22.99 per bottle. All of the Irish sea moss comes from Canada.

Secret Element Organic Sea Moss

Secret Element Organic Sea Moss contains 2,000mg of sea moss with bladderwrack and burdock root. Based on the claims of the official website, it purportedly offers up to 23% more absorption than consumers get from other products while it acts as a wellness booster. Organic Sea Moss supports immunity, thyroid function, and anti-aging benefits between these ingredients.

The formula has incredible value, with 40 servings in one bottle for $16.95.

Nurture Nutri Organics Sea Moss Complex

Nurture Nutri Organics Sea Moss Complex combines sea moss, bladderwrack, and burdock root. Users will need to take two capsules per serving to get 766mg of Irish moss powder rather than fresh sea moss. Users can support anti-aging benefits, improve immunity, increase energy levels, and even support respiratory health between these three ingredients. This formula is completely organic and produced in the United States exclusively.

For consumers that want value, each bottle of $128 capsules is available for $13.95.

Oculus Organics Sea Moss Complex

The Oculus Organics Sea Moss Complex combines sea moss with burdock root and bladderwrack to improve the user’s wellness. The formula already has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon alone, earning it a 4.5-star rating. Users who take this supplement can expect less inflammation, better hydration, and better thyroid function.

The total cost of this formula is $14.95.

Herbamama Irish Sea Moss Bladderwrack

Users get a moderate concentration of Herbamama Irish Sea Moss Bladderwrack with 800mg in each serving. It also includes an equal amount of organic bladderwrack to complement it, all wrapped into a two-capsule dose. Users can experience better gut health, increased thyroid support, and better immunity with consistent use.

Users won’t find anything that doesn’t benefit them in this remedy. There’s no sugar, soy, sodium, or even preservatives to dilute the benefits. The total cost of this supplement is $17.99.

Wixar Naturals Sea Moss Supreme

Wixar Naturals Sea Moss Supreme comes from a brand that focuses on superior ingredients. Users will get sea moss, bladderwrack, and burdock root in every serving, supporting many aspects of their health. The user’s skin, thyroid gland, and joints can benefit from this remedy, further amplified if the user partakes in the keto diet.

The total cost of this formula is $16.99.

How the Best Sea Moss Supplements were Ranked

Consumers can only get the types of supplements that will serve them best with strict criteria that the remedies must meet. Here is the information considered when ranking the sea moss supplements.

Total Concentration/Dosage of Sea Moss

The total dosage of the user’s sea moss is the leading qualifier for these supplements—remedies on this list range from 400mg to 1,000mg in each serving. The active ingredient is the main reason consumers invest in these products, so that amount included was a significant consideration.

Quality of Sea Moss

Every type of sea moss offers something different for consumers. Based on the area of the world that the sea moss comes from, the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients can vary. The companies are testing their remedies to show their purity and potency, demonstrating their transparency with customers.

Source of Sea Moss

To be on this guide, companies that showed where their sea moss comes from demonstrated their transparency. While there wasn’t a disqualifying location that the sea moss might come from, brands that showed their source are simply more trustworthy.

Wildcrafted Versus Farm or Pool Grown

Growing sea moss in a farm or pool may seem more lucrative, but the use of naturally grown sources was essential in this guide. Also referred to as “wildcrafted,” look for this label with any brand of sea moss supplement.

Honest Advertised Health Benefits

Consumers need a realistic look at the use of sea moss. There’s no way for a supplement to cure or treat a disease, so these supplements should not make such claims. Sea moss is an excellent remedy for health and wellness, but users should also follow healthy lifestyle habits to improve its effects. Any brand that wasn’t honest about their products offered was less likely to get a place on this list.

Manufacturer Reputation

The manufacturer’s reputation can tell consumers a lot about what they can expect from their products. Some brands have been putting out these products for years before they ever gained popularity, while others only started using sea moss in their supplements when more customers started buying.

Complementary Ingredients

The most crucial ingredient in any sea moss supplement is the sea moss, but products that included complimentary components also focused on quality. The best elements complementing sea moss are burdock root, bladderwrack, and similar substances. Some even used black pepper extract (or BioPerine) to improve how easily the body absorbs it.

Flavor

Sea moss’s flavor can be disagreeable to new users without the proper cleaning. The flavor was a big part of these formulas, so capsules have the advantage with no taste at all. Some products with unpleasant flavors make it challenging to take them, but the best quality products have no flavor.

Price & Value

The price ranges drastically from $10 to $200 for a one-month supply of sea moss. Getting the best supplement can be found at any price, but the value for the cost is necessary.

Organic Certification

Whenever consumers get a concentrated formula with certain plants, the exposure to pesticides and other chemicals can be toxic to the body. Having a certified organic product was the best way to protect the user from these toxins.

Top 15 Benefits of Sea Moss

It is easy to find reasons to include sea moss in the daily diet. With anti-aging support and weight loss benefits, it is hard to find a reason not to use sea moss. Here are some of the most common benefits that users can reap from using it.

Mood

Sea moss can promote a better mood, though some users find that it naturally reduces symptoms of depression. It is effective due to the high potassium in sea moss, offering eight times what users get from a banana. Potassium is a necessary catalyst for the production of serotonin, which is one of the easiest ways to balance the user’s mood.

Immunity

Sea moss offers both antiviral and antioxidant benefits to support the immune system. With fewer toxins in the body, the immune system can work harder to defend the user’s body from disease.

Skin

Keeping the skin looking youthful is another significant advantage of using sea moss. Any ingredient that provides users with antioxidants benefits the skin because it reduces inflammation, reduces rashes, and eases the appearance of aging. These effects can occur as a result of topical application primarily.

Anti-Aging

Anti-aging benefits are abundant in the use of sea moss. The body doesn’t produce as much growth hormone with age, and the abundance of free radicals drastically improves the odds of inflation and wrinkles. With the vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals offered by sea moss, consumers can keep themselves looking and feeling young.

Joint Pain and Bones

Using sea moss provides users with necessary sulfur-based amino acids, helping users to improve their muscle and joint health. It can support recovery after a sports injury, though it allows individuals who deal with chronic joint pain and other issues. Anyone with difficulties in their knees, ankles, and the rest of the body might significantly find that sea moss helps.

Energy

With enough sea moss in the user’s diet, they can reduce mental and physical fatigue to put more energy into their daily lives. Users won’t get any caffeine as they consume sea moss, but iron and other minerals help users naturally improve the amount of energy they have each day. It also reduces sluggishness.

Cognition

With improved mental energy comes better cognition. Sea moss is an excellent ingredient for individuals who want improvement in their focus and concentration because it provides tons of vitamins and minerals for the essential function of the user. Deprivation can lead to complications keeping the user engaged cognitively.

Thyroid

The amount of iodine found in sea moss is incredibly beneficial to individuals who want to support their thyroid health. Consumers can naturally bring about weight gain, hormone balance, mood balance, and other issues without the right balance in the thyroid.

Sexual Health

Based on the zinc included in sea moss, users who incorporate it may improve their libido. Men weed enough zinc to promote testosterone levels, directly correlates with sexual health. While many studies are done on the benefits of zinc, sea moss may inherently help with the motility and number of sperm during intercourse.

Hair and Nails

With the vitamins and minerals in sea moss, consumers who regularly incorporate it into their diet will likely see improvement in the growth of their hair and nails. It can even be applied topically to promote growth and strength.

Inflammation

Inflammation is natural, but it can last much longer than intended, leading to other health issues. The use of sea moss introduces natural compounds like anthocyanins that can help to reduce inflammation.

Gut Health and Digestion

Sea moss contains specific vitamins and minerals that help users improve their gut health and experience better digestion. Without the right minerals, the digestive tract’s nerves aren’t regulated. This lack of regulation makes it difficult to pass a bowel movement.

Metabolism and Weight Loss

With better digestion, consumers will experience an improvement in their metabolism, which inherently helps with weight loss. A heightened metabolism increases the calories the user burns, which means they can shed weight onto which they would ordinarily hold.

Relieve Mucus

Sea moss promotes a healthy mucus membrane, reducing congestion quickly. It also encourages better immunity, helping users stave off what would otherwise be a complex illness. It can help users reduce the severity of sickness before it fully settles in.

Support Overall Health and Wellness

In total, the human body requires 102 specific vitamins and minerals. Luckily, sea moss can provide 92 of those nutrients, offering an overall boost for consumers who want to promote better health.

Scientific Studies on Sea Moss

As new as it is to use as a supplement, sea moss has plenty of support from scientific research to show that it is effective. Based on the current double-blind clinical studies that have already made their way into peer-reviewed journals, consumers can easily see that it supports many benefits.

The nutritional value that sea moss offers is easily the top benefit. With tons of vitamins and minerals, consumers who include sea moss in their diet give themselves a great source of vitamin A, vitamin K, potassium, sulfur, and iodine, among other nutrients.

Still, consumers should know that all sea moss isn’t created equally, and the type of sea moss used makes a significant difference. Some sea moss provides users with an impressive amount of vitamin K to support anti-aging effects, while other sources have a lot of sulfur to reduce oily skin and acne.

Sea moss is also known for antioxidants, which help users reduce inflammation that can cause disease. Joints, skin, and the immune system all benefit from the use of sea moss. According to a study in 2018, antioxidants helped ease inflammation and reduce weight gain in animals.

Supporting the thyroid is another benefit for users that take on a sea moss supplement. With low amounts of seaweeds, like sea moss, researchers confirmed in a 2014 study that iodine levels improved in women, reducing the risk of a deficiency. In most areas of the world, having an iodine deficiency is uncommon unless the individual has a thyroid issue. If these issues are perpetuated, weight gain and hormonal imbalances can occur.

Using sea moss regularly can improve digestion because it is rich in fiber. Fiber is prebiotic, providing the nourishment needed for the natural bacteria in the gut. Using sea moss and seaweed has supported better digestion through many studies, including one in 2019.

According to claims by WebMD, regular consumption of sea moss can reduce the risk of a degenerative condition called Parkinson’s disease. WebMD also notes the possibility of issues in the immune system.

As important as all of this research has been in determining the benefits of sea moss, new research is needed.

Side Effects of Sea Moss

So far, there are no side effects associated with the use of sea moss. However, the best way to reduce the risk of unwanted reactions is to follow the directions of the particular supplement that they choose.

Recommended Dosage of Sea Moss

While there is some research on the use of sea moss, examining precisely the correct dosage hasn’t been extensively studied. The concentrated sea moss in these supplements typically ranges from 400mg to 1,000mg. Users can also get it in different formats, like a powder or a gel.

The total concentration will vary between each brand, as will the quality. Always check the particular product to learn more about the specific product offered.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sea Moss

Q: What is sea moss?

A: Sea moss is a superfood. This seaweed is also known as Gracilaria, Chondrus crispus, or Irish sea moss. It provides consumers with tons of vitamins and minerals and natural medicine.

Q: How does sea moss work?

A: With over 90 minerals, the use of sea moss provides users with support for immunity and wellness. The human body consists of 102 minerals, which means that sea moss offers almost every mineral that the human body contains.

Q: What are the types of sea moss?

A: Gold sea moss and purple sea moss are the two main types of sea moss.

Q: What’s the difference between gold and purple sea moss?

A: The antioxidants and nutrient levels vary between gold sea moss and purple sea moss. Purple moss has higher iodine levels, supporting the thyroid gland. Gold sea moss is more balanced with overall nutrient levels.

Q: What are the benefits of sea moss?

A: The use of sea moss can improve bone health, skin, mood, immunity, and energy levels. It also provides general support for better health.

Q: Why is it called Irish sea moss?

A: During the potato famine of the 19th century, people in Ireland substituted this gap in this diet with sea moss instead, helping them to survive. Interestingly, most sea moss used today comes from the Caribbean instead.

Q: How do users take sea moss?

A: One of the most common variations of sea moss is as a gel, though other people prefer to take it as a capsule or powder. Sea moss can be a topical experience or an ingestible one, though users should always follow the directions to get the advertised result.

Q: Where does sea moss come from?

A: Most sea moss is sourced from Canada, Ireland, Zanzibar, Jamaica, and St Lucia.

Q: How should sea moss gel be used?

A: Sea moss is a common ingredient for smoothies, juices, soups, curries, and cakes. When it is not ingested, consumers will apply it to their skin in the form of lotions, soaps, shower gels, or hair conditioners. It can replace gelatin in recipes, or the gel can act as a natural face mask.

Q: How do I prepare sea moss?

A: Sea moss must be soaked for up to 24 hours after the sand and debris are removed with cold water. Users can put their sea moss in a blender with water in its natural state, creating the gel themselves. The gel should be stored in an airtight container, which gives them three weeks to use it before it is no longer suitable.

Q: Is sea moss good for cleansing and detoxification?

A: For some people, using sea moss as a detoxification remedy is ideal because it offers antiviral, antimicrobial, and antioxidant benefits. Inherently, it improves the user’s immunity and gets rid of mucus quickly.

Q: Does sea moss help with sexual health?

A: Men can try sea moss as a solution for low libido or low testosterone production with a heightened zinc level.

Q: Is sea moss good for energy?

A: Yes. Since it contains tons of B vitamins, sea moss is often sought to boost energy levels.

Q: Is it safe to include sea moss gel in tea or coffee?

A: Yes. Sea moss is flavorless, making it an ideal supplement for hot and cold drinks.

Q: How long does sea moss last?

A: With proper storage, sea moss has a shelf life of three months in the fridge.

Q: Can users freeze sea moss?

A: Yes. Like many foods, sea moss can be frozen, increasing the length of time it is still good.

Q: How much sea moss should an individual take?

A: Most research agrees that 1-2 tablespoons of sea moss are optimal for the desired benefits. However, more research is needed to determine the ideal dosage for maximum impact. Consumers should always speak with their doctor before incorporating a new supplement into their routine.

Q: What’s the difference between sea moss and Irish sea moss?

A: Typical sea moss grows in a warmer southern region than Irish sea moss. While they are both parts of the red algae family, sea moss from warmer climates has stick-like branches, while Irish sea moss has curly yet flat leaves.

Q: What does sea moss taste like?

A: As long as the user thoroughly washed it, sea moss has no flavor. Some companies infused it with key lime, which takes away any taste residue or odor from the ocean.

Q: What are the minerals inside sea moss?

A: The main minerals that users get from sea moss include iodine, iron, calcium potassium, sulfur, zinc, sodium, vitamin K, copper, riboflavin, folate, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, B vitamins, and vitamin C. Users also get protein, pectin, beta carotene, and amino acids.

Q: What are the side effects of sea moss?

A: According to current research, there are no side effects associated with sea moss.

Q: Does sea moss help with acne?

A: Applying sea moss gel to the skin can help with redness, acne, and other irritation. Natural antioxidants improve the overall health of the skin.

Q: Does sea moss help with weight loss?

A: Since the use of sea moss can reduce appetite, improve fiber, and increase metabolism, it is likely that users will lose weight by ingesting it.

Q: Can I take sea moss if pregnant?

A: With all the vitamins and minerals, sea moss is beneficial to individuals who want to support the needs of their fetuses. Still, because of the sensitive nature of pregnancy, it is best to speak with a doctor before including anything new.

Q: Can consumers take sea moss if they are allergic to shellfish, seafood, or bottom feeders?

A: Yes. Sea moss is a plant, and it doesn’t have the same nutritional qualities as shellfish and other seafood. It grows naturally, and it is thoroughly cleaned before being sold.

Q: What’s the best sea moss?

A: Some of the top companies for sea moss include Simple Life, Oweli, VivaNutra, and Atlantic.

The Best Sea Moss Supplements for 2024 Final Thoughts

Using sea moss in the diet is relatively new but extremely popular. Finding a high-quality brand is relatively easy, especially since so many discounts are available to consumers. A wildcrafted source ensures that users get the most potency and purity possible. Try a top sea moss supplement in this guide. It’s an easy way to get the most nourishment possible.