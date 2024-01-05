Top-Rated Best Exercise Bikes 2024

As the new year gets started, people everywhere are looking for ways to accomplish their weight loss goals. A good exercise bike can work wonders, and having one at home eliminates any personal excuses someone may need.

Some people use this type of exercise to get in shape, while others use it as an alternative to their outdoor routine during the winter months. Exercise bikes are helpful for toning muscle, increasing endurance, or getting involved with HIIT workouts.

Since there are so many models available right now, this guide will help users find the right one for their particular needs with the top brands on the market.

The Top Indoor Cycling Bikes of 2024

After thorough testing and research, the top exercise bikes of this year include:

Peloton

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Schwinn Fitness IC4

Rogue Fitness Echo Bike

JOROTO X2

Echelon Ex-15

RENPHOAI-Powered Bike

Inspire Fitness IC1.5 Indoor Cycle

Sunny 1805

YOSUDA Bike

PooBoo Indoor Cycling Bike

Carol AI Bike

Horizon Fitness

Stryde

MYX Fitness II Plus

Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle

Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike Pro

ProForm Studio Bike Pro

Read on below to learn about each of these bikes.

Peloton

Peloton is easily one of the most recognizable names in the bike industry, offering indoor cycles that go far beyond what the typical exercise bike provides. With a subscription for Peloton, consumers have access to on-demand fitness classes, which customers can use either with a cycle or separately. The online store features a variety of accessories, clothing, treadmills, and other gear that users can combine with it.

As good as these bikes are, some consumers find them rather expensive. The base model is $39 per month, for $1,495. The Peloton Bike+ is available for $2,495 and up.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle comes from another reputable brand, establishing a solid presence in the fitness world. The brand is incredibly trendy right now, featuring a 22-inch touchscreen with HD display and rotating capability. It connects with on-demand workouts, and it has automatic difficulty adjustments.

With the company’s iFIT trainers, users don’t need to adjust any settings themselves. The trainers adjust their incline, decline, and resistance, which is a service that other brands don’t provide.

The price of this bike starts at $1,499.

Schwinn Fitness IC4

Following the trend of favored brands, the Schwinn Fitness IC4 bike is one of the more affordable options, even though it costs the most of any Schwinn bike. It is an upgrade from the brand’s previous IC2 and IC3 options.

Along with the purchase, consumers get access to a 1-year JRNY Membership. It also comes with compatibility with apps like Peloton and Zwift, over 50 virtual routes, and 100 different resistance levels. The LCD provides the user with their heart rate, speed, distance, calories burned, and more. Plus, the SPD foot pedals have toe cages or clips to keep feet in place.

The price of this bike starts at $799.

Rogue Fitness Echo Bike

The Rogue Fitness Echo Bike is made with heavy-duty steel, providing a solid foundation for riders to get through their routine. They can move the 127-lb. frame to any place in their home with the 1″ rolling wheels. The LCD console is rather basic, but the features are easy to use and understand.

The steel fan blade makes each ride quiet and smooth, even with the heavy design. A 2-year warranty covers the purchase in the event of any defects. This bike is meant to showcase value pricing at $795 and up.

JOROTO X2

The JOROTO X2 features an iPad holder for a 10.2-inch screen to complement each workout on the magnetic exercise bike. It may have a lot of essential features, but consumers seem to enjoy the exceptional value it offers for less than $300.

With a 35-lb. chromed flywheel and a maximum weight of 300 lbs., this sturdy bike is one of the top options for consumers who want good value for their purchase. This bike is available for $399.

Echelon Ex-15

The Echelon Ex-15 has 32 resistance levels, allowing users to adjust their workout to precisely the experience they want. With toe cages on the pedals, users also get a comfortable yet secure fit for every ride. To ensure that the user doesn’t struggle to keep up with their workout, they even get an extra-large, cushioned seat.

With the purchase of an Echelon membership, customers can engage in one of the guided rides, ranging from 4 to 45 minutes each. These rides include endurance training, climbing, and HIIT rides. The membership costs $39.99 per month, but the bike doesn’t require the user to purchase this membership. It offers many options for consumers, including expert assembly for another $89.

The total cost of the Echelon Ex-15 Price is $499.

RENPHO AI-Powered Bike

The RENPHO’s AI-Powered Bike has several advanced features that aren’t found with other models right now. With a free AI Gym app, users can access 70 classes requiring no further commitment. They choose from 5 different training modes, allowing users to engage in the activities without paying for a separate subscription.

Along with the connection to its app, this device is compatible with other cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift. The total cost of the bike is $599.

Inspire Fitness IC1.5 Indoor Cycle

The Inspire Fitness IC1.5 Indoor Cycle provides users with a 4-way adjustable seat and 2-way adjustable handlebars to be comfortable as they challenge their bodies. With contact-free resistance, each ride is effortlessly smooth and quiet so that users can work out at any time of day without disturbing any other family members.

For consumers that want many of the benefits of the Peloton model, this bike is an excellent compromise at $899.

Sunny 1805

The Sunny 1805 bike features a 44-lb. heavy-duty flywheel for one of the heaviest options on this list. With the value pricing, Sunny can customize the experience and comfort to each user with the 4-way adjustable seat. Plus, the steel toe-cage pedals keep the user’s feet in place as they exercise.

With no LED screen, the only way that users can add to their routine is by placing their device in the attached holder. The primary purpose of this brand was to develop a bike with resistance training, which they accomplished at the cost of $449.

YOSUDA Bike

The YOSUDA Bike allows users to keep tabs on their workout with their iPad using a mount, paired with a comfortable cushion to sit on and several resistance levels. While these resistance levels aren’t nearly as expansive as other models on the list, it offers outstanding value for a low price.

Users who purchase this bike will get more than they typically expect from the low price tag. It offers a non-slip handlebar, a 4-way padded seat, and multiple resistance options. With the LCD monitor, users can keep track of their time, distance, calories, and other details that typically aren’t recorded with a budget-friendly bike.

The total cost of the YOSUDA Bike is $299.

PooBoo Indoor Cycling Bike

The PooBoo Indoor Cycling Bike has such incredible style and appearance that it has earned a place as one of the top sellers on Amazon for the last few months. It is one of the value options on this list, offering a fully adjustable design with a solid structure. Users can also keep track of their workout progress in real-time with the LCD. This device also provides users with an iPad mount.

The total cost of this bike is $289.

Carol AI Bike

The Carol AI Bike focuses on bringing users the cardio workout they need without spending hours in the gym. According to the claims on the website, consumers can spend less than 9 minutes on the bike while getting the same benefits as taking a 45-minute run. The AI-powered workout is developed by a company in the UK, based on a REHIT workout philosophy. This bike is ideal for individuals that don’t have much time to work out but want to stay healthy.

The total cost of this bike starts at $2,395.

Horizon Fitness

Horizon Fitness provides users with a way to get a bike that fits their budget, offering three different models. However, despite the various values, they all still have certain mutual features perfect for any customer. For instance, all Horizon Fitness bikes are compatible with the StudioCycles app, which offers different workouts that users can pair with the bike. The bikes also have Bluetooth-compatible speakers with tablet holders to connect with the app without holding onto any device.

The bike categories offered at Horizon Fitness include:

Indoor cycles, which include the GR3 Indoor Cycle and IC7.9 Indoor Cycle

Recumbent exercise bikes, which have Comfort R and Recumbent Bike

Upright exercise bikes, which have the Comfort U Upright and Bike

Users can choose handlebars and saddles paired with aluminum flywheels and resistance controls smoothly gliding between intervals. The price of these bikes starts at $499.

Stryde

Stryde lets users get involved with intense and immersive workouts for cardio and strength training (accessible through the corresponding app). Like other brands, this company offers a high-performance bike that allows users to work out for weight loss.

The exercise bike from Stryde is a flagship model, and it gives the user a 14-day trial for the app that has hundreds of different routines for the user. The company has been compared to Peloton for its wellness opportunities, but it doesn’t come at a high cost. Instead, users can get this bike for $1,495.

MYX Fitness II Plus

The MYX Fitness II Plus has a few features that most models don’t provide, like a built-in camera and a touchscreen. It also has an exceedingly high weight limit of up to 350 lbs. It can be adjusted to fit someone up to 6’8″. There’s 165mm of the distance between the pedals, which have clip-in shoe support, to reduce the stress on the knees. Though the industry standard for stationary bike pedals is 14.3mm, these pedals are slightly broader at 18mm.

Users that purchase this bike should download the model app to get the most from it, corresponding with the on-demand workouts. The total cost of this bike is $1,599.

Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle

The Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle comes with a bundle that is one of the most popular options on Amazon right now. Rather than just getting an exercise bike to ride, users can improve their workout with tools, dumbbells, and other accessories that are sold as an entire package. Users also get stretch pads, a floor mat, a gel seat cover, a media tray, an assembly and maintenance kit, a dumbbell holder, and the M Connect display.

The frame of this bike is a lot like a road bike, and users can adjust the seat and handlebars to meet their particular height. Users can connect with their favorite fitness apps when purchasing this bike for $1,895.

Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike

The Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike has the sturdiest frame of all of the value exercise bikes on this list. It offers a tablet holder and an LCD monitor, ensuring that users can read their favorite digital books or listen to music as they track their progress. The 4-way adjustable seat allows users to acclimate an inseam of 28-39 inches, giving the user a better grip with the non-slip handlebar.

Individuals who want to use their fitness apps with a bike will likely get what they need from the Cyclace model, which is available for $329.

ProForm Studio Bike Pro

The ProForm Studio Bike Pro lets users stream iFIT workouts on-demand with the 22-inch touchscreen. Up to 5 users can be logged on the app, allowing users to record the progress of multiple people at the same time. This option is perfect for roommates, or other family members focused on fitness.

These exercise bites have 24 resistance levels with a 250-lb. weight capacity. It also comes with a 10-year warranty, all for $1,299.

How We Ranked the Top Indoor Cycling Bikes of 2024

No matter what exercise bike is advertised, they all claim to provide the user with a good workout. Here are the criteria used to separate the best products from the rest of the options on the market.

Sturdiness

Every bike needs to be sturdy enough to withstand the workout. Cheap models barely hold up against a bit of exercise, especially when the user is overweight. The models preferred on this list had to be sturdy for many body types.

Quietness

A loud bike can make listening to music during a workout into its kind of challenge. Noisy models can squeak and grind, making every other noise impossible to hear. While complete silence wasn’t necessary, this list preferred a more subtle noise.

Ease of Use

With so many different features offered nowadays, some companies forget that the entire reason that consumers get these bikes is to work out easier. Some of these models provide toe cages or clips to help users keep their feet in one position while pedaling. Others have extensive instructions before the user is even able to get on. The main priority with this guide was making sure that users could get a workout in right away.

Seat Comfort Rideability

No one wants to spend each workout on a bike that isn’t comfortable. The seat’s comfort was necessary to be ranked on this list, helping users get the training they hoped for.

Ease of Installation

With some companies, buyers get the complete setup of their new exercise bike. Other brands provided instructions to put their bikes together, which could take hours. Regardless of the option offered, the process had to be easy to be on this list.

Warranty Period

Warranties are a way that companies show how consistently reliable their products are for years to come. The majority of these brands provide a warranty that lasts for at least two years.

Adjustability

Everyone can exercise to get in shape, and these exercise bikes should make that process easier. Unfortunately, cheap models often only provide enough support for individuals already at a healthy BMI to use them. Bikes that allow for a broader range of heights and weights were preferred.

Price & Value

Whether a shopper wants to spend a couple of hundred dollars on their bike or a few thousand, it needs to provide enough value to warrant the cost. The total cost of the bike wasn’t a dealbreaker for this list, but each company needed to offer enough benefits to fulfill the price tag.

Smoothness

The smooth sensation of each movement on a bike makes it easier to get through any routine. Unfortunately, cheap models that don’t prioritize this smoothness are challenging to ride, deterring customers from jumping back on the next day.

Customer Reviews

There is no better perspective than a customer’s experience to show precisely how a bike can benefit users. Many products managed to secure a spot on the list because their customers were confident in their offered products.

Manufacturer Reputation

This guide wanted manufacturers that are known for high-quality work. While the amount of time they’ve spent in the market played a minor role, it was not the only factor considered in their reputation.

Top 20 Benefits of an Exercise Bike

There are many benefits associated with using a bike for exercise. Check out some of the ways that might benefit anyone below.

Exercise at Home on Demand

Anyone who wants to get in shape wants to know that they have access to their equipment at a moment’s notice. With a gym membership, the individual has to bring along all their gym clothes and get a shower before heading home. Having a bike at home lets users jump on when their workout drive strikes.

Fit Into a Busy Lifestyle

Everyone is busy nowadays, and the hours at a gym don’t correspond with everyone’s schedule. Users can get their work out whenever they have a moment with a bike at home, regardless of what else they have on their plate.

Get More Cardio Exercise

According to the American Heart Association, the average adult needs at least 2.5 hours of cardiovascular exercise every week. Keeping a stationary bike at your home can make it easier to get that workout.

Lose Weight

The top reason consumers keep a stationary bike in their homes is to lose weight and stay fit. According to many studies, participating in a cycling program can burn body fat, even if they don’t change any part of their food. With a 12-week commitment to cycling, up to 4.3% in fat mass could be lost while eating the same diet.

Recover from Knee Injuries

Knee injuries can be challenging to overcome when daily life depends on movement. Using a treadmill or even walking can be hard on these joints, but an exercise bike takes off the pressure. Plus, it allows users to work their calves, core, glutes, and other areas of the body.

Low Impact Exercise

Even though most people like to push themselves in the gym, no one should be at the epitome of discomfort for the sake of dropping a few pounds. Bikes put less pressure on the body while working out, even though they still provide the user with a valuable opportunity for exercise.

Safe

Most people can safely use stationary bikes to get exercise. They help users avoid excessive traffic on public roads, as well as the dangers of potholes and pedestrians.

Climate-Controlled Workouts

Getting a workout with a regular bike can be a lot of fun, but weather conditions can prevent users from getting to take the ride that they want. A stationary bike doesn’t have these restrictions, so users choose precisely how cold or hot they want to be during the ride.

Easy to Use

Newcomers and experienced riders alike enjoy the ease of riding a bike. It works for people who are just embarking on their weight loss journey, but it also works for beginners.

Surprisingly Affordable

A workout bike can work for anyone’s budget. There are models of all price ranges, allowing anyone to find something that works for them.

Strengthens Legs and Lower Muscles

Cycling keeps the arms and legs in constant motion. Considering that the legs have the most significant muscle in the body, keeping them strong and healthy is crucial. Toning the legs sets a foundation for exercise for the rest of the body.

Burn Body Fat

Exercise is easily achieved by burning extra fat along the stomach, thighs, hips, and buttocks, especially with a stationary bike. Getting this physical activity in will increase the strength of the user’s muscles, which inherently causes the body to burn more calories and fat.

Build Endurance

Exercise bikes help all users to improve their respiration because they are a cardio workout. Muscles become acclimated to less oxygen during exercise, allowing the muscles to perform better. These bikes are incredibly beneficial to users’ health with greater endurance and lung capacity. Some doctors even use them to help individuals with asthma, COPD, and lung disease.

Customized Workouts for Any Preferences

Exercise bikes often allow users to get a workout that changes their preferences. Most machines come with high-intensity programs available and long and slow routines.

On-Demand Classes with Free and Paid Subscriptions

With most exercise bikes, users have to pay a subscription fee to get on-demand classes, though others are compatible with various apps. These options make it easier to access a new routine, changing it to whatever the user is in the mood to do.

Community Support

Community support connects users with other participants in the programs. Knowing that other people are also working to achieve their goals creates a sense of fellowship, especially during live fitness classes. In a world where social distancing still is enforced in some areas, having a way to communicate makes everything seem a little more normal.

Burn Lots of Calories

When engaging in a routine on a stationary bike, users could burn up to 1,000 calories in a single hour. A bike can be pretty helpful since research shows that a calorie deficit is needed to lose weight.

Nobody is Watching You

Having a bike at home means that no one else is around (apart from family members). Users that may be shy about their physique don’t have to be embarrassed around people who have more experience at the gym. They also don’t have to worry about the sweat and exhaustion they might go through.

Increase Mental Toughness

There’s nothing that takes quite the same amount of discipline as sticking to a workout routine. Having a bike right in the house leaves users with no excuses.

Boost Your Mood

Every workout routine helps increase the user’s mood, thanks to the triggered endorphins that release. It also reduces cortisol levels, which helps people with depression, anxiety, and stress.

Types of Exercise Bikes

Before choosing an exercise bike, it is crucial to know their differences. There are three main types of stationary bikes to consider.

Upright Bikes

When they imagine an exercise bike for their home, most people think about upright bikes. This bike has a wide and padded seat with an upright handlebar. Often, these models are more vertical, and users have to stay seated when they ride. Most of these bikes provide a magnetic resistance system and digitally display essential details about the workout.

Recumbent Bikes

Instead of positioning the body vertically, recumbent bikes put the user in a reclined position, which helps beat lower back pain as they get more support for their entire body. Instead of pedaling directly beneath the body, this type of bike positions the pedals in front of the body.

Spin Bikes

Spin bikes are the models that most users find in their spin classes at the gym. They are designed to keep the user standing through their routine, though sitting is still possible. The handlebars are set slightly lower, forcing the user to lean forward at a greater angle than an upright bike.

Tips for Proper Posture on Exercise Bikes

Maintaining the proper posture on an exercise bike can be difficult, but there are ways to be comfortable.

Keep the spine straight and avoid slumping. With this alignment, keep the shoulders relaxed as well.

Maintain bent elbows while riding, positioning them close to the body.

Don’t lean on the handlebars. The extra weight can be hard on the wrists, putting a lot of straight on these muscles.

Keep feet flat while on the pedals, and don’t point the toes. Pointed toes cause more pressure on the knees, so users should perform every pedal stroke with the ball of the foot pushing through.

To keep oxygen and blood flow balanced, the user needs to keep their heat up, allowing it to line up with the neck and spine.

To stay comfortable, stay on the broadest part of the seat. Most bikes make it easy to find the best position for the user’s height and weight.

FAQs About Exercise Bikes

Q: What are exercise bikes?

A: An exercise bike is a piece of stationary equipment that helps users get in better shape, focusing on their lower body. They require the same effort as a regular bike.

Q: What muscles does an exercise bike work?

A: The main area that this machine works is the lower body.

Q: How long should users ride an exercise bike?

A: Most users ride for at least 15 minutes but no more than an hour when they work out. The total time depends on many factors, like the intensity of the workout and the user’s experience level.

Q: What are the benefits of an exercise bike?

A: Primarily, consumers ride exercise bikes to get in shape. Keeping one in the home makes exercise more accessible.

Q: How can users lose weight on an exercise bike?

A: Weight loss is achieved by establishing a calorie deficit. Burning more calories with exercise is one way to do so, which an exercise bike can help with.

Q: Do users need an exercise bike mat?

A: Yes. A mat below the exercise bike will protect the user’s floors from damage when the cycle is used.

Q: Are exercise bikes safe?

A: For the most part, yes. They are much safer than using a machine like a treadmill or elliptical because they put the joints through less strain. They are also safer than riding a bike outdoors because they are stable and do not put the user alongside traffic. Users who currently take medication or have a medical condition might want to speak with their doctor before adding an exercise bike to their routine.

Q: What are the types of exercise bikes?

A: Users can purchase three main exercise bikes: upright cycles, recumbent bikes, and spin bikes. There are also some models on the market today that combine two or more of these types of bikes, allowing users to customize their experience and get the best support possible.

Q: What are the types of tension systems on exercise bikes?

A: The three main types of tension systems are open-air flywheels, mechanical resistance, and magnetic resistance. With the magnetic resistance tension system, most high-end bikes maintain better resistance and cause less noise. However, both mechanical resistance and open-air flywheel bikes can benefit the user.

Q: Should users buy a chain drive or belt drive exercise bike?

A: It entirely depends on the personal preference of the user. A chain drive exercise bike is built to last and withstand more use, but they tend to be noisier. While flywheels will keep turning when the cycle is in motion with a chain drive, belt drive systems require regular replacement after it has been used enough.

Q: Are heavier flywheels better?

A: The purpose of the flywheel is to allow the user to build momentum, and they range from 8 to 44 lbs. Heavier flywheels give users a similar feel to riding a road bike, but some prefer to avoid the realistic experience.

Q: What type of maintenance does my exercise bike need?

A: The good thing about an exercise bike is that it doesn’t require much upkeep beyond oiling the chain drive or replacing a belt drive. This maintenance isn’t pricy at all. Also, to prevent odors and maintain cleanliness, always wipe off the sweat from the machine after a workout.

Q: What’s the difference between an upright and a spin bike?

A: Spin bikes are notoriously narrower and less comfortable in the seat. Upright bikes have many customized workout programs that users can use while displaying important health data (like heart rate) in real-time. They also have fixed resistance levels and are used mainly for seated workouts. With a spin bike, users get a model more like a road bike with multi-grip handlebars and a racing saddle. They are designed for either sitting or standing, though they are primarily marketed towards users that participate in HIIT workouts and indoor cycling programs.

Q: Is a display necessary for an indoor bike?

A: No. More and more models are starting to be developed without a display. In their place is usually a holder for a tablet or phone, allowing users to get any fitness app loaded up to run through different routines. By eliminating the display, companies can lower the price of their models.

Q: What’s the quietest exercise bike?

A: If the exercise bike uses magnetic resistance technology, it will be relatively quiet to use. To determine exactly how much noise an exercise bike makes, check if the manufacturer has included their decibel information on the packaging or in the manual.

Q: What’s the best exercise bike for seniors?

A: Recumbent exercise bikes are helpful for most seniors because they don’t put as much strain or pressure on the back muscles. Instead, they sit in a reclined position, allowing them to get a good workout without soreness.

Q: Are fully assembled exercise bikes available?

A: Yes. Users often choose between an unassembled or assembled model, especially when shopping on Amazon (which charges an additional $89 for the assembled version).

Q: Are exercise bikes hard to assemble?

A: It depends on the particular model. Some exercise bikes take about 30 minutes to be ready to use, while others take 2 hours or more.

Q: Can the seat be switched out on an exercise bike?

A: With the amount of time that an individual ends up spending on an exercise bike, comfort is essential. While most companies do not have alternatives to their seats, some manufacturers allow customers to choose their preferred seats. If an option is not available, gel seat covers can be a lifesaver.

Q: What exercise bikes do gyms use?

A: Commercial gyms tend to go with brands that consumers recognize, like Schwinn, Life Fitness, Keiser, and BodyCraft. These models are not budget-friendly for the everyday user, but their durability and low maintenance are worth the price tag too big gyms.

Q: Does weight limit matter for exercise bikes?

A: Yes. Surpassing the allowable weight can damage the bike or the user.

Q: How do I make exercise bike workouts more exciting?

A: Exercise is always made more fun with entertainment. Set up the exercise bike before a TV to pass the time or put on some headphones with a good playlist or podcast. Users that want to be more involved with their workout can download a compatible fitness app to follow along with a class.

Q: What are the best exercise bikes?

A: Some of the most reputable and successful exercise bike brands include Peloton, NordicTrack, Schwinn, and Rogue Fitness.

Q: Can a stationary bike help users to lose belly fat?

A: Yes. This type of machine is beneficial for anyone who wants to make their stomach a little smaller, even with just three sessions a week and no dieting whatsoever.

Q: Do users need special shoes to lock into the exercise bike?

A: Some models require cycling shoes, but most exercise bikes are made to work perfectly with running shoes or sneakers.

The Top Indoor Cycling Bikes of 2024 Final Thoughts

With the proper care and posture during use, an exercise bike can be beneficial to individuals who want to lose weight, build up their strength, and avoid pressure on their joints. Having one at home ensures that users have easy access to an effective workout, creating a daily exercise habit. Any bike listed above can be a good match for users, depending on what they want to get out of their routine.