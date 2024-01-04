Top 10 Best Menopause Probiotics for Women (2024)

Menopause is a transitional phase in a woman’s life that brings many hormonal fluctuations and changes to the microbiome. This, of course, can lead to issues with both vaginal and gut health, leading to various challenges and discomforts. Fortunately, there is growing evidence to suggest that probiotics, beneficial bacteria that support digestive health, can alleviate symptoms and improve the overall well-being of menopausal women.

Understanding the Link Between Gut Health and Menopause

The gut plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health, and the hormonal balance changes during menopause can have a massive impact on the gut microbiome. During menopause, these hormonal changes that significantly reduce estrogen levels can alter the gut microbiota composition. This shift in hormonal balance can wreak havoc on various aspects of health, including everything from digestion and immune function to metabolism. As a result, prioritizing gut health during menopause is essential for overall well-being.

Also, if you don’t want to read the entire article, there is an outright winner regarding probiotic supplements for menopausal women. That is EstroCare. They have the right amount of the best probiotics for menopause and more than a dozen fully dosed ingredients that have all been shown to reduce menopausal symptoms. We’ll go into more detail further down the article, but nothing comes remotely close to how comprehensive their formula is. Even their closest competitors contain less than half of the effective ingredients, cost the same or more, and don’t offer a money-back guarantee, so you can see pretty clearly why we marked them as the winner.

The Benefits of Probiotics for Menopause

Probiotics offer a range of benefits, specifically for women going through menopause. They can help balance the vaginal microbiome, reducing the risk of infections such as bacterial vaginosis. Additionally, probiotics can restore gut bacteria after antibiotics, prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and support overall digestive health. Let’s look at some specific areas of menopause that probiotic supplements can help. And what other ingredients could be just as effective, if not more effective? And yes, most of these are in EstroCare, as we mentioned earlier. They are in some other supplements, but not all in one place. And we’ve reviewed 100s of menopause supplements at this point.

Relieving Hot Flashes and Night Sweats

Hot flashes and night sweats are pretty much the most common and potentially the most disruptive symptoms of menopause. These sudden bursts of heat, often accompanied by excessive sweating, are uncomfortable and regularly disrupt sleep patterns.

Emerging research suggests that probiotics may relieve hot flashes and night sweats. A 2017 study involving women experiencing menopausal symptoms found that consuming probiotics, along with supplements such as red clover and black cohosh, resulted in a reduction in vasomotor symptoms. Red clover is a legume that contains isoflavones, compounds that act similarly to estrogen in the body.

While the effectiveness of red clover supplementation remains a bit mixed, combining it with probiotics may offer a synergistic effect in reducing vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes). This approach provides a natural alternative for women seeking relief from hot flashes and night sweats without resorting to hormone replacement therapy. A few other ingredients have shown promise for hot flashes, such as Siberian rhubarb and some vitamins and minerals.

Supporting Vaginal Health

The decline in estrogen levels during menopause can lead to changes in the vaginal environment, including a decrease in beneficial bacteria and an increase in harmful bacteria. This shift in the vaginal microbiome can result in vaginal dryness, irritation, and an increased risk of infections.

Probiotics, especially those containing Lactobacillus strains, can help restore and maintain a healthy vaginal pH balance. Lactobacillus bacteria produce lactic acid, which helps maintain an acidic environment in the vagina, inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria. This also seems to reduce vaginal atrophy (the thinning of the vaginal walls, which can lead to sex becoming painful).

Research suggests that probiotics, either alone or in combination with antimicrobial medications, may help prevent vaginal infections and alleviate symptoms such as changes in vaginal discharge and unusual odor. By promoting a healthy vaginal microbiome, probiotics can provide relief and support vaginal health during menopause.

Promoting Bone Health

Estrogen production decline during menopause can lead to bone density loss, increasing osteoporosis and fracture risk. While diet and lifestyle modifications are crucial in maintaining bone health, emerging research suggests that probiotics may contribute to bone health during menopause.

A 2021 review of studies found that incorporating probiotics into the diet may help increase bone mineral density in postmenopausal women, particularly in the lumbar spine. Probiotics may indirectly support bone health by modulating the gut microbiota and reducing inflammation.

While probiotics should not replace other interventions, such as calcium and vitamin D supplementation, they may offer a complementary approach to maintaining bone health during menopause. DHEA has also been shown to have a noticeable impact in preventing osteoporosis.

Supporting Weight Management

Weight gain and changes in body composition are expected during menopause, primarily due to hormonal fluctuations and metabolic changes. Probiotics offer a potential solution by influencing the gut microbiota and promoting a healthy weight.

Certain strains of probiotics, such as Lactobacillus gasseri, have been found to support weight loss and reduce abdominal fat accumulation. In one study involving rodents, using Lactobacillus gasseri resulted in weight loss.

Additionally, probiotics may improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and promote the production of short-chain fatty acids, all of which can contribute to weight management. While more research is needed to fully understand the role of probiotics in weight management during menopause, they offer a natural and holistic approach to supporting a healthy weight.

The Best Probiotics for Menopause

Now that we understand the benefits of probiotics for menopause, let’s explore some of the best probiotics specifically tailored to support women during this transformative phase. These probiotics have been selected based on their quality, efficacy, and the specific needs of menopausal women.

EstroCare – The Best Probiotic for Menopause

Mindbodygreen Probiotic+

Bio Schwartz Menopause Support Probiotics for Women

Funermy Menopause Probiotics for Women

HUM Fan Club – Menopause Probiotic Supplement with Siberian Rhubarb for Women

Better Body Co. Original Provitalize

Rainbow Nutrients Hormone Balance + Probiotics for Women (3450mg)

Nouri Menopause Health Probiotic

MENOLABS MenoFit

MENOLABS – MenoGlow

EstroCare – The Best Probiotic for Menopause

EstroCare is hands down the best menopause probiotic. Yes, it does contain all of the probiotic supplements you need to maintain vaginal health during menopause. Still, it also contains various ingredients designed to help fight other menopause symptoms. It has ingredients to cover everything from hot flashes and sleep issues to protecting your long-term bone health, mood swings, and even the vitamins and minerals that women have a more challenging time absorbing at this time due to hormonal changes, such as calcium, zinc, and B vitamins. It is the one-stop shop for menopausal symptoms.

Regarding the probiotic strains, EstroCare contains Lactobacillus gasseri and Bifidobacterium animalis, the two most well-backed for menopause. That’s because these are the two bacteria that protect you from vaginal infections and vaginal dryness and atrophy. They’re also the ones that women produce less of during menopause. They live in the gut, too, so they can also help combat menopause bloating.

And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve even included maca, which has been shown to help women deal with any decreases in ahem drive. It means there’s something extra if it’s not just your mood dipped. They’ve also got ingredients to help combat menopause weight gain with things like 5htp (which helps regulate mood and cravings and improves sleep). Honestly, there isn’t a better product on the market for menopause. All of their 20+ ingredients are correctly dosed in line with the studies, they use the correct probiotic strains, they cover all elements of menopause, and they even offer a money-back guarantee if their supplements fail to reduce menopausal symptoms.

Mindbodygreen Probiotic+

Mindbodygreen Probiotic+ is another excellent option for women experiencing menopause. This supplement combines 15 probiotic strains with prebiotic fiber to enhance gut health. By supporting a healthy gut microbiome, Mindbodygreen Probiotic+ can help alleviate uncomfortable symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings.

Bio Schwartz Menopause Support Probiotics for Women

Bio Schwartz Menopause Support Probiotics for Women is specially formulated to support digestive and vaginal health during menopause. These probiotics contain high-quality ingredients and are free from fillers, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. By caring for your body from the inside out, Bio Schwartz Menopause Support Probiotics can help you feel more comfortable and confident during this critical life transition.

Funermy Menopause Probiotics for Women

Funermy Menopause Probiotics for Women offers a natural way to manage menopause symptoms. These probiotics support a healthy gut microbiome, which can help regulate hormone levels and support overall wellness. Whether you’re just starting to experience menopause symptoms or looking for a natural solution to manage this stage of life, Funermy Menopause Probiotics for Women may be a helpful addition to your health and wellness routine.

HUM Fan Club – Menopause Probiotic Supplement with Siberian Rhubarb for Women

HUM Fan Club offers a menopause probiotic supplement specifically designed to address the challenges of menopause. This supplement is made with Siberian rhubarb and provides a natural and effective solution to hot flashes, mood swings, and disrupted sleep patterns. Taking HUM Fan Club can support your health and well-being during this critical transition.

Better Body Co. Original Provitalize

Better Body Co. Original Provitalize is an innovative probiotic blend that can provide maximum support and relief during menopause. This original formula is intended to help women deal with hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, and weight gain. Packed with unique ingredients, such as Lactobacillus fermentum ME-3, Provitalize promotes healthy digestion, boosts immunity, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Rainbow Nutrients Hormone Balance + Probiotics for Women (3450mg)

Maintaining hormonal balance during menopause is essential for overall well-being. Rainbow Nutrients Hormone Balance + Probiotics for Women is a unique blend of probiotics formulated to support hormonal balance. With 3450mg of powerful ingredients, this supplement provides targeted support for women going through the menopause transition. By incorporating Rainbow Nutrients Hormone Balance + Probiotics into your daily routine, you can support your body’s natural ability to manage hormonal changes and improve overall health and well-being.

Nouri Menopause Health Probiotic

Nouri Menopause Health Probiotic is specifically designed to support women during menopause. With a blend of high-quality, clinically studied strains, this probiotic aims to support hormone balance, immune function, and overall wellness. If you’re looking for a natural way to manage your menopause symptoms, probiotics are worth a try – and Nouri is a great place to start.

MENOLABS MenoFit

MenoFit from MENOLABS is a nutritional supplement designed to support the unique needs of women during menopause. Specially formulated with probiotics for menopause, MenoFit helps rebalance the gut microbiome and ease digestive discomfort often experienced during this phase. By incorporating MenoFit into your daily routine, you can potentially alleviate bloating, constipation, and other digestive issues related to menopause. Choose MenoFit for better digestive health during menopause.

MENOLABS – MenoGlow

MenoGlow, produced by MENOLABS, is a probiotic specifically designed to support women during menopause. MenoGlow supports mood, gut, and bone health with a probiotic blend and other vital ingredients. By taking MenoGlow, you can promote a healthy microbiome, reduce hot flashes, and improve sleep quality. Women looking for a natural way to manage their menopause symptoms may find MenoGlow to be a helpful addition to their routine.

Choosing the Right Probiotic for Menopause

When selecting a probiotic for menopause, several factors should be considered. Here are some key considerations to keep in mind:

Strain Selection

A probiotic’s efficacy highly depends on the specific strains it contains. Different strains have varying effects on the body, so it’s essential to choose a probiotic that includes strains known to support menopausal symptoms. Look for strains such as Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Bifidobacterium animalis.

CFU Count

CFU, or colony-forming units, refers to the number of viable bacteria in a probiotic supplement. A higher CFU count indicates a greater concentration of beneficial bacteria. Look for a probiotic with at least 100 million to 1 billion CFUs per serving to ensure an adequate daily dose.

Storage Requirements

Probiotics can be either shelf-stable or require refrigeration. Consider your lifestyle and preferences when choosing between the two. Shelf-stable probiotics are convenient for travel and on-the-go use, while refrigerated probiotics may offer greater potency and stability.

Third-Party Testing

To ensure the quality and safety of a probiotic supplement, look for products that have undergone third-party testing by reputable organizations. Independent testing verifies the product’s purity, potency, and quality, providing reassurance and peace of mind.

Dietary Restrictions and Allergies

Consider certified gluten-free or vegan probiotics for specific dietary restrictions or allergies. These options cater to various dietary needs and preferences, ensuring everyone can find a suitable probiotic for menopause.

Remember, probiotics are not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best probiotic for your specific needs and health concerns. They can provide personalized recommendations based on your circumstances and help you navigate the vast array of available probiotic options.

The Best Probiotics for Menopause Conclusion

It’s EstroCare if you’re looking at a generic and the cheapest way to protect your vaginal, oral, and gut microbiota, then you should opt for a simple Lactobacillus gasseri and Bifidobacterium animalis probiotic; you can find decent ones for around $30. But, considering you get so much more from EstroCare for $20 a month, we’d generally recommend that instead.