REVITACELL Reviews – Should You Buy Awakened Alchemy NMN Pills or Not?

Do you worry about the aging process? Do you feel things are gradually starting to change, for better or worse? By the age of 25, our body gradually undergoes physiological changes. Specifically, the body slowly accepts that it cannot produce certain components at the same volume and pace as it once did. As a result, our cells take a significant hit, eventually translating into physical and mental changes. What if there was a way to significantly lower your cellular age up to 8 years? Would you be interested? This approach is considered the healthiest possible way to age without feeling as though things are falling apart. Let’s get right to business. Here is a comprehensive review of REVITACELL.

What is REVITACELL?

REVITACELL is a dietary supplement intended for healthy aging. It contains a series of natural ingredients that could potentially boost NAD+, lengthening and protecting telomeres, improving mitochondrial health and function, and reducing or inhibiting the damaging effects of oxidative damage and inflammation. Put differently, this formula targets critical areas of cellular health that have been demonstrated to positively change how the body ages, ultimately allowing individuals to live a youthful and longer life.

Having reviewed several dietary supplements with similar goals, our editorial team felt REVITACELL was the only one that could work on a cellular level. To appreciate what the Awakened Alchemy® team managed to achieve, it is imperative to understand their alchemy.

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How does REVITACELL work?

As mentioned, REVITACELL aims to improve four areas contributing to cellular function. Below is a summary of what each one is, their importance, and the effect that they have on healthy aging:

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+)

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is a coenzyme involved in energy metabolism and ensuring proper cellular functioning, writes one source. With age, NAD+ levels deplete, which impairs mitochondrial functioning, among other things, and accelerates aging. This source references an integrative neurologist who noted that healthy NAD+ levels are crucial because they help the body respond to stress and protect cells from environmental toxins, pro-inflammatory foods, trauma, and medication use.

Ensuring these levels are up to par also means “improved memory, resistance to weight gain, longer life span […] support metabolism and weight management […] exercise capacity [and] improve mitochondrial function.” These benefits, namely, stem from the role that NAD+ plays in repairing DNA and resisting neuronal stress. So, what lifestyle changes can be implemented to improve NAD+ levels? Calorie restriction and fasting (which activates SIRT1), supplements with nicotinamide riboside (NR), avoiding excess exposure to UV rays, eating whole-food meals, and regular exercise.

Mitochondria

Mitochondria are organelles critical for cell function, cell death, and generating energy currency within cells. These tiny organelles have two membranes, each serving a unique purpose. Besides energy production, which only accounts for roughly 3% of its tasks, others include storing calcium (necessary for muscle function, fertilization, and blood clotting), heat production (essential for maintaining brown or good fat), and protecting against DNA damage. That said, as we age, the risk of mitochondrial dysfunction increases.

The theory regarding the link between mitochondrial dysfunction and aging involves free radical molecules. As per another source, these harmful invaders have been proven to attack the structure of our cell membranes. In so doing, waste products that interfere with DNA and RNA production, protein synthesis, and other critical cellular enzymes are produced. Some steps that can be taken to protect and increase the mitochondria include rising levels of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and coenzyme pyrroloquinoline (PQQ), respectively.

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Telomeres

To understand what telomeres are, we need to understand the structure of our DNA. DNA is located within the nuclei of cells, specifically within chromosomes—each of these bundled structures stores genetic information (or genes). As cells divide, these chromosomes are replicated to complete a set of chromosomes. Here’s where telomeres come into play, as they are the stretches of DNA meant to protect against damage and maintain a respectable distance between other chromosomes.

When chromosomes replicate, DNA strands shorten a little at a time, meaning telomeres experience the same consequence. Unfortunately, as telomeres undergo length-shortening, there is an acceleration in the aging process and the development of diseases. Some studies have established a link between shortened telomeres and a high risk of death from heart attacks and infectious diseases.

Another contributing factor to the shortening process is oxidative stress when oxidative damage peaks. At this very moment, all people need to know is there are lifestyle changes that can help lengthen telomeres. These include following a healthy diet, consistently exercising, and managing stress.

Oxidative Damage & Inflammation

Once again, to understand one concept, we need to understand another. So, oxidative stress is when there is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body. When this persists, or, as mentioned previously, is “overwhelming,” we have a phenomenon called oxidative damage. Stated differently, the body can not keep up with how many free radicals are produced in relation to antioxidants, becoming more and more inflamed. Naturally, this results in damaged cells, proteins, and DNA, ultimately leading to chronic illnesses.

Considering everything, what people can do to limit the risks of inflammation is avoid rancid vegetable oils and take omega-3 fatty acids instead, increase antioxidant intake, quit smoking cigarettes, reduce their use of plastic, maintain healthy sleep, reduce exposure to environmental toxins, ensure regular exercise, and treat infections.

To summarize, proper cellular functioning as we age depends on external and internal factors. While external factors include ensuring healthy dietary choices, exercise regularity, and healthy lifestyle choices, internal factors include boosting NAD+ and mitochondrial function, lengthening telomeres, and easing chronic inflammation. REVITACELL improves the internal side of things. With the foundation out of the way, it’s time to tap into the key ingredients responsible for healthy aging.

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What’s inside each REVITACELL serving?

Each REVITACELL serving (i.e., two capsules) contains:

Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) – 250 mg

NMN is a naturally occurring nucleotide that is converted to NAD in the body, which, as emphasized earlier, keeps cells running smoothly by improving energy metabolism, DNA reparation, gene expression, and cellular responses. Aside from NMN, NR is also ingested for healthy aging because it gets converted into NMN, which is then converted into NAD. Either way, the result is increasing NAD levels.

Thus far, research has validated that the latter may enhance brain function (by regulating a specific protein that offers defense against oxidative stress and mitochondrial malfunction), lengthen life expectancy (by stimulating sirtuins), and boost muscular performance (by strengthening and endurance). A minimum of 250mg is deemed an effective dose, but the higher, the better (especially when it is taken alone).

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PrimaVie® – 250 mg

PrimaVie® is a patented version of purified Shilajit, described as a tar-like substance derived from the Himalayas. Current research attributes Shilajit’s rich source of fulvic acid and over 40 other minerals to several health benefits, including increased energy production, muscle building and recovery, increased skin elasticity, and improved bioavailability of CoQ10 (critical for adenosine triphosphate – ATP). Of the four areas needing improvement, this ingredient can potentially prevent mitochondrial dysfunction and protect against free radicals and cellular damage. Finally, the recommended dose is between 300 and 500 mg per day.

Kaneka QH® – 100 mg

Kaneka QH® is a patented version of CoQ10 deemed the only all-natural, yeast-fermented, and bio-identical kind. In terms of consumption, it has a high absorption rate, making it incredibly efficient for people over 40 affected by age-related consequences. A source that covered its mechanism explained that CoQ10 largely contributes to the production of ATP (i.e., cellular energy) and has been demonstrated to protect against free radical damage to DNA, lipids, and proteins. A small dose of Kaneka QH® is nearly twice as potent as the conventional form, making it superior.

Telos95® – 95 mg

Telos95® is a patented ingredient combining the beneficial effects of polyphenols derived from grapefruit and olive leaf extracts. This ingredient has been clinically proven to promote healthy anti-aging effects by lengthening telomeres. Some studies have shown that the healthy lengthening achieved by taking Telos95® can reduce cellular age by an average of 7.42 years in six months.

ErgoActive® – 50 mg

ErgoActive® is a patented version of an antioxidant source called ergothioneine. It is considered for healthy aging because of its ability to fight oxidative stress and cellular imbalance, which are key contributors to cellular damage. Another source that explored ErgoActive®’s use cases also noted that it has been “shown to preserve telomere length and reduce the rate of telomere shortening in human cells,” adding that the median lengthening rate was much higher under oxidative conditions. The shortening rate was much lower after just eight weeks.

Ordering REVITACELL

REVITACELL is available online from the official website. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, enough for one month. Each bottle costs $129 or $109.65 monthly with the subscribe & save program. There are also various purchasing options available on the Awakened Alchemy website, including the chance to bundle some of their other products and save.

All orders are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you aren’t happy with your results, please contact customer service to discuss the return policy or any additional questions you may have.

Email: refund@awakened-alchemy.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why choose Awakened Alchemy®?

A: Awaken Alchemy® is a liked brand for its use of high-quality ingredients, transparent labeling, manufacturing processes, third-party testing, and 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Q: Is REVITACELL safe?

A: REVITACELL appears to be safe to take, seeing as every ingredient has been clinically proven to have a positive effect on healthy aging. Moreover, the Awakened Alchemy® team respected the recommended doses, neither depriving users of the benefits nor causing harm by offering in excess.

Q: Who should avoid taking REVITACELL?

A: REVITACELL is only recommended for healthy adults. This means anyone pregnant, trying to get pregnant, is breastfeeding, or has any medical condition (e.g., psychiatric, or neurological disorders, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases, or cancer) should consult a healthcare professional before proceeding. For people concerned about side effects, this formula is free of soy, wheat, lactose, egg, starch, yeast, GMOs, preservatives, gluten, and artificial colors.

Q: At what age should people start taking REVITACELL?

A: The question of getting started is complicated since each person’s rate of aging is influenced by a mix of factors. That said, physiological changes supposedly begin in the mid-20s and steadily rise until around 40, at which point things only worsen. In this case, people can start at 25 or anywhere in their mid-to late-30s (the earlier, the better).

Q: What is the best way to take REVITACELL?

A: The recommended serving size is two REVITACELL capsules daily, with or without food.

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Q: Does REVITACELL need to be taken forever?

A: For healthy aging, REVITACELL is encouraged for long-term use. The creators compare taking REVITACELL to eating a healthy diet; once individuals decide not to continue, results might gradually return to the baseline. The rate at which this happens depends on genetics, diet, lifestyle choices, and environmental effects.

Q: Is it reasonable to consider a REVITACELL cycle?

A: No, REVITACELL should not be cycled.

Q: Does REVITACELL contain magnesium stearate?

A: No, REVITACELL does not contain magnesium stearate. Instead, the creators used Nu-FLOW®, an organic flow agent made from sterilized rice hulls.

Q: How long will it take to see results with REVITACELL?

A: Based on existing studies on the ingredients, REVITACELL might produce favorable results within the first four weeks to 6 months.

Q: What is the estimated arrival time on REVITACELL shipments?

A: An exact timeframe has not been provided at the time of writing; however, the norm is between 5 and 7 business days within the continental United States.

Q: Is REVITACELL protected by a money-back guarantee?

A: Yes, REVITACELL has been protected by a money-back guarantee of 60 days. If individuals see or feel nothing within the first 60 days of the purchase date, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. To get started, the team can be reached by:

Email: info@awakened-alchemy.com

info@awakened-alchemy.com Telephone: 1-833-2AWAKEN

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About Awakened Alchemy®

Awakened Alchemy® is a health and wellness company on a mission to develop the highest quality nutritional supplements to assist people in strengthening their minds and overall bodies. Enhancing the mind and body requires alchemy, or as put by the team, “a path of consciously directed personal evolution and self-transformation into an ever-improving version of [oneself].”

The Awakened Alchemy® team focused primarily on neurochemistry and neuroplasticity to further this path. The former strengthens and improves the brain, whereas the latter helps learn and rewire new thought patterns. Awakened Alchemy® wants consumers to understand that “small changes become seismic shifts,” whether for goals or health. To learn more about Awakened Alchemy®, visit the official website.

Concluding Remarks

From the analysis above, it should be clear that REVITACELL aims to revitalize cellular function for healthy aging. The Awakened Alchemy® team has masterfully checked off several boxes, making this supplement a potential option. First, they investigated the effect of aging on different aspects of cellular functioning. While a list can be conjured up with them all, they focused on the top four that have been shown to support healthy aging with the proper nutrients. These include boosting NAD+ and mitochondrial function, lengthening telomeres, and protecting the body from oxidative damage and inflammation.

Second, the selected ingredients have repeatedly been proven to target the four aspects above. Moreover, each component is available in adequate doses, which makes the most significant difference. Four of the five have been patented for purity, potency, stability, safety, and efficacy. Finally, this team has gone above and beyond to educate the masses. Each ingredient has been extensively covered in layman’s terms so anyone interested knows what they are signing up for.

In addition to education, transparency has been reflected in their labels, frequently asked questions, and blogs. Logically, people might question the pricing, as it is above market standards; however, considering the evidence suggesting results well before six months of use, value for money is undoubtedly reached.

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