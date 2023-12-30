Shark Tank CBD Gummies: Are They Legit or How to Avoid Scam Controversy?

CBD gummies are more popular than ever. Although some CBD gummies claim to have been featured on Shark Tank, no CBD gummies have ever been featured on the popular ABC program.

Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies are advertised as solutions to swelling, anxiety, pain, cognitive issues, and other health concerns. Today’s top CBD manufacturers claim to target all of these symptoms and more.

Although many people take CBD oils, CBD gummies, and other CBD products daily for health and wellness, no CBD gummy company has ever been featured on Shark Tank.

What are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are cannabis-derived supplements legal across the United States and in most countries worldwide.

Because CBD comes from hemp instead of marijuana, CBD gummies are legal and widely available. As long as the CBD gummies contain less than 0.3% THC, they can legally be bought and sold in most jurisdictions.

Today, CBD gummies are more popular than ever. Many people take CBD gummies daily as a way to conveniently get their daily dose of cannabidiol.

How Do CBD Gummies Work?

CBD gummies are a mixture of a candy-like substance (like gelatin) with flavors, colors, and hemp-derived CBD.

CBD is one of the hundreds of natural chemicals within the cannabis plant. These natural chemicals are called cannabinoids. THC is one of the best-known cannabinoids. It’s also the cannabinoid linked to psychoactive benefits: it’s the part of the cannabis plant that gets you high.

CBD, meanwhile, is believed to have benefits of its own – yet it has no psychoactive properties. It doesn’t get you high.

CBD gummies have been legal at a federal level since the United States passed the 2018 Farm Bill. According to that Farm Bill, any hemp-derived products are legal as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC. Today, all legal CBD gummies contain less than 0.3% THC. Some specifically contain 0.0% THC, removing the THC to avoid any potential complications.

What Are Shark Tank CBD Gummies?

Many CBD gummies advertise themselves online with claims of being featured on Shark Tank. However, no CBD gummy product has ever been featured on Shark Tank. If you see a CBD gummy company talking about being featured on Shark Tank, then you’re likely being scammed.

Most CBD gummy companies that claim to have been featured on Shark Tank use doctored images. You might see an image of two entrepreneurs, for example, with photoshopped CBD products in the background.

Often, these Shark Tank CBD gummy scams are paired with wild stories: the website might claim that every single Shark invested in the company, for example, in a record-breaking deal.

As of July 2022, ABC’s Shark Tank has not featured any CBD gummy company. If you see a company advertising its connection to Shark Tank, then you’re likely being scammed.

If and when a CBD gummy company does appear on Shark Tank, it will be big news for the cannabis space.

How the Shark Tank CBD Gummy Scam Works

Shark Tank CBD gummy scams follow a similar pattern. A company tricks you into thinking you’re buying some legitimate CBD gummies by convincing you of the gummies that appeared on Shark Tank. You buy the CBD gummies, only to realize they’re cheap gummies sold at twice the price of competing brands.

Here’s how the Shark Tank CBD gummy scam works on most websites:

Step 1) You read an advertorial or see an ad online talking about CBD gummies that have appeared on Shark Tank.

Step 2) The page dazzles you with information about the CBD company and its appearance on Shark Tank. The website might mention that the company received an offer from all Sharks for the first time in TV history. Or, you might read about how the company signed a record-breaking deal worth millions of dollars.

Step 3) As you scroll down the page, you see additional indicators that the CBD gummies are legitimate. You might see Facebook comments, glowing reviews from ‘verified purchasers’, and other signs you’re dealing with a legitimate CBD company.

Step 4) The website lists a special discount offer. The website might claim to have limited stock available, but they just happen to have enough CBD gummies for your purchase today.

Step 5) Impressed with all of these indicators of a quality CBD product, you buy the CBD gummies, believing they’re the fabled Shark Tank gummies. In reality, you’ve just paid a premium for overpriced, under-dosed CBD gummies.

Why Shark Tank CBD Gummies Are a Scam

Shark Tank CBD gummies are often a scam. You might be getting an inferior product advertised in an unscrupulous way. Or, you might be getting gummies with no CBD. In some cases, Shark Tank CBD gummies even contain undisclosed dosages of THC and other compounds.

Some of the reasons Shark Tank CBD gummies are a scam include:

Overpriced CBD Product: You can buy CBD gummies for anywhere from $5 to $100, depending on the brand, the quality, and other indicators. When you buy Shark Tank CBD products online, you’re likely paying a premium price tag (because you believe the gummies have been featured on Shark Tank) for an inferior product.

Low CBD Dosages: The best CBD gummies have transparent dosages. Most CBD gummies have dosages ranging from 2.5mg to 25mg per gummy. Depending on your budget and desired CBD dosage, you can choose the gummies that are right for you. If a CBD gummy company is lying about being featured on Shark Tank, then they’re likely lying about the dosage as well.

Undisclosed Ingredients (Like THC): Some CBD gummies contain undisclosed ingredients to trick you into thinking the gummies are working. If a CBD gummy company lied to you about being featured on Shark Tank, then they’re likely to lie to you about their ingredients as well. Unlabeled CBD gummy ingredients could cause you to fail a drug test or experience serious health effects. It’s not just THC: some CBD gummies contain melatonin that could make you fall asleep or caffeine to trick you into feeling more energized. You believe these effects are linked to the CBD, but it’s really a big ruse.

Exaggerated Health Benefits: Scam CBD gummy companies are willing to say anything to make a sale. Many companies exaggerate their benefits, claiming their CBD gummies can cure your ailments, solve all health problems, help you lose 50lbs, and provide other powerful benefits. Per FDA regulations, it’s illegal for supplement companies to advertise themselves as a treatment or preventative measure for any disease or condition. Be wary of Shark Tank CBD gummies that offer exaggerated health benefits.

Stolen Financial or Personal Information: In some cases, the Shark Tank CBD gummy website doesn’t even send you an overpriced CBD gummy product; instead, the website just steals your personal or financial information and disappears. After you input your credit card details and personal information, for example, the site might go down. Scammers now have your personal information and will attempt to use or sell your credit card number.

Free Sample or Trial Scams: Many Shark Tank CBD gummies also use a free sample or free trial scam. The company lures you in with claims of being featured on Shark Tank and offering a free trial. You just pay a shipping fee of $4.95 or $9.95. If you read the fine print, you’re agreeing to pay $4.95 or $9.95 today but you also agree to pay much higher fees for a full-sized CBD gummy in the future. The CBD gummy company might quietly pre-authorize your credit card for purchases of $60 or $100, for example, for a full CBD gummy product.

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How to Avoid Shark Tank CBD Gummy Scams

Avoiding CBD gummy scams is easy – especially if the CBD company mentions Shark Tank. If a CBD gummy company claims to have been featured on Shark Tank, then you’re being scammed. No CBD gummy company has been featured on Shark Tank to date. If a company claims otherwise, then you’re being scammed.

Other ways to avoid CBD gummy scams include:

Google the company. To date, no company has been featured on Shark Tank. A quick Google search allows you to quickly verify this fact.

Look for ingredients, certificates of analysis (CoAs), and lab results verifying any of the claims made on the CBD gummy sales page.

Be wary of out-of-stock warnings, exaggerated health benefits claims, and other telltale signs of a scam. Today’s CBD companies work much like diet pill companies, promising everything while delivering few results.

Avoid free trial offers and “just pay shipping” offers. These are often scams to steal your personal information and sign you up for a high-priced automatic shipment (auto-ship) subscription.

By following these basic tips, you can avoid most Shark Tank CBD gummy scams circulating the internet today.

Former Shark Kevin Harrington Has Endorsed a CBD Company

As of July 2022, we can only find one legitimate connection between Shark Tank and CBD: former Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington has officially endorsed a CBD company.

In July 2019, Kevin Harrington announced his support for a CBD company called Wild Things Botanicals. The company makes CBD oils, capsules, gummies, skin creams, lotions, balms, and more from US-grown hemp. Harrington appeared on the first two seasons of Shark Tank between 2009 and 2011, and he has not appeared on the show since.

Despite Kevin Harrington’s endorsement of a CBD company, this endorsement was never featured on an episode of Shark Tank, and Shark Tank has never featured a CBD gummy product in any way.

Final Word

ABC’s Shark Tank is a popular show about entrepreneurship and investing. CBD gummies are also popular. However, the two worlds have never crossed over. To date, no CBD company has ever appeared on Shark Tank.

If you see a company advertising itself as the CBD gummy from Shark Tank, you’re being scammed. No CBD gummy has appeared on the show, attracted the attention of Sharks, or been promoted by Shark Tank in any way, shape, or form.

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