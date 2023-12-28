Best Leaky Gut Supplements Reviewed: Top-Rated Products for 2024

Having a leaky gut can be incredibly uncomfortable and unpredictable. It often comes from damage to the intestines in their permeability. Consumers can struggle with healthy digestion, improved energy, and cognition with a leaky gut. It can also cause inflammation and weight gain, among other issues.

As a result of these problems, the health industry has come up with multiple supplements that can help consumers beat this problem. These formulas often include proven remedies for improved intestinal lining, reduced leaky gut, and more. This guide gives consumers a little direction on the best leaky gut supplements for their struggles.

The Top Leaky Gut Supplements in 2024

After carefully reviewing what the market has available, this guide narrowed down the top supplements for a leaky gut. Those supplements include:

Peak BioBoost (Peak Biome)

Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive

BiOptimizers Biome Breakthrough

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Gundry MD Total Restore

Viscera-3

BioTrust Gut Reg

1MD GutMD

Unify Multi GI-5

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

Microbiome Plus Gastrointestinal

All these supplements can improve the user’s gut health as they do away with a leaky gut. Look at the remedies below to learn more about these products:

Peak BioBoost (Peak Biome)

Peak BioBoost, or Peak Biome, provides users with many natural ingredients that eliminate the potential for bloating. It has already helped over 84,000 people eradicate constipation and helps users with their weight loss efforts, gut microbiota, and other concerns. While other remedies have tons of fiber and laxatives to make a difference in their body, Peak BioBoost focuses on other proven ingredients. This formula includes acacia gum, inulin, tapioca fiber, and fructooligosaccharide (FOS).

Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive

Leaky Gut Revive from Amy Myers MD provides another natural remedy that helps the body restore its gut health—backed by the support of a medical doctor. Users who take this remedy will get L-glutamine (3,000mg) as the main ingredient. However, it also includes a proprietary blend (2,750mg) that combines marshmallow root powder, licorice root powder, slippery elm bark powder, and other ingredients.

The potent formula combines these natural ingredients with laxatives to push the body through. It is helpful to anyone who wants to eliminate a leaky gut, and it is one of the few options on the list with the support of a medical professional.

BiOptimizers Biome Breakthrough

BiOptimizers Biome Breakthrough provides a combination of probiotics and prebiotics that can create balance in the gut for better GI health. It reduces issues like bloating, gas, and weak immunity. It also helps the intestines to absorb more nutrients in the intestines.

The ingredients found in this remedy aren’t found in any other products, which is why they are so beneficial. Those ingredients include a lactobacillus probiotic blend, hyperimmunized egg powder, bovine collagen, and bovine beef broth.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 combines the support of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. These ingredients all work together to help with weight loss, energy, digestive concerns, and any other issues related to the leaky gut. Users will need four formula capsules to get the effects, providing the user with CoreBiome, Sunfiber, and Bacillus coagulans. All of these ingredients promote a healthier gut lining for better balance.

Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore marks the second time this brand gets on the list because it targets a leaky gut. Users will need three capsules of Total Restore daily to get the necessary results, supporting the healing in the gut lining. It has a money-back guarantee for the first 90 days, though the combined effect of ingredients like licorice, wormwood, cinnamon, and other natural ingredients can help a lot. The formula has a total of over 20 active ingredients.

Viscera-3

Viscera-3 comes from SANE, helping users push all of the food out of the system that could keep them bloated or constipated. It can help with a swollen colon, but it also helps with digestive issues by purging up to 17 lbs. of waste and other matters from the gut. Users will get improved nutrient absorption with this remedy, which can significantly help with the overall gut health of the user.

To get these effects, users benefit from multiple active ingredients, like pomegranate extract, grape seed extract, proanthocyanidins, magnesium, and chromium. There is also activated charcoal to improve the cleansing in the body.

BioTrust Gut Reg

BioTrust Gut Reg, made by BioTrust, helps with many health issues like bloating, brain fatigue, sleeping problems, mood problems, and more. The creators focus on the gut’s effect on the entire body, influencing many effects. Rather than flooding the body with active ingredients, the Gut Reg formula uses high doses of a few ingredients (including L-glutamine, ginger, zinc, and vitamin D3.

1MD GutMD

GutMD, a supplement by 1MD Nutrition, has the support of a doctor to improve the user’s gut health. It offers high concentrations of each ingredient for an incredibly potent reaction. Plus, it only includes three components to achieve the promised healthy immune system and improved gut lining. The impact of these ingredients on the gut is a great way to keep the body supported through illnesses and digestive issues.

Unify Multi GI-5

Multi GI-5 comes directly from Unify Health Labs, helping users to improve weight management and promote healthy digestion. It also supports a more nourishing gut lining and an overall improvement in the gut’s environment. The formula combines three blends, amounting to 16 ingredients that users have seen in other remedies. Some elements include magnesium, licorice root extract, fermented L-glutamine, and berberine. Users also get prebiotic support and probiotic support.

Rather than only zeroing in on the gut lining, this formula helps users deal with low energy levels, weight management, and other health concerns.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is precisely what it sounds like – a complete remedy with prebiotics, probiotics, and superfoods. Everything is condensed into an apple cinnamon flavor, making this formula even more appealing. It includes ingredients that help users to improve gut health. The formula contains nutrients that users can only get from leafy greens.

Microbiome Plus Gastrointestinal

Microbiome Plus Gastrointestinal is an overall health supplement that delivers natural ingredients, including probiotic bacteria. It supports heart and gut health, deliciously providing fiber. The formula helps lower LDL cholesterol levels, improving the heart’s health. Plus, it works more like a multivitamin than a remedy for individuals with current gut health issues.

The Metrics Used To Rank The Best Leaky Gut Supplements

Mixing probiotics with a bit of fiber is easy for any supplement, but this combination alone is not enough to be an excellent addition to this guide. Consumers want to ensure that they get a reliable formula, and this guide has narrowed down the top products with specific criteria that must be met.

The factors considered include:

Using scientifically-proven ingredients at the proper dosages

While some ingredients can prove their positive effect on the gut, not every product uses the right amount. Some of the top ingredients in leaky gut supplements include slippery elm bark, L-glutamine, marshmallow root powder, and others. Having them at the correct dose helps users see a difference in their gut lining for better digestion.

Made by doctors

While having a doctor on staff wasn’t required to earn a place on this list, two of the top products are made by medical doctors – Dr. Amy Myers and Dr. Stephen Gundry. With professional experience, the formula has more credibility in the market, and consumers can feel confident that they’ll be putting something healthy into their bodies.

Honest claims about benefits

While some creators advertise benefits that align with the scientific evidence, others make dramatic and erroneous claims. Rapid weight loss and overnight cures of gut issues are unrealistic, meant only to get the user’s attention for a quick purchase. This guide focused on finding formulas that made legitimate claims about what they could do.

Transparent label with manufacturing details

While no manufacturing location was ruled out for this list, manufacturers had to be completely transparent about the ingredients and how the formula was made.

Backed up by clinical trials

Clinical trials are an excellent way for companies to prove that they are as good as they claim to be. Some companies use clinical trials to demonstrate the ingredients’ benefits, though some brands use clinical trials to validate their products.

Ease of Consumption

Every product is different, using capsules and powders to make it easy to consume the supplements. The formulas on this list had to be easy to use, take, and remember. Users will often need no less than one serving daily to get results. Plus, if the formula was in a powder, it had to have a good taste.

Natural Ingredients

The market is already filled with synthetic ingredients, so this supplement guide only uses formulas with natural ingredients. Natural ingredients are less likely to cause an adverse effect and are easier on the digestive system. When the gut is already having issues, the last thing that consumers want to do is add to the problem with the irritation of processed ingredients.

Money-back Guarantee

A leaky gut can be the result of many different problems. While one supplement can be helpful for some people, there’s no way to make a remedy that does everything perfectly. Products with a money-back guarantee were more likely to get a place on the list, ensuring that users won’t lose their money when trying it out.

Price and Value

Some people don’t have a lot of money to spend, but that shouldn’t keep them from getting relief from their leaky gut. Some people don’t want to believe that a low-cost supplement will meet their needs, but the price should correlate with the value offered.

What is Leaky Gut Syndrome?

The leaky gut syndrome is a problem in the intestines caused by weakened permeability. When the gut is healthy, it is semi-permeable already. However, it is only meant to allow some things to get through. When the gut becomes leaky, the barrier allows far too much to go through it, and the symptoms that come from this problem are relatively easy to notice.

More toxins can get to the bloodstream when the gut leaks, leading to disease or inflammation. When the symptoms arise, it is essential not to ignore them to solve this problem quickly.

What Causes Leaky Gut?

Diet and lifestyle factors are often to blame for developing a leaky gut. Some foods significantly affect the intestinal lining, causing erosion that leads to a leaky gut. Soy, gluten, and dairy are some of the most common contaminants for the gut, and it is relatively common for the body to think these substances are foreign invaders.

Some of the top reasons for developing a leaky gut include:

Stress

Inflammation

Lacking vitamins and minerals

Poor gut health

Overgrowth of yeast

High sugar consumption

High use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Drinking lots of alcohol regularly

Medications like steroids, antibiotics, and OTC pain relief remedies can all cause erosion in the lining with prolonged or even brief use. Unfortunately, even when the user has positive lifestyle choices, a healthy diet, and no medication, there is still a chance of developing the leaky gut syndrome. Individuals exposed to toxins in their environment or genetic consumers could also succumb to these problems.

Symptoms of Leaky Gut Syndrome

If an individual is unsure that they are dealing with a leaky gut, there are a few surefire signs that this is the problem. The most common symptoms include:

Recurring diarrhea

Constipation

Flatulence/gas

Bloating

Lacking vitamins and minerals

Poor absorption of nutrients

Weakened immune function

Headaches

Mental fatigue

Bad memory

Tiredness

Arthritis

Joint pain

Overactive appetite

Development of autoimmune disorders

Acne

Eczema

Rosacea

Depression

Anxiety

While none of these symptoms are a standalone indication of a leaky gut, consumers might want to speak with a doctor to determine the issue. Plus, some people have a general sense of unwellness when they have a leaky gut with no other symptoms, making it difficult to narrow down. With far more toxins than the body can ordinarily handle, this overload is dangerous for the user’s cognition and physical health.

Some people have a leaky gut due to other health problems, like diabetes, Crohn’s disease, food allergies, celiac disease, and other issues.

How Do Leaky Gut Supplements Work?

When consumers take a leaky gut supplement, they give their gut what it needs to support the lining and overall health of this body part. However, all of the remedies are different. Some leaky gut supplements focus on pushing fiber through the body, while others alleviate inflammation to remove some irritation.

Some of the most common results of using leaky gut supplements include:

Pushing waste from the body with fiber.

Using natural laxatives to eliminate waste.

Introducing antioxidants to promote reduced inflammation.

Reducing stress-induced leaking with adaptogens.

Rebuilding the intestinal wall with fats and amino acids.

Most formulas on this list have many natural ingredients to create these effects. These remedies offer overall wellness benefits rather than just supporting one healing aspect.

How to Heal a Leaky Gut

Healing a leaky gut is not an immediate or instant change. While taking a supplement is already a good chance, there are already a few changes that users can make in their routine. Some of the best ways to heal a leaky gut include:

Removing problem foods from the diet

If the user has other foods that cause issues, like caffeine, gluten, dairy, soy, and alcohol, it might be best to abstain from their use and gradually add it back.

Getting tested for food sensitivities and allergies

Some people are unaware that they are lactose intolerant or have celiac disease, but knowing about this type can help users change their diet or take medication to manage the condition.

Incorporating healthy fats

Fish, coconut oil, olive oil, flaxseed, and avocados have healthy fats that users can incorporate for a more balanced digestive system. It also supports the health of the gut lining.

Adding more probiotics and fermented foods

Foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi are some of the best foods users can include boosting gut health. These foods have plenty of probiotics to regulate the digestive system naturally.

Scientific Evidence for Leaky Gut Supplements

The top supplements on the market might not have scientific research to show what they can do to promote better gut health. However, they tend to use ingredients that can be backed up by scientific evidence. Here are some of the top elements and the science behind them.

Glutamine, an amino acid, is one of the top ingredients found in this type of remedy. It is already abundant in the body, but the highest concentration is found in intestinal cells. According to one study, there’s a direct correlation between glutamine and the regulation of specific proteins. When an individual has a leaky gut, tight junction protein function is a significant problem. The tight junctions are associated with the leakage of toxins into the bloodstream, which is why leaky gut supplements contain them.

Another popular ingredient in these formulas includes tributyrin. In a study from 2020, researchers discovered that using this ingredient helps with the metabolism of insulin, management of gut microbiota, and growth performance. The study, which involved piglets, showed that the gut microbiota levels were higher when they took tributyrin, which positively impacted probiotic levels.

Fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants can also benefit the gut. Research from 2021 indicates that antioxidant phytochemicals are beneficial to the intestinal barrier. It also helps users deal with alcohol-mediated oxidative stress, fatty liver disease, and gut dysbiosis.

Zinc is another supportive ingredient for gut health. Zinc is a crucial mineral to improve immunity, though recent research from UMass Lowell shows that it can help the gut much more substantially than initially anticipated. Zinc can improve the gut microbiome and reduce the risk of intestinal disease. Consumers are more prone to poor gut function without enough zinc each day.

Magnesium is linked to hundreds of processes in the body, so it should be no surprise that it is included in an intestinal health supplement. A study from two years ago showed magnesium supplements could help gut bacteria levels. It also improves gut microbiota levels safely with zinc as well.

Larch arabinogalactan isn’t as well known, but it can help users with a leaky gut. In a study in 2020, researchers found that this ingredient helped with probiotic supplements with Lactobacilli strains. It also allows users to improve immunity, supporting better gut tolerance and gut protection.

These formulas include marshmallow root powder to alleviate inflammation. A study from 2016 found a connection between systemic inflammation and the consumption of marshmallow root powder. Since inflammation is connected to chronic disease, targeting this problem with an ingredient as effective as marshmallow root powder can help immensely.

Glycyrrhizinate licorice may not be the most user-friendly word to pronounce, but it is one of the best ingredients on the market for gut health. Gut Guard, a proprietary formula, has even been developed to deal with a medical condition called dyspepsia, a fancy medical term for indigestion. For the most part, this blend is safe and easy for the digestive system to handle.

Aloe vera might primarily be a topical remedy for burns and other skin issues. However, it is also highly nutritional and provides an impressive metabolic impact. This natural gel has been used for centuries for internal and external use to eliminate irritable bowel syndrome, support the gut’s health, and cleanse the body. It acts as a laxative, though more research must be directly connected to soothing a leaky gut.

Slippery elm bark powder has been used significantly for the last few centuries to restore gut health. It contains a mucilage substance, which creates a gel when combined with water. The gel is meant to coat the intestines, stomach, mouth, and throat. It also helps to soothe potential digestive problems.

The top products on the market combine proven ingredients with incredible potency. While some elements have centuries of use to show how safe and effective they can be, others are as new as the diagnosis of a leaky gut.

Side Effects of Leaky Gut Supplements

A leaky gut supplement won’t cause any side effects when used correctly. However, some people find that the ingredients can be overwhelming if they take too much or have drastic changes.

Some of the less common side effects of this type of remedy include:

Mild discomfort in the gastrointestinal system.

Bloating

Constipation

Diarrhea

Nausea

Anyone who wants to take a supplement for a leaky gut might want to take a moment to consult with a doctor to make sure that there’s no underlying problem or any medical concerns. Always follow the recommended dosages to limit the symptoms.

Frequently Asked Questions About Leaky Gut Supplements

Q: Is leaky gut syndrome an actual condition?

A: Absolutely. This condition causes users to have more permeability in the intestines than others. It can cause toxins to accumulate in the body. However, some researchers suggest that a leaky gut is a sign of another medical condition rather than a standalone one.

Q: What is a leaky gut syndrome?

A: A more permeable gut lining causes this type of medical problem.

Q: What causes leaky gut syndrome?

A: A leaky gut can result from many problems, like a diet, medication, stress, lifestyle habits, genetics, and other considerations.

Q: What are the symptoms of a leaky gut?

A: The most common symptoms associated with a leaky gut include bloating, gas, diarrhea, nausea, and gastrointestinal discomfort. As a result of these kinds of problems, some people end up dealing with mental fog, joint pain, and autoimmune disorders.

Q: What diseases are linked to leaky gut?

A: Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes are all possible conditions that can lead to a leaky gut.

Q: How do doctors test for leaky gut?

A: A doctor can use a urine test, blood test, or tissue biopsy to confirm leaky gut syndrome. Some doctors want to examine the intestinal lining with high-resolution imaging like a confocal endomicroscopy.

Q: What’s the fastest way to heal a leaky gut?

A: Eliminating the potential food irritants from the diet is the easiest way to eliminate the cause of a leaky gut. Some consumers also improve their overall diet and lifestyle.

Q: Do probiotics help with leaky gut?

A: They can. Probiotics regulate the bacteria in the gut to improve digestive difficulties and soothe the intestinal lining.

Q: How do leaky gut supplements work?

A: These supplements work to support the natural permeability in the intestines. They can improve inflammation and cleanse the gut, and those formulas include fiber and natural laxatives.

Q: What foods should individuals avoid if they have a leaky gut syndrome?

A: Processed and high-fat foods are the worst ingredients to combine with leaky gut syndrome. Other foods include refined oils, high-sugar foods, gluten, and dairy. Some people stop drinking alcohol or reduce it to deal with a leaky gut.

Q: Is there a link between leaky gut and autism?

A: Researchers are currently studying the potential connection between autism and gut microbiota. While there is some suggestion between gut bacteria levels and autism, more research is needed.

Q: What foods should consumers eat to help with leaky gut?

A: To support the health of the body while dealing with a leaky gut, add foods rich in fiber and whole grains. Consumers can add fruits and vegetables to their diet and eliminate processed foods.

Q: Does stress cause a leaky gut?

A: Yes. With enough stress, a leaky gut is practically inevitable.

Q: Which foods can an individual eat with leaky gut syndrome?

A: Individuals with a leaky gut should be careful about what they eat. Choose a diet with plenty of whole foods without common allergens but abstain from high-sugar or processed foods.

Q: What are the best vegan foods for leaky gut?

A: Whole foods, fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, herbs, and ingredients that help heal can all positively impact.

Q: Does high-fat diet help with leaky gut syndrome?

A: Most of these supplements heal the gut with healthy fats. While there is a direct correlation between the two, research is still ongoing.

Q: Is coffee bad for leaky gut?

A: Caffeine is acidic, though it also has a lot of caffeine and can act as a laxative. Some people experience these issues rather quickly, negatively impacting a leaky gut. However, other people experience no changes.

Q: Does sleep affect a leaky gut?

A: The gut’s health is closely connected to the quality of sleep users get. Sleeping well at night is necessary for gut health, though people with poor sleep tend to be at a greater risk of the leaky gut syndrome. In the same respect, supporting a healthier gut can improve how well someone sleeps at night.

Q: Is the paleo diet good for leaky gut?

A: With fewer processed foods, consumers might see an improvement in their leaky gut issues.

The Top Leaky Gut Supplements in 2024 Final Thoughts

The leaky gut syndrome is complex for a digestive system to handle, and using leaky gut supplements can be very beneficial. The formulas on this list help users reduce toxins that flow through excess permeability in the intestines. With more toxins, problems like cognition, fatigue, and other issues. Though users should consider seeing a doctor for a leaky gut, a supplement is the easiest way to help, and all of the top leaky gut supplements above have stellar reviews for their performance.