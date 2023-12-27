Best Hair Growth Oil Products to Use for Women and Men (2024)

Are you looking to promote hair growth and achieve thicker, healthier, and stronger hair? Hair growth oils can be a valuable addition to your hair care routine. These oils are formulated with natural ingredients, nourishing the scalp and hair follicles and promoting healthy growth. While they may not magically add inches to your hair length overnight, they can improve the overall health of your hair and scalp, leading to thicker and fuller hair over time.

We will cover the best hair growth oils available now, as dermatologists and hair stylists recommended and backed up with excellent customer reviews. We’ll break down the key ingredients, what makes them work, and what you need to look for to find the best hair growth oil for your hair type.

The Best Hair Growth Oil

Toxique Girl Essentials

Mielle Rosemary Mint Growth Oil

Evolis Professional Promote Activator

Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Scalp & Hair Oil Treatment

Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil

rthvi Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil

Virtue Topical Scalp Supplement

The Mane Choice Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil

Leonor Greyl Régénérescence Naturelle

Boost It Intensive Scalp Tonic Spray

Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Growth Oil

Kitsch Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth & Healthy Scalp

Nutrafol Growth Activator Hair Serum

Sarisha Nourishing Hair & Scalp Oil

Wild Growth Hair Oils

Cantu Hair & Scalp Oil

Mauli Rituals Grow Strong Hair Oil

Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Strengthening Hair Drops

Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil

Holy Natural Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Thicc Organics Thicc Hair Oil

Briogeo Curl Charisma Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil

Toxique Girl Essentials

Toxique is the best hair growth oil available on the market right now in terms of results and the quality of its ingredients.

Opting to use pure argan oil as their carrier oil is the best hair growth oil for its conditioning effect before we get onto the bits that make it stand out.

Toxiques formula or argan oil, rosemary oil, mint oil, and castor oil may sound good on its own, with each of the essential oils being well-backed for stimulating healthy hair growth, but where they shine is in their standardization of the micro compounds that make these essential oils work. Not wanting to get too technical, rosemary oil can contain any mixture of the 23 flavonoids that make up rosemary. And only a couple of them affect hair growth. The problem is that depending on everything from the weather to the soil can change the plant’s makeup to the point where almost no ingredients encourage hair growth. But it would still technically be rosemary oil. Peppermint oil stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth due to the menthol content.

That’s where Toxique comes in, by standardizing the essential oils to contain more than enough of the exemplary compounds. This means they’re pretty much the best hair oils all around. Despite being relatively new to the US market, having come out of Europe originally, they’ve gathered rave reviews, which isn’t that shocking. They’re so confident they offer a money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the results. We did have one of our writers test this out, and they honored the promise with no questions asked, which is even better because it means Toxique comes with no risk.

And when it comes to their price point, they look even better; we’d likely pay more just for the 500ml of high-quality argan oil before we even considered the other ingredients. All in all, Toxique is the best hair growth oil, and the rest of the products on this list are either highly specialized or only really on here because we had to fill out the list. If you’re looking for something to increase hair growth and protect hair that you already have, then Toxique should be your go-to.

Toxique recommends using the oil at least once a week to cover the hair and scalp.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Growth Oil

The Mielle Rosemary Mint Growth Oil is highly rated. This oil has gained a cult following on platforms like TikTok and has received over 48,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It contains rosemary oil, proven to help with hair regrowth. The formula also includes a blend of more than 30 different oils, such as castor, peppermint, and lavender oils, known for their nourishing properties. It is often claimed to be the best oil for promoting hair growth. Still, many oils here are less effective than having more rosemary mint or better conditioning carrier oils like argan oil.

The Mielle Rosemary Mint Growth Oil is made in the US and is super affordable, making it accessible to many consumers. Apply a few drops to your scalp and massage it. You can also apply it to the strands for added nourishment. Many users have reported noticeable improvements in their hair, including increased thickness and overall health.

Evolis Professional Promote Activator

Evolis Professional Promote Activator is formulated with hydrating ingredients to promote hair growth. This hair product features the goodness of baobab and rosemary oil that can effectively hydrate the hair and encourage growth. Users have reported positive results, especially those who have experienced hair loss due to chemotherapy. Although it is pricier, many users believe it’s worth the investment. The thing is that it’s primarily chemicals like glycol or alcohol that do nothing to stimulate growth but make the formula cheaper to make… You can use it during the day and leave it in when you go out, but it won’t do as much as others to help your hair grow.

Massage Evolis hair oil into your scalp and strands to protect your hair and promote growth.

Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Scalp & Hair Oil Treatment

If you’re looking for a larger-sized hair growth oil, Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Scalp & Hair Oil Treatment is an excellent choice. This oil will be applied to a dry scalp and left on for 10 minutes before rinsing or washing your hair. It contains avocado and rosemary oil, nourishing the scalp and hair and improving overall health. While it’s generally more focused on scalp health than being one of the best hair growth oils, it is excellent if you struggle with dandruff.

Kiehl’s is a trusted brand known for its high-quality products; this oil treatment is no exception. It is appropriate for all hair types, including fine hair, and it is fragrance-free. Regular usage of this oil can strengthen hair follicles and promote healthy growth. Plus, it only needs to sit for 10 minutes, making it a convenient addition to your hair care routine.

Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil

The Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil is an excellent option for those seeking a sustainable hair growth oil. This oil is formulated to alleviate itchiness and flaking while also stimulating healthy hair growth. It can be massaged into the scalp with a scalp massager and left on for 15 minutes or overnight before washing your hair. It’s made chiefly of meadowfoam and coconut oil, which is relatively unusual for carriers but not bad. They claim coconut oil, as is aloe vera, is pretty good for itchiness. But castor and rapeseed oils are cheaper options to include, so it’s not one of our favorite hair oils.

Ceremonia is committed to sustainability and uses packaging made from 30 to 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials. The brand is also plastic-negative, meaning it removes more plastic from nature than it uses in its products. By choosing this oil, you can support eco-friendly practices while nourishing your hair and scalp.

rthvi Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil

If you’re experiencing hair loss or thinning, rthvi Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil may be the solution you’ve been looking for. This oil combines rosemary, peppermint, and bhringraj oils to promote hair growth and combat dryness. It also contains Indian gooseberry (amla) extract, which has been shown to stimulate hair follicles and block DHT, a hormone linked to hair loss. Interestingly, this ingredient works similarly to rosemary hair oils.

To promote natural hair growth, apply rthvi Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil to your scalp and leave it for at least three hours before washing. To achieve the optimal outcome, it is advised to utilize this oil thrice a week. Many users have reported significant improvements in hair thickness and reduced hair loss after using this oil.

Virtue Topical Scalp Supplement

Virtue Topical Scalp Supplement is a hydrating hair growth oil that targets the scalp to promote long and strong hair. It contains peptides and hyaluronic acid to keep the scalp moisturized and create an optimal environment for hair growth. In clinical studies, users reported healthier and more manageable hair after using this oil. The dropper application simplifies applying a substance directly to the roots.

This hair oil promotes scalp health and hair thickness rather than growth.

The Mane Choice Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil

The Mane Choice Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil is an excellent option for an affordable hair growth oil that produces results. This oil contains rosemary extract and castor oil, which promote hair growth. It also contains tea tree oil, which may enhance the effects of minoxidil, a medication that stimulates hair growth.

The Mane Choice Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Hair Oil is cruelty-free and can be used once daily. Apply a few drops of the product onto your scalp and massage it gently into your skin. This oil is suitable for all hair types but may be too heavy for those with fine hair. After using this hair oil in their hair care routine, many customers have seen a significant reduction in hair loss and increased hair growth.

Leonor Greyl Régénérescence Naturelle

If you’re looking for a hair growth oil that you can use on the go, the Leonor Greyl Régénérescence Naturelle is a perfect choice. This contains 16 oils, including rosemary, lavender, and peppermint, to nourish your hair and scalp. It can be left on for 15 minutes or overnight for optimal results.

Leonor Greyl is renowned for producing high-quality products; its hair growth oil is no exception. It is suitable for all hair types and can be used on the scalp and ends of your hair. The oil is packaged in a vial with a rollerball applicator, ensuring a mess-free and convenient application. Users have reported improved hair health and a pleasant fragrance after using this oil.

Boost It Intensive Scalp Tonic Spray

Boost It Intensive Scalp Tonic Spray is another excellent hair growth oil that offers good value for its price. It contains coffeeberry extract, a science-backed active ingredient known for its benefits in hair growth and loss reduction. This easy-to-apply spray is affordable and has received positive reviews for its effectiveness in promoting hair growth.

This is better if you’re one of the people who struggles when applying hair growth oil, and while that’s not everyone, there are some who, no matter what they try, either over or under-oil. And if you overdo it, even the best hair oils can leave you with a greasy mane, which isn’t what anyone wants when they’re on their hair growth journey.

Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Growth Oil

Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil is made with growth-boosting rosemary oil, which has been found to have effects similar to 2% minoxidil concentration. This hair oil nourishes all hair types, including dry and damaged hair. The bottle has no dropper, so avoid applying too much oil.

While this is a good hair oil, Toxique is a better conditioning hair oil; if you’re looking to stimulate hair growth, Weleda is good, so it makes our list, but if you’re looking for what Weleda does, we’d say buy Toxique instead.

Kitsch Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth & Healthy Scalp

For promoting hair growth and scalp health while also helping to loosen buildup before shampooing, consider using the Kitsch Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth & Healthy Scalp Hair Oil. This oil has scalp-friendly ingredients like castor oil and rosemary oil extract. It has a natural lavender fragrance that provides a soothing effect.

To apply this oil, gently massage it onto your scalp and leave it on for a few minutes before shampooing—the oil aids in loosening buildup, resulting in a refreshed and revitalized scalp and hair. The bottle is made of recyclable aluminum, and the dropper is made of recycled plastic, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Nutrafol Growth Activator Hair Serum

Nutrafol Growth Activator Hair Serum is a lightweight hair growth oil with effective ingredients to support hair growth. It is formulated with growth activator ingredients such as ashwagandha and collagen peptides. The hair growth serum has a lighter consistency compared to other oils. Users have reported significant improvements in hair condition after using it.

This is for people with hormonal hair issues, as ashwagandha does when ingested. At least we have a lot of evidence to suggest that it can help with whether or not it works well for hair density or growth, which is another matter. The reviews say it does, but there isn’t much in the way of studies. It’s lightweight, so if you’re struggling with greasy hair, it could be a good option, primarily if other options haven’t worked. However, it’s a bit of a stretch.

Sarisha Nourishing Hair & Scalp Oil

If you’re willing to splurge on a high-end hair growth oil, the Sarisha Nourishing Hair & Scalp Oil is worth considering. This oil contains a blend of organic plant-based oils, including lavender, peppermint oil, and rosemary oils. It can be used daily as a leave-in treatment and applied to hair lengths to combat frizz.

Sarisha’s products are hand-blended in small batches. They are cruelty-free and vegan. The Nourishing Hair & Scalp Oil is formulated to promote growth, strengthen follicles, and improve overall hair and scalp health. Thanks to this oil, users have reported smoother, less curly hair with a pleasant scent.

Wild Growth Hair Oils

For a hair growth oil with a proven track record, try Wild Growth Hair Oil. This oil has received thousands of five-star reviews and is highly regarded by customers. It contains a blend of lavender, peppermint, castor, and jojoba oils, known for their nourishing properties.

To use Wild Growth Hair Oil, apply a few drops to your scalp and massage it. You can apply it to your hair after washing or mix it with your shampoo or hot oil treatments. The oil has a rich and thick consistency, which makes it perfect for people with thick hair. After using this oil, many users have reported a significant increase in hair growth, strength, and shine.

Cantu Hair & Scalp Oil

Cantu Hair & Scalp Oil is an excellent hair growth oil for curly hair that provides ultra-conditioning and is a heat protectant. This hair oil is specially formulated for curly and natural hair. Users have reported significant hair growth and improved stimulation when using it for scalp massages. Handling the product with care during dispensing is essential due to packaging issues some users have experienced.

Although this product may not be the most effective for increasing hair density or promoting growth, it can still benefit your hair follicles. When applying the product, it is essential to concentrate on massaging it into your scalp.

Mauli Rituals Grow Strong Hair Oil

The Mauli Rituals Grow Strong Hair Oil is a two-in-one solution with a scalp massager, making it an ideal choice if you’re looking for a hair growth oil. This hair oil is designed to be used with the accompanying scalp massager, which helps stimulate the scalp and improve blood circulation.

Mauli Rituals recommends using a few drops of the oil twice a week for six weeks, then reducing it to once a week. Leave the oil on for 20 minutes or overnight before washing your hair. The oil contains amla and bhringraj oils known for hair growth. Users have reported thicker and healthier hair after incorporating this oil into their routine.

Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Strengthening Hair Drops

If you have a dry scalp, the Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Strengthening Hair Drops can help alleviate dryness and promote healthy hair growth. This oil is suitable for all hair types and helps with growth while preventing dryness. It contains rosemary, amla, peppermint, castor, and lavender oils, known for their nourishing and strengthening properties.

To use this oil, apply two to three drops to wet or dry hair daily or as needed. Massage the product into your scalp and work it through your hair with a gentle touch. This oil can reinforce your strands, minimize breakage, and leave your hair looking and feeling healthier. While there aren’t many customer reviews available, those who have tried it praise its effectiveness in combating dryness and promoting hair growth.

Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil

If you want to improve the condition of your damaged hair, Weleda’s Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil is an excellent option. This hair oil is suitable for all hair types and is designed to make dry and damaged hair more manageable and shinier. The product includes rosemary oil, which assists in feeding the hair and scalp.

Weleda is a Certified B Corporation, meaning it meets high social and environmental performance and transparency standards. The brand is also Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT)-certified, ensuring ethical ingredient sourcing. To use this oil, gently massage it into your scalp. You can also apply it to the ends of your hair to alleviate dryness and control frizz. Users have reported softer, shinier hair after incorporating this oil into their hair care routine.

Holy Natural Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil

The Holy Natural Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil is a top choice for promoting hair growth by boosting circulation in the scalp. This pure castor oil is USDA-certified, organic, and ISO-certified, ensuring high quality. It is a good budget option for hair thinning. However, it may not be effective for hair growth, similar to jojoba and coconut oil.

This castor oil can serve multiple functions, including promoting hair growth and enhancing the appearance of lashes and eyebrows. It is available in four sizes, allowing you to choose the option that best suits your needs. Many users have reported noticeable hair length and thickness improvements after using this castor oil.

Thicc Organics Thicc Hair Oil

The Thicc Organics Thicc Hair Oil is an excellent choice if you prefer organic hair growth oils. This oil contains eight organic ingredients, including rosemary, tea tree, lavender, and peppermint oils. This product is specifically formulated to enhance hair growth, promote healthy hair, and combat dryness.

To use this oil, apply it to your scalp and hair. Massage it in to fight frizz and add shine. Thicc Organics hand blends its products in small batches, ensuring high quality and freshness. According to user reports, this oil has improved hair growth and overall health.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil

The Briogeo Curl Charisma Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil is an excellent choice for a multi-use hair growth oil. This pure castor oil is cold-pressed and organic, ensuring high quality. It can promote hair, eyebrow, and eyelash growth and nourishment.

To use this oil, gently massage a few drops to the desired area/s. It is a lightweight oil that can be safely used as a daily leave-in treatment on color-treated hair. Additionally, the oil is cruelty-free. Users have reported beautiful waves, reduced frizz, and improved hair growth after using this oil.

The Best Hair Growth Oils FAQs

Q: What Are Hair Growth Oils, and How Do They Work?

A: Hair growth oils promote growth, strengthen follicles, and improve health. They often contain natural oils and ingredients that nourish the scalp and hair, promoting growth and preventing loss.

Q: Are Hair Growth Oils Effective in Promoting Hair Growth?

A: The effectiveness of hair growth oils can vary. Some individuals experience noticeable hair growth and texture improvements, while others may see limited results. Using them consistently and as directed is essential for the best chance of success.

Q: What Are Some Common Ingredients in Hair Growth Oils?

A: Hair growth oils often include castor, coconut, jojoba, argan, vitamin E, and essential oils like rosemary or lavender. These ingredients are known for their nourishing and stimulating properties.

Q: Do I Need a Prescription to Use Hair Growth Oils?

A: No, hair growth oils are typically available over the counter and do not require a prescription. However, it’s a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or dermatologist before starting any new hair care regimen, especially if you have underlying scalp or hair issues.

Q: How Should I Use Hair Growth Oils?

A: The usage instructions may vary depending on the product. You typically apply a small amount of oil to your scalp and gently massage it. Leave it on for a specified time (usually at least 30 minutes or overnight) before washing it with shampoo. Follow the specific instructions on the product you choose.

Q: Are Any Potential Side Effects or Risks Associated With Using Hair Growth Oils?

A: Hair growth oils are typically safe when used as directed. However, some individuals may experience allergic reactions or scalp irritation to specific ingredients. Always do a patch test before using a new product and discontinue if you notice any adverse effects.

Q: Can Hair Growth Oils Cure Baldness or Severe Hair Loss?

A: Hair growth oils can improve the appearance of thinning hair and promote regrowth. However, they are not guaranteed to cure severe hair loss or baldness. Consult a healthcare professional for more extensive treatment options for advanced hair loss issues.

Q: Do Hair Growth Oils Work for All Hair Types and Textures?

A: Hair growth oils can benefit people with different hair types and textures. However, the results may vary. Choosing products that align with your specific hair needs and concerns is essential.