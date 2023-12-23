[REVIEW] Do NOT Buy SeroGenesis SeroLean Weight Loss Pills Until Knowing This!

SeroLeanTM AM and PM are one of the newest products on the market for weight loss. This serotonin weight control supplement can help people lose stubborn fat within a few weeks. Founded by Dr. Robert Posner, this supplement is trusted by thousands of people all over the world.

Even the official website features many positive SeroLean™ results, and on average, people have lost about 35 pounds in just 12 weeks. Furthermore, the company also promises that users can attain their dream body without intense workouts, calorie counting, and restrictive diets.

Since the product gained hype within a few hours of its launch, we decided to curate this comprehensive SeroLean™ review article to help our readers make an informed decision before purchasing this dietary supplement.

Let’s begin with a brief outline:

Category:

Weight Loss Dietary Supplement

Products Name:

SeroLean™ AM and SeroLean™ PM

Founder:

Dr. Robert Posner

Product Form:

60 Capsules each bottle

Usage Guidelines:

2 SeroLean™ AM capsules every morning and 2 SeroLean™ PM capsules before going to bed.

Any Side Effects:

As per online SeroLean™ reviews, there are no side effects of using this supplement. (See what people are saying!)

Supplement Description:

SeroLean™ is a serotonin weight control supplement formulated using natural ingredients sourced from organic plant and herbal extracts.

SeroLean™ Ingredients:

5-HTP protein (Griffonia simplicifolia), Stinging Nettle Leaf, Vitamin B-6, L-Theanine, Valerian Root Extract, L-Tryptophan, Ashwagandha, Saffron Extract, White Kidney Bean, Green Tea

SeroLean™ Purity Standards:

100% natural ingredients

Proven-results

Easy-To-Consume

Non-GMOs

Any Inactive Ingredients:

None Reported

SeroLean™ Price:

X 1 Kit of SeroLean™AM & SeroLean™ PM: $69

X 3 Kits of SeroLean™AM & SeroLean™ PM: $177

X 3 Kits of SeroLean™AM & SeroLean™ PM: $294

Bonus Products:

My SERO For Life Plan

My SERO For Life Handbook

The Serotonin Solution: To Never Dieting

Personal Online Consultation

Where To Buy SeroLean™:

Visit the official website of SeroLean™ to purchase original products.

SeroLean™ Refund Policy:

180-day money-back guarantee

Continue reading the SeroLean™ review article to know about the best weight loss supplement on the market:

The Face Behind The Brand: Who Created SeroLean™?

Dr. Robert Posner is the founder and medical director of SeroLean™. He is a broad-certified physician, a researcher, and a former decorated U.S. Navy medical doctor. He has also been featured in FOX, CBS, and NBC’s new programs.

Furthermore, Dr. Robert Posner is also the director of the Sero Plus Weight Loss Clinics based in Bruke, Virginia. It is a highly popular program that has expanded its wings to 46 locations in 20 states of the USA. As the founder of this weight loss program, he has helped over 24,000 individuals to slash off tons of fat and create a lean muscle mass.

Dr. Robert Posner’s Discovery

According to Dr. Robert Posner, his experience as a Navy-trained medical doctor has helped him discover a hidden ‘Brain Switch’. This switch when flipped can make losing weight easier and faster. He found out the main reason behind overweight and obese people is their inability to control their food cravings.

Dr. Robert continued that many factors such as stress, anxiety, mood swings, and high-calorie comfort foods hijack your control over food. This indicates your brain needs a sudden boost of serotonin, a brain chemical, that can help you control your overeating, especially carbs and sugary products.

Because of this discovery, he was able to serve 24,000 patients struggling with overweight issues who joined his weight loss program. With the findings and teachings of this discovery, he introduced SeroLean™ which can help you lose 35 pounds in just 12 weeks.

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Who Is SeroLean™ Formulated For?

SeroLean™ is a powerful weight loss formula made using high-quality grade ingredients that can help everyone who is dealing with dreaded pounds. These capsules are derived to help people live a happier and healthier life. You can use SeroLean™, as per the official website, if:

You are a 25-year-old who is struggling with weight gain due to work stress and life pressure.

You are a stay-at-home mother of kids dealing with post-pregnancy fat.

You have been told that obesity is in your genes and you can’t get away with it.

You are above 70 years of age wanting to live a better life.

You are a 40-year-old father and a working won who wants to sculpt a “dad bod”

How Does SeroLean™ Work To Help Lose Tons Of Extra Fat?

As explained earlier, SeroLean™ is a proprietary formula that targets the root cause of obesity and excess body fat. Low levels of serotonin in our bodies can affect our mood, energy levels, concentration, focus, and sleep quality. The decreased “feel-good” chemical levels increase our dependency on high-carb and sugary products. As a result, we gain pounds of unhealthy fat.

Taking this issue into consideration, Dr. Robert formulated SeroLean™ having a key amino acid protein compound called 5-HTP. This protein is extracted from a West African plant known as Griffonia Simplicifolia.

5-hydroxytryptophan or 5-HTP has been clinically proven by many researchers to improve the production of serotonin naturally. By boosting serotonin levels, this compound helps our brain to attain the satiety mechanism. Meaning, informing our brains that we’ve had enough food forcing us to not eat more than required.

SeroLean™ helps control our appetite which leads to managing our carbohydrates and sugar cravings. As a result, our body uses the excess fat in the body to convert it into energy to support various essential metabolic activities.

Besides that, the SeroLean™ formula is also blended with many other natural extracts like Stinging Nettle Leaf, Vitamin B-6, L-Theanine, and Green Tea extracts to take the weight-loss mechanism to 10X levels. Let’s discuss what health advantages this product can bring to your life in the next section.

Click here to learn more about SeroLean >>>

A Review Of The Natural Ingredients Present In SeroLean

Here is an in-depth review of the ingredients blended together in SeroLean to boost weight loss while also amplifying the release of serotonin in the body.

L-Theanine

L-theanine has gained attention in recent years due to its potential health benefits, including its ability to aid in weight loss. It works by activating a protein called SIRT1, which helps to regulate metabolism and reduce inflammation in the body. This, in turn, can lead to weight loss and improved overall health.

Another way in which it helps with weight loss is by boosting metabolism. L-theanine has been shown to activate a protein called AMPK. This means that those who take it may be able to burn more calories throughout the day, even when they’re not exercising.

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is a naturally occurring amino acid that plays an important role in energy metabolism. It facilitates the transport of fatty acids into the mitochondria, where they can be oxidized to produce energy. This makes it a popular supplement for athletes and bodybuilders who are looking to enhance their performance and improve their body composition.

However, recent research has shown that l-carnitine may also have mood-boosting effects, which is why it is added to supplements like SeroLean.

When combined with other ingredients like green tea extract and valerian root, as in SeroLean, l-carnitine can have even greater fat-burning effects.

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Stinging Nettle Leaf

One of the key compounds found in stinging nettle leaf is 3,4-divanillyltetrahydrofuran (DVTHF), a lignan that has been shown to bind to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG). SHBG is a protein that binds to androgens and estrogens in the blood, reducing their bioavailability. By binding to SHBG, DVTHF can increase the levels of free testosterone and estrogen in the body, which can aid in weight loss by increasing muscle mass and reducing fat storage.

This ingredient in SeroLean also contains chlorogenic acid, a polyphenol that has been shown to reduce glucose absorption in the gut and improve insulin sensitivity. This can aid in weight loss by reducing the amount of glucose that is stored as fat and improving the body’s ability to use glucose for energy.

Saffron Extract

Saffron extract contains several bioactive compounds, including crocin, crocetin, and safranal. Crocin is a carotenoid that gives saffron its distinctive color, and has been shown to improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.

Crocetin is a carotenoid that has been shown to improve energy metabolism and reduce inflammation. Safranal is an aromatic compound that gives saffron its distinctive aroma, and has been shown to have neuroprotective effects.

Moreover, saffron extract has been shown to increase fat burning and metabolism. This is due to its ability to activate an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which plays a key role in regulating metabolism and energy production.

Valerian Root Extract

Valerian root contains compounds called valerenic acid and valtrate, which have been shown to modulate the activity of the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter that helps to calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety.

By increasing GABA activity, valerian root can help to promote relaxation and reduce stress, which can have a positive impact on mood.

But how does valerian root help to promote fat burning? One theory is that it may help to regulate the stress hormone cortisol. By reducing stress and cortisol levels, valerian root may help to promote fat burning and weight loss.

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Ashwagandha Root Extract

One of the primary reasons ashwagandha root extract is added to SeroLean is its ability to promote fat burning. This herb contains compounds called withanolides, which have been shown to increase the body’s metabolic rate and promote the breakdown of fat cells. Additionally, ashwagandha root extract has been shown to reduce cortisol levels, a stress hormone that can lead to weight gain and other health problems.

Another reason it is added to SeroLean is its ability to improve mood. Researchers have found that this herb can help to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression by regulating the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Consuming SeroLean™?

In this section, we will cover weight loss as well as the overall health benefits of SeroLean™. These positive benefits are a result of the effective, high-quality, and science-backed ingredients present in every SeroLean capsule.

Boosts Serotonin Levels

The primary benefit of consuming the SeroLean™ dietary supplement is that it can effectively improve the levels of serotonin in your body. It features so many ingredients extracted from organic sources that, first, it can help the body produce serotonin naturally. And, secondly, it boosts the production of serotonin to the optimum levels.

Supports Adrenal Glands

SeroLean™ constitutes essential ingredients that can protect and support the adrenal glands. By doing this, this dietary supplement supports the optimal hormonal production in our bodies. Thus, it helps in regulating immune system function, metabolism, stress levels, and blood pressure.

All of the above-mentioned functions can help you slim down in various ways. That is why, the official website is filled with numerous positive SeroLean™ reviews claiming it to be the most potent weight loss formula.

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Helps Lose Weight Fast

Firstly, SeroLean™ helps increase the serotonin levels in your body that control your mood and stress levels. Secondly, other essential ingredients of the supplement give additional support to the body by providing relaxation and controlling mood swings. All these factors help individuals stay full and energetic throughout the day, reducing their cravings for sugary food.

Once this mechanism starts in the human body, they can lose 1-2 lbs of weight within a few days, said Dr. Robert Posner. Furthermore, individuals can lose up to 30 lbs within 3 months if they consume these capsules as per the recommended dosage.

May Improve Mood And Energy Levels

As explained earlier, how SeroLean™ regulates the levels of happy hormones in the body. The nutrients and amino acid compounds present in this dietary supplement boost the production of serotonin which can directly boost our mood and energy levels.

Helps In Sleeping Better

The amino acids, vitamins, and minerals infused in SeroLean™ might promote a feeling of relaxation in the human body. As a result, we can attain quality sleep as well as wake up in a fresh mood.

Aids In Controlling Stress Eating

The first and foremost advantage of consuming SeroLean™ capsules is to keep our body full throughout the day. Secondly, this supplement can regulate our stress and anxiety levels. Due to these reasons, our bodies can stop indulging in bad habits such as stress-eating and surviving on high-carb foods to boost our mood.

What Is The Recommended Dosage Of SeroLean™?

SeroLean™ comes as a two-part formula. One is SeroLean™ AM for the morning and the other one is SeroLean™ PM for the evenings.

SeroLean™ AM formula works during the day. So, users are suggested to take two capsules every morning before breakfast with a glass of water. It can help speed up the fat-burning metabolism during the peak hours while maintaining optimal serotonin levels in the body.

SeroLean™ PM formula works when you are in deep sleep. So, users are recommended to take two capsules of this product before going to bed. It focuses on evening appetite suppression, breathing, cellular reproduction, and blood circulation.

SeroLean™ Pricing And Refund Policy

You can purchase the SeroLean™ kit on the official website only. Click on this link to grab your first kit at a huge discounted price. The pricing of SeroLean™ is as follows:

1-Month Supply: 1 Kit of SeroLean™ AM and SeroLean™ PM bottles cost $69 + 4 Free Bonuses.

1 Kit of SeroLean™ AM and SeroLean™ PM bottles cost $69 + 4 Free Bonuses. 3-Month Supply: 3 Kits of SeroLean™ AM and SeroLean™ PM bottles cost $59 per kit + 4 Free Bonuses

3 Kits of SeroLean™ AM and SeroLean™ PM bottles cost $59 per kit + 4 Free Bonuses 6-Month Supply: 6 Kits of SeroLean™ AM and SeroLean™ PM bottles cost $49 per kit + 4 Free Bonuses

Free Bonuses Offered Along With SeroLean™

SeroLean™ offers 4 free bonuses on purchasing any bundle of the supplement which are:

My SERO For Life Plan

My SERO For Life Handbook

The Serotonin Solution: To Never Dieting

Personal Online Consultation

Order now & get bonuses >>>

What Is The Refund Policy Of SeroLean™?

SeroLean™ is backed with an iron-clad 100% satisfaction 180-day money-back guarantee. This means if a person gets no satisfactory results using this supplement can ask for their money back within 180 days of purchasing it.

SeroLean™ Review 2023: Final Verdict

SeroLean™ is a 2-part formula that can help lose excess body weight within a few weeks. It regulates the levels of serotonin in our bodies that can control carbohydrate cravings indicating to our brain that we have enough food.

Dr. Robert Posner is the founder of SeroLean™ and he recommends taking these capsules for at least 3 months to attain satisfactory levels. He also claims that his formula has helped more than 24,000 people lose weight till now.

Since this product is doctor-formulated and clinically proven to be effective, it may bring positive changes in your life as well. However, do consult your healthcare professional first before starting to use Dr. Robert Posner’s SeroLean™.

Don’t buy SeroLean without reading the reviews first >>>

Recap

Product and Efficacy: SeroLean™ AM and PM are weight loss dietary supplements that claim to help users lose an average of 35 pounds in 12 weeks without intense workouts, calorie counting, and restrictive diets. The product’s effectiveness is attributed to its ability to control serotonin levels, which may help to reduce cravings and appetite, leading to weight loss.

SeroLean™ AM and PM are weight loss dietary supplements that claim to help users lose an average of 35 pounds in 12 weeks without intense workouts, calorie counting, and restrictive diets. The product’s effectiveness is attributed to its ability to control serotonin levels, which may help to reduce cravings and appetite, leading to weight loss. Founder and Credibility: Dr. Robert Posner, a certified physician and a former U.S. Navy medical doctor, is the founder of SeroLean™. He has a background in weight loss management with over 24,000 individuals reportedly having lost weight under his program. His expertise and experience lend credibility to the product.

Dr. Robert Posner, a certified physician and a former U.S. Navy medical doctor, is the founder of SeroLean™. He has a background in weight loss management with over 24,000 individuals reportedly having lost weight under his program. His expertise and experience lend credibility to the product. Ingredients and Purity: SeroLean™ contains natural ingredients such as 5-HTP protein (Griffonia simplicifolia), Stinging Nettle Leaf, Vitamin B-6, L-Theanine, Valerian Root Extract, L-Tryptophan, Ashwagandha, Saffron Extract, White Kidney Bean, and Green Tea. It claims to be 100% natural, non-GMO, and free from inactive ingredients, catering to those who prefer organic supplements.

SeroLean™ contains natural ingredients such as 5-HTP protein (Griffonia simplicifolia), Stinging Nettle Leaf, Vitamin B-6, L-Theanine, Valerian Root Extract, L-Tryptophan, Ashwagandha, Saffron Extract, White Kidney Bean, and Green Tea. It claims to be 100% natural, non-GMO, and free from inactive ingredients, catering to those who prefer organic supplements. Usage Guidelines and Side Effects: The recommended dosage is 2 SeroLean™ AM capsules in the morning and 2 SeroLean™ PM capsules before bed. According to online reviews, there are no reported side effects, which may be reassuring for potential users concerned about negative reactions to the supplement.

The recommended dosage is 2 SeroLean™ AM capsules in the morning and 2 SeroLean™ PM capsules before bed. According to online reviews, there are no reported side effects, which may be reassuring for potential users concerned about negative reactions to the supplement. Pricing and Refund Policy: SeroLean™ can be purchased exclusively on the official website, with a price of $69 for a one-month supply. The product comes with a 180-day money-back guarantee, which allows consumers to try it with some assurance that they can get a refund if they are not satisfied with the results.

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