Thesis Reviews – Should You Buy Thesis Nootropic Brain Boosters?

Do you wake up wondering what you are truly capable of? Do you find yourself procrastinating until the very last minute? If so, nootropics might be one possible solution. Nootropics are dietary supplements intended to boost brain function by ensuring that they release critical chemicals at appropriate levels. Despite the intriguing concept, the problem with this particular market is that most products are made to fit a single customer type. The latter is, without doubt, an outdated one. Why?

Because every person has a particular goal, will a nutritional supplement designed to increase energy and focus be adequate for someone trying to strengthen their willpower?

According to one team, the answer is no. Each aspect of cognitive function requires different combinations of chemicals, which one-size-fits-all cannot offer. Based on this justification, the same group founded a customized nootropics business. It isn’t just about taking a supplement; it’s also about tracking progress and making changes should a solution fail to serve the set goal until the right fit is identified. Luckily, these steps are highly advocated in the lo-and-behold; Thesis.

What is Thesis?

Thesis is a company devoted to formulating nootropic supplements for optimal brain chemistry. As the CEO and founder Dan Freed recounted, people always considered him a “stupid, lazy, or unmotivated” person. This led him to believe them, eventually becoming a high school dropout. Ten years later, he scored in the 99th percentile on the GMAT and completed his master’s degrees from Yale and INSEAD. So, what changed?

Nootropics balanced his brain chemistry, which allegedly helped him form positive habits that were the foundation of his success. Naturally, his very life became the backbone of Thesis, with four key tenets: sourcing the highest quality ingredients, third-party lab testing, formulas backed by science, and packing for perfection, purity, and safety.

Another facet that makes the Thesis interesting is their supplement blends, which don’t simply stop at choosing how often one wishes to have their supplements delivered but also consider how often the type of supplements and intake needs to be changed.

How? Thanks to the team of in-house coaches, who all have specializations in neuroscience, behavioral neuropharmacology, integrative and functional nutrition, meditation, naturopathy, biology, holistic health, health sciences, and/or kinesiology. Now that we have a general understanding of what Thesis aims to achieve, it is imperative to spend some time on the notion of “brain chemistry” before exploring the Thesis product line.

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Why does brain chemistry matter?

Brain chemistry is defined as the sum of all neurotransmitter chemical information exchanges that take place within the brain. As the brain communicates with itself and other components, it releases chemical information from one neuron or nerve cell to the next. These exchanges influence our daily tasks: movement, speaking, thinking, or regulating bodily components.

The six main brain chemicals have been summarized as follows:

Serotonin: An inhibitory chemical that influences sleep, appetite, arousal, and mood

An inhibitory chemical that influences sleep, appetite, arousal, and mood Dopamine: An inhibitory and excitatory chemical that influences behavior, emotion, and cognition while inducing pleasure and reward

An inhibitory and excitatory chemical that influences behavior, emotion, and cognition while inducing pleasure and reward Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA): An inhibitory chemical that influences cognition, emotional wellness, and mental health

(GABA): An inhibitory chemical that influences cognition, emotional wellness, and mental health Acetylcholine: An excitatory chemical central for sleep, learning, and muscle contractions

An excitatory chemical central for sleep, learning, and muscle contractions Glutamate: An excitatory chemical that contributes to early brain development, cognition, and learning memory

An excitatory chemical that contributes to early brain development, cognition, and learning memory Norepinephrine: An inhibitory and excitatory chemical linked to the fight-or-flight response

Imbalances in any of the above-listed chemicals (and their ability to release hormones) negatively influence brain chemistry, which in turn gives rise to undesirable mental health conditions. Speaking of imbalances, there are several reasons why they may occur. For instance, a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids has been shown to improve human cognitive processes. In contrast, diets high in saturated fat are said to lower components that support cognitive processing and have been linked to an increased risk of neurological dysfunction in humans and animals.

Another enticing article covered the effect of thinking on brain chemistry. In the article, it was explained how thoughts are chemicals themselves. The relationship between thoughts and brain chemistry is complex, as subfactors such as genes, environment, and one’s life experiences also contribute to the equation. Complexity aside, the key takeaway is that thoughts are translated as chemicals in our brain, releasing one of the six chemicals accordingly. For example, when individuals experience stress, the cortisol hormone will be released because the brain sees this situation as part of the fight-or-flight response.

Such a release might be necessary in the short term, but those who suffer from chronic stress might end up with excess cortisol in the body, which has a toll mentally and physically. In other words, the latter negative feedback loop must be broken; otherwise, individuals will constantly suffer.

Lastly, brain chemistry is believed to induce structural changes in the brain and body. Research suggests that changing how we perceive things can alter certain regions of the brain because the released chemicals could ease certain symptoms in the body.

The placebo effect was mentioned as an example of how believing that a particular treatment worked helped them in the end. In light of everything discussed up to this point, Thesis focuses primarily on the effect of nutrients on brain chemistry, which might support healthy thinking and vice versa, ultimately resulting in a positive feedback loop. Up next, we’ll cover Thesis’ product offering.

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What does Thesis currently offer?

Thesis currently offers six unique formulas:

Clarity

Clarity is a dietary supplement that maintains focus and energy support, which ensures people enter a flow state. The key ingredient in this formula is Alpha-GPC (500mg). Alpha-GPC is a phospholipid that the brain requires for proper functioning. In particular, it supplies cell membranes with choline (essential for cognitive and muscle function). It increases myelin production, both of which, as per one source, nourishes the nervous system by raising levels of GABA, dopamine, serotonin, and inositol, among others.

Other ingredients that complement the effect of Alpha-GPC on cognition include Lion’s Mane Mushroom (500mg), Camellia Sinensis Tea (278mg), Dihydroxyflavone (30mg), Caffeine (100mg) and L-Theanine (200mg).

Logic

Logic is a dietary support focusing on cognitive function, particularly memory, deep thinking, and information processing. Central to this formula is the standardized form of Bacopa monnieri known as Synapsa® (320mg). As per one source, Synapsa® has been extensively studied for over three decades and has repeatedly been demonstrated to induce peak cognitive performance outcomes. Six double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials with healthy adults have reported improvements in visual processing, learning rate (and decreased forgetting rate), working memory, information retention, and mental performance versus placebo.

Other equally important ingredients in the Logic formula are Ginkgo Biloba (160mg), Theobromine (100mg), Phosphatidylserine (400mg), High DHA Algae (200mg), Triacetyluridine (30mg), Caffeine (100mg), and L-Theanine (200mg).

Motivation

Motivation is a supplement intended for people who wish to maintain willpower and regulate procrastination and stress. The success of this formula rests in CDT Dynamine™ (100mg), a patent-pending form of a pure alkaloid called methylliberine. Its molecular structure is similar to theacrine (TeaCrine®) and is believed to behave similarly in the body. Combined with Caffeine (100mg) and TeaCrine®, individuals can anticipate cognitive performance during mentally demanding tasks, whether gaming, working out, or while at work.

To be more precise, studies have reported improvements in working memory, cognitive control, and reaction time during demanding tasks. That’s not all; each serving has also been equipped with L-Phenylalanine (500mg), Vitamin B12 (1,000 mcg), Forskolin (250mg), Artichoke (450mg), and L-Theanine (200mg)

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Confidence

Confidence is considered an appropriate dietary supplement for people hoping to achieve a calm state, needing mental flexibility, and/or wishing to have a more positive outlook on life. A big component that drives self-confidence is mood, so the Thesis team resorted to Zembrin® (25mg), one of the world’s most well-researched and clinically studied Sceletium extracts. To date, it has been proven to enhance mood and cognitive function and reduce anxiety, which together support people suffering from stress.

The reason for this has to do with its dual mechanism of phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) and serotonin (5-HT) reuptake inhibition. These results are allegedly enhanced some more thanks to the likes of Saffron (28mg), Magnesium Bisglycinate (500mg), Sage (333mg), Magnolia Bark (10mg), Ashwagandha Leaf & Root (120mg), Caffeine (100mg) and L-Theanine (200mg).

Creativity

Creativity is one of many pillars that drive people’s very existence. Therefore, an absence can really cause havoc in people’s minds. In this regard, the Thesis team created a formula for creativity that promotes verbal fluency, inspires creativity, and ultimately preserves confidence. To achieve the aforesaid, individuals need to free themselves of stress and anxiety, which the creators believe is possible with the help of KSM-66® Ashwagandha (300mg). Developed by Ixoreal Biomed after 14 long years of research and development, KSM-66® Ashwagandha is a patented form of an adaptogenic herb that has been repeatedly proven to improve several health aspects.

Specifically, we are referring to its ability to reduce stress and related food cravings, enhance sleep quality, memory, and cognition, improve sexual function in both men and women, and ensure healthy endurance, strength, and immune function. Aside from ashwagandha, this formula only celebrates ingredients such as Alpha-GPC (150mg), Agmatine Sulfate (250mg), Panax Ginseng (200mg), Sceletium Tortuosum (25mg), Caffeine (100mg), and L-Theanine (200mg)

Energy

Finally, we have Energy, a dietary supplement intended to increase energy, combat fatigue, and build mental stamina. The key ingredient that brings this formula to life is Teacrine® (100mg), a patented form of a pure alkaloid similar to caffeine. In a study examining how Teacrine® affected athletes’ time to exhaustion and cognitive performance during a simulated soccer match, male and female athletes showed increased performance capacity of 27 to 38% when the extract was combined with caffeine. Moreover, the researchers reported favorable effects on cognitive function as well.

The latter, of course, is just one of several pieces of evidence available on Teacrine® intake, as others have praised its versatility as well. As with all of the formulas, this one also has a rich list of supporting ingredients such as Citicoline (300mg), Mango Leaf (300mg), N-Acetyl Cysteine (500mg), Indian Trumpet Tree (100mg), N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine (300mg), Caffeine (100mg) and L-Theanine (200mg).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Why is it important to take the Thesis quiz?

A. The Thesis quiz is for everyone, especially those new to taking nootropics. Nootropics are simply formulas comprising nutrient compounds that have been shown to influence different aspects of the brain that power motivation, creativity, mood, memory, focus, and cognitive processing. By taking the quiz, the Thesis team pledges to guide everyone on their blends so that it works on a personalized level. As always, it is up to each person to adjust based on what works for them.

Q. Are nootropics safe?

A. The Thesis team’s top priority is safety, and so they claim to have manufactured all their supplements by following FDA guidelines (also known as Current Good Manufacturing Processes). This means using ingredients that the FDA considers Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) or have passed through Phase III clinical trials. As a final touch, all Thesis products have undergone third-party testing to ensure the utmost quality.

Q. What makes the Thesis Starter Kit so special?

A. The Thesis team insists that their starter kit is one of the most advanced cognitive performance systems available, allowing individuals to find what exactly works for their respective brain chemistry and desired areas of focus. Furthermore, rather than just giving out a single pill, the Starter Kit was made so that users could try several formulations.

Q. What are the steps to adjusting the Thesis Starter Kit?

A. The fastest way to adjust existing blends is by logging into each person’s respective Thesis account and contacting customer support, giving the team a call, or sending an email.

Q. What’s included in the Thesis Starter Kit?

A. The Thesis Starter Kit includes four different Thesis blends (totaling a four-week supply), an instructional booklet, and access to the Thesis team of wellness coaches for guidance. Along the way, the team pledges to send email messages with additional instructions.

Q. How should Thesis supplements be taken?

A. For the biggest impact, the Thesis team recommends taking each blend on an empty stomach, just after waking from a normal night of rest. That said, some people might need a few days of consecutive use to feel the effects of the nutrients or just get used to the idea of taking nootropics.

Q. How long will it take to see results with Thesis?

A. Results are dependent on genetics and experience with nootropics. The results can be felt on average within the first 30 minutes of taking each blend.

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Q. Is it possible to get caffeine-free formulas?

A. Yes, caffeine-free options can be selected at checkout. After purchasing caffeinated options, individuals can also contact customer support to switch to a caffeine-free alternative for future shipments.

Q. Are there any side effects to taking Thesis Supplements?

A. While side effects are uncommon, some people might experience a prolonged headache or an uneasy stomach. If either occurs, individuals are asked to stop taking it immediately.

Q. What happens after finishing the first Starter Kit?

A. After trying the Starter Kit, individuals will better understand what is effective for their needs. Once something that works well is found, it is up to the user to decide how to take it from the second month onward.

Q. Can I try other blends that I haven’t tried yet?

A. Yes, in the first month, individuals will receive four blends. If people want to try the other two, they can do so by logging into the customer portal or sending an email to the customer support team. People who switch blends must stay with that blend for six days to see if it aligns with their neurochemistry.

Q. Can I build my own Thesis Starter Kit?

A. Yes, individuals also have the option to build their own Starter Kit, which entails choosing up to four blends that match their goals.

Q. When will my Thesis shipment arrive?

A. All orders are shipped on the same day, whenever possible, or the next business day. Transit is supposedly faster the closer people live to New York City. Otherwise, it could take up to 7 business days to arrive.

Q. Does Thesis offer any money-back guarantees?

A. Yes, all Thesis kits are protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Although 9 out of 10 people find at least one blend that works, there’s always the 1 out 10 who are unlucky. If the latter happens to be the case, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. Listed below are the different ways that individuals can reach the support team:

Email: hello@takethesis.com.

hello@takethesis.com. Phone: 1 (646) 647 3599

1 (646) 647 3599 Mailing Address: 30 W 24th Street Floor 11, New York, NY 10010

How much do Thesis products cost?

Since Thesis products are offered as kits, each one includes four different supplements meant to last one full month; there are two payment options. The first is a one-time purchase totaling $119; the other is subscribing and saving $79 monthly.

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Final Thoughts

Based on the analysis above, Thesis offers tailored nootropics for different cognitive needs. To get started, individuals are encouraged to complete the Thesis quiz, which provides insight into the different areas of cognition that people might be missing out on. These discrepancies are fuelled by not one but four Thesis supplements offered in the Starter Kit. Each of these kits lasts one full month, and during this period, people will need to track their progress and see whether the Thesis team got it right from the get-go.

The wonderful thing about this service is that the solutions are suggested based on professional guidance from various health industry experts, including kinesiologists, nutritionists, and health coaches, to mention a few.

Not only that, but the experts are also available from time to time through email. Regarding the blends, it is comforting to know that every single one has ingredients that have either undergone in-depth research, been granted a patent, or successfully completed phase III clinical trials. Our editorial team was quite impressed by their educational efforts, as they provided visuals showcasing the efficacy of the key ingredients.

They also disclosed all the ingredients in each blend and their concentrations, among other things, very clearly. Given the emphasis on brain chemistry and the approach taken by Thesis from start to finish, we see value in giving these Thesis blends a try.

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