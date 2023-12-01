Top 5 Best THCP Gummies Reviewed: Find The Perfect THCP Edible
Published 1:30 am Friday, December 1, 2023
Do you need an extra boost of energy and focus? Are you tired of having CBD gummies? THCP gummies are the newest cannabinoids on the market. These gummies are more potent and will help you attain your goals quickly.
A lot of CBD brands are introducing THCP products, including gummies. But how do you know which gummies are best for you? After all, you’d want something that suits your style and taste.
If you’re ready to take a quick and savory escape from your life, you must read this post. In this post, we’ve compiled reviews of the best THCP gummies on the market. Besides this, you’ll also learn how to choose the best THCP gummies for you.
The Best THCP Gummies for 2024: Find Your Perfect THCP Edibles
- Tré House – Most Potent THCP Gummies – Editor’s Choice
- Fresh – Best Multi-flavored Gummies
- Galaxy Treats – Most Long-Lasting Effects
- Just Delta – Highly Potent THCP Gummies
- Moonwlkr – Best for Sleep
Tré House – Most Potent THCP Gummies – Editor’s Choice
Tré House Key Features
- 700 mg cannabinoids per bottle
- D8-HHC-THCP
- 35 mg per gummy
Tré House Rating 9.8/10
The THCP gummies by Tré House are on our list because they are potent and delicious. Plus, they contain natural flavors and hemp-derived cannabinoids. These gummies are made in the USA and have been verified for their potency. They comply with the 2018 Farm Bill, making them legal to consume.
Tré House Product Description
The Tré House THCP gummies are delicious as well as incredibly potent. According to its manufacturer, the gummies can make you energetic, euphoric, and chilled. These are high-potency gummies, and there is only one flavor available. One bottle of the Tropic Mango THC gummies contains 20 gummies, each with 35 mg of cannabinoids. The gummies come with a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you are still looking for more, contact customer service and get a refund.
Tré House Flavors
The Tré House THCP Gummies are available in Tropic Mango flavor. The taste is delicious and exactly like tropical mangoes.
Tré House Ingredients
The gummies contain cannabinoids, tapioca syrup, pectin, cane sugar, distilled water, sodium citrate, natural flavors and colors, and a citric acid solution.
Tré House Servings
The brand recommends one gummy per serving. However, if you’re a beginner, we recommend you start with half a gummy. One gummy contains 2 mg of THC, which can be too much for you. The gummies can cause psychotropic effects, so it is advised to start slow.
Tré House Pros
- 2018 Farm Bill compliant
- Made in USA
- Verified potency
- Lab reports available
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Tré House Cons
- No information on hemp sources and manufacturing
Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews
Tré House is a trusted provider of high-quality hemp-derived products, consistently satisfying numerous customers. On their official website, you’ll find a comprehensive collection of product reviews reflecting the positive experiences shared by most of their customers. If you’re interested in purchasing Tropic Mango THCP gummies, navigate to the product page and explore the reviews section to gain deeper insights. Rest assured, all the reviews come from verified buyers who have attested to the potency and remarkable effectiveness of these gummies.
Tré House Formulas
Tré House has included D8, HHC, and THCP in its formula for gummies. These compounds are distributed as follows:
- 2 mg THCP per serving
- 3 mg full-spectrum
- 10 mg HHC per serving
- 20 mg delta-8 per serving
Tré House Manufacturing Methods
The company provides no clear information about the hemp source or manufacturing methods. However, it states that its products are hemp-derived and made in the USA. The company assures its THCP gummies are safe and legal for consumption. They contain a unique blend of cannabinoids and provide a powerful combination for recreational use.
Third-Party Lab Testing
Tré House has provided the results of third-party lab tests on all its products. You can check the lab reports for these THCP gummies on their official website.
Fresh – Best Multi-flavored Gummies
Fresh Key Features
- One bottle contains multiple-flavored gummies
- 750 mg of D8 and THCP
- All-natural and safe
Fresh’s Rating: 9.7/10
Fresh is a renowned CBD brand that offers a delightful range of CBD-infused products. Since their inception, they’ve partnered with top-notch hemp farms to source the best CBD. They offer quick and discreet shipping all across the USA and have a 60-day return policy.
Fresh Product Description
These gummies contain 750 mg of cannabinoids, including D8 and THCP. You can take one gummy every day to enjoy the best results. They are multi-flavored so that you can enjoy a different taste every time.
Fresh Flavor
The Fruity Blend Gummies have a delicious fruity flavor that kids and adults love. They are a delightful combination of sweet and tangy, making them a perfect treat.
Fresh Ingredients
These gummies are made with high-quality ingredients. They include Delta-8 THC, THCP, and other natural flavors and sweeteners. Rest assured, they do not contain any harmful additives or artificial ingredients.
Fresh Servings
Each jar of Fruity Blend Gummies contains 750mg of the Delta-8 THCP blend and 15 gummies for you to enjoy.
Fresh Pros
- Delicious taste
- High-quality ingredients
- Enjoyable effects
- Less than 0.3% THC
Fresh Cons
- Availability might vary in some locations
Brand Reputation & Customer Reviews
Fresh has received positive reviews on websites like Trustpilot, CBD Guru, Leaf Report, and Daily CBD for its high-quality products and excellent service.
Customers praise the Fruity Blend Gummies for their great taste and relaxing effects. One customer said, “Best product that I’ve purchased from them. The effects kick in at 60 minutes and last for 6 hours.” Another customer said, “What a great vibe you get with these gummies! Probably my all-time favorite! I just wish they came in a bigger quantity.”
Fresh Formulas
Fresh uses a full-spectrum formula, which means its products contain a wide range of beneficial cannabinoids. This allows users to experience the full potential of hemp-derived compounds. Furthermore, these gummies are free from pesticides and additives.
Fresh Potency
The THC gummies by Fresh are available in 750mg of Delta 8 and THCP per jar. Each gummy contains
Fresh Manufacturing Methods
These THCP gummies are made in an ISO-certified facility following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Since Fresh only accepts products with legal and safe manufacturing practices, they ensure safety, purity, and potency.
Third-Party Lab Testing
Fresh takes quality seriously and sends its products for third-party lab testing. The lab results are readily available to customers, providing transparency and assurance of the product’s quality and safety.
Galaxy Treats – Most Long-Lasting Effects
Galaxy Treats Key Features
- 2500 mg strength
- D8-D9-THC gummies
- 125 mg of cannabinoids per gummy
Galaxy Treats Rating – 9.5/10
Because of its high-quality products, Galaxy Treats has been featured on various popular platforms, including High Times. The gummies are juicy and deliver excellent value for money.
Galaxy Treats Product Description
Galaxy Treats THCP gummies are delicious. They are available in three flavors and feature high-quality cannabinoids. These gummies have mood-boosting properties and are more euphoric and relaxing than THC gummies. The gummies contain 1005 hemp-derived cannabinoids and bring along the benefits of delta-8, delta-9, and THCP.
Galaxy Treats Flavors
Galaxy Treats offers THCP gummies in three flavors, all of which are mouth-watering and delicious. These gummies are perfect for an uplifting experience:
- Berry Melon Lifter: The Berry Melon Lifter flavor contains 2500 mg of cannabinoids per jar. There are 20 gummies in a jar, each containing 125 mg of cannabinoids. The strawberry watermelon-flavored gummies are euphoric and promote relaxation.
- Tropical Kush: Tropical Kush THCP gummies are pineapple-flavored. The whole pack of gummies is packed with 2500 mg of cannabinoids.
Galaxy Treats Ingredients
The main ingredients of these gummies are pectin, sugar, corn syrup, water, sunflower oil, flavoring, citric acid, sodium citrate, plant-derived terpenes, and artificial food coloring.
Galaxy Treats Servings
Since the gummies are surprisingly potent, you must consume only half a gummy initially. Once your tolerance level is stable, you can increase the dose to 1 gummy at a time.
Galaxy Treats Pros
- Premium quality cannabinoids
- Vegan-friendly gummies
- Third-party lab tested for purity
- Affordable pricing
- Delicious gummy flavors
Galaxy Treats Cons
- The return policy isn’t good; sometimes, they take much time to process the returns.
- Proper details about extraction and manufacturing methods are not available.
Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews
Galaxy Treats is a well-known CBD brand. It provides 100% hemp-derived products that are third-party, lab-tested and USA-made. The company aims to offer adults high-quality and delicious edibles to enjoy the therapeutic effects of cannabis. Their official website has more than 2.5k positive customer reviews. Most customers have appreciated how THCP gummies help them sleep better. Users report that the gummies taste great and provide long-lasting effects.
Galaxy Treats Formulas
Galaxy Treat’s formula for its gummies includes delta-8, delta-9, and THCP.
Galaxy Treats Manufacturing Methods
Galaxy Treats claims that their THCP gummies are hemp-derived. The company also claims that all of its products are U.S.-made. However, the company didn’t disclose information about manufacturing and extraction methods.
Third-Party Lab Testing
The gummies are made in the United States, undergo third-party lab testing, and are guaranteed to meet strict quality standards. The company uses completely hemp-derived cannabinoids and includes no more than 0.3% THC in its products. You can check the lab reports for all the products on its official website.
Just Delta – Highly Potent THCP Gummies
Just Delta Key Features
- 4000 mg of cannabinoids
- Delicious strawberry flavor
- Higher servings
Just Delta Rating – 9.4/10
Just Delta gummies are highly potent with a huge serving size, and the brand offers free shipping, uses all-natural ingredients in its products, and has a reliable refund policy.
Just Delta Product Description
Just Delta’s Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies are a fantastic way to experience the benefits of THCP in a fun and delicious form. These gummies are made from a hybrid blend, which offers a balanced experience of relaxation and energy. Each gummy is infused with a powerful 4000mg of THCP, ensuring a potent and effective dose in every bite.
Just Delta Flavor
The Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies from Just Delta comes in various mouth-watering fruit flavors. They taste like a burst of fruity goodness with a subtle hint of sweetness, making them enjoyable for newcomers and seasoned users.
Just Delta Ingredients
The THCP gummies by Just Delta are crafted with high-quality ingredients. These include natural flavors, gelatin, sugar, corn syrup, and THCP extract. They are free from harmful additives and are made with care to provide a safe and enjoyable experience.
Just Delta Servings
Each Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies jar contains 40-80 gummies, offering multiple servings to enjoy over time. Remember to follow the recommended dosage – one gummy daily – for the best experience.
Just Delta Pros
- Potent 4000mg THCP per jar
- Less than 0.3% THC
- Made with natural ingredients
- Multiple servings per jar
Just Delta Cons
- Not suitable for newbies
Brand Reputation & Customer Reviews
Just Delta has received positive reviews on various online websites, including Nature & Bloom, WayofLeaf, and Thing Testing.
The THCP gummies are highly effective; customers have praised their potency and delicious taste. One customer mentioned, “I love these. Great high, and they are tasty as well.” Another customer said, “Yeah, these things hit. They are just lovely. My new favorite for the weekends.”
Just Delta Formulas
Just Delta uses a full-spectrum formula for their Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies. This means the gummies contain many cannabinoids and terpenes, offering a more holistic experience. These gummies are free from GMOs, animal byproducts, or additives.
Just Delta Manufacturing Methods
They work with an ISO-certified facility to ensure top-notch quality and safety. The company follows strict manufacturing practices, ensuring that each gummy is crafted with precision and care.
Third-Party Lab Testing
Just Delta is committed to transparency and sends its products for third-party lab testing. The lab results are easily accessible on their website, enabling customers to verify the potency and purity of the THCP gummies they purchase.
Moonwlkr – Best for Sleep
Moonwlkr Key Features
- 900 mg per bottle
- D8-D9-THC
- 36 mg per gummy
Moonwlkr Rating 9.2/10
The THCP gummies contain less than 0.3% THC and are safe and legal for consumption. Moonwlkr gummies have a natural and delicious flavor, making it easy to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of THCP. They contain a premium blend of delta-8, delta-9, and THCP, delivering intense and euphoric effects.
Moonwlkr Product Description
The Moonwlkr Strawnana THCP gummies are potent and tasty. The gummies contain 900 mg of cannabinoids per bottle. They are rich, and only a few gummies can produce intense effects. Our gummies undergo thorough lab testing to ensure their purity, safety, and potency.
Moonwlkr Flavors
The Moonwlkr Strawnana gummies are highly potent and can produce intense effects. Based on information from the manufacturer, the gummies are hemp-derived and flavored with Prometheus Strawnana, a natural flavor.
Moonwlkr Ingredients
Besides the main cannabinoids, the gummies include corn syrup, sugar, pectin, and natural flavors.
Moonwlkr Servings
Each gummy contains 36 mg of cannabinoids. There are 25 gummies in each bottle, and the serving size is one piece. If you are new to consuming gummies, starting with half a gummy is recommended as a general rule. These gummies are potent but not as rich as other options on our list. So, even if you consume one gummy at a time, it won’t have any adverse effects.
Moonwlkr Pros
- Locally sourced hemp
- High-quality cannabinoids
- Free from pesticides and solvents
- Free shipping on orders over $50
- Made in the USA and third-party lab-tested
Moonwlkr Cons
- Limited information about the company
Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews
Moonwlkr is a prevalent and well-reputed CBD brand known for its organic, lab-tested, and natural products. Their THCP gummies are safe, potent, and highly regarded. With over 3900 reviews on their official website, most are positive, and customers have shared their experiences. Verified buyers mention that the gummies are potent and aid in achieving restful sleep.
Moonwlkr Formulas
The gummies use the following formula:
- 25 mg delta-8
- 10 mg delta-9
- 1 mg THCP
Moonwlkr Manufacturing Methods
The company sources its hemp from 100% legal US hemp farms. While the specific location of the hemp source is not specified, they emphasize that their hemp-derived products are made from locally sourced hemp. Additionally, the company utilizes the critical CO2 extraction method to create its hemp products. This extraction method is known for producing pure and potent hemp-derived products, ensuring high-quality standards.
Third-Party Lab Testing
All the CBD products offered by Moonwlkr are USDA-certified and lab-tested. The lab test reports for their products are also available on their website.
How to Choose the Best THCP Edibles
The THCP gummies have a similar effect as delta-9 THC, but their impact is more potent. Also, THCP is synthesized in the laboratory, as gummies and other products need reasonable quantities of THCP. On the other hand, THCP is found in meager amounts in the cannabis plant. Thus, it is synthesized in the lab instead of extracted naturally.
Manufacturing THCP supplements is complex and could be dangerous if performed incorrectly. For this reason, it is vital to choose a reliable company that synthesizes THCP properly. To select the best THCP gummies, we considered these factors:
Third-Party Lab Tests
Ensure the product has undergone third-party lab testing. Reputable brands provide these reports on their websites, confirming the absence of harmful substances and verifying potency.
Customer Reviews
Positive reviews indicate product reliability. Opt for products with a majority of favorable feedback.
Brand Reputation
Established brands maintain consistent quality. Check their presence on third-party platforms and social media.
Potency
Consider your tolerance and flavor preference. If you’re new to cannabinoids, start with less potent options.
Manufacturing Methods
Investigate the brand’s hemp sourcing and extraction methods. Top brands use local hemp and have FDA-certified, cGMP-compliant facilities.
Ingredients
Check for natural flavors and ensure ingredient balance. Typically, THCP gummies should have 1-2 mg of THCP per piece.
Safety
Ensure products are made in FDA-approved, GMP-certified facilities with stringent quality control.
Vegan vs. Non-Vegan
Decide based on your dietary preferences. Vegan gummies don’t contain animal byproducts, while non-vegan ones might have gelatin.
Money-Back Guarantee
Opt for brands offering money-back guarantees, reflecting their confidence in product quality and customer satisfaction.
What Are THCP Gummies?
THCP, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is a recently discovered cannabinoid from 2019, originating from modified hemp-derived CBD. Although present in minimal amounts in cannabis, THCP is notably potent, rumored to be 33% stronger than THC. It’s 5 to 10 times more potent due to its 7-carbon atom chain than THC’s 5-carbon chain.
THCP, like other THC variants, is psychotropic, inducing a ‘high’ or ‘euphoria’ that many find calming. THCP gummies, infused with this compound, offer a pleasurable and soothing experience for most users. These gummies are flavorful candies enriched with a mix of cannabinoids, including delta-8, delta-9, HHC, THC, and THCP, for a profound effect. They interact with our body’s receptors, delivering relaxation. Each THCP gummy variant can have distinct impacts, so finding the right fit is essential.
THCP interacts with the endocannabinoid system similarly to other cannabinoids but stands out due to its extended alkyl side chain. While THCP is typically lab-produced due to its trace amounts in cannabis, some brands assert they extract it solely from hemp.
The Benefits of THCP Gummies
THCP gummies, discovered in 2019, offer effects akin to THC gummies but are more potent. Fewer studies exist on THCP’s benefits. Dr. Benavides notes that THCP’s effects resemble those of synthetic full CB1 antagonists, unlike THC’s partial antagonist nature. These synthetics address pain, epilepsy, and nausea; THCP shares these pain-relieving properties. Let’s delve into THCP gummies’ benefits:
Long-lasting Effects
Unlike oils and vapes, THCP gummies offer prolonged effects due to their absorption method. They take time to kick in but last between 12 to 24 hours, making them ideal for sustained relief.
Recreational High
THCP, being a psychoactive compound, provides a potent ‘high.’ Its strong binding affinity is also beneficial for addressing various health conditions.
Simple and Discreet
Gummies are convenient and discreet. Unlike vaping or smoking, consuming gummies in public doesn’t draw attention, allowing for private consumption.
Highly Potent
THCP gummies are notably potent. A 2019 study highlighted THCP’s greater potency than delta-9 THC due to its longer 7-alkyl chain, leading to more pronounced effects on the nervous system.
Pain Alleviation
THCP’s effective binding to cannabinoid receptors can help mitigate pain. While more research is needed, existing studies on cannabis suggest its potential in pain management.
Relief from Stress and Anxiety
THCP’s interaction with cannabinoid receptors can induce relaxation, making it beneficial for stress and anxiety management.
Improved Sleep
Cannabis compounds, including THC and THCP, have been linked to better sleep. They may be especially beneficial for those with conditions like PTSD or chronic pain, as they bind to body receptors to promote sleep.
THCP Gummies Side Effects
THCP gummies are notably potent. If you’re familiar with the effects of delta-9 THC, know that THCP is even more powerful, with as little as 1 mg having a significant impact. It’s crucial to heed dosage guidelines. For first-timers, begin with a tiny portion. Before taking THC gummies, seek advice from a healthcare professional.
Potential side effects are:
Dry Mouth and Dry Eyes
THCP can stimulate cannabinoid receptors in the salivary glands and eyes, reducing moisture production. This effect is temporary and generally not harmful.
Dizziness
Some users report feeling dizzy or lightheaded after consuming THCP. This is due to its impact on the nervous system, which can cause sleepiness or disorientation, especially in regular THC users.
Low Blood Pressure
THCP and other cannabinoids can cause a temporary decrease in blood pressure. This might lead to an increased heart rate. If you have existing blood pressure concerns, consuming THCP could exacerbate them.
Things to Consider
- THCP gummies are not recommended for individuals under 21.
- Pregnant or nursing individuals, as well as those with undiagnosed health conditions, should avoid these gummies.
- THCP can influence blood pressure, eye pressure, and heart rate. Always consult a healthcare provider before consumption.
- Everyone reacts differently to THC. Begin with a low dose to gauge your body’s response.
- THCP, being a THC variant, might result in a positive drug test. If drug testing is a concern, it’s best to abstain.
- Typically, THCP gummies take 20-40 minutes to take effect, with noticeable results lasting 2-8 hours.
- Always consult a healthcare professional before using THCP products to mitigate potential adverse effects or complications.
THCP Gummies FAQs
Q: How Should THCP Gummies Be Stored?
A: Store THCP gummies in a refrigerator or pantry for optimal flavor and texture. The fridge offers a low-moisture, dark environment. Ensure they’re sealed tightly to prevent insect attraction and avoid the fridge door.
Q: Can I Take THCP Gummies With Other Supplements?
A: Avoid mixing THCP with medications due to potential interactions, especially with antidepressants and blood thinners. Please consult your healthcare provider before combining it with supplements.
Q: Are THCP Gummies Suitable for Vegetarians or Vegans?
A: Most gummies contain gelatin and aren’t vegan. However, some brands offer vegan-certified gummies without animal byproducts. Check ingredients for suitability.
Q: How Long Does It Take for THCP Gummies to Take Effect?
A: THCP gummies typically take 30 minutes to 2 hours to work, with effects lasting 12-24 hours. Peak effects occur around 4 hours.
Q: Can I Travel With THCP Edibles?
A: Avoid traveling with gummies containing over 0.3% THC. If under 0.3% THC, pack in carry-on luggage. Cannabis consumption during travel is prohibited.
Q: Can I Overdose on THCP Gummies?
A: Overdosing is possible if the recommended 2 mg THCP dose is exceeded. Symptoms include rapid heartbeat, anxiety, and paranoia. Wait 2-3 hours after the first dose to assess the effects.
Q: Is THCP More Potent Than THC?
A: With its longer alkyl chain, THCP is more potent than THC, producing more intense, sometimes psychedelic effects. It binds more effectively to body receptors than delta-9 THC.
Q: Are There Any Risks Associated With THCP?
A: While THCP isn’t 33 times stronger than THC, as some believe, its potency requires caution. Follow manufacturer dosage guidelines and consult a healthcare provider before use.
Wrapping Up Our Best THCP Gummies for 2024 Guide
THCP is a novel cannabinoid with limited research. Its potency suggests small doses are preferable. THCP gummies offer an easy consumption method, but sourcing from trustworthy brands is essential. Our top picks are from reliable brands, ensuring safety and a relaxing, comfortable user experience.