Top 5 Best THCP Gummies Reviewed: Find The Perfect THCP Edible

Do you need an extra boost of energy and focus? Are you tired of having CBD gummies? THCP gummies are the newest cannabinoids on the market. These gummies are more potent and will help you attain your goals quickly.

A lot of CBD brands are introducing THCP products, including gummies. But how do you know which gummies are best for you? After all, you’d want something that suits your style and taste.

If you’re ready to take a quick and savory escape from your life, you must read this post. In this post, we’ve compiled reviews of the best THCP gummies on the market. Besides this, you’ll also learn how to choose the best THCP gummies for you.

The Best THCP Gummies for 2024: Find Your Perfect THCP Edibles

Tré House – Most Potent THCP Gummies – Editor’s Choice

Fresh – Best Multi-flavored Gummies

Galaxy Treats – Most Long-Lasting Effects

Just Delta – Highly Potent THCP Gummies

Moonwlkr – Best for Sleep

Tré House – Most Potent THCP Gummies – Editor’s Choice

Tré House Key Features

700 mg cannabinoids per bottle

D8-HHC-THCP

35 mg per gummy

Tré House Rating 9.8/10

The THCP gummies by Tré House are on our list because they are potent and delicious. Plus, they contain natural flavors and hemp-derived cannabinoids. These gummies are made in the USA and have been verified for their potency. They comply with the 2018 Farm Bill, making them legal to consume.

Tré House Product Description

The Tré House THCP gummies are delicious as well as incredibly potent. According to its manufacturer, the gummies can make you energetic, euphoric, and chilled. These are high-potency gummies, and there is only one flavor available. One bottle of the Tropic Mango THC gummies contains 20 gummies, each with 35 mg of cannabinoids. The gummies come with a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you are still looking for more, contact customer service and get a refund.

Tré House Flavors

The Tré House THCP Gummies are available in Tropic Mango flavor. The taste is delicious and exactly like tropical mangoes.

Tré House Ingredients

The gummies contain cannabinoids, tapioca syrup, pectin, cane sugar, distilled water, sodium citrate, natural flavors and colors, and a citric acid solution.

Tré House Servings

The brand recommends one gummy per serving. However, if you’re a beginner, we recommend you start with half a gummy. One gummy contains 2 mg of THC, which can be too much for you. The gummies can cause psychotropic effects, so it is advised to start slow.

Tré House Pros

2018 Farm Bill compliant

Made in USA

Verified potency

Lab reports available

60-day money-back guarantee

Tré House Cons

No information on hemp sources and manufacturing

Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews

Tré House is a trusted provider of high-quality hemp-derived products, consistently satisfying numerous customers. On their official website, you’ll find a comprehensive collection of product reviews reflecting the positive experiences shared by most of their customers. If you’re interested in purchasing Tropic Mango THCP gummies, navigate to the product page and explore the reviews section to gain deeper insights. Rest assured, all the reviews come from verified buyers who have attested to the potency and remarkable effectiveness of these gummies.

Tré House Formulas

Tré House has included D8, HHC, and THCP in its formula for gummies. These compounds are distributed as follows:

2 mg THCP per serving

3 mg full-spectrum

10 mg HHC per serving

20 mg delta-8 per serving

Tré House Manufacturing Methods

The company provides no clear information about the hemp source or manufacturing methods. However, it states that its products are hemp-derived and made in the USA. The company assures its THCP gummies are safe and legal for consumption. They contain a unique blend of cannabinoids and provide a powerful combination for recreational use.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Tré House has provided the results of third-party lab tests on all its products. You can check the lab reports for these THCP gummies on their official website.

Fresh – Best Multi-flavored Gummies

Fresh Key Features

One bottle contains multiple-flavored gummies

750 mg of D8 and THCP

All-natural and safe

Fresh’s Rating: 9.7/10

Fresh is a renowned CBD brand that offers a delightful range of CBD-infused products. Since their inception, they’ve partnered with top-notch hemp farms to source the best CBD. They offer quick and discreet shipping all across the USA and have a 60-day return policy.

Fresh Product Description

These gummies contain 750 mg of cannabinoids, including D8 and THCP. You can take one gummy every day to enjoy the best results. They are multi-flavored so that you can enjoy a different taste every time.

Fresh Flavor

The Fruity Blend Gummies have a delicious fruity flavor that kids and adults love. They are a delightful combination of sweet and tangy, making them a perfect treat.

Fresh Ingredients

These gummies are made with high-quality ingredients. They include Delta-8 THC, THCP, and other natural flavors and sweeteners. Rest assured, they do not contain any harmful additives or artificial ingredients.

Fresh Servings

Each jar of Fruity Blend Gummies contains 750mg of the Delta-8 THCP blend and 15 gummies for you to enjoy.

Fresh Pros

Delicious taste

High-quality ingredients

Enjoyable effects

Less than 0.3% THC

Fresh Cons

Availability might vary in some locations

Brand Reputation & Customer Reviews

Fresh has received positive reviews on websites like Trustpilot, CBD Guru, Leaf Report, and Daily CBD for its high-quality products and excellent service.

Customers praise the Fruity Blend Gummies for their great taste and relaxing effects. One customer said, “Best product that I’ve purchased from them. The effects kick in at 60 minutes and last for 6 hours.” Another customer said, “What a great vibe you get with these gummies! Probably my all-time favorite! I just wish they came in a bigger quantity.”

Fresh Formulas

Fresh uses a full-spectrum formula, which means its products contain a wide range of beneficial cannabinoids. This allows users to experience the full potential of hemp-derived compounds. Furthermore, these gummies are free from pesticides and additives.

Fresh Potency

The THC gummies by Fresh are available in 750mg of Delta 8 and THCP per jar. Each gummy contains

Fresh Manufacturing Methods

These THCP gummies are made in an ISO-certified facility following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Since Fresh only accepts products with legal and safe manufacturing practices, they ensure safety, purity, and potency.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Fresh takes quality seriously and sends its products for third-party lab testing. The lab results are readily available to customers, providing transparency and assurance of the product’s quality and safety.

Galaxy Treats – Most Long-Lasting Effects

Galaxy Treats Key Features

2500 mg strength

D8-D9-THC gummies

125 mg of cannabinoids per gummy

Galaxy Treats Rating – 9.5/10

Because of its high-quality products, Galaxy Treats has been featured on various popular platforms, including High Times. The gummies are juicy and deliver excellent value for money.

Galaxy Treats Product Description

Galaxy Treats THCP gummies are delicious. They are available in three flavors and feature high-quality cannabinoids. These gummies have mood-boosting properties and are more euphoric and relaxing than THC gummies. The gummies contain 1005 hemp-derived cannabinoids and bring along the benefits of delta-8, delta-9, and THCP.

Galaxy Treats Flavors

Galaxy Treats offers THCP gummies in three flavors, all of which are mouth-watering and delicious. These gummies are perfect for an uplifting experience:

Berry Melon Lifter: The Berry Melon Lifter flavor contains 2500 mg of cannabinoids per jar. There are 20 gummies in a jar, each containing 125 mg of cannabinoids. The strawberry watermelon-flavored gummies are euphoric and promote relaxation.

The Berry Melon Lifter flavor contains 2500 mg of cannabinoids per jar. There are 20 gummies in a jar, each containing 125 mg of cannabinoids. The strawberry watermelon-flavored gummies are euphoric and promote relaxation. Tropical Kush: Tropical Kush THCP gummies are pineapple-flavored. The whole pack of gummies is packed with 2500 mg of cannabinoids.

Galaxy Treats Ingredients

The main ingredients of these gummies are pectin, sugar, corn syrup, water, sunflower oil, flavoring, citric acid, sodium citrate, plant-derived terpenes, and artificial food coloring.

Galaxy Treats Servings

Since the gummies are surprisingly potent, you must consume only half a gummy initially. Once your tolerance level is stable, you can increase the dose to 1 gummy at a time.

Galaxy Treats Pros

Premium quality cannabinoids

Vegan-friendly gummies

Third-party lab tested for purity

Affordable pricing

Delicious gummy flavors

Galaxy Treats Cons

The return policy isn’t good; sometimes, they take much time to process the returns.

Proper details about extraction and manufacturing methods are not available.

Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews

Galaxy Treats is a well-known CBD brand. It provides 100% hemp-derived products that are third-party, lab-tested and USA-made. The company aims to offer adults high-quality and delicious edibles to enjoy the therapeutic effects of cannabis. Their official website has more than 2.5k positive customer reviews. Most customers have appreciated how THCP gummies help them sleep better. Users report that the gummies taste great and provide long-lasting effects.

Galaxy Treats Formulas

Galaxy Treat’s formula for its gummies includes delta-8, delta-9, and THCP.

Galaxy Treats Manufacturing Methods

Galaxy Treats claims that their THCP gummies are hemp-derived. The company also claims that all of its products are U.S.-made. However, the company didn’t disclose information about manufacturing and extraction methods.

Third-Party Lab Testing

The gummies are made in the United States, undergo third-party lab testing, and are guaranteed to meet strict quality standards. The company uses completely hemp-derived cannabinoids and includes no more than 0.3% THC in its products. You can check the lab reports for all the products on its official website.

Just Delta – Highly Potent THCP Gummies

Just Delta Key Features

4000 mg of cannabinoids

Delicious strawberry flavor

Higher servings

Just Delta Rating – 9.4/10

Just Delta gummies are highly potent with a huge serving size, and the brand offers free shipping, uses all-natural ingredients in its products, and has a reliable refund policy.

Just Delta Product Description

Just Delta’s Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies are a fantastic way to experience the benefits of THCP in a fun and delicious form. These gummies are made from a hybrid blend, which offers a balanced experience of relaxation and energy. Each gummy is infused with a powerful 4000mg of THCP, ensuring a potent and effective dose in every bite.

Just Delta Flavor

The Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies from Just Delta comes in various mouth-watering fruit flavors. They taste like a burst of fruity goodness with a subtle hint of sweetness, making them enjoyable for newcomers and seasoned users.

Just Delta Ingredients

The THCP gummies by Just Delta are crafted with high-quality ingredients. These include natural flavors, gelatin, sugar, corn syrup, and THCP extract. They are free from harmful additives and are made with care to provide a safe and enjoyable experience.

Just Delta Servings

Each Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies jar contains 40-80 gummies, offering multiple servings to enjoy over time. Remember to follow the recommended dosage – one gummy daily – for the best experience.

Just Delta Pros

Potent 4000mg THCP per jar

Less than 0.3% THC

Made with natural ingredients

Multiple servings per jar

Just Delta Cons

Not suitable for newbies

Brand Reputation & Customer Reviews

Just Delta has received positive reviews on various online websites, including Nature & Bloom, WayofLeaf, and Thing Testing.

The THCP gummies are highly effective; customers have praised their potency and delicious taste. One customer mentioned, “I love these. Great high, and they are tasty as well.” Another customer said, “Yeah, these things hit. They are just lovely. My new favorite for the weekends.”

Just Delta Formulas

Just Delta uses a full-spectrum formula for their Haze Fantasy Blend Gummies. This means the gummies contain many cannabinoids and terpenes, offering a more holistic experience. These gummies are free from GMOs, animal byproducts, or additives.

Just Delta Manufacturing Methods

They work with an ISO-certified facility to ensure top-notch quality and safety. The company follows strict manufacturing practices, ensuring that each gummy is crafted with precision and care.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Just Delta is committed to transparency and sends its products for third-party lab testing. The lab results are easily accessible on their website, enabling customers to verify the potency and purity of the THCP gummies they purchase.

Moonwlkr – Best for Sleep

Moonwlkr Key Features

900 mg per bottle

D8-D9-THC

36 mg per gummy

Moonwlkr Rating 9.2/10

The THCP gummies contain less than 0.3% THC and are safe and legal for consumption. Moonwlkr gummies have a natural and delicious flavor, making it easy to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of THCP. They contain a premium blend of delta-8, delta-9, and THCP, delivering intense and euphoric effects.

Moonwlkr Product Description

The Moonwlkr Strawnana THCP gummies are potent and tasty. The gummies contain 900 mg of cannabinoids per bottle. They are rich, and only a few gummies can produce intense effects. Our gummies undergo thorough lab testing to ensure their purity, safety, and potency.

Moonwlkr Flavors

The Moonwlkr Strawnana gummies are highly potent and can produce intense effects. Based on information from the manufacturer, the gummies are hemp-derived and flavored with Prometheus Strawnana, a natural flavor.

Moonwlkr Ingredients

Besides the main cannabinoids, the gummies include corn syrup, sugar, pectin, and natural flavors.

Moonwlkr Servings

Each gummy contains 36 mg of cannabinoids. There are 25 gummies in each bottle, and the serving size is one piece. If you are new to consuming gummies, starting with half a gummy is recommended as a general rule. These gummies are potent but not as rich as other options on our list. So, even if you consume one gummy at a time, it won’t have any adverse effects.

Moonwlkr Pros

Locally sourced hemp

High-quality cannabinoids

Free from pesticides and solvents

Free shipping on orders over $50

Made in the USA and third-party lab-tested

Moonwlkr Cons

Limited information about the company

Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews

Moonwlkr is a prevalent and well-reputed CBD brand known for its organic, lab-tested, and natural products. Their THCP gummies are safe, potent, and highly regarded. With over 3900 reviews on their official website, most are positive, and customers have shared their experiences. Verified buyers mention that the gummies are potent and aid in achieving restful sleep.

Moonwlkr Formulas

The gummies use the following formula:

25 mg delta-8

10 mg delta-9

1 mg THCP

Moonwlkr Manufacturing Methods

The company sources its hemp from 100% legal US hemp farms. While the specific location of the hemp source is not specified, they emphasize that their hemp-derived products are made from locally sourced hemp. Additionally, the company utilizes the critical CO2 extraction method to create its hemp products. This extraction method is known for producing pure and potent hemp-derived products, ensuring high-quality standards.

Third-Party Lab Testing

All the CBD products offered by Moonwlkr are USDA-certified and lab-tested. The lab test reports for their products are also available on their website.

How to Choose the Best THCP Edibles

The THCP gummies have a similar effect as delta-9 THC, but their impact is more potent. Also, THCP is synthesized in the laboratory, as gummies and other products need reasonable quantities of THCP. On the other hand, THCP is found in meager amounts in the cannabis plant. Thus, it is synthesized in the lab instead of extracted naturally.

Manufacturing THCP supplements is complex and could be dangerous if performed incorrectly. For this reason, it is vital to choose a reliable company that synthesizes THCP properly. To select the best THCP gummies, we considered these factors:

Third-Party Lab Tests

Ensure the product has undergone third-party lab testing. Reputable brands provide these reports on their websites, confirming the absence of harmful substances and verifying potency.

Customer Reviews

Positive reviews indicate product reliability. Opt for products with a majority of favorable feedback.

Brand Reputation

Established brands maintain consistent quality. Check their presence on third-party platforms and social media.

Potency

Consider your tolerance and flavor preference. If you’re new to cannabinoids, start with less potent options.

Manufacturing Methods

Investigate the brand’s hemp sourcing and extraction methods. Top brands use local hemp and have FDA-certified, cGMP-compliant facilities.

Ingredients

Check for natural flavors and ensure ingredient balance. Typically, THCP gummies should have 1-2 mg of THCP per piece.

Safety

Ensure products are made in FDA-approved, GMP-certified facilities with stringent quality control.

Vegan vs. Non-Vegan

Decide based on your dietary preferences. Vegan gummies don’t contain animal byproducts, while non-vegan ones might have gelatin.

Money-Back Guarantee

Opt for brands offering money-back guarantees, reflecting their confidence in product quality and customer satisfaction.

What Are THCP Gummies?

THCP, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is a recently discovered cannabinoid from 2019, originating from modified hemp-derived CBD. Although present in minimal amounts in cannabis, THCP is notably potent, rumored to be 33% stronger than THC. It’s 5 to 10 times more potent due to its 7-carbon atom chain than THC’s 5-carbon chain.

THCP, like other THC variants, is psychotropic, inducing a ‘high’ or ‘euphoria’ that many find calming. THCP gummies, infused with this compound, offer a pleasurable and soothing experience for most users. These gummies are flavorful candies enriched with a mix of cannabinoids, including delta-8, delta-9, HHC, THC, and THCP, for a profound effect. They interact with our body’s receptors, delivering relaxation. Each THCP gummy variant can have distinct impacts, so finding the right fit is essential.

THCP interacts with the endocannabinoid system similarly to other cannabinoids but stands out due to its extended alkyl side chain. While THCP is typically lab-produced due to its trace amounts in cannabis, some brands assert they extract it solely from hemp.

The Benefits of THCP Gummies

THCP gummies, discovered in 2019, offer effects akin to THC gummies but are more potent. Fewer studies exist on THCP’s benefits. Dr. Benavides notes that THCP’s effects resemble those of synthetic full CB1 antagonists, unlike THC’s partial antagonist nature. These synthetics address pain, epilepsy, and nausea; THCP shares these pain-relieving properties. Let’s delve into THCP gummies’ benefits:

Long-lasting Effects

Unlike oils and vapes, THCP gummies offer prolonged effects due to their absorption method. They take time to kick in but last between 12 to 24 hours, making them ideal for sustained relief.

Recreational High

THCP, being a psychoactive compound, provides a potent ‘high.’ Its strong binding affinity is also beneficial for addressing various health conditions.

Simple and Discreet

Gummies are convenient and discreet. Unlike vaping or smoking, consuming gummies in public doesn’t draw attention, allowing for private consumption.

Highly Potent

THCP gummies are notably potent. A 2019 study highlighted THCP’s greater potency than delta-9 THC due to its longer 7-alkyl chain, leading to more pronounced effects on the nervous system.

Pain Alleviation

THCP’s effective binding to cannabinoid receptors can help mitigate pain. While more research is needed, existing studies on cannabis suggest its potential in pain management.

Relief from Stress and Anxiety

THCP’s interaction with cannabinoid receptors can induce relaxation, making it beneficial for stress and anxiety management.

Improved Sleep

Cannabis compounds, including THC and THCP, have been linked to better sleep. They may be especially beneficial for those with conditions like PTSD or chronic pain, as they bind to body receptors to promote sleep.

THCP Gummies Side Effects

THCP gummies are notably potent. If you’re familiar with the effects of delta-9 THC, know that THCP is even more powerful, with as little as 1 mg having a significant impact. It’s crucial to heed dosage guidelines. For first-timers, begin with a tiny portion. Before taking THC gummies, seek advice from a healthcare professional.

Potential side effects are:

Dry Mouth and Dry Eyes

THCP can stimulate cannabinoid receptors in the salivary glands and eyes, reducing moisture production. This effect is temporary and generally not harmful.

Dizziness

Some users report feeling dizzy or lightheaded after consuming THCP. This is due to its impact on the nervous system, which can cause sleepiness or disorientation, especially in regular THC users.

Low Blood Pressure

THCP and other cannabinoids can cause a temporary decrease in blood pressure. This might lead to an increased heart rate. If you have existing blood pressure concerns, consuming THCP could exacerbate them.

Things to Consider

THCP gummies are not recommended for individuals under 21.

Pregnant or nursing individuals, as well as those with undiagnosed health conditions, should avoid these gummies.

THCP can influence blood pressure, eye pressure, and heart rate. Always consult a healthcare provider before consumption.

Everyone reacts differently to THC. Begin with a low dose to gauge your body’s response.

THCP, being a THC variant, might result in a positive drug test. If drug testing is a concern, it’s best to abstain.

Typically, THCP gummies take 20-40 minutes to take effect, with noticeable results lasting 2-8 hours.

Always consult a healthcare professional before using THCP products to mitigate potential adverse effects or complications.

THCP Gummies FAQs

Q: How Should THCP Gummies Be Stored?

A: Store THCP gummies in a refrigerator or pantry for optimal flavor and texture. The fridge offers a low-moisture, dark environment. Ensure they’re sealed tightly to prevent insect attraction and avoid the fridge door.

Q: Can I Take THCP Gummies With Other Supplements?

A: Avoid mixing THCP with medications due to potential interactions, especially with antidepressants and blood thinners. Please consult your healthcare provider before combining it with supplements.

Q: Are THCP Gummies Suitable for Vegetarians or Vegans?

A: Most gummies contain gelatin and aren’t vegan. However, some brands offer vegan-certified gummies without animal byproducts. Check ingredients for suitability.

Q: How Long Does It Take for THCP Gummies to Take Effect?

A: THCP gummies typically take 30 minutes to 2 hours to work, with effects lasting 12-24 hours. Peak effects occur around 4 hours.

Q: Can I Travel With THCP Edibles?

A: Avoid traveling with gummies containing over 0.3% THC. If under 0.3% THC, pack in carry-on luggage. Cannabis consumption during travel is prohibited.

Q: Can I Overdose on THCP Gummies?

A: Overdosing is possible if the recommended 2 mg THCP dose is exceeded. Symptoms include rapid heartbeat, anxiety, and paranoia. Wait 2-3 hours after the first dose to assess the effects.

Q: Is THCP More Potent Than THC?

A: With its longer alkyl chain, THCP is more potent than THC, producing more intense, sometimes psychedelic effects. It binds more effectively to body receptors than delta-9 THC.

Q: Are There Any Risks Associated With THCP?

A: While THCP isn’t 33 times stronger than THC, as some believe, its potency requires caution. Follow manufacturer dosage guidelines and consult a healthcare provider before use.

Wrapping Up Our Best THCP Gummies for 2024 Guide

THCP is a novel cannabinoid with limited research. Its potency suggests small doses are preferable. THCP gummies offer an easy consumption method, but sourcing from trustworthy brands is essential. Our top picks are from reliable brands, ensuring safety and a relaxing, comfortable user experience.