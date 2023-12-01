Top 10 Best Argan Oils For Hair Growth Reviewed

Argan oil, often referred to as “liquid gold,” derives from the kernels of the argan tree. Moroccan oil, such as hair treatments, is most commonly used in beauty care. Hair oiling has been a practice amongst women in different cultures for centuries. Known and proven to make the hair stronger, shinier, and fuller, we were fascinated with the incredible uses that natural oils have in our modern self-care routine. Argan’s nourishing fatty acids and vitamin E benefit people who suffer from dry scalp and hair breakage as the oil helps lock the moisture in and reduce dryness.

We’ve talked to a board-certified dermatologist and prepared a list of the best argan oils for every type of hair, but before that, let’s look at all the different uses this magical liquid has.

Is Argan Oil for You?

Moroccan argan oil is used in expensive hair products. Whether you have thick or brittle hair, color-treated or natural locks, or you’ve had too much heat damage or been subjected to natural elements, argan oil can help. It protects the hair from UV rays, drastic temperature changes, and pollution. Argan oil also helps combat the signs of aging by neutralizing free radicals.

While you search for the best argan oil, we can help you optimize its use.

Use argan oil on the lengths of your hair before using hot tools (such as blowdryers, curling irons, and straighteners) to prevent heat styling damage. It forms a protective barrier over the hair shaft.

Adding it to hair products like shampoo and hair conditioner can help maintain the vibrancy in hair color and keep the hair shiny.

Use it on the length of the hair as a daytime oil to give the hair more life or as a night-time mask to seal split ends.

Homemade argan oil hair mask: There are so many benefits that we had to write a whole segment. View below.

How to Use Argan Oil as a Hair Mask?

Argan oil, one of the most popular ingredients in all hair mask products, is a powerful natural conditioner. Omega fatty acids such as linoleic acid (Omega-6) deliver the nutrients needed to keep your scalp healthy. The antioxidants in argan oil are essential to scalp health as they have anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe an itchy scalp.

Pure argan oil in a homemade hair mask stimulates blood circulation, which helps fight hair loss, boosts shine, and tames frizz. Add it as a carrier oil to other oils, such as castor, rosemary, or other essential fats that promote hair growth.

The best oils to use with argan oil to get the most out of it are rosemary, castor, peppermint, lavender, pumpkin seed, and jojoba.

Here are some recipes for you:

For Hair Growth

Mix argan oil, rosemary, peppermint, and castor oil as a carrier oil. Apply to roots and lengths. Massage for five minutes, wrap hair with a transparent foil or use a shower cap. Wait for two hours before you shampoo twice, the first time with a clarifying shampoo.

For Shiny Hair

Combine argan, olive, and one beaten egg in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Spread on hair lengths, wait 30 minutes before shampooing twice, and continue your routine.

For Longer, Softer Hair

Mix argan oil, coconut oil, and rosemary oil, and apply the mixture to both your hair roots and the lengths of your hair. Wrap hair with a transparent foil or use a shower cap. Wait two hours and wash off with a clarifying shampoo or a hair scrub. Use argan shampoo the second time to strengthen the result.

The Top 10 Argan Oils for Hair Growth and Healthy Hair

Toxique Girl Luxury Hair Growth Elixir

Toxique Girl Luxury Hair Growth Elixir

In terms of what you get for your money, Toxique Girl is by far the best by a long mile. With 500 ml of Argan Oil as a base and 10 ml of Rosemary, Peppermint, and Castor Essential Oils, Toxique Girl has created one of the most potent serums for growth and healthy hair. They’ve triple-filtered the oils to give you more compounds that grow your hair. The best part is that each ingredient for this potent hair mask is packaged separately, allowing you to size it according to your scalp’s needs. All of the active ingredients in this elixir are custom-made to attend to every need for maintaining long, strong hair in the long run.

You can use this liquid gold natural conditioner as a hair mask for dry scalps to fight itchiness, on split ends to fight frizz and heat damage, and on dry hair that has suffered coloring damage. You can add it to your daily hair care routine for added shine. The best part? You can repurpose each ingredient while waiting for your hair mask to do its magic and use a few drops of argan oil for face and body oiling while the essential oils soothe your senses like aromatherapy. They also offer a money-back guarantee after three months of consistent use, no questions asked. Their oils are 100% natural, have no chemicals, are organic, cold-pressed, and vegan.

Pros

Best value for the price

Adjustable dosage

It can be used separately

No chemicals

High-concentration cold-pressed oil

100% Cruelty free

Cons

The powerful scent of rosemary and peppermint can make it overbearing for scent-sensitive people.

Price

Kahina Giving Beauty

Kahina offers a 30ml or 100ml bottle of organic argan oil suitable for hair, face, and body. You can use it as a hair mask, add it to your shampoo or conditioner, or apply it daily to your split ends. Yes, they have reasonable quality control, and yes, it is a good product, but in our opinion, it’s simply not worth the price jump for most people. Seeing as it doesn’t include anything more special than a pretty bottle design and every organic argan oil is suitable for these uses, we don’t quite see the justification in the pricing. But if you’re looking for the most expensive premium product, this one’s for you.

Pros

Adjustable dosage

It can be used for multiple things

No chemicals, pure organic oil

Cons

Overpriced

Powerful scent can make it overbearing

Price

Kahina Giving Beauty Price per 100ml: $82.00

Moroccanoil Treatment

Most people are familiar with the brand Moroccanoil, which is why we include it. While the previous products were pure, organic oils, this one is an argan oil-infused product, which means you’re not getting nearly as much argan oil as you think. The ingredients list includes silicone and perfume/fragrance, which are unsuitable for sensitive scalps. Silicone creates a barrier on your hair, which stops any moisturizer from penetrating it to nourish it, meaning your hair will look healthy only while using the product, without any significant benefit in the long run.

You can use it as a daily oil since it dries quickly and doesn’t leave hair greasy. Or if you want quick results and just something to stay on top of the hair if you already have a healthy mane. However, if your goal is significantly changing damaged hair, you’re better off buying a pure oil.

Pros

Lightweight on hair

Hair will appear smoother

Cons

Includes silicone and fragrance

Not suitable for every hair type

Overhyped, in our opinion

Price

Moroccanoil Treatment Price per 100ml: $48.00

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil

The Ordinary IMAGE

Experience the benefits of pure, cold-pressed, and organic argan oil that replenishes moisture in the hair. Add it to your routine before blow drying for heat protection. Use as a hair mask for color-treated hair or styling products for straight hair, adding shine. The pipette makes adding to any hair product like shampoo or hair mask easy. When used daily as a hair oil, it protects your locks from UV damage and free radicals. Although the bottle is convenient for traveling, it is insufficient for monthly use. Regular use is required to see results.

Pros

Organic, cold-pressed argan oil

It can be used for multiple purposes

Cons

The bottle is too small to use for hair treatments

Price

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil Price per 100ml: $25.00

Ogx Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Hair Oil for All Hair Types

This is a cheap drugstore option that’s very popular. However, it is argan-infused, which means it contains a small amount of what you think you’re getting and many nasties you don’t want on your hair. Most are unsuitable for sensitive people as the oil contains perfumes and silicones. As we value scalp health over here, we’d say you’re better off putting this only on the lengths of your hair. If you want the effects of number 3 on the list but don’t want to part with quite that much money, then this oil will work similarly.

The product coats your hair by creating a film over it, which may give the appearance of healthier hair while you’re using it. However, in the long run, it won’t improve the health of your hair as it prevents moisture from penetrating the hair shaft. It makes us question how much argan oil it contains for this small price. But if you want a quick daily fix or shine if you already have pretty healthy hair, this product is waiting for you and won’t break the bank.

Pros

Lightweight on hair

Hair will appear smoother

Cons

Includes silicone and fragrance

Not suitable for every hair type

It won’t contain much argan oil

Price

Ogx Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Hair Oil for All Hair Types Price per 100ml: $4.47

The Runners Up in Best Argan Oil For Hair

Cliganic Organic Argan Oil

This argan oil is 100% cruelty-free, organic, and cold-pressed. This versatile oil can be used for hair, nails, face, and body. To use it as a hair mask, apply argan oil to the roots and lengths of your hair, put on a shower cap, and leave it in for 30 minutes to 2 hours. Nutrients like Vitamin E and fatty acids will help coarse hair as the argan oil fights frizz. You can use this product as a leave-in conditioner by applying a few drops on a towel and then using it on damp hair to boost shine. It is safe to use daily as it doesn’t feel greasy and can be a great styling product, even for fine hair.

Pros

Cruelty-free

Good argan oil for reasonable pricing

Cons

Strong smell

Price

Cliganic Organic Argan Oil Price per 100ml: $14.98

The New Evolution Argan Oil Hair Serum

This hair serum is ideal if you’re looking for an argan oil hair mask with the perfect blend of active ingredients to boost your hair’s health. Argan oil, aloe vera, and Vitamin E are the ingredients in this lightweight serum that will make your hair look and feel healthier. It comes in a spray bottle, making it easy to dose. This is perfect for fine hair, as it won’t weigh it down. However, this serum can be used for all hair types, and we’d say it’s perfect for light-colored hair as it will give it the needed nutrients. Although it may not be 100% pure argan oil, the other ingredients make it a good option for those with a sensitive scalp.

Pros

Lightweight

Spray bottle

Cons

Strong smell

Contains silicone ingredients

Price

The New Evolution Argan Oil Hair Serum Price per 100ml: $16.65

Poppy Austin Argan Oil

For those struggling to find a suitable hair oil, our argan oil product can help even the thickest hair. Just apply pure argan oil on wet hair to protect it from the heat when blow-drying. If you need emergency help with your hair, you can create a homemade hair mask by mixing argan oil with an egg and olive oil. Apply the mask to the length of your hair, avoiding the scalp. This oil is vegan and cruelty-free. As this argan oil is a single-ingredient product, we recommend blending it with other oils to enhance its benefits.

Pros

One-ingredient pure argan oil

Cruelty-free

Cons

Expensive

Price

Poppy Austin Argan Oil Price per 100ml: $36.65

Milk_Shake Glistening Argan Oil

You can use this argan oil to tame frizz, prevent split ends, and protect against heat and UV damage. If you’ve had coloring damage, you know your hair needs a little something to keep it nourished. This argan oil can help even if you have thick hair, but beware, some silicones and fragrances are added to it, so we don’t recommend it for a sensitive scalp. Apply to lengths and watch your hair transform, but don’t expect much in the long run, as the additional ingredients will make your hair less likely to absorb the active ingredients.

This brand might seem popular if you’re looking for a fast solution. However, their primary strategy is to sell overpriced products containing chemicals that create the illusion of quick results by filling your hair with silicone rather than trusting the natural process and waiting for actual results. While this product may provide a temporary solution, it’s essential to be aware of the potential downsides of using such products.

Pros

Lightweight on hair

Hair will appear smoother

Cons

Includes silicone and fragrance

Not suitable for every hair type

It won’t contain much argan oil

Pricey

Price

Milk_Shake Glistening Argan Oil Price per 100ml: $55.98

St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Oil With Comb Applicator

This argan oil bottle comes with a comb applicator, an exciting feature. A blend of argan oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil, this hair treatment oil offers an excellent solution for hair revitalization. It claims to help with hair loss, breakage, and dry hair, but we have reason to say this one also includes the nasties you don’t want on your hair, like silicones and perfumes, so it’s a safer bet to keep it away from your scalp, especially if you’re sensitive. Applied to the lengths of the hair, it should be an excellent natural conditioner for every day.

Pros

Includes other oils than argan oil

Cons

Includes silicone and fragrance

Not suitable for every hair type

It won’t contain much argan oil

Price

St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Oil With Comb Applicator Price per 100ml: $9.51

How to Choose the Best Argan Oil for Hair

Quality Matters

By choosing the best argan oil, you’re doing your hair the biggest favor, as fake or low-quality products can affect it as much as heat and other damaging procedures. It would be best to look for an organic, non-chemical-ingredient product with good consistency. Please don’t leave it overnight, and don’t trust all well-known brands, as they’re most likely to abuse that trust.

Good Ingredients

The best thing you can do is choose a pure product containing just oils. You don’t need the hyped-up products that contain more silicones and perfumes than argan oil. To maintain a healthy scalp, it’s best to use minimal products and treatments. Choose wisely what you put on your roots as that will play the most significant role in the long-term plans.

Trustworthy Seller

You should check with the seller whether the product is vegan, cruelty-free, and organic. The argan oil should be cold-pressed to preserve all its values and packaged in a dark brown bottle to avoid the light. Clear packaging attracts more heat, so the saying “Don’t judge a book by its cover” doesn’t apply here.

The Top 10 Argan Oils for Hair Growth and Healthy Hair Conclusion

Combining argan oil with rosemary can benefit the scalp and reduce hair loss. Combining all of the knowledge we have about how oils work, we can say with certainty that your best option on the market is Toxique Girl Hair Growth Elixir, as there isn’t an equivalent on the market that sells this incredible quantity without any additional nasties for such a reasonable price as argan oil is grossly overpriced in general.

If you’re experiencing hair loss, split ends, or frizz, or your hair has lost its shine, Toxique Girl is so confident they’ll help you that they have a money-back guarantee that none of its competitors offer.