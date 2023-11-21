Brownstone Research Near Future Report by Colin Tedards – Google’s Code Red, Project Gemini, to Rival ChatGPT

When we think of search engines, the first that flourishes in our minds is Google. Founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page during a time of extreme skepticism surrounding internet use, the duo eventually made history, and of course, early investors most probably got a taste of financial freedom. Luckily, the duo have returned to launch an artificial intelligence project called Project Gemini. As per investor and analyst Colin Tedards, there is a way to profit from this project.

In particular, he discovered a critical link between Google and a supplier, where the latter’s existence is vital to Project Gemini. Now, Google undoubtedly has several suppliers, but to reap the most benefits, he believes the supplier he identified holds the technology that Google heavily relies on. Seeing how Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, also asserts that AI may become “bigger than the internet itself,” this is likely a position worth holding. So, what is there to know about the identified supplier? Here’s what Colin has since shared:

They make a vital piece of the technology, five times more mighty than anything on the market.

They might give Google the edge they require to dominate the AI sector

Founder of BlackRock, founder of Citadel, the 50th richest man in the world, and Warren Buffett have currently invested in the supplier

Above all, the supplied technology is reckoned to help Google develop Project Gemini into one that is more human and combines several AI models to process texts, images, and other types of data (as opposed to a single model). With everyone fighting to take the crown, AI is now the 4th industrial revolution, after the inventions of the steam engine, electricity and assembly line, computers, and the internet. As explicitly stated by Colin,

“If you missed out on all those massive gains, here’s the good news. Now that we’re on the cusp of the 4th industrial revolution thanks to AI […] I believe the gains going forward will be much bigger.”

Are you curious to see Colin’s discovery and an in-depth report on everything there is to know about holding said position? Here’s where it is fitting to introduce The Near Future Report.

What is The Near Future Report?

The Near Future Report is an entry-level investment advisory led by Colin Tedards. His goal for this newsletter is to identify and disclose current trends worth investing in. Specifically, he has been eyeing opportunities nearing the point of mass adoption, most of which are located in the large-cap growth stocks space. The latter usually spans the likes of 5G, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing technologies, among several others. Besides providing his insights, which can be used for learning purposes, he will also provide easy-to-follow recommendations for generating solid profits.

The Near Future Contents

By becoming a member of The Near Future Report today, individuals will have access to the following resources:

Special Report #1. My #1 AI Stock Google’s Secret Supplier

In the first special report, Colin will reveal Google’s secret supplier, whose technology is the foundation of Project Gemini. Everything from the supplier name to the ticker symbol to his comprehensive analysis is summarized in this report. Rather than investing directly in Google’s stock, which isn’t a desirable point of entry, Colin sees value in tapping into the supplier’s stock. Why?

When Google entered the cell phone market in 2008, its supplier of touchscreens, Synaptics, saw the stock price soar 821%. The same happened to their chip supplier, Ambarella, whose stock by the year-end of 2013 reached 1,890%, and WiFi company, Cambium, whose stock soared by 1,443% by the year-end of 2020.

Ready to up your investment game? Click here now!

Bonus Report #1. Retire Rich as AI Goes Mainstream

In addition to the specifics on Google’s supplier of AI technology, Colin will share a report comprising information on two companies set to “explode” as AI adoption furthers. In it, individuals will find a software company specializing in relationship management. Why does this matter? AI learns from data; as it turns out, this software company has also partnered with Google on a particular AI project. Once Project Gemini reaches fruition, this company will share the news with its 4.3 billion customers.

As for the second company, the only thing that has been revealed as this is being written is that it is an innovative company with 14 Google partner awards and an investment of nearly $3 billion in AI, which could go on to help it dominate the market.

Bonus Report #2. AI Losers

With the rise of AI, some companies risk becoming obsolete. Colin gives the example of Sears the moment Amazon entered the scene. If companies fail to adopt AI, they are at risk of experiencing the same faith. Interestingly, consulting firm Accenture has been quoted here saying that “AI could put 75% of companies out of business”. Colin will reveal three companies he believes are at the most risk in AI losers and should be sold immediately.

Other incentives that make The Near Future Report a worthwhile investment are as follows:

12 months of The Near Future Report issues covering brand-new investment opportunities

24/7 access to the member-only website, which features past and present reports and Colin’s model portfolio

Bonus #1 . The Next NVIDIA

. The Next NVIDIA Bonus #2 . The #1 AI Adopter to Buy Right Now

. The #1 AI Adopter to Buy Right Now Bonus #3 . The AI Moonshot Watchlist

. The AI Moonshot Watchlist The 60-day money-back guarantee should Colin’s approach or stock picks fail to impress

Elevate your portfolio. Dive into AI investments!

How Much Does Becoming a Member of the Near Future Report Cost?

To become a The Near Future Report member, individuals must fork up $49 for the first year. Every year after that, individuals will be charged $199 unless the membership is canceled beforehand. As for the refund policy, members have 60 days from the date of purchase to decide whether they wish to proceed with Colin. If not, customer support can be reached in one of the following ways to initiate a refund:

Email: memberservices@brownstoneresearch.com

memberservices@brownstoneresearch.com Phone (Domestic/International): 1(888) 493 3156

1(888) 493 3156 Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Who is Colin Tedards?

Colin Tedards serves as the editor of The Near Future Report. Before onboarding Brownstone Research, the expert completed a degree in Economics and Business Management at California State University, taught himself how to code, and played with the stock market during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In 2014, he started his career as an analyst writing for Seeking Alpha, emphasizing micro-cap companies. In 2016, he began publishing investment videos, most of which reached over 10 million viewers worldwide.

In 2023, Colin’s buy rating for Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Getty Images helped his members beat the market. He takes pride in leveraging his “financial writing, online marketing, and social networking skills to create meaningful content for a diverse audience of investors.”

Unleash your potential. Start your AI journey!

Final Thoughts on The Near Future Report

From the above review, it should be clear that Colin Tedards aims to tap into the ever-so-hot space of artificial intelligence. As giants in the tech space continue to piggyback off ChatGPT, people will eventually be provided with a sophisticated and advanced AI system that can be implemented for any purpose. Google is the company to watch right now since its rendition, Project Gemini, seems to have advanced to an entirely new level of complexity. Their potentially effective solution depends on a single supplier’s technology (besides machine learning). Luckily, Colin has been able to piece out this company’s identity and believes it could be worthwhile to invest in.

The rationale here is that if Google’s stock price rises, so will that of the supplier, but at a much bigger magnitude. Undoubtedly, things can also go south, but this is the nature of investing; nothing is certain. A one-year membership covers AI winners and losers (as noted above) and other sectors. How can anyone overlook the plethora of resources that support decision-making? believe the resources via The Near Future Report far exceed the cost, making it a valuable investment. To get started with Colin Tedards’ The Near Future Report, visit here>>