Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Reviews – What to Know Before Buying!

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is a premium dog food that puts canine health at the forefront by ensuring your pup gets optimum nutrition from premium sources. Its extensive ingredients list contains a ton of good stuff you want in your dog’s daily diet: nutrient-dense animal protein, salmon, organs, vegetables, and canine-specific superfoods – all responsibly sourced and cooked “low and slow” to help ensure quality. Learn more about it and read what genuine Superfood Complete reviews say here.

How Do I Prepare Superfood Complete?

Measure the amount of Superfood Complete required for your dog’s weight, serve it in their bowl, and watch them chow down. Superfood Complete does not require water, cooking, or other additional preparation methods. You open the bag, pour the measured dry food using the instructions for amounts, and watch your four-legged friend enjoy a delicious meal.

Superfood Complete Ingredients

Iron Proteinate, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Selenium Yeast, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Broccoli, Chia Seeds, Blueberry, Thiamine Mononitrate, d-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Calcium Iodate, Vitamin D3 Supplements, Mixed Tocopherols, Beef, Beef Liver, Beef Heart, Salmon, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, Carrots, Calcium Carbonate, Ginger, Salt, Turmeric, Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus), Zinc Proteinate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, and Riboflavin.

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Superfood Complete Pros

You’d be hard-pressed to find a pet food brand that loves animals as much as Badlands Ranch does – so much so that even the beef they include in Superfood Complete Beef Formula is sourced from responsibly raised cows. This dog food does not contain artificial byproducts or preservatives that could harm your dog’s health.

From protein-rich meat or poultry and salmon to vegetables and canine superfoods chock-full of essential vitamins and minerals, your dog gets all the nutrients they need in this unique blend to stay healthy and active.

Superfood Complete Cons

Superfood Complete might be pricier than the average dog food, but its price tag comes with the promise of quality nutrition.

Superfood Complete Reviews

Superfood Complete has over 1000 five-star reviews on its site, with happy dog owners reporting that even their pickiest pups love chowing down on it. Many positive effects pet parents have noticed include shinier coats, enhanced energy and playful dispositions, and better bowel movements. The official website shares a few of these customer reviews:

Love It! We have three dogs and one has grain allergies and is a picky eater when it comes to dog food; however, when I offered her some of this food, you would have thought it was a rare treat that she just could not get enough of. She absolutely loved it as well as the other two dogs. Thank you for now I do not have to worry if she is eating enough plus it hasn’t affected her allergies any. – lsweet378 Great Quality!! The first thing I noticed about this dog food is the amazing quality. It looks like it went through very little processing, meaning the nuggets actually look like meat. This came just in time because I ran out of dry dog food. My dog is very picky so I always mix his food with moist food, its the only way he’ll eat it. I mixed it up with a little less moist food then normal and just as I expected, he demolished the bowl!! So happy to see him eating something healthy and enjoy it!! – Jill0215 Picky Eater Hit! We have a Great Dane who is such a picky eater it is hard to find anything she will eat. She is very “Posh” in her eating habits and normally only eats certain food for a couple days then she is done, if she will try it at all. When the bag of Badlands Ranch Superfood arrived, she immediately tried to get to the bag. This is a good sign. So I gave her two cups with just the Superfood in the beginning. As you can see it was a hit! No wet food needed. The next meal, I combined a scope with a cup and a half of a dog food she has stopped eating. She ate almost all of the combined food and did pick out all of the Badlands Ranch Superfood. Our Lasha also loved it! The only down side I see is I wish the bag was bigger! – Themacpack

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About Badlands Ranch

Badlands Ranch is an animal wellness brand from Grey’s Anatomy actress and animal activist Katherine Heigl. Through her Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which strives to end animal cruelty, she’s helped thousands of dogs. Today, she continues her ongoing commitment to helping dogs live their best lives through premium products from Badlands Ranch that offer exceptional quality nutrition.

How Much Is Superfood Complete?

One bag of Superfood Complete costs $59.95. But, if you sign up for a free account on the official website, you’ll receive a significant discount and pay only $39.95. You can also learn about other special offers and exclusive discounts via email when you create your Badlands Ranch account.

Free Account Pricing:

One Bag $35.95

Three Bags $95.85

Six Bags $179.70

One-Time Purchase Pricing:

One bag: $39.95

Three bags: $107.85

Six bags: $203.70

All US orders ship free. Badlands Ranch offers a 90-day refund policy. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: support@badlandsranch.com

support@badlandsranch.com Phone: 888-872-4522

Shop now and get Superfood Complete at the best price!