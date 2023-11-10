My Crew Doses Review – Do NOT Buy MyCrewDoses.com Nootropic Mushroom Gummies Yet!

My Crew Doses welcomes you to take a ride on a flavorful adventure with mushroom + nootropic gummies. The products awaken your brain, give you a spark of energy, promote rest and sleep, help you unwind and support relaxation. The company has curated amazing products that cater for your wellness journey.

Here is a detailed My Crew Doses review that will help you discover what the company is all about, and its products.

What are My Crew Doses?

My Crew Doses is a reputable American company that deals with a wide range of products, including mushrooms, nootropics, ketones, and adaptogens. The company ensures holistic well-being inspired by ancient traditions, natural remedies, and alternative therapies.

The products promote cognitive functions and sleep, increase energy, support a sense of calmness, rest, and recovery, and boost overall well-being. All the products undergo a series of testing to ensure they are safe for consumption.

You can get custom-crafted products that are effective and meet your specific needs. The team of experts at My Crew Doses combines mushroom extracts with natural ingredients to create a potent product for your health and wellness.

Each product undergoes thorough quality control checks to ensure consistency in quality and dosage. My Crew Doses has been mentioned in various news channels, including The New York Times, USA Today, The Washington Post, and The Players Tribune. All the My Crew Doses products are available on the official website, and you can get free shipping on orders above $75.

My Crew Doses Products

My Crew Doses offers a wide range of products, including mushrooms, nootropics, ketones, and adaptogens. Let’s take a look at how each product works.

Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

The delicious gummies boost mood mental clarity, and improve immune function. They contain a potent adaptogenic herb that increases stamina, energy, and endurance and offers cognitive enhancement, stress management, and overall physical performance.

The blend of ingredients in Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies will elevate your mood, promote positivity and energy. They also give a sense of calmness and relaxation.

Take the gummies in the morning to invite a natural spark of energy throughout the day. The cherry gummies provide a balanced approach to wellness and positivity.

Try Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies now and experience the difference!

The Ingredients in Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Amanita Muscaria Extract

Amanita Muscaria Extract has compounds that support memory, focus, and mental clarity. The ingredient has calming effects that help manage stress, anxiety, and depression. It enhances mood boosts, immunity, and overall wellness.

Studies have revealed that Amanita Muscaria Extract has neuroprotective properties that protect the brain. It is also useful for individuals who are seeking natural pain management solutions and those dealing with inflammation-related issues.

Cordyceps Extract

Cordyceps has energy-boosting properties, which work by increasing the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the primary energy currency of cells. It improves oxygen utilization, especially in athletes and fitness enthusiasts, leading to high performance due to increased stamina and endurance.

Cordyceps is an adaptogenic herb that supports your body’s ability to adapt to physical, environmental, or psychological stressors. This aphrodisiac boosts libido and sex drive. Cordyceps has anti-aging properties, regulates blood sugar, offers antioxidant and immune support, and helps you manage inflammation in the body.

Ginger Extract

Ginger extract has analgesic properties that offer relief from various types of pain. It’s a cognitive enhancer and that means it promotes mental clarity and focus. Ginger extract has stress-reducing effects that balance your state of mind and provide relaxation.

It protects your cells from damage due to its high antioxidant content and strengthens your immune system. Ginger extract supports a healthy digestive system, reduces discomfort, and enhances the absorption of nutrients.

Click here to visit the official website for My Crew Doses >>>

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is renowned for its ability to promote a state of calm focus. When combined with the potential stress-reducing properties of Amanita Muscaria, it creates a balanced mental state, fostering clarity without inducing drowsiness.

The amino acid enhances relaxation, which contributes to better sleep and mood. It improves mental clarity and focus, provides sustained energy, and helps with stress management. L-theanine has neuroprotective properties that safeguard your brain from oxidative damage.

Citric Acid

Citric acid is used as a flavor enhancer in Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies, giving the gummies a delightful taste. It also has antioxidant properties that protect the cells against oxidative stress and neutralize free radicals.

Malic Acid

Malic acid is a muscle enhancer that improves muscle performance by increasing endurance, energy, and stamina and reducing muscle fatigue. It improves overall physical performance and well-being.

Canola Oil

Canola oil is a source of healthy fats that may aid in the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients present in the gummies, ensuring optimal utilization by the body. It also supports cardiovascular health and prevents heart disease.

Learn from the experiences of other users >>>

Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

The gummies have natural resting properties that support relaxation and sleep. The calming compounds help you relax and unwind, creating a peaceful night’s rest. While sleeping, the gummies promote restoration and muscle recovery. Use the gummies before bed, meditation, and pre-flight.

The ingredients in Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Corydalis Extract

Corydalis is a potent ingredient in the mushroom gummies that is traditionally used for its analgesic properties. It may provide relief from various types of pain, making it beneficial for individuals dealing with discomfort or tension. Corydalis has calming effects that contribute to a restful night and ensure you are in a relaxed state.

Passionflower

Passionflower is a sedative that reduces insomnia and promotes relaxation. It can elevate symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, hence preparing you for a peaceful night. Passionflower gives a sense of calmness and tranquility.

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium promotes muscle function, and magnesium glycinate, a form of magnesium with high bioavailability, may help relax muscles. It enhances sleep quality by reducing insomnia and relaxing the mind.

Place your order today by clicking here before stock runs out! >>>

The Benefits of My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies

Increase energy levels- Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies is specifically designed to give you a burst of energy to take you throughout the day. It contains L-theanine, which is a natural source of energy that provides sustainable energy without jitters. The formula promotes positivity, physical performance, and productivity.

Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies is specifically designed to give you a burst of energy to take you throughout the day. It contains L-theanine, which is a natural source of energy that provides sustainable energy without jitters. The formula promotes positivity, physical performance, and productivity. Reduce stress- My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies contains adaptogenic herbs that support your body’s natural ability to deal with stress and anxiety. The gummies promote resilience and help calm the body and mind.

My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies contains adaptogenic herbs that support your body’s natural ability to deal with stress and anxiety. The gummies promote resilience and help calm the body and mind. Enhance sleep quality- Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies are mainly for rest recovery and better sleep. It has calming properties that induce relaxation and sleep. The formula combats fatigue and insomnia.

Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies are mainly for rest recovery and better sleep. It has calming properties that induce relaxation and sleep. The formula combats fatigue and insomnia. Muscle recovery- you can take Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies after a long day in the gym for muscle restoration and recovery. The gummies help relax your muscles, relieve tension, and eliminate any pain.

you can take Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies after a long day in the gym for muscle restoration and recovery. The gummies help relax your muscles, relieve tension, and eliminate any pain. Cognitive enhancement- ascend gummies offer comprehensive support for cognitive function. They improve focus, attention, alertness, and mental clarity. Amanita muscaria extract has a calming effect that gets your mind into a relaxed state. The nootropic ingredients optimize brain function and cognitive processes.

ascend gummies offer comprehensive support for cognitive function. They improve focus, attention, alertness, and mental clarity. Amanita muscaria extract has a calming effect that gets your mind into a relaxed state. The nootropic ingredients optimize brain function and cognitive processes. Offers neuroprotection- the mushroom gummies contain antioxidants that promote long-term cognitive health by protecting the brain from oxidative stress and free radicals. The antioxidants also protect the brain cells from inflammation.

the mushroom gummies contain antioxidants that promote long-term cognitive health by protecting the brain from oxidative stress and free radicals. The antioxidants also protect the brain cells from inflammation. Overall well-being- My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies provides a comprehensive solution for sleep, pain, anxiety, stress, cognitive functions, and energy, which all contribute to both physical and mental well-being.

Order your supply of My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies now and start enjoying the benefits!

How to Use My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies

The delicious gummies are easy to use. Take the ascend gummies in the morning for a burst of energy and rest gummies in the evening to enhance sleep quality. The gummies are safe for consumption and do not cause any risks of side effects. Each ingredient is thoroughly tested for quality and potency.

My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies are suitable for adults only. Consult your doctor before using the gummies if you are under medication or have a pre-existing medical condition. The products are not ideal for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

My Crew Doses Mushroom + Nootropic Gummies are only accessible on the official website. The current prices are as follows:

Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies (5 pack) at $14.99;

Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies (20 pack) at $39.99;

Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies (5 pack) at $14.99;

Rest Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies (20 pack) at $39.99.

You can subscribe and save up to 29% every month. My Crew Doses offers free shipping on all orders above $75.

For comments, questions, or concerns, the customer support team can be contacted by the following email:

sales@mycrewdoses.com

Conclusion

My Crew Doses provides mushrooms, nootropics and adaptogenic products that provide sleep support, enhance cognitive functions, boost energy levels, reduce stress and anxiety, help relax your muscles and promote overall well-being.

The manufacturer combines science and natural remedies to deliver holistic benefits for your physical and mental health. The nootropic blend for rest and sleep has therapeutic properties that promote recovery, reduce muscle tension, and help you relax and unwind. It promotes better sleep, helping you wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Ascend Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies give you a spark of energy and focus throughout the day. It boosts mood, kills fatigue, and improves mental clarity. The delicious gummies offer a balanced approach to wellness and positive energy levels.

The proprietary blend of ingredients is carefully selected and tested for purity, quality, and doses. Natural remedies yield results without the risk of potential side effects. According to the manufacturer, the extraction method does not involve any chemicals or alcohol. The mushrooms are lab-tested by a team of experts to ensure they are safe for consumption.

Unlock your true potential with My Crew Doses today!