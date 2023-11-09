Top 6 Best Glucosamine Chondroitin Supplements on the Market

When it comes to treating joint pain or improving joint health, joint supplements are the best option you have. There are several top-rated supplements to consider when designing a new supplement regimen, but the best joint health supplements contain both glucosamine & chondroitin.

Glucosamine is a natural compound found in cartilage extracted from shellfish or made in labs. Chondroitin is a substance produced naturally by the body of all humans and most mammals, and it is one of the main components of cartilage. Both are effective but work even better when used together.

When combined, glucosamine and chondroitin can ease joint pain and joint stiffness, slow or prevent collagen from degrading and boost its production, restore joint functions, boost joint health, repair joint damage, treat arthritis and halt its progression, and stop the bones from rubbing against each other.

The only issue is glucosamine and chondroitin supplements come in various forms, so knowing which to choose to produce positive results can be challenging. That is why we have made the following guide to the best glucosamine and chondroitin supplements to help everyone find the pain relief they seek.

The 6 Best Glucosamine Chondroitin Supplements For Joint Pain

FlexAgain

Joint Buddy

Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Burdock Root

Solgar Glucosamine, Hyaluronic Acid, Chondroitin, MSM

Kirkland Signature Glucosamine & Chondroitin

Puritan’s Pride Advanced Glucosamine Chondroitin With Vitamin D3

FlexAgain

FlexAgain is a potent chondroitin and glucosamine supplement that also features a carefully selected blend of 11 other high-quality, scientifically proven, optimally dosed natural ingredients, which can support joint health from every angle and make notable improvements in a few weeks.

The FlexAgain formula contains glucosamine sulfate and chondroitin sulfate, which we looked at above, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin extract (turmeric), ginger and blue galangal extracts, bromelain, resveratrol, boswellic acid, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), vitamin K, and vitamin D.

MSM is a chemical found in many green vegetables, fruits, and plants with high sulfur content. It can boost joint function and repair on its own, and glucosamine, chondroitin & MSM all work exceptionally well when used in supplements that contain them all, as they will all enhance each other’s effects.

Omega 3 fatty acids are a type of healthy fat that is most commonly found in fish oil. They can help lubricate the joints, improve connective tissue growth, and relieve the pain and symptoms caused by degenerative diseases like knee osteoarthritis.

Bromelain is an enzyme that is found in pineapples. It can also improve joint lubrication and the growth of connective tissues and help combat arthritis pain and symptoms while being able to help heal damaged cartilage and reduce joint inflammation.

Ginger is an anti-inflammatory root extract that can ease joint pain and help repair any damage that may have been caused by inflammation. Blue galangal extract is a similar, albeit less popular, ingredient that does virtually the same job.

Much like with glucosamine, chondroitin & MSM, The Arthritis Foundation also says that combining the two in supplements will improve the efficacy of both by as much as 1200 percent, and they will have a similar effect on certain other supplements and medicines, such as blood thinners, as well.

Boswellic acid is an Asian tree extract, resveratrol is primarily made from grape seeds and grapevines, and turmeric extracts contain curcumin from the Curcuma longa plant.

They all have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to neutralize free radicals, relieve joint pain and swelling, and protect the joints and cartilage from any further damage or inflammation.

Vitamin D will not directly boost joint health or mobility, but a vitamin D deficiency can cause joint pain. As a result, keeping your vitamin D levels up with a dietary supplement will stop this from happening, prevent a range of other joint issues from developing, and improve your overall health.

Vitamin K is very similar to vitamin D in both its structure and effects, but research suggests that it can also be used to treat osteoarthritis and its symptoms very effectively. It will even make vitamin D far more manageable for the body to absorb, improving its efficacy.

Using such a varied formula means FlexAgain can offer various joint health benefits and treat any joint issue. It offers excellent value if you take advantage of the bulk buy options. This is why we rank it as easily the best glucosamine and chondroitin supplement on the market today.

Pros

Research shows that all of its ingredients will improve joint health

It is as effective as any joint supplements you would get from your healthcare provider

Everything is optimally dosed and will not cause side effects

It can reduce joint pain and boost joint health simultaneously

It can combat virtually all joint issues

Cons

Quite expensive

Must be bought directly from the official FlexAgain website

Joint Buddy

Joint Buddy is a relatively new joint supplement loaded with potent doses of glucosamine, chondroitin & MSM, as well as various other ingredients, which allows it to support joint health from every angle, all while being very reasonably priced.

The Joint Buddy formula contains vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, C, and E, selenium, zinc, copper, boron, manganese, chromium, glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, green-lipped sea muscle, MSM, l-histidine, alfalfa powder, yuca, devil’s Claw, and cetyl myristoleate.

Vitamin A is fat-soluble and promotes bone growth, supports healthy eye pressure, and keeps your joints, bones, eyes, skin, and immune system healthy and functioning as you age.

Vitamin B1 is essential to promote bone growth and amino acid breakdown and keeps you energetic and alert. Vitamin B2 boosts muscle, organ, bone, skin, antibody and blood cell growth and repair, digestion, nutrient metabolism, cell respiration, and hormone and energy levels.

Vitamin B3 keeps the joints, skin, organs, and brain healthy and functioning and your cholesterol levels down. Vitamin B6 is crucial for metabolizing amino acids, fats, and glucose, producing neurotransmitters, and overall immune, body, and brain health.

Vitamin B12 is essential for bone marrow, DNA, nerve, red blood cells, testosterone production, brain and nerve health and functions, and metabolism, and prevents or reduces inflammation, brain fog, depression, mental decline, mood swings, and other mental health issues.

Vitamin C is a primary building block of collagen, so it can aid tissue repair and cartilage maintenance and boost bone, muscle, and tooth strength, joint motion and flexibility, and nutrient absorption while also being able to enhance your immune system health and functions and neurotransmitter production.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can reduce inflammation, prevent brittle bones, improve the health and functions of the immune system, heart, liver, and skin, boost your metabolism, prevent cognitive decline and various diseases, and regulate hormone production and levels.

Selenium is a mineral naturally produced by the human body that will reduce inflammation, boost cartilage growth, synovial fluid production, joint mobility, flexibility, and lubrication, and ease virtually all arthritis pain and symptoms.

Zinc is a mineral vital to your health as it reduces inflammation and the effects of aging, aids growth, DNA synthesis, eyesight, and metabolism, and improves immune functions, wound healing, and blood clotting. Copper is a mineral required for antioxidant enzymes to be produced.

Manganese is a mineral and antioxidant that prevents or reduces inflammation and anemia, provides joint support, and improves eye and brain health and iron absorption.

Chromium can improve calcium absorption, blood sugar levels, bone and muscle mass, nutrient breakdown, energy levels, sleep quality, serotonin production, brain functions, weight loss, and metabolism, and prevent food cravings, blood sugar spikes, and weight gain.

The mineral boron boosts joint health and bone density, reduces inflammation and cholesterol levels, and improves blood plasma and testosterone production and brain functions.

Green-lipped sea muscle extract can improve joint cartilage protection and is particularly useful for menopausal women or people dealing with knee pain or joint discomfort in the legs.

L-histidine is one of the nine essential amino acids. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can aid the growth, maintenance, and repair of blood cells, bodily tissues, and nerves, and help you lose weight and combat metabolic syndrome.

Alfalfa powder contains pinitol, which has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that studies show will reduce inflammation and boost the health and functions of your kidneys, liver, digestive system, and other organs.

Yuca is rich in antioxidants that can fight free radicals, prevent oxidative damage and stress, reduce joint pain and swelling, lower blood pressure, treat headaches and diabetes, and even aid digestion.

Devil’s Claw is a root extract from a type of tuber that can relieve pain and joint discomfort in people with musculoskeletal disorders like rheumatoid arthritis. It is also said to suppress your appetite, which will help you manage your weight, which is very beneficial if you have joint issues.

Cetyl myristoleate (CMO) is an ester comprising a monounsaturated fatty acid and alcohol. Studies show it can improve joint mobility and lubrication and treat or prevent inflammation, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and other musculoskeletal conditions.

Glucosamine chondroitin & MSM will provide the usual benefits they add to joint supplements.

Using such an incredible range of high-quality ingredients, Joint Buddy can provide joint support from virtually every angle.

While it admittedly uses many ingredients that have fewer integrative health studies done on them than what you will find in FlexAgain, they can still be equally effective despite leading to the supplement having a lower price.

That is why we rank Joint Buddy as the best joint supplement for people who don’t want to spend a fortune, as well as one of the very best glucosamine products overall.

Pros

Contains potent doses of glucosamine, chondroitin & MSM

Utilizes a diverse range of ingredients proven to be of use in joint supplements

It offers benefits beyond just supporting the joints, like improving eye pressure

One of the most reasonably priced glucosamine-based joint health supplements

It does not require a prescription from a healthcare provider

Cons

As a very new glucosamine supplement, consumer reports are more challenging to find

Must be purchased directly from the official Joint Buddies website

Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Burdock Root

Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Burdock Root is one of the best plant-based glucosamine joint health supplements and is 100 percent vegan. It features vegan glucosamine sulfate sodium, vegan MSM, burdock root 4:1 extract, and a vegan form of chondroitin called phytodroitin.

As we have seen repeatedly, taking glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM together will increase all their effects, provide more excellent joint support, and treat joint discomfort better than anyone could. The only difference here is where they all come from.

While MSM is usually plant-based, the shellfish-free glucosamine is sourced from a fungus called Aspergillus niger, and the chondroitin is a synthetic version called phytodroitin that is produced in a lab.

The one ingredient we have yet to see before is burdock root extract. A fabulous vegan alternative to fish oil in joint health supplements, it is high in omega-3 fatty acids that can enhance joint lubrication and joint mobility.

There are, admittedly, a few issues with the Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Burdock Root dietary supplement that we do need to point out, though.

Not only have vegan glucosamine and chondroitin sources rarely been third-party tested, meaning we have less data on the results they will produce, but, as plant-based ingredients to treat joint pain are rarer, those they do have are used in very high doses, so they have the potential to cause side effects.

However, as reports from past users say, it does provide joint support and can start working in as little as a few weeks and be used for up to three years. Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Burdock Root is still one of the top glucosamine supplements for vegans with achy joints.

Pros

One of the best chondroitin and glucosamine supplements for vegans or people with shellfish allergies

Almost all of its ingredients are proven to provide joint support

Among the lower-priced joint health supplements

All the ingredients are proven to treat joint pain and inflammation and enhance bone health

Cons

The vegan chondroitin and glucosamine are present in very high dosages that could cause side effects

Vegan glucosamine and chondroitin sources are less studied, so it is harder to determine the effects they will produce

Solgar Glucosamine, Hyaluronic Acid, Chondroitin, MSM

Solgar Glucosamine, Hyaluronic Acid, Chondroitin, MSM is a gluten, GMO, and shellfish-free supplement designed to support healthy joints and improved range of motion and flexibility while having a price tag that is affordable for the average person.

Its formula contains 1500 mg of shellfish-free glucosamine hydrochloride, 1200 mg of chondroitin sulfate, 1500 mg of MSM, and 300 mg of BioCell Collagen II, which has 180 mg of undenatured type ii collagen, 48 mg of chondroitin sulfate, and 30 mg of hyaluronic acid.

MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin will again reduce pain, inflammation, and any other symptoms caused by arthritis, repair damaged cartilage, and restore joint functions in the same ways as usual. The only difference is that glucosamine and chondroitin come from a fungus or lab rather than shellfish.

Collagen type ii is a protein found naturally in mammals that is the foundation of joints, cartilage, bones, tendons, ligaments, muscles, hair, nails, and skin. It is vital to help maintain many parts of the human body, and raising your intake of supplements will also help to boost your metabolism.

Hyaluronic acid is a polysaccharide that can improve the health, strength, mobility, flexibility, and elasticity of cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and joints. It is known to relieve joint pain and stiffness, reduce healing time, improve the health and function of skin and eyes, and minimize wrinkles and other signs of aging.

The main issue with this supplement is that hyaluronic acid and collagen type ii are present in dosages that are far too low for them to produce optimal effects. Many people may also take issue with collagen seemingly being snuck in, especially if they are shopping for vegan-friendly glucosamine supplements.

Despite these issues, though, if you are shopping for joint supplements and are not worried about them being vegetarian and have a shellfish allergy, Solgar Glucosamine, Hyaluronic Acid, Chondroitin, MSM can still be one of the best MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin supplements for you to try.

Pros

Contains ample doses of high quality, shellfish-free MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin

One of the most reasonably priced, easy to get hold of glucosamine supplements

100 percent GMO and gluten-free

Cons

The dosages of some of the ingredients are far lower than you will find in the very best joint supplements

It is not suitable for vegans, even though the label may lead some people to believe that it is

Kirkland Signature Glucosamine & Chondroitin

Kirkland Signature Glucosamine & Chondroitin tablets contain nothing but potent doses of pure glucosamine and chondroitin, so they can deliver the maximum benefits that both of these ingredients can offer while also boasting a meager price tag.

Admittedly, only containing two ingredients does limit the range of effects that it will be able to produce, while the glucosamine dosage it has is a little too strong for a single serving.

However, suppose you are set on only using pure glucosamine and chondroitin to improve your joint health and don’t want to spend a fortune. In that case, Kirkland Signature Glucosamine & Chondroitin is one of the best options for you to try.

Pros

It contains only pure glucosamine & chondroitin sulfate

Very reasonably priced

Cons

The dose of glucosamine is a little high for a single serving

Only using two ingredients limits its range of potential benefits

Puritan’s Pride Advanced Glucosamine Chondroitin With Vitamin D3

Puritan’s Pride Advanced Glucosamine Chondroitin With Vitamin D3 combines the ingredients in its name with MSM and Boswellia serrata extract and contains no preservatives, sugar, milk, lactose, soy, gluten, or wheat.

We have seen all of these ingredients before in other joint health supplements, and they will again support good joint health and boost the health of the bones, joints, and connective tissues while helping reduce pain and improve joint comfort and flexibility.

Admittedly, using a proprietary blend to hide all ingredient doses is a big red flag.

However, as Puritan’s Pride Advanced Glucosamine Chondroitin With Vitamin D3 is easily one of the cheapest joint supplements on the market and can do some good, it is an excellent choice for people shopping on a very tight budget.

Pros

All of its ingredients are proven to be of use in joint supplements

It has a meager price tag

Cons

All of its ingredients being in a proprietary blend is very suspicious and makes it hard to assess

Final Thoughts On The 6 Best Glucosamine Chondroitin Supplements

Taking glucosamine and chondroitin supplements is a fabulous way to alleviate joint pain and support healthy joints without needing a trip to your healthcare provider. There are several joint health supplements on the market today, although the best one for most people will be FlexAgain.

Packed with optimal doses of glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and various other clinically proven, high-quality ingredients, FlexAgain can provide all-around joint support. It will reduce pain and inflammation and promote functional, healthy joints, making it a perfect all-around addition to your supplement regimen.

If this particular supplement does not sound right for you, one of the other supplements on our list surely will. For everyone else, though, we highly recommend that you give FlexAgain a try and see why we rank it as the very best chondroitin and glucosamine supplement on the market.