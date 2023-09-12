LeanBiome Reviews – Do NOT Buy Lean For Good Probiotic Yet! UPDATE

LeanBiome is a popular weight loss supplement based on research from an unnamed Ivy League School.

According to the manufacturer, LeanBiome uses ingredients that address “the root cause of belly fat and unexplained weight gain” to help virtually anybody lose weight.

Whether you need to lose 10, 20, 30, or even 40 pounds, LeanBiome can help. Read our full review of LeanBiome to learn whether LeanBiome is the right weight loss supplement for you.

What Exactly is LeanBiome?

As previously mentioned, LeanBiome is a new weight loss supplement that claims to use patented, clinically studied ingredients to help anybody lose weight safely.

It was formulated using the research published by Ivy League scientists, who claim to have finally discovered the root cause of weight loss and unexplained weight gain. According to the official website, LeanBiome can succeed in delivering real weight loss results when other supplements fall short.

According to LeanBiome, taking their product can help you:

Suppress your hunger and dampen even the most severe cravings

Fire up your metabolism to burn fat

Block the storage of fat

Improving your microbiome for better digestion & immunity

To experience these weight loss benefits, take one capsule of LeanBiome with a glass of water daily. After just a few short weeks, you should begin to notice the same dramatic changes that so many others have seen while using LeanBiome.

The Root Cause of Weight Loss

On paper, it seems like weight is simply related to calories in and out. However, new research has found that this isn’t entirely the case.

2020 research has discovered that our gut biome plays a much larger role in weight than previously thought. According to this research, leaner individuals have a microbiome of “healthy, lean bacteria” that help support your body’s natural metabolism and suppress your appetite.

On the other hand, overweight people have bad bacteria that cause your metabolism to slow and create insatiable food cravings for unhealthy, fattening foods. Unless this problem is rectified, LeanBiome claims that there is simply no way you’ll lose weight because your microbiome is working against you.

How LeanBiome Works

LeanBiome contains a unique blend of clinically researched “lean bacteria” species to reverse the bacterial imbalance in your gut biome. Instead of suffering from sluggishness, unexpected weight gain, and poor energy levels due to an imbalanced gut biome, LeanBiome fills your gut with healthy, good bacteria.

These good bacteria kill off the bad bacteria causing your issues to restore healthy metabolic function and stave off unhealthy food cravings for foods that cause weight gain.

In addition, LeanBiome contains a patented form of green tea extracts clinically proven to support metabolic function. Enhancing your metabolic function will enable you to burn more calories daily. Hence, you stay in a caloric deficit and ultimately lose weight without going on a strict diet or exercise program.

Ingredients in LeanBiome

As previously mentioned, LeanBiome contains nine powerful species of lean bacteria to reverse the bacterial imbalance in your gut biome. These bacteria have been clinically studied and proven to support a healthier weight.

Let’s take a look at some of the ingredients in LeanBiome

Lactobacillus Gasseri 10 Billion CFU

Lactobacillus gasseri is one of the most clinically studied stains of lean bacteria. In a 12-week trial published, participants given a glass of milk with Lacto gasseri bacteria lost 8.5% of belly fat on average.

In addition, the study found that the participants had “significantly reduced” their overall body weight, BMI, waist size, and a significant reduction of dangerous visceral fat around their organs.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus 5 Billion CFU

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is another powerful strain of lean bacteria. In a recent study conducted at the University of Laval in Canada, overweight adults were given either a placebo or Lactobacillus Rhamnosus bacteria.

At the end of the 12-week study, the lactobacillus group lost an average of 9.7lbs. of fat, which was more than twice that of the placebo group. Best of all, the lactobacillus group saw a noticeable improvement in overall body composition.

Lactobacillus Fermentum 5 Billion CFU

Lactobacillus Fermentum is a third strain of bacteria that supports weight loss. In a clinical trial at the University of Manitoba, overweight adults were given either Lactobacillus Fermentum or a placebo.

After just 43 days, the Lactobacillus Fermentum group saw a body fat reduction of 3%, compared to a 1% drop in the placebo group. That’s triple the fat loss despite both groups using the exact same diet.

Greenselect Phytosome® 300mg

Greenselect Phytosome® is a patented form of green tea extract. Green tea extract has been clinically proven to help rebalance the gut microbiome, helping you to suppress hunger, reduce cravings, and revamp your metabolism.

In one study, Greenselect Phytosome helped overweight adults lose an incredible 30lbs of weight in just 90 days, compared to only 11lbs of weight loss in the placebo group.

Inulin 200mg

Inulin is a prebiotic ingredient that stays in your bowels and helps certain bacteria to grow. It is naturally found in various fruits, vegetables, and herbs, such as wheat, onions, bananas, artichokes, and asparagus.

Inulin helps to feed the healthy strains of bacteria found in LeanBiome. It enables them to thrive & grow, keeping your gut flora healthy, strong, and flourishing.

Side Effects of LeanBiome

According to the official website, not only is LeanBiome an effective weight loss supplement – it can be very safe too. There are very few side effects to taking LeanBiome.

Since LeanBiome is a probiotic supplement, it may influence your bowel movements, especially during the first few days. You may see an increased frequency of bowel movements or may experience slight stomach discomfort.

Typically speaking, this is only temporary and goes away after a few days as your body adjusts to the ingredients in LeanBiome.

Although LeanBiome is predominately safe, it may not be right for everyone. For example, if you are pregnant or nursing, you should avoid taking LeanBiome as its’ effects are not known on these groups.

LeanBiome is also not intended for individuals under the age of 18.

If you are on prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, you should speak to your doctor before trying LeanBiome to ensure it is safe.

LeanBiome is a safe, effective weight loss supplement that will restore a healthy gut microbiome. However, if you still think it may not be right for you, we recommend you consult your doctor before trying the product to ensure it is right for you.

How Long Does it Take to See Results?

Although LeanBiome is a powerful, effective weight loss product, it is not a miracle by any stretch. It isn’t going to cause weight loss overweight.

Most users generally start seeing weight loss after the first few weeks. However, results do vary from person to person, so it can take longer for you to notice any changes in your weight.

LeanBiome recommends you take the product for a full 90 days before you make any judgment as to whether it is working for you. In extreme cases, your body may take this long to restore a healthy microbiome.

Because of this, we recommend you use the product for at least 30 days before making a judgment. However, the longer you use the product, the better.

LeanBiome Pricing

If you’re ready to give LeanBiome a shot, the best place to order the product is through the official website. Depending on your individual needs and weight loss goals, you’ll find three different purchasing options.

These are the current packages offered:

One bottle: $59.95 + $9.95 shipping

Three bottles: $49 per bottle + $9.95 shipping

Six bottles: $39 per bottle + free shipping

LeanBiome Guarantee

Although it is unlikely you don’t see results while taking LeanBiome, you can still feel confident knowing the manufacturer’s 6-month guarantee covers you. According to the official website, this is how it works:

“I’m so confident you’ll be head-over-heels thrilled with the results you get that I’m giving you a full six months to try LeanBiome for yourself, completely risk-free, regardless of the package you choose.If you change your mind for any reason, simply contact my friendly customer support team, and they’ll refund 100% of the purchase price, no questions asked.”

This is how confident LeanBiome is in its product’s ability to lead to real, noticeable weight loss results. Contact details are listed on the packaging if you still feel you want a refund.

Final Recap

LeanBiome is one of the few weight loss supplements backed with clinically proven ingredients and thousands of testimonials.

If you’re tired of feeling sluggish, are experiencing unexpected weight gain, or can’t control your appetite, then an unhealthy microbiome is likely to blame. LeanBiome has the ingredients you need to reverse this imbalance to safely lose weight.

To try LeanBiome, visit the official website of LeanBiome and order yours today.

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