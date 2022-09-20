CardioShield Reviews – Should You Buy Cardio Shield?

You might be familiar with the term ‘high blood pressure.’ This is a term that is sadly being used in almost all households these days. In the last 10-20 years, the population suffering from high blood pressure has increased significantly. And this is an alarming situation!

High Blood pressure is basically a condition wherein the force of blood on your arteries becomes high. This condition is also known as hypertension. The normal blood pressure is 120/80, but in the cases of high blood pressure, it can reach 140/90, and in some severe cases, it can go up to 180/120 or above.

There are no set causes or symptoms of high blood pressure, but an insignificant increase in your blood pressure increases your chances of heart disease or stroke. There are medications available on the market that help in maintaining your blood pressure levels, but their biggest drawback is that, in most cases, you have to take these medications for a large part of your life or for many years.

This is where the search for a unique formulation to treat high blood pressure started. And in this article, we will discuss one such dietary supplement called Cardio Shield.

But before diving into the details, let us have an overview of the product from the table given below.

Overview Table Product Name Cardio Shield Category Dietary Supplement Product Form Capsules Capsules Per Container 60 Product Description It is an advanced blood pressure support dietary supplement that is made up of a unique formulation. Intake Guideline Take 2 capsules daily of the supplement. Product Characteristics Non-GMO GMP-Certified Preservatives-free All Natural Key Ingredients Vitamin C Niacin Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Hawthome Leaf and Flower Garlic Bulb Olive Leaf Hibiscus Flower Buchu Leaf Uva Ursi Leaf Juniper Berry Green Tea Leaf Key Benefits Maintains healthy blood pressure levels Boosts metabolism Reduces inflammation Promotes weight loss Reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases Relieves anxiety and stress Price Buy 1 Bottle – $59 per bottle + Free U.S. shipping Buy 3 Bottles – $49 per bottle + free U.S. shipping Buy 6 Bottles – $39 per bottle + free U.S. shipping Money-Back Guarantee 180-day 100% money-back guarantee Where to Buy CardioShield Official Website

What is Cardio Shield?

Cardio Shield is a dietary supplement formulated uniquely to treat high blood pressure and its associated issues. It has been created by Ryan and comes in the form of capsules. The retailer of the product is ClickBank.

It is an all-natural, Non-GMO, preservatives-free, and GMP-Certified supplement. The ingredients used in the making of Cardio Shield capsules have been backed by various studies for their several health benefits to the human body.

The formula of Cardio Shield targets the root cause of high blood pressure, which is Superoxide Anion. We will discuss this molecule below in the working section.

Cardio Shield oral dietary supplement contains high-quality plant-based ingredients that boost your metabolism and enhance your overall health.

Working Of Cardio Shield And The Scientific Evidence Behind It

Cardio Shield is an oral dietary supplement that helps in high blood pressure and related health issues with the help of its unique formulation. The Cardio Shield capsules work by targeting the root cause of high blood pressure in the human body.

The root cause is the presence of a molecule, Superoxide Anion, on the walls of your arteries. This molecule causes a build-up on the artery walls, thus making the blood push harder, causing a rise in blood pressure levels. If these molecules become very high, then they may even block your veins and arteries, causing serious and sometimes fatal health conditions.

This Superoxide Anion can cause various health damages like:

Damage to your DNA

Slowing down metabolism and blood circulation

Reducing oxygen flow

Increasing weight

Increasing the risks of cardiovascular diseases.

The presence of powerful natural ingredients in the Cardio Shield capsules helps prevent the accumulation of these harmful Superoxide Anions. They help in the detoxification of your body completely.

The capsules increase blood circulation and oxygen flow cells in your body. It also helps in

boosting your metabolism, which causes an increase in energy levels.

These high-quality ingredients provide several health benefits that enhance physical and mental health, like reducing inflammation, increasing the absorption of nutrients, regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, improving immune system response, etc.

The Cardio Shield capsules tackle hypertension, thus enhancing the quality and span of life of an individual.

A Look At The Ingredients In Cardio Shield

Following are the ingredients in Cardio Shield:

Niacin

Niacin is a B vitamin, which helps the body to use fats for energy. It also plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood cholesterol levels. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that niacin supplements can reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol by up to 15 percent.

The researchers said that while they were not able to determine whether this was due to changes in diet or exercise, it may be possible to achieve similar results through lifestyle modifications alone.

A second study conducted at the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine found that people who took 1 gram of niacin daily for four weeks had lower triglyceride levels than those taking placebo pills. The researchers suggested that this could be because niacin lowers triglycerides by increasing HDL (good) cholesterol.

Hibiscus Flower

Hibiscus flowers are rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins, which have been shown to protect against heart disease. In one study, women with high blood pressure who ate hibiscus tea twice a day for six months experienced significant reductions in their systolic blood pressure.

In another study, participants who drank hibiscus tea three times per week for eight weeks saw improvements in their blood pressure readings compared to those who did not drink the tea.

Hibiscus sabdariffa L., commonly known as roselle, has also been used traditionally to treat chest pain, hypertension, and diabetes.

Hibiscus contains compounds called flavonoids, which are natural antioxidants that help prevent damage from free radicals. These free radicals are linked to inflammation and cancer.

Flavonoids also stimulate the production of nitric oxide, which relaxes blood vessels and improves circulation. They also increase the activity of enzymes that break down harmful substances in the body.

In addition, hibiscus contains vitamins C and E and minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, zinc, and fiber.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is essential for converting food into fuel for our cells. Vitamin B6 deficiency can lead to fatigue, weakness, headaches, depression, and memory problems.

Research suggests that vitamin B6 may play a role in lowering blood pressure. One study showed that supplementing with vitamin B6 lowered both diastolic and systolic blood pressures in patients with mild hypertension. Another study found that vitamin B6 supplementation reduced blood pressure in people with type 2 diabetes.

B vitamins are water-soluble nutrients that work together to support metabolism and nerve function. They include folic acid, pantothenic acid, biotin, pyridoxine, riboflavin, thiamine, and cyanocobalamin.

Folic acid is needed for DNA synthesis and repair. Folate deficiency can cause birth defects and slow growth in children.

Pantothenic acid supports the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Deficiency can result in muscle cramps, numbness, tingling, and loss of coordination.

Biotin is involved in cell division and tissue formation. Low levels of biotin can lead to hair loss, skin rashes, and brittle nails.

Riboflavin is necessary for the proper functioning of red blood cells. Riboflavin deficiency can lead to vision impairment, diarrhea, and sore throat.

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Vitamin C

The human body needs vitamin C to make collagen, an important protein that helps keep your bones strong and healthy. Collagen is also needed to build new capillaries and maintain elasticity in arteries.

A lack of vitamin C can contribute to poor wound healing, so it’s important to get enough of this nutrient. Vitamin C is also vital for maintaining healthy gums and teeth. It promotes the growth of white blood cells that fight infection.

Vitamin C is also beneficial for preventing or treating heart disease. Research shows that people who consume more vitamin C have a lower risk of developing coronary artery disease.

One study found that men who consumed 500 milligrams of vitamin C each day had a 30 percent lower risk of having a heart attack than those who took less than 100 milligrams per day.

Other studies show that taking 400 milligrams of vitamin E daily reduces the risk of death from heart disease by about 20 percent. Vitamin E has been shown to reduce cholesterol levels and protect against atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries).

Olive Leaf

Olives contain high amounts of antioxidants called polyphenols, which may be linked to their ability to prevent heart disease. A recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that eating two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil every day could significantly decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol. The researchers concluded that “olive oil consumption was associated with favorable changes in lipid profile.”

Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil daily could reduce stroke risk by up to 50 percent.

The leaves of the olive tree contain many powerful compounds that have been used throughout history as natural remedies for various ailments. One compound, in particular, oleuropein, has been studied extensively for its potential benefits. Oleuropein is a type of phenol known as hydroxytyrosol. This antioxidant is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and may even help protect against cancer.

In addition to these health benefits, olive leaf extract has been shown to relieve stress and anxiety. In fact, some research suggests that it might actually be effective at reducing symptoms of depression.

Green Tea Leaf

Green tea contains catechins, which are potent antioxidants that may help prevent heart disease. Green tea has been shown to increase HDL (good) cholesterol and decrease triglycerides.

Research conducted on rats showed that green tea extract lowered total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) while increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Another study found that drinking three cups of green tea daily reduced the risk of heart disease by 40 percent.

Tea is also thought to help regulate blood pressure. Drinking four cups of black tea daily can lower systolic blood pressure by 4 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure by 2 mm Hg.

Catechins are the main active ingredient in green tea. These antioxidants work by protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that cause cell damage when they enter our bodies. They are produced naturally during normal metabolism and can also be created through exposure to environmental toxins such as cigarette smoke and pollution.

Free radicals are responsible for damaging DNA, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates within cells. When we drink green tea, it helps neutralize these harmful free radicals before they do any harm.

Juniper Berries

Juniper berries are native to Europe and Asia and are often used in traditional herbal medicine. They contain flavonoids, including rutin, quercetin, and kaempferol, all of which have been shown to have strong antioxidant activity.

A study published in the European Journal of Pharmacology found that juniper berry extracts were able to inhibit platelet aggregation in vitro. Platelets play an important role in clot formation; therefore, they must be inhibited before clots form in order to avoid dangerous blockages.

Juniper berries contain tannins, which are plant chemicals that bind to proteins and other molecules. Tannins are responsible for the astringent taste of foods such as wine and beer. When taken orally, tannins bind to protein molecules in the stomach and intestines, preventing them from being digested. As a result, the body absorbs fewer nutrients than if the same amount of food had not been consumed.

Tannins also act like anticoagulants, which means they interfere with the blood coagulation process. Because this process plays an important part in maintaining healthy blood flow, tannins may be useful in treating conditions such as varicose veins, hemorrhoids, and thrombosis.

What Are The Benefits Of Cardio Shield?

Cardio Shield is a completely natural oral dietary supplement that provides numerous health benefits to the human body. These benefits are mentioned below:

Maintains healthy blood pressure levels.

Reduces the risks of cardiovascular diseases.

Improves your immune system’s health and response.

Eliminates Superoxide Anion molecules from your body that cause serious health damage.

Relieves anxiety, stress, and mental pressure.

Boosts the rate of metabolism.

Suppresses your food cravings.

Helps in detoxification of your body.

Improves your sleep and sleep cycle.

Increases and improves blood circulation and oxygen flow in your body.

Helps in weight loss and fat-burning.

Regulates your blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

What Are The Intake Guidelines of Cardio Shield?

According to the maker of the supplement, you should consume 2 capsules daily of Cardio Shield.

One bottle of Cardio Shield contains 60 capsules, which means that one bottle supply would last you for 30 days. The regular intake of these capsules for at least 3 to 6 months would provide you with the best cardiovascular health results.

Where Can You Buy Cardio Shield?

You can buy Cardio Shield oral dietary supplement capsules from its official website only. This supplement is not available for purchase on any other platforms by the maker.

Cardio Shield Pricing

Cardio Shield dietary supplement is available on their official website for purchase in the following 3 packages:

Good Value Package: Buy 1 Bottle for just $59 and get free U.S shipping. This supply would last you for 30 days.

Great Value Package: Buy 3 Bottles for $49 per bottle and get free U.S. shipping. This supply would last you for 90 days.

Best Value Package: Buy 6 Bottles for $39 per bottle and get free U.S. shipping. This supply would last you for 180 days.

Money-Back Guarantee

The maker of Cardio Shield dietary supplement provides you with a 180-day 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee.

So, if you do not see expected results for your health, then you can return the Cardio Shield unopened or opened half or empty bottles within 180 days from the product purchase date.

You have to call or drop an email to the support team, and you will be refunded for the purchase amount after the Cardio Shield support team has received the bottles.

What Do The Customers Have To Say About Cardio Shield?

Cardio Shield capsules target the accumulation of Superoxide Anion on the walls of your arteries. It boosts your metabolism and treats high blood pressure with the help of its natural and goodness-packed ingredients.

Several Cardio Shield reviews by customers mention that these capsules have reduced the fear of heart disease or stroke, relieved them from stress and anxiety, and stimulated healthy blood flow in their bodies.

According to one Cardio Shield review, this dietary supplement improved his health immensely. Various other people also mentioned that it helped them increase their energy levels, boost metabolism, and improve blood circulation and oxygen flow.

The credit for providing numerous health benefits goes to the natural and plant-based ingredients in the Cardio Shield oral dietary supplement as per the consumers.

Final Verdict

In the end, it can be said that Cardio Shield capsules have been formulated with the help of thoroughly studied powerful and goodness-packed natural ingredients.

The best part about the Cardio Shield supplement is that it is risk-free to try out due to the 100% satisfaction 180-day money-back guarantee offered by the makers of the product and also the fact that it has been manufactured keeping in mind all the safety standards.

So, reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases with the help of these Cardio Shield capsules!

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