WashWand+ Reviews – Do NOT Buy Wash Wand Plus Until Reading This!

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WashWand+ is a plaque cleaning device that helps you remove plaque without visiting a dentist.

Similar to the devices used by dentists to clean plaque, WashWand+ can help you save time and money while being a convenient, at-home dental solution.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about WashWand+ and how it works.

What is WashWand+?

WashWand+ lets you get dentist-quality plaque removal without actually visiting a dentist.

The battery-powered device uses three speeds to clean plaque at varying intensities. You can scrape away plaque from your teeth, giving you cleaner teeth beyond what you get from brushing your teeth.

The makers of WashWand+ recommend using the device only when you notice plaque, tartar, and dark spots start to build. They also recommend you continue seeing a dentist twice a year for this cleaning, but you can prepare for your visit using WashWand+.

WashWand+ is exclusively available through BuyWashWand+.com, priced at $49.99.

WashWand+ Benefits

Plague forming on your teeth increases the risk of gum disease, tooth decay, and other oral health issues.

Over time, plaque hardens into tartar, which is much harder to remove. WashWand+ aims to help by removing plaque before it hardens into tartar – while also removing any tartar that has already built up on your teeth.

The makers of WashWand+ advertise all of the following features and benefits:

Gentle plaque removal at home

Enjoy dentist-quality cleaning without visiting a dentist

Clean at your own pace without the pain

Save an entire family’s annual dentist costs

Get dentist-quality cleaning whenever you need it, as often as you need it, without the added cost

How Does WashWand+ Work?

WashWand+ works by scraping away plaque, tartar, and dark spots from your teeth.

WashWand+ uses similar technology to a dentist to scrape away plaque and tartar from your teeth. It features a point that can physically scrape away plaque and tartar from your teeth without harming them below. As you physically scrape away the plaque and tartar, you’ll notice it forming on the tip of WashWand+, which indicates the device is working as advertised.

Featuring three intensity levels, WashWand+ is safe for anyone to use when used correctly. Avoid applying too much pressure, and adjust the sonic speeds to control how intense the cleaning should be.

To use WashWand+, gently use the tip and edges of the device against your teeth to remove plaque and unwanted particles. WashWand+ has a unique, ergonomic design to help reach all corners and crevasses within your mouth.

Once you’re done using WashWand+, you can use a damp towel to remove plaque from the tip of the device. If you plan to share WashWand+ with someone, you can boil the WashWand+ tip for 30 minutes to sterilize it.

WashWand+ Features

WashWand+ is designed to be easy for anyone, even if you didn’t attend dental school. Some of the key features of WashWand+ include:

Dentist Quality Cleaning: WashWand+ cleans your teeth like a dentist would – but without the pain. The device gives you squeaky clean teeth from the comfort of your own home.

Easy to Use: WashWand+ is designed for anyone, even if you have zero dental experience. You can remove years of plaque buildup with the push of a button with no experience necessary.

Save Big: Instead of paying thousands for a dentist to clean your family’s teeth each year, you can save on visits to the dentist with WashWand+. You can buy multiple WashWand+ devices for the entire family and still save money. Or, you can boil the device’s tip between uses to sterilize it.

Limit Time at the Dentist: Officially, the makers of WashWand+ recommend visiting the dentist twice per year to remove plaque. If you visit a dentist after using WashWand+, you can limit the time you’re in the chair at the dentist. Instead of requiring 20 minutes of plaque cleaning at your next appointment, you could require just a few minutes of cleaning.

Prevent Tooth Decay and Gum Disease: When plaque and tartar build-up, it increases the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. WashWand+, according to the official website, can “prevent tooth decay [and] gum disease” by making it easy to remove tartar and plaque.

Freshen Breath: Tartar and plaque buildup can lead to bad breath. WashWand+ claims to help by fighting harmful bacteria and controlling future buildup, allowing you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas while freshening your breath.

Clean at Your Own Pace: Want to take breaks between plaque and tartar cleanings? You can do that with WashWand+. Whether you want to spend 30 minutes cleaning your mouth or just a few seconds, you can use WashWand+ in a stress-free setting.

Ergonomic Handle: WashWand+ has a handle similar to most electronic toothbrushes. The ergonomic handle is designed to maximize control and comfort, making it easy to move WashWand+ around your mouth.

3 Sonic Speeds: WashWand+ has 3 sonic speeds: low, medium, and high. You can customize your speed based on your desired level of tartar and plaque removal.

What Are Plaque and Tartar?

Plaque and tartar form on your teeth over time. When you visit a dentist, the dentist uses special cleaning tools to remove this plaque and tartar, helping to protect your oral and dental health.

WashWand+ aims to provide dentist-quality cleanings without requiring you to visit a dentist. To do that, WashWand+ removes plaque and tartar using sonic vibration technology.

Here’s what WashWand+ removes and why plaque and tartar are dangerous:

Plaque: Plaque is a soft, sticky film that forms on the outside of your teeth and along the gum line. You can treat plaque buildup at home through regular teeth cleaning.

Tartar: If you don’t practice good dental cleaning habits, your plaque can form into tartar over time. Tartar is a hard, yellow-brown substance that is harder to remove.

WashWand+ claims to target both plaque and tartar, removing both from your teeth to support oral health. By removing plaque from your teeth today with WashWand+, you can prevent it from hardening into tartar.

Why Plaque and Tartar Are Bad

Plaque and tartar are bad for your teeth and overall dental health. They increase the risk of tooth decay and other dental problems.

When tartar, also known as dental calculus, forms on your teeth, it increases the surface area where bacteria can stick, grow, and thrive.

And, after tartar forms on your teeth, it is more difficult to clean them. You might brush your teeth regularly, but cleaning the surface area underneath your tartar becomes harder.

When tartar forms below and above the gum line, it can lead to receding gums and gum disease. When your gums recede, it becomes easier for bacteria to infect gums, leading to increased health risks.

Until you remove tartar, the tartar will continue to damage your teeth and create cavities. That’s why WashWand+ aims to help. When combined with a regular brushing routine, WashWand+ can remove plaque, prevent it from forming into tartar, and help you enjoy good oral and dental health without requiring a visit to the dentist.

How to Use WashWand+

The makers of WashWand+ recommend using the device in the following way:

Step 1) Hold down the power button until you feel WashWand+ start to vibrate gently.

Step 2) Slowly and gently remove plaque from the surface of your teeth.

Step 3) Clean off WashWand+ and enjoy fresher breath and a cleaner smile without visiting the dentist.

WashWand+ Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Plenty of devices claim to clean your teeth but don’t actually work. WashWand+ is backed by positive customer reviews online, with the vast majority of users (89%) giving the product a 5-star rating. Overall, WashWand+ has a 4.6 star out of 5 rating on the official website.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by WashWand+ customers online:

One customer is in his 50s and is scared of the dentist but wanted to remove “gunk” from his teeth. He used WashWand+ to quickly remove plaque that had been caked on for years. Despite not visiting a dentist for years, that man cleaned his teeth effectively with WashWand+.

Other customers like WashWand+ for providing painless teeth cleaning. Some customers claim they don’t “feel a thing” when using WashWand+, for example.

Other customers like WashWand+ for giving them dentist-quality cleanings without the cost or hassle of visiting a dentist in person.

WashWand+ is popular with families, as a single WashWand+ can clean an entire family’s teeth without requiring a fortune in dentist office fees.

One customer claims WashWand+ “saved on my entire family’s visits” to the dentist, for example. She even let her kids choose a prize at the end – just like they would get when visiting a real dentist.

WashWand+ Pricing

WashWand+ is priced at $49.99 per device, although you can save by ordering multiple devices.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering WashWand+ online today:

1 x WashWand+ Dental Plaque Remover: $49.99

$49.99 2 x WashWand+ Dental Plaque Removers: $99.99

$99.99 3 x WashWand+ Dental Plaque Removers: $111.99

$111.99 4 x WashWand+ Dental Plaque Removers: $149.99

Some people buy one WashWand+ for each member of the family. Others share a WashWand+, boiling the tip for 30 minutes between uses to sterilize it, allowing you to save even more money on dental cleanings.

WashWand+ Refund Policy

WashWand+ does not come with a refund on any used devices. However, you can request a refund within 30 days for unused purchases.

Your WashWand+ must be in its original, unopened packaging to qualify for a full refund. Just return the wand to the manufacturer to complete the refund process. You’ll receive a complete refund minus original and return shipping.

About Quality Performance Limited

WashWand+ is sold online through BuyWashWand.com by an eCommerce company named Quality Performance Limited. That company sells a range of products online, including the Arctos lineup of personal space coolers.

You can contact the makers of WashWand+ via the following:

Email: support@buywashwand.com

support@buywashwand.com Mailing Address: 377 Valley Rd, #1123, Clifton, NJ 07013

Final Word

WashWand+ is a plaque cleaner that targets and removes plaque from your teeth, helping you save a fortune in dentist visits.

Some people like WashWand+ for providing dental-quality cleanings without the hassle or cost of visiting the dentist. Others use WashWand+ to clean their entire family’s teeth, helping them save thousands of dollars while enjoying professional cleanings from the comfort of home.

To learn more about WashWand+ or buy the plaque and tartar cleaning system online, visit BuyWashWand.com.

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