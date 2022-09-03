TrustedHousesitters Reviews – Is It Worth It?

People who own pets generally face difficulty when they decide to travel. Either the pet owners have to take the pets with them, or they have to call some relatives or ask the neighbor to look after their pets.

Some Pet owners who love their pets are willing to pay more money to accommodate their lovely pets in their travel plans, while others find it difficult to accommodate them. To provide a solution to this fairly new problem, many websites have come up that provide house sitters.

A house sitter is someone who will look after your pets when you are traveling. The concept of house sitters and house sitting is slowly but surely catching up. When you become a house sitter, you get free accommodation and save money for future expenses.

There are different house-sitting websites that offer house sitter facilities. One such house sitting website is TrustedHousesitters. It is a company established in 2010 with a mission to keep pets in familiar surroundings when the pet owner is away.

TrustedHousesitters has garnered a positive response from a lot of pets and homeowners who have availed of its facilities. When a pet owner plans to go out, his biggest concern is how his pet will stay at home alone.

TrustedHousesitters have various pet sitters in different places like Vancouver, Sydney, Melbourne, and New York. These house sitters are verified and have to undergo background checks before becoming a member of TrustedHousesitters.

Homeowners can also list their houses on the website at a nominal fee and can explore wonderful places without worrying about their house and pets. The house sitter gets reviewed on the basis of how he had the house sat.

Good House sitting reviews bring more people towards you. You can travel all over the world without worrying about accommodations by doing house sits. It saves you a lot of money, and if you love pets, then you can truly become a professional housesitter.

Name TrustedHousesitters Overview The app lets you connect with fellow animal lovers who can take care of your pet and home. Why do members love Trusted Housesitters? Unlimited adventure Verified Sitters Unlimited Pet Care Expert Veterinary Advice Easy To Use App Safe And Happy Pets Benefits You can enjoy your vacations You can travel the world cheap Your pets are happy Features Easy-to-use Protects against theft, property damage, and public liability. Background checks of sitters ID check of sitters Email and phone verification of sitters Money-Back Guarantee Two-week money-back guarantee. Price For Owners Basic Owner: $129/year Standard Owner: $199/year Premium Owner: $259/year For Sitter Basic Sitter: $129/year Standard Sitter: $169/year Premium Sitter: $259/year For Combined Basic Combined: $189/year Standard Combined: $229/year Premium Combined: $319/year Customer Reviews Users are highly satisfied by the product Availability Only available on the official website

How Trusted Housesitters Work?

Trusted Housesitters is a unique app that brings different travel enthusiasts who love pets together. If you are a wanderlust at heart and keep postponing your travel expedition because of your pets, then Trusted Housesitters is just the right app for you.

If you want to find a housesitter, then you have to simply go to the house-sitting website and register yourself. You can give a description of your house and how many pets you have. You can make your profile as interesting as you can to attract applications from various house sitters.

Once a profile has been created, you will receive applications from various trusted house sitters. You can choose pet sitters on the basis of reviews they have received from their previous house sat.

Many people do house sitting to meet new people, gain new experiences and explore new places.

If you are a pet lover and want to travel the world, then you can use the TrustedHousesitters website to find a house sit. All you have to do is purchase a sitter plan and create an attractive profile.

Explore and apply for a house site that suits your needs and requirements. You can experience life in a different place surrounded by beautiful pets.

What Is The Pricing Of TrustedHousesitters Service?

The pricing of Trusted House Sitters is relatively affordable when you compare it with other housesitters websites. Both the house owner as well as house sitter have to choose from three options that include premium, standard and basic packages.

Owner

The company offers 3 packages for owners. When you select a basic package for pet care from verified pet sitters, you have to pay $129 per year. You can also purchase their best seller standard owner package by paying $199 per year.

Standard homeowners get unlimited, pet and home care from verified house sitters at no extra cost. In this package, you also get a money-back guarantee and free video call with vets anytime you need, along with dedicated member support.

When you buy a premium owner package, you can travel stress-free with lounge passes and pet care covered.

Apart from all the benefits of standard owners, you get sit cancellation insurance and two global airport lounge passes. You have to pay $259 for an annual membership fee.

Sitters

The company also provides 3 packages for sitters. The basic pet sitter pack starts at $129 that provides unlimited house sits worldwide. If you want to buy a standard sitter pack, then you have to pay $169 as an annual membership fee.

The standard sitter package includes unlimited house sits worldwide, video call with vets while pet sitting, dedicated member support, and accidental and third-party liability protection.

TrustedHousesitters also provides a premium sitter package at $259, where you get all the benefits of a standard sitter along with pet sit cancellation, insurance, and 2 global airport lounge passes.

Combined

The combined feature of Trusted House Sitters has mixed the best of both worlds. If you are a pet owner as well as a travel enthusiast then you can buy this plan. The basic plan starts at $189 that provides unlimited pet care and house sit.

The standard combined package will cost you around $229, and you get unlimited house sits, unlimited pet and house care, free video calls to the vet, accidental insurance, and many more.

You can also buy their premium combined package for $319, which is not a bad deal. You get to enjoy all the benefits of the standard combined package along with pet sit cancellation insurance, two global airport lounge passes, and a premium badge on your listing and profile.

Is TrustedHousesitters Legit?

TrustedHousesitters has only those house sitters on their websites that have been verified by different processes. To give up your home to a complete stranger might not be acceptable for some homeowners.

To cater to the apprehension of these homeowners, TrustedHousesitters only takes house sitters after proper verification. For house sits, also you have to undergo background checks and other processes.

Background Checks

Before enrolling a house sitter, TrustedHousesitters do a thorough check on his background. A thorough background check helps to establish trust between pet sitters and homeowners. It makes house sitting exercises tension-free work.

ID Checks

TrustedHousesitters also does Id checks. The house sitters have to give their official government Id so that the company can verify it. Home and pet owners can be sure about the reliability of the house sitter.

External References

TrustedHousesitters let you give reviews to the house sitters. Your reviews are really valuable as they can enhance the house sitting experience of the next person. The company also take into consideration external references from past employers or landlords.

Email And Phone Verification Of House Sitters

House sitters have to verify their phone and email so that they can be reached easily by the pet owners in case of emergency. A house sitter’s email and phone number are verified to ensure that the person is genuine and not a fraud.

How do TrustedHousesitters Provide Home and Content Protection?

If you are a standard or premium member of TrustedHousesitters, then you are covered by their content protection for every pet and house sitting booked through this site. GUARDHOG provides you with the protection amount of $1 million USD.

TrustedHousesitters home and content protection offer property damage, theft, and public liability protection. You don’t have to pay anything extra to avail this facility.

Leaving your house in the hands of a complete stranger might give your nightmares. With Home and Contents protection you can enjoy your vacation without worrying about your house. It helps to build trust and safety among the TrustedHousesitters community members.

Theft

TrustedHousesitters provides its standard and premium members with insurance benefits. If during a house sitting something goes missing then the house or pet owner should not be worried as he is covered by GUARDHOG for the amount of $1 million USD.

Property Damage

Some house sitters might be unprofessional, or they might cause some damage to the property during their house sitting. In such a case the insurance protects your valuable goods and belongings.

Public Liability

This covers you in case the house sitter has an accident in or around your house property.

How Does The Review System Work?

TrustedHousesitters works on honest reviews from users. It helps the house sitters to decide which house owners are friends and does not put forward demands. Similarly, an honest opinion of the house sits are also important.

You can choose a house sitter on the basis of his number of house sits. More house sits means they have more experience and can take off your house properly. When a person has a lot of pet sitting experience, then he can make pets around him comfortable.

If you are a homeowner you can write reviews about the previous sitters which will give encouragement to him. Some people write negative reviews just for the sake of it. They don’t understand the repercussions of negative reviews on the life of a house sitter.

If your pet has enjoyed amazing pet care and you have experienced perfect sit, then you should not shy away from giving an honest opinion about the pet sitter so that he can be chosen by more houses.

One of the reviewers has this to say about TrustedHouseSitters

Trish

If you are hoping to find cuddly, adorable pets and kind hosts, you will find them here. Laura and John’s home is cozy, comfortable, and well-appointed. Everything is set up for a successful sit, from detailed notes to post-its that help you find things. Banjo gets walked twice a day, and it is a pleasure to step out the door and walk the half-mile loop in this quiet, leafy neighborhood. He could not be a sweeter dog. Meanwhile, Ellie, the cat, is entirely lovable too. Very low maintenance, she will sit on your lap for some gentle, quiet time and has a super cute personality the rest of the time. Communication by text was excellent. Laura and John are gracious and accommodating, so I highly recommend an opportunity to house sit for them.

While another review has this to say about their experience on TrustedHousesitters.

Sonny and Harry are dream dogs! They are so loving and have lots of fun. Crispi and Pico are a bit shy in the beginning, but they warm up after a day or two. We were able to give them some tummy rubs. Joe and Lynn’s home is very spacious and has a beautiful view overlooking the golf course and the ocean. We enjoyed our stay very much and would love to stay again!

Tricia and Steve

The company has more than 14 thousand reviews from happy and satisfied pet owners. The customers are also happy with its house sitting services and appreciate the availability of the chat function which is completely secure.

Why Members Love TrustedHouseSitters

TrustedHouseSitters has expanded to the USA, Australia, the United Kingdom, South America, and South-East Asia. The reason behind their success and fast expansion is not so expensive membership fee and professional house sitters.

The company provides house-sitting experts who make sure that you don’t feel tense when you are out for vacation. The company charges a nominal annual membership fee from both owner and sitters, which seems like an equal exchange between both parties.

Trusted House Sitters let you travel around the world without wondering about accommodation problems. You can get accommodation by doing house sitting. House sitting lets you enjoy the company of lovely pets.

One of the reasons why members love TrustedHouseSitters is because it gives a video call facility and also provides a vet advice line for all the pet and house sitters. Many house owners have listed their houses on the TrustedHousesitters platform.

If you are wanderlust and want to experience the culture of different countries without extra cost, then house sitting might be the best opportunity for you. You can travel all around the world, meet new pets and people and expand your experience.

Below are some of the reasons why TrustedHousesitters is liked by both pet owners and house sitters:

Verified Sitters

TrustedHousesitters provides you house-sitting experts with plenty of experience. Each of these experts undergoes various checks and verification then only do they get listed on this online platform.

Unlimited Pet Care

If you are a true pet lover and love to be surrounded by your furry friends then you can be an ideal candidate for house sitting. All you have to do is pay once a year and enjoy unlimited pet sitting throughout the year.

You can pack your back and travel all around the world without worrying about your two dogs or five cats. Before going out you should talk to your potential sitters and inform them about the habits of your pets and the rules of the house.

Expert Veterinary Advice

TrustedHousesitters is different than most other sitters as it does not have the most expensive membership fee and also provides expert veterinary advice 24*7.

Both the homeowner and the sitter can relax knowing about the pet if things go wrong, then they can always take expert veterinary advice.

Safe And Happy Pets

Animals unlike humans don’t like a change in their surroundings. They are happy where they live and find it difficult to adjust to new places. TrustedHousesitters provides you house sitting experts that ensure that pets remain happy in their familiar surroundings.

Easy To Use App

Trusted House Sitters works by helping people who are interested in a house sit to meet with those who want to travel. It facilitates this mechanism using its simple-to-use app. You can find a house and pet sitter by using this app.

The best thing about this app is you don’t have to pay any extra amount once you buy their membership and can find as many as you can.

Unlimited Adventure

If you are a house sitter then you get to travel and spend time with cute pets in different countries. You can explore the world and expand the horizon of your experience. All you have to do is to buy their membership and you can enjoy as many house sits as you can.

Unlock Unique Places

When you are bitten by the travel bug then it becomes very difficult to stay in one place for a long time. TrustedHousesitters gives you the opportunity to travel around the world and make various human and animal friends.

You can explore new places and get a lot of house sitting offers if you are a good house sitter. Before becoming a member potential house sitters should do some research on how to start house sitting.

Discover More

When you are associated with TrustedHousesitters you get the opportunity to discover more. You can explore new places, meet new people, and learn about their culture and eating habits. If your conduct is good, you can receive positive reviews.

The more positive reviews you have the more people would like you to take care of their pets for homes. Everyone should write an honest review on the website so that it becomes easier for future sitters to cope with the work environment.

Why Is It Not Ideal To Travel With Pets?

Traveling with pets is a great way to have fun and explore the world, but it can also be very stressful for both you and your pet. If you are planning on traveling with your dog or cat, here are some things that you should know before you go:

1. It Can Be Expensive

If you want to travel with your pet, you will need to make sure that you are prepared financially. There are many costs associated with traveling with a pet. For example, there are boarding fees which may cost anywhere from $25-$100 per day depending on where you stay.

Then, of course, there are all of the expenses related to food and water while you are away. Finally, if you decide to bring your pet along, you will need to purchase any necessary vaccinations and other medical supplies required by your state’s laws.

2. Your Pet Will Need To Stay Healthy

When you travel, you won’t always have access to veterinary care. This means that you will need to take extra precautions to ensure that your pet stays healthy. Make sure that you keep them well-fed and hydrated at all times so that they don’t get sick.

Also, make sure that you do not leave your pet in an enclosed space without air conditioning. If you notice that your pet has been acting strangely or seems ill, then you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

3. You May Have A Hard Time Finding Veterinary Care

When you travel, you won’t always have access to veterinary services. This means that you’ll need to take extra precautions when caring for your pet. Make sure that you feed and water your pet regularly, especially if you are going to be gone for more than 24 hours. If you notice that their behavior is changing, then you should contact a veterinarian right away.

4. Your Pet Might Get Sick Or Die

While most people think about taking their dogs or cats to the vet when they are sick, this isn’t necessarily true when you are traveling. In fact, you might find yourself having to deal with serious health issues for your pet. If you notice that they seem lethargic or aren’t eating, then you should seek immediate attention. While you are waiting for help, you could end up losing your pet.

5. You Won’t Always Know What Is Safe And What Isn’t

When you travel, it is important to remember that you don’t always know what is safe and what isn’t. For example, you might assume that certain foods are safe to eat because they are labeled as such. However, these labels can change, and you might be surprised by how unsafe something that you thought was safe actually is. As another example, you might assume a particular hotel chain is reputable because it is part of a major brand, like Marriott. However, no matter who owns or operates a business, you never really know until you try to book a room.

6. You Could Lose Your Pet

Even though you love your pet, sometimes you just cannot afford to lose them. If you plan on leaving your pet behind, then you should consider getting them microchipped first. Microchips are small devices that are implanted under your pets. You should consider getting insurance. Many countries require owners to insure their pets, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding coverage.

7. It Can Be Difficult To Find The Right Vet

Finding a good vet can be difficult if you are planning on traveling abroad. After all, you probably won’t speak the same language as the vet’s office staff. Fortunately, we live in a world where technology comes to our rescue. Today, there are many veterinarians who practice online. These doctors usually accept clients from around the world and offer high-quality care.

8. It Can Be Dangerous To Travel With Pets

If you are planning on traveling with your pets, then you should also realize that it can be dangerous. For example, you shouldn’t let your dog ride in the car unless they are properly restrained. Plus, you should only use crates designed specifically for pets. Otherwise, you run the risk of injuring your pet.

How To Travel With Pets If You Can’t Leave Them Behind (Even Under Expert Care)?

How to travel with pets? It’s a question that many people ask, and the answer is not always simple. The first thing you need to know is that traveling with your pet can be very stressful for both of you. You have to make sure that you are prepared for all kinds of situations: from finding a vet in case something happens to making sure that your pet has everything he needs during his trip. If you want to learn how to travel with pets, then read on!

Understand Your Pet’s Needs

First of all, you need to find out what kind of pet you have. Some animals don’t like being left alone for long periods of time while others might get stressed when they feel isolated. If you are taking your dog or cat with you, it’s best to choose an appropriate crate or carrier. Make sure that it fits him well so that he feels comfortable.

Also, you will need to prepare some food and water bowls as well as toys and treats. You should also consider buying some special bedding for your pet. This way, he won’t feel uncomfortable sleeping on the floor.

You should also consider bringing some basic supplies along with you when you travel. For example, you should pack pet food and fresh drinking water. Additionally, you should pack pet waste bags and litter boxes if you expect to be staying at hotels or motels for an extended period of time.

Make Sure Your Pet Is Okay Before You Leave

The most important thing before leaving home is to check if your pet is okay. This means checking his health status, feeding him, giving him water, and making sure that he does not feel too hot or cold. Also, it’s good to make sure that he has his vaccination records, as well as any other documents that prove that he belongs to you.

You should also make sure that your pet has had some exercise. A walk around the block will do just fine.

If you think that your pet might be sick, then you should take him to the vet right away. Make sure that you tell them about what happened so they can give him the necessary treatment.

You Should Have Some Basic Supplies Ready For Your Trip

The most important thing when it comes to traveling with pets is to prepare yourself. Your pet will feel more comfortable if you are calm and relaxed. So do not panic if you see him/her acting strangely or running away while you are preparing for your journey.

When you go on vacation, there are certain things that you will definitely need. These include food, water, medicine, toys, bedding, etc. However, when you travel with your pet, you will need more than this. Here are some supplies that you will need:

Food – You should bring enough food for your pet, including treats, kibble, raw meat, and whatever else he likes.

Water – Bring plenty of clean drinking water for your pet.

Toys – You should bring at least one toy for your pet, such as a ball, rope, or even a small stuffed animal.

Bedding – You should bring a blanket or two, as well as a pillow for your pet.

Pack The Right Things In Your Bag – Now that you know what kind of stuff you will need, you should start packing. When choosing which items to pack, consider these factors:

Size – Do you plan to carry your pet in your arms or in a carrier?

Weight – What weight limit do you allow yourself?

Temperature – Will you be taking your pet outside? Or will you keep him inside?

Space – How much space do you have in your bag?

Comfort – Are you going to be carrying your pet for long periods of time?

Safety – Do you have anything sharp in your bag?

It may seem like a lot of work, but once you get started, it won’t take you long to finish. Just remember to leave room for souvenirs.

Travel Safely And Enjoy Yourself!

Once you have packed your bags, you should head out the door. Remember that you should never leave your pet unattended, no matter where you are. Always make sure that someone knows where you are going and when you expect to return.

Also, try to avoid places that are known to be dangerous for animals. Try to stay away from busy streets, parks, and beaches. Instead, choose quiet areas where you can relax and enjoy your vacation.

Know About The Permits and Documents Required

Another step toward traveling with pets is to find out if it is allowed by law. Some countries do not allow pets at all, while others may require special permits or licenses. In some cases, there may also be restrictions on the size of animals that you can bring into the country.

For example, in Australia, dogs must weigh less than 20 kg (44 lbs) and cats must weigh less than 4 kg (9 lbs). However, these rules are different depending on where you go. So, before you leave home, check the laws regarding pets in the country that you will visit.

If you decide to take your pet along when you travel, then you should think about what kind of accommodation you will stay in.

Prepare Yourself Mentally

Another thing you should do is to prepare yourself mentally. Make sure that you will be able to cope with any situation that may arise. For example, if you live in an apartment building, you might have to deal with barking dogs or loud noises at night. Or maybe you have allergies, and you don’t want to risk bringing your pet into a hotel room.

Know The Laws

The most important thing before you go on vacation is to find out if it’s allowed by law or not. In some countries, like China, it’s forbidden to bring animals inside the country while in other places, such as Germany, it’s perfectly fine to take them along. So, check the laws in your destination first.

Always Have A Plan B

Of course, even if everything goes according to plan, things may still go wrong. Therefore, you should make sure that you have a backup plan. This way, you will be able to get home safely even if your plans fall through.

What Airlines Allow Pets On Board?

If you’re traveling by air, you have two main options when it comes to bringing your furry friend along with you – either fly with an airline that allows dogs and cats (or other animals) as carry-on baggage, or check your dog or cat in at the airport. The first option is usually less expensive than checking your animal in, but if you want to take advantage of the perks offered by most major airlines, such as free checked bags and priority boarding, you may need to pay extra for this service.

If you decide to check your pet in, you’ll typically have three different ways to do so. You can choose from one of several airlines that offer pet services, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin America, Sun Country Airlines, and others. Some airlines will even let you bring your pet into the cabin during certain flights.

You can also find pet travel specialists who will help you to plan your trip, including pet sitters, kennels, and boarding facilities. These companies often work directly with airlines to provide their services, which means you won’t have to worry about finding a place to leave your pet while you’re away. However, these services aren’t always available everywhere, and they can cost money.

The third way to check in your pet is through a pet carrier. Most airlines don’t require you to use a pet carrier, but if you do, you’ll likely need to purchase one ahead of time. There are many types of carriers available, ranging from small ones that fit inside a suitcase to larger models that hold up to 50 pounds.

How Much Does It Cost To Fly With A Pet?

The price of flying with your pet depends on where you’re going, whether you’re flying with an airline that offers pet services, and how much weight your pet weighs. If you’re flying within the U.S., you can expect to spend between $100 and $200 per person. For example, if you’re flying from New York City to Los Angeles, you’d probably pay around $150 each for your dog and cat.

However, if you’ve booked a flight outside the U.S., prices can vary widely depending on the type of pet you’re taking along. For instance, if you’d like to fly with your dog from London to Paris, you’d likely pay around £300 ($500).

Final Verdict – Is TrustedHousesitters Worth It?

TrustedHousesitters is a unique website that makes your pets feel safe in their home. The website tries to provide you with the perfect sitter who can take care of your pets as well as the house.

Many pet owners want their pets to remain happy while they go out on a trip. It is not possible for everyone to take a pet with them when they are going on vacation. TrustedHousesitters provides house sitters that take care of your pet and home.

Many vets have given their honest opinion that a pet enjoys familiar surroundings and TrustedHousesitters provides that only by providing house sitting experts at affordable prices.

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