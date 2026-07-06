Driver dies in Kent during Pacific Raceways competition

Drivers gather at Pacific Raceways in Kent during the annual Society of Vintage Racing ENthusiasts (SOVREN) event July 3-5. COURTESY PHOTO, Pacific Raceways

A driver was killed Sunday, July 5 at Pacific Raceways in Kent during the 38th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics.

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and King County Fire personnel responded at about 2:10 p.m. to a vehicle collision at the track, according to a July 5 email from a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

During one of the races, one vehicle struck another vehicle that was occupied by a driver, according to the spokesperson. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man died at the scene.

“The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time,” according to the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The Kent Reporter has reached out for comment to Pacific Raceways and the Society of Vintage Racing ENthusiasts (SOVREN), which organized the three-day event. SOVREN is an organization dedicated to the restoration, preservation, and competition of vintage production and purpose-built sports cars on Pacific Northwest road racing circuits.

The group hosted more than 160 competitors from across the country. Featured groups included the Hoosier 2.5 Challenge with vintage Datsun 510s, BMW 2002s, and Alfa Romeo GTAs and GTVs, the Sprite Midget Challenge and the Emerald Cup.

Pacific Raceways is at 31001 144th Ave. SE, in unincorporated King County.