Wow weekend guests with these waterfront activities | Meanderings by Mindy Stern

Sooner or later, you’ll get the call. “I’m coming to Seattle, would love to see you.” Whether it’s your favorite niece or a college friend you haven’t seen in decades, you’ll find yourself hosting out of town guests who know little about our region and are eager for you to act as tour guide. What to do? Here are a few suggestions to make their trip memorable and your life easy. Well, easier, because you’ll be having fun too.

First stop – Seattle’s new Waterfront Walkway. Whether it’s your first or thirty-first visit to our newest attraction, you’ll have plenty to discover from morning ‘til dusk.

Global Family Travels offers a terrific 10:00 am or 4:00 pm tour of the new waterfront that begins on high ground near Cutters Restaurant on Western Ave, and slopes gradually down, down, down the Overlook Walk to Alaskan Way. A knowledgeable guide fills in Seattle history and the indigenous history of the Duwamish people, while stopping at key points along the way and leading the group to great photo-op-stops. On a recent tour, Sol, a recently graduated history major, mentioned that the original inhabitants of our region are still fighting for federal recognition of their tribal status. The waterfront is full of tribal art, and all the signage includes the Lushootseed language of the Duwamish people, accompanied by alliterative spelling. Yes, you can do this walk on your own, but Sol really expanded my knowledge and appreciation of the route’s many features.

I particularly like the assortment of wooden structures and sculptures, especially one called Family by Qwalsius-Shaun Peterson and another, called Looking at All Tomorrows, by Randi Purser. This single carved pole represents Sholeetsa, a noblewoman of the Duwamish tribe holding her infant son, the future Chief Sealth, for whom Seattle was named.

Does nature call? You’re in luck. The Walkway’s security-guarded, public, all-gender bathroom structure has individual, locking stalls and two vases of fresh flowers above the sinks. Nice touch!

The tour passes by the original Ivar’s Acres of Clams, operating continuously at Pier 54 since 1938. Serving fish and chips and Ivar’s signature clam chowder, seafood, and a few vegetarian options, this is a good refueling option. I love the Richard Beyer statue of Ivar Feeding the Gulls, right outside the restaurant. He’s been standing behind that empty chair since the restaurant’s 50th anniversary in 1988. Go on, sit down, and snap a selfie!

Later in the day, return to Pier 54, for a one-and-a-half-hour Argosy Sunset Cruise on the Goodtime II, which features a bar and light fare for sale. On a perfect summer night, cruising Elliott Bay offers unparalleled views of the city, our iconic ferries, the stadiums, and Mount Rainier.

I met a young British couple l from Lancaster, UK, a three-generation family of eight from Florida and Georgia, and Paula and Ray, retirees from Tucson, Arizona, who gushed about how “user friendly” Seattle is. Their Alaskan cruise would begin in another day; meanwhile, they marveled at Seattle’s beauty and our new light rail system which took them effortlessly, and affordably from their airport hotel to downtown. As Captain Sean maneuvered us out of the pier and into Elliott Bay, he provided occasional tidbits of information and alerted passengers to aim their cameras to capture beauty shots of the iconic ferry, framed by a blazing sky, or Mount Rainier immediately behind the Alki Point Lighthouse. Unlike tours where you’re bombarded with information and constant chatter, this one is mellow, with a few apt comments sprinkled in between quiet moments. What a serene way to spend an evening.

Kurt, the ship’s bartender mixes cocktails and mocktails while an upbeat soundtrack plays in the background. There’s also beer, cider, wine, and light food for purchase.

For a full meal, head over for a scrumptious dinner at Salt Harvest in the new Pioneer Square hotel, the Populus. Internationally renowned Chef Conny Andersson brings his magic to this restaurant where every bite and sip bursts with flavor. Then, ride the elevator to Firn, the rooftop bar. I dare you not to gasp as you view the illuminated stadiums and sparkling city. Mission accomplished – you and your guests have enjoyed the best of Seattle on a summer day and night. Wow!

Meanderings is an award-winning travel column by Mercer Island resident Mindy Stern. For more essays, or to comment, visit her website www.mindysternauthor.com.