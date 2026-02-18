Patricia Lappin | Obit

Published February 18, 2026

Patricia Lappin

October 16, 1936- February 15, 2026

LAPPIN, PATRICIA ANN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 15, 2026 in North Ogden, UT at age 89. Pat was born October 16, 1936 in Detroit, MI to Thomas Archibald and Catherine Bayly. She was the sister of Roberta (Bob) DeMonaco, the late Russell (Linda) Bayly, the late Gary (Patti) Bayly and the late Larry (Lynda) Bayly.

Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband, William (Bill) K. Lappin, Sr. and son, William (Billy) K. Lappin, Jr. She is survived by her son, Donald Lappin of Ketchum, ID, and daughters Karen (Daniel) Gadow of Mt Prospect, IL and Lori (Hensley) Lappin of North Ogden, UT. Pat was the proud grandmother of seven: Marcus (Steveana) Hensley, Morgan (Brent Butler) Hensley, Jordan (Jade) Hensley, and Liam Hensley, all from Utah, Grace Gadow and Jacquie Gadow of Chicago, and Leanne Gadow of New York City. Pat was also blessed with two beautiful great-granddaughters, Ava Butler (daughter to Morgan & Brent) and Baylen Hensley (daughter to Marcus & Steveana).

Private graveside ceremony to be held at a later date.