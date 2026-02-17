Florence Metcalf | Obit

Published February 17, 2026

Florence Estella Whiting Metcalf

March 2, 1923- January 18, 2026

Florence Estella Whiting Metcalf, a resident of Bellevue, Washington for over 70 years, passed away peacefully at dawn on January 18, 2026, at 102 years. She will be laid to rest with George Edward Metcalf at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Florence was born in Kobe, Japan, March 2, 1923.

Florence was loving, kind, helpful and understanding to others. She is deeply missed and forever remembered.

She is survived by her four children, Roger Metcalf (Eve Burton), Ellen Heath (Cliff), Joyce Wright (Scott) and Laura Christian, her 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Please view the full obituary at bartonfuneral.com.