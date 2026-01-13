Experience three continents over three meals in Bellevue | Meanderings by Mindy Stern

The woman at the table next to mine at Farine was literally licking her fingers. “I’m having the Chicken Roti sandwich,” she told me. “It’s new on the menu. I come here after working out at the gym – it’s my reward.” Right on, sister!

This was my first visit to Farine Bakery and Café, a Belgian-inspired brasserie where everything – and I mean everything – is as delicious as it looks, including the coffee and tea.

After sampling cuisines from two other continents, Asia for lunch and South America for dinner, I wanted to complete my global culinary tour with a European-style breakfast. Each of the establishments I visited represents a small fraction of Bellevue’s diversity. With 43% of residents born outside the US, 58% identifying as minorities, and fifty different languages spoken, Bellevue, WA ranks as one of the most multi-cultural cities in the world. So, join me as we begin our international travels with breakfast in Belgium.

The first thing you’ll see upon entering Farine is a glass wall behind which pastries are created on premises. The super-friendly staff helped me navigate their regular menu and seasonal specialties. Eggs a la Crème ($16) was savory perfection – two poached eggs, chunks of wild mushrooms, and thinly sliced scallions swimming in a creamy sauce. Served with a lightly dressed salad and toasted bread, I sopped up the dreamy liquid, marveling at the umami flavors. On the way out, I bought slices from three Buches de Noel, traditional, European, rolled Christmas logs. Each was filled with a different pastry cream and unique topping. Wanting to try everything in the display case, I’m already plotting a return visit.

Now, let’s travel to Asia for lunch. There are over 160 Vietnamese restaurants in the Metro Seattle area, and it’s my favorite Asian cuisine. What I didn’t realize until walking into Chay Concept is that with a legacy of Buddhist traditions, Vietnam has a substantial population of vegetarians, and “ăn chay” means vegetarian in Vietnamese. The chef and owner of Chay Concept, Van Nguyen, is a third-generation vegetarian, and he knocks it out of the park with family recipes, innovative cuisine and gorgeous presentation. The crispy tofu was so good, we ate a second portion. The texture, taste, and mouth-feel of a “beef” dish is so real, it’s hard to believe you’re eating a plant-based food. Chay Concept is open for lunch and dinner, and they have a Happy Hour menu too. It gets super busy in the evenings and weekends, so mid-week lunch is the perfect time to come by.

It’s evening time! Let’s head to South America for a spectacular dinner at La Mar, which originated in Lima, Peru, before adding outposts in food-centric Dubai, Doha, Madrid, Miami, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Miami, San Francisco, and – since October 2024 – Bellevue, WA. Just past the host stand, bordering La Mar’s elegant, large space, you pass an artistically composed array of fresh fish on ice. Welcome to pescatarian paradise, featuring authentic Peruvian cuisine.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, La Mar’s “Around the World,” tasting menu features Chef Gastón Acurio’s creations from each of his La Mar locations ($140 per person). In his native Peru, tiradito is a Nikkei-influenced appetizer of uncooked, very cold, sliced sashimi-style fish, dressed in a creamy sauce called Leche de Tigre (tiger’s milk), a citrusy marinade. La Mar Bellevue’s Executive Chef, Kaoru Chang, is a third-generation Peruvian of Japanese descent. His “Tiradito Bellevue” is composed of seared ahi tuna with Nikkei aioli and a passion fruit Leche de Tigre emulsion. Close your eyes and imagine this divine melding of flavors. Heavenly.

To accompany La Mar’s set menu, an optional wine pairing showcases renowned Argentinian winemaker, Zuccardi, whose award-winning wines receive a staggering 100 points from wine critics. Each glass was a cause for celebration, perfectly complimenting the food, and making the whole dining experience outstanding. It turns out La Mar is also open for lunch, but going in the evening makes it feel more like a special occasion.

Leave your passport at home, head over to Bellevue, and hop from one continent to another, exploring the tantalizing tastes of these three restaurants and more. Bon voyage!

Check it out

• Farine, 11194 NE 10th St, in the Brio Apartment complex just west of Hwy 405, open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Chay Concept Vegetarian & Bar, 10606 NE 2nd St. Lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

• La Mar Cucina Peruana Bellevue, 10508 Main St. Lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

Meanderings is an award-winning travel column by Mercer Island resident Mindy Stern. For more essays, or to comment, visit www.mindysternauthor.com.