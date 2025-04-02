Ready Hour 72-Hour Emergency Meal Kit – Freeze-Dried Survival Food with 25-Year Shelf Life

In times of crisis, the difference between safety and danger can often come down to having the right tools and resources at your disposal. Whether it’s a natural disaster, a power outage, or an unexpected emergency, being prepared is essential for survival. Ready Hour, a leader in the emergency preparedness space, offers a range of survival gear, long-term food storage, and outdoor tools. Their goal is to provide reliable, affordable, and high-quality products to help individuals and families stay prepared in any situation.

In this comprehensive blog post, we’ll explore Ready Hour, dive deep into its product offerings, and discuss the importance of emergency preparedness. Additionally, we’ll cover detailed pricing information, helping you make an informed decision as you create your survival kit or stock up on essential supplies. By the end of this post, you’ll understand why Ready Hour is a trusted choice for preparedness and survival solutions.

What is Ready Hour?

Ready Hour is a brand specializing in emergency preparedness products, offering a diverse range of items to ensure you’re equipped to handle any crisis. Whether you’re preparing for a natural disaster, a power outage, or an unforeseen event, Ready Hour has the right products for every need. From freeze-dried meals and water filtration systems to multi-tools, fire starters, and first aid kits, Ready Hour offers a comprehensive selection of survival gear designed to help people stay self-sufficient during times of crisis.

Ready Hour’s focus is on providing long-lasting, practical, and affordable solutions. Their products are designed for ease of use, reliability, and durability. Ready Hour’s mission is to help individuals, families, and communities prepare for emergencies before they arise, ensuring that you have the necessary tools to stay safe when the unexpected happens.

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Why is Emergency Preparedness Important?

Emergency preparedness is critical for several reasons, and the importance cannot be overstated. When faced with disasters, whether natural or man-made, having a well-stocked survival kit and a clear emergency plan can significantly increase your chances of safety. Here are a few reasons why emergency preparedness should be a priority:

1. Natural Disasters

Earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and hurricanes are common occurrences that disrupt daily life. These emergencies often result in power outages, damaged infrastructure, and limited access to essentials like food, water, and medical supplies. Being prepared ensures that you can endure until help arrives or conditions improve.

2. Man-made Emergencies

Power grid failures, economic instability, and political unrest can also lead to significant disruptions in daily life. These types of emergencies can make it difficult to access basic supplies, leaving you vulnerable. Preparedness gives you peace of mind that you’ll have the essentials you need.

3. Survival in the Outdoors

Outdoor adventures like camping and hiking can quickly turn dangerous if you’re unprepared. Whether you’re caught in a sudden storm or lose your way, having the proper gear and supplies can help you survive and navigate unexpected challenges.

4. Peace of Mind

The most valuable benefit of emergency preparedness is peace of mind. Knowing that you and your loved ones have the supplies necessary to survive in a crisis ensures that you can face the situation without panic, providing confidence and stability in chaotic times.

By investing in Ready Hour products, you’re taking proactive steps to protect yourself and your family during an emergency. Now, let’s explore the wide range of products Ready Hour offers to help you build the ultimate preparedness kit.

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Ready Hour Products: What They Offer

Ready Hour provides an extensive selection of products designed to address various emergency preparedness needs. Whether you’re stocking up on long-term food storage, purchasing survival tools for your next adventure, or assembling a compact survival kit, Ready Hour has something to suit every need. Below are some of the most popular products from Ready Hour, along with their pricing:

1. 5-in-1 Bushcrafter Hatchet by Ready Hour

The 5-in-1 Bushcrafter Hatchet is a versatile, all-in-one tool ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone preparing for a survival situation. It combines a hatchet, knife, saw, fire starter, and hammer in one compact design. This multifunctional tool is perfect for chopping wood, building shelter, starting fires, and performing a range of essential tasks in the wild.

Price:$79.95

Designed for durability and ease of use, the 5-in-1 Bushcrafter Hatchet is a must-have for those who enjoy camping, hiking, or need a reliable tool for emergencies.

2. Survival Folding Shovel by Ready Hour

The Survival Folding Shovel is a compact and portable tool that can handle a variety of survival tasks, from digging and trenching to clearing debris. Its foldable design makes it easy to store and carry in a backpack or survival kit, while its sturdy construction ensures it can tackle tough terrain.

Price:$59.95

The Survival Folding Shovel is a great addition to any emergency preparedness kit, offering versatility and portability for outdoor use and survival situations.

3. Ready Hour 47-Piece Survival Kit

The 47-Piece Survival Kit is an excellent choice for those just starting to build their emergency kit. It provides a comprehensive selection of essential survival tools and supplies, including a first aid kit, fire-starting materials, a whistle, a flashlight, and more.

Price:$29.95

Compact and easy to store, this kit is perfect for beginners or as a supplementary resource to your existing survival gear.

4. Ready Hour Survival Citronella Candle Box and Container

When you’re outdoors, keeping bugs at bay is a top priority. The Ready Hour Survival Citronella Candle provides a natural way to repel insects and offers some light and warmth. Its compact box and container make it easy to transport and store during camping trips or emergencies.

Price:$5.95

This candle is a practical and affordable tool for staying comfortable in the great outdoors or during an emergency situation.

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5. 5-in-1 Survival Aid Tool and Whistle

The 5-in-1 Survival Aid Tool and Whistle combines multiple survival tools into one compact device. It includes a whistle for signaling, a fire starter, a compass, a signal mirror, and a multi-tool, making it an essential piece of gear for survival situations.

Price:$4.95

This versatile tool is small but powerful, offering everything you need to navigate, signal for help, and start a fire when you need it most.

6. Tenkara Fishing Pole with Fly Kit by Ready Hour

For those who enjoy fishing or want to add a reliable food source to their survival gear, the Tenkara Fishing Pole with Fly Kit is a great option. The lightweight pole is easy to use and comes with a fly kit, making it perfect for catching fish in streams, lakes, or rivers during outdoor adventures or emergencies.

Price:$79.95

Portable and durable, this fishing pole provides a sustainable way to catch fish and add protein to your emergency food supply.

7. Freeze-Dried Beef Crumbles Case Pack (12 servings, 6 pk.)

Protein is essential in survival situations, and Freeze-Dried Beef Crumbles are an easy, long-lasting source of protein that can be added to various meals. This case pack contains 12 servings per package and is ideal for long-term food storage.

Original Price: $67.95

Current Price:$47.95

These beef crumbles are convenient to store and quick to prepare, offering essential nutrients when you need them most.

8. Santa Fe Black Beans and Rice #10 Can (18 total servings)

Beans and rice are classic staples for emergency preparedness. The Santa Fe Black Beans and Rice meal provides 18 servings of a hearty, nutritious dish that’s easy to prepare and can be paired with other survival foods for a complete meal.

Price:$14.95

Affordable and long-lasting, this meal option is a great choice for your emergency food supply.

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The Benefits of Choosing Ready Hour for Emergency Preparedness

Ready Hour stands out as a reliable choice for those looking to prepare for emergencies. Here are several benefits of choosing their products:

1. High-Quality, Long-Lasting Products

Ready Hour products are built to last. Their survival gear, food kits, and tools are designed to withstand tough conditions, ensuring that they will perform when you need them most. Many of their food items have a shelf life of up to 25 years, making them perfect for long-term storage.

2. Affordable Pricing

Ready Hour makes emergency preparedness accessible to everyone with competitive pricing. Whether you’re purchasing basic survival gear or stocking up on extensive food supplies, Ready Hour offers affordable options that fit your budget.

3. Easy to Use and Store

Ready Hour products are designed for simplicity. Freeze-dried meals are easy to prepare with minimal steps, and their compact survival tools are easy to store and transport. This makes them an ideal choice for families, campers, or those just starting to build their emergency kits.

4. Versatile and Comprehensive Product Line

Ready Hour provides a wide range of products to meet various needs, from food storage and survival gear to tools for outdoor adventures. With everything you need in one place, Ready Hour makes it easy to prepare for any situation.

Conclusion: Ready Hour – The Trusted Name in Emergency Preparedness

Ready Hour has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality emergency preparedness products. Whether you’re building a survival kit, stocking up on food, or purchasing outdoor tools, Ready Hour offers everything you need to be ready for any crisis. With their competitive pricing, long-lasting products, and focus on ease of use, Ready Hour ensures that you’re prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead.

By investing in Ready Hour, you’re taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of yourself and your loved ones. With a wide range of products and solutions designed for long-term use, Ready Hour is the ideal choice for those looking to be self-sufficient during times of crisis.

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